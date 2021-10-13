To submit items for the print calendar, please email calendar@mountaintimes.com. To post an event to our web calendars, visit our websites under the Events tab. Entries should be complete and concise.
Oct. 13
VALLE CRUCIS BIRD WALK: Join the High Country Audubon Society for a bird walk at Valle Crucis Community Park on Wednesday, Oct. 13 from 8:30-11 a.m. Enjoy an opportunity to see beautiful regional birds in a walk led by one of your community members. Social distancing is required. For more information email contactus@highcountryaudubon.org.
Oct. 17
WAGONER ACCESS, NEW RIVER STATE PARK BIRD WALK: Join the High Country Audubon Society for a walk led by a local naturalist at Wagoner Access, New River State Park on Oct. 17 from 8-10 a.m. Enjoy the birds and nature of the New River Valley. Social distancing is required. For more information email contactus@highcountryaudubon.org.
Oct. 19
MONTHLY MEETING AND BIRD WALK: Join the High Country Audubon Society for a monthly meeting and bird walk at Clawson-Burnley Park, Oct. 19 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Be prepared for a leisurely stroll with birding and club-based conversation. All are welcome to attend, as long as social distancing is practiced. For more information email contactus@highcountryaudubon.org.
Oct. 20
VALLE CRUCIS BIRD WALK: Joing the High Country Audubon Society for a bird walk at Valle Crucis Community Park on Wednesday, October 20 from 8:30-11 a.m. Enjoy an opportunity to see beautiful regional birds in a walk led by one of your community members. Social distancing is required. For more information email contactus@highcountryaudubon.org.
CYBER SUMMIT: The Appalachian State Cyber Summit will be held Thursday, Oct. 21, in the Grandview Ballroom in the North End Zone facility overlooking Kidd Brewer Stadium. Admission to the event is only $50 and provides access to a slate of speakers from business and technology. Learn from industry-leading companies including Veracode, ECRS, Duke Energy, Extreme Networks, Juniper Networks, Lowe’s, RSM and Microsoft. Admission also covers beverages, snacks, lunch and a social hour following the event. All proceeds benefit the Appalachian State Computer Information Systems (CIS) Scholarship program. To register, go to cis.appstate.edu/cyber-summit.
Oct. 31
TRUNK OR TREAT: Watauga County parks and Recreation will host Trunk or Treat at the Watauga Community Recreation Center from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31. Held in the parking lot of the WCRC, the walk-thru event for costumed kids and parents will include prizes awarded to the “best dressed trunks.” Trunks can be registered by emailing keron.poteat@watgov.org.
Nov. 3-7
BRIGHT STAR: Directed by Keith Martin, inspired by a true story and featuring the Tony-nominated score by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, Broadway’s “Bright Star” tells a sweeping tale of love and redemption set against the rich backdrop of the American South in North Carolina of the 1920s and ‘40s. When literary editor Alice Murphy meets a young soldier just home from World War II, he awakens her longing for the child she once lost. Haunted by their unique connection, Alice sets out on a journey to understand her past. What she finds has the power to transform both of their lives. Nov. 3 through Nov. 6 at 7 p.m., Nov. 7 at 2 p.m. in the Valborg Theatre. For tickets and more information, visit www.theatreanddance.appstate.edu/news/bright-star.
REOCCURING
BOONE ALANON FAMILY GROUP: Alanaon, an anonymous fellowship for friends and families of alcoholics, will hold in-person meetings Wednesdays and Fridays at noon, at Boone United Methodist Church. The church is located at 471 New Market Blvd., Boone. The group will continue to host virtual meetings via Zoom Mondays and Fridays at noon. Social distancing and masks are required for non-vaccinated people. For more information, including Zoom access, call (828) 898-3072 or (828) 773-8734
FALL YOGA: Akal Dev Sharonne, senior yoga instructor and practitioner since the ‘70s, is offering virtual and in-person masked socially distant yoga classes on Wednesdays from 10:30-11:30 a.m. The fall session begins on Sept. 8 and is held in the studio at the Jung Tao School (old Cove Creek High School.) Classes are open to students of all ages and abilities. The only suggested prerequisite is the ability to move from sitting on the floor to lying down and standing up. Students who are unable to attend the in-person class have the option of participating virtually at any time, either on Facebook or with a link to an unlisted YouTube. For costs and more information, please call Akal Dev Sharonne at (828) 264-1384. You may also visit her at www.thehealingmuse.com.
GRIEFSHARE RECOVERY GROUP: GriefShare recovery seminar and support group will meet the third Monday of each month from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., beginning July 19. Meetings will take place at Church of Jesus Christ Meeting Room, located at 288 Calvary St. in Newland. Attendance is free, and participants will receive a free workbook. Childcare will be provided for children through the 4th grade. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics. To learn more call Christine at (828) 898-8203 or Gail at (828) 260-1298.
