Oct. 14
DEMONSTRATION: Potter John Turner will demonstrate his glazing techniques, in preparation for firing his pots in a raku kiln. This demonstration will be held on the front porch of the Moses Cone Manor from 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. The demonstration will take place from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16. Moses Cone Manor is located at Milepost 294 on the Blue Ridge Parkway.
Oct. 15
VALLE COUNTRY FAIR: The Valle Country Fair is an overgrown church bazaar set in the center of one of the most picturesque valleys in the North Carolina mountains at the peak of the fall color season. The gathering is an authentic harvest-season community celebration that revolves around quality hand-made crafts, home-cooked food, and mountain music. The fair is located at 122 Skiles Way.
MUSICAL PERFORMANCE: The Burnett Sisters Band, winners of the MerleFest Band competition, will perform at the Appalachian Theatre from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.The group plays traditional folk music with harmonies and tight instrumentals.
BREAKFAST: Boone American Legion Post will serve its monthly breakfast on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 7 to 9 a.m. The post offers a complete country breakfast for only $10 per person. To reach the post, turn onto Grand Blvd. from King Street at the Jones House, and follow it to the top of the hill. A left onto Bear Trail will lead you to the parking lot.
Oct. 15-16
WOLLY WORM FESTIVAL: The Wolly Worm Festival is taking place at the Historic Banner Elk Elementary School from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for children which includes fun, food and vendors. The Wolly Worm race will take place on Saturday.
Oct. 16
PET BLESSING: On Sunday, Oct. 16, at 2 p.m. Boone United Methodist Church is inviting the community to bring pets to the lawn behind the church for a blessing from one of the pastors of Boone United Methodist Church. Pastors will offer prayers for pets both great and small.
Oct. 18
SCI-FI MOVIE: “2001: A Space Odyssey” is playing at the Appalachian Theatre at 7 p.m. as part of the Classic Sci-Fi Movie series.
Oct. 24
SPEAKER: Dr. Annette Gordon-Reed will speak at the Plemmons Student Union, Parkway Ballroom on Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Pulitzer-Prize-winning historian Annette Gordon-Reed will tell the sweeping story of Juneteenth. In her new book, she chronicles both the state and the country’s long road to Juneteenth —and the many hardships that African Americans have endured in the century since.
Oct. 27
DEMONSTRATION: Lin Jenkins will demonstrate how she creates all sorts of fiber wearables using luscious yarns and either knitting needles or a crochet hook. The free demonstration will be held on the front porch of the Moses Cone Manor from 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. The demonstration will take place from Oct. 27 to Oct. 30. Moses Cone Manor is located at Milepost 294 on the Blue Ridge Parkway.
Oct. 30
TRUNK OR TREAT: High Country Cars and Coffee will host a Trunk or Treat at 1180 Blowing Rock Road — in front of Hobby Lobby at the Boone Mall — from 2 to 4 p.m. Please no burnouts or fast accelerating in the parking lot, or you will be asked not to come to future meets. All cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles welcome. Kid and pet friendly.
TRUNK OR TREAT: Head to the Watauga Community Recreation Center in costume on Halloween and enjoy a walk-through event throughout the parking lot. Cars will be decked out in spooky decorations, while passing out treats from their trunks. The event will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 30 at the Watauga Community Recreation Center at 231 Complex Drive in Boone.
RECURRING
TOUR OF APP THEATRE: Free 45 minute tours of the Appalachian Theatre of the High County will be led by staff to show the historic facility. There will be a walk-through tour and short documentary showcasing the theater’s history. All children must be accompanied by an adult. This event will take place every Wednesday at 1 p.m. until Dec. 14.
FAMILY STORYTELLING: Watauga County Public Library will meet on the 3rd Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. If you have an interesting story to tell, call John Ashburn, local storyteller, at (828) 297-2170. Local family stories are encouraged. Listeners are welcome.
ACA: Adult Children of Alcoholics & Dysfunctional Families (ACA)/ Al-Anon will meet on Sunday evenings at 8 p.m., at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Boone. This is a Twelve Step, Twelve Tradition support group focusing on learning tools to change the unhealthy behaviors and attitude patterns we developed while growing up in alcoholic or otherwise dysfunctional homes. For more information, call Kelly at (828) 719-5312. For a list of online meetings, visit www.acawso.org.
BOONE Al-Anon FAMILY GROUP: Al-Anon is an anonymous fellowship for families, relatives and friends whose lives have been affected by someone else’s drinking. The group will hold in-person meetings Wednesdays and Fridays at noon, at Boone United Methodist Church. The church is located at 471 New Market Blvd., Boone. If you need further information, call 1 (888) 425-2666 or 1-88-4AL-ANON or visit www.al-anon.org.
EVENING BOONE AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP MEETING: Sundays at 5:30 p.m. Located at Club 12-141 Health Center Dr. Boone, 1st floor in the rear of the two story brick building. AA meetings are also held at the same time. Zoom (virtual) will be available by invitation. Al-ANON is a fellowship of relatives and friends of alcoholics who share their experience, strength, and hope in order to solve their common problems. We believe alcoholism is a family illness and that changed attitudes can aid recovery. For more information, email bne.discovering.choices@ncbermudaafg. org.
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: It can be difficult to admit you have a drug problem. We know because we’ve been there. NA can help you stop using drugs, lose the desire to use, and find a new way to live. You don’t have to go it alone. Freedom from active addiction happens at NA meetings. We meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday at Grace Lutheran Church, 115 East King Street in Boone. Find more information at www.ncregion-na.org/foothills-area.
