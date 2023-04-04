To submit items for the print calendar, please email editor@wataugademocrat.com. To post an event to our web calendars, visit our websites under the Events tab. Entries should be complete and concise.
April 5
STORY TIME WITH MAYOR: To celebrate the Week of the Young Children, the Watauga County Public Library and the Children’s Council are hosting a story time with Boone Mayor Tim Futrelle at the Watauga County Library from 11 to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 5.
April 6
EASTER EGGSTRAVAGANZA: The Annual Town of Boone Easter EGGstravaganza will take place at the Watauga Community Recreation Center near the Greenway on Thursday, April 6 at 5:30 p.m. Activities for children ages zero to 12 include an egg hunt, crafts, story time and face painting.
April 7
HIKE: Stations of the Cross Boone United Trail Hike on April 7. Three times at 7 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m. This hike is a guided meditation of the Passion of Christ, encountering Stations of the Cross along a hike of Boone United Trail. Those interested will meet at the trail head behind Boone UMC to begin the guided trek.
April 8
CELEBRATION: A family Easter Celebration will take place at the Family Life Center of Boone United Methodist Church from 10 to 11:30 p.m.
EASTER PARTY: The Beech Mountain Parks and Recreation will host its Hoppy Easter Day Party for children ages zero to 12 at the Buckeye Recreation Center. This free event will include games, a possible visit from Peter Cotton Tail and an Easter egg hunt.
April 11
DIVERSITY CELEBRATION: As part of App State’s month-long Diversity Celebration, Mandela Washington Fellow in Residence from Benin Ghislaine Sêtchémin will host a conversation about intercultural competency and talk about her work advocating for sustainable and inclusive education for children in low-income families and girls in rural areas of Benin.
April 14-16
THEATRE PERFORMANCE: The Appalachian Young People’s Theatre will present “The Hundred Dresses,” a story about friendship, bullying and forgiveness. The event will take place at the Greer Studio Theatre with performances at 7 p.m. on the 14 and 2 p.m. on the 15 and 16. All tickets for this event are $5.
April 15
FERMENTATION CLASS: The NC Cooperative Extension is hosting a fermentation class at the Agricultural Conference Center on April 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This $30 class teaches participants how to ferment to make home-made sauerkraut, yogurt and so much more. The class will reach the safety and science of the program.
April 17
ACTIVIST TALK: Dr. Chip Thomas, an internationally known physician and social justice activist who has lived and worked on the Navajo Nation for more than 3 decades. Dr. Thomas will talk about his journey from North Carolina, where he grew up, to Arizona to serve at the Inscription House Health Center and how his path led him to doing large scale photographic murals that established the Painted Desert Project. The talk will take place at Leon Levine Hall of Health Sciences in room 103 on Monday, April 17 at 4:30 p.m. Parking will be available in the LLHS lot for anyone interested in attending.
April 21
EARTH DAY: Earth Third Friday is a special free downtown event that focus on the sustainability and community development efforts of several town programs. Groups like Explore Boone, Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture and the High Country Bee Keepers Association are just some of the organizations that will be present at the event. Educational booths, activities for kids and giveaway items will be available for attendees.
RECURRING
GRIEF SUPPORT: Mount Vernon Baptist Church is hosting GriefShare, a grief support group, on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. The spring 2023 session runs Feb. 21 to May 23. New members are welcome and may join at any time. Rev. Bud Russell, and a caring group of GriefShare facilitators, lead the group. For more information, visit griefshare.org/findagroup or call (828) 266-9700.
ACA: Adult Children of Alcoholics & Dysfunctional Families (ACA)/ Al-Anon will meet on Sunday evenings at 8 p.m., at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Boone. This is a Twelve Step, Twelve Tradition support group focusing on learning tools to change the unhealthy behaviors and attitude patterns we developed while growing up in alcoholic or otherwise dysfunctional homes. For more information, call Kelly at (828) 719-5312. For a list of online meetings, visit www.acawso.org.
BOONE Al-Anon FAMILY GROUP: Al-Anon is an anonymous fellowship for families, relatives and friends whose lives have been affected by someone else’s drinking. The group will hold in-person meetings Wednesdays and Fridays at noon, at Boone United Methodist Church. The church is located at 471 New Market Blvd., Boone. If you need further information, call 1 (888) 425-2666 or 1-88-4AL-ANON or visit www.al-anon.org.
EVENING BOONE AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP MEETING: Sundays at 5:30 p.m. Located at Club 12-141 Health Center Dr. Boone, second floor in the rear of the two story brick building. AA meetings are also held at the same time. Zoom (virtual) will be available by invitation. Al-ANON is a fellowship of relatives and friends of alcoholics who share their experience, strength, and hope in order to solve their common problems. We believe alcoholism is a family illness and that changed attitudes can aid recovery. For more information, email bne.discovering.choices@ncbermudaafg.org.
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: It can be difficult to admit you have a drug problem. We know because we’ve been there. NA can help you stop using drugs, lose the desire to use, and find a new way to live. You don’t have to go it alone. Freedom from active addiction happens at NA meetings. We meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday at Grace Lutheran Church, 115 East King Street in Boone. Find more information at www.ncregion-na.org/foothills-area.
