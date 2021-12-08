To submit items for the print calendar, please email calendar@mountaintimes.com. To post an event to our web calendars, visit our websites under the Events tab. Entries should be complete and concise.
Dec. 11
BOONE HOLIDAY PARADE: The annual Town of Boone Holiday Parade proceeds east on King Street through Downtown Boone. Local businesses and organizations show off their Christmas and holiday best with floats, marchers, costumes, and performances for this annual holiday tradition — with Santa Claus himself making an appearance at the finale!
Dec. 17
CHRISTMAS WITH ELVIS: The Appalachian Theatre will be hosting celebrated Elvis Presley tribute-artist Matt Lewis and his 12-piece Long Live the King orchestra at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 17. Audiences can anticipate holiday classics made famous by the original Presley, including “I’ll be Home for Christmas,” “Here Comes Santa Claus,” and “Blue Christmas.” In addition to the seasonal selections, an homage will be paid to the rock legend across his career with music from his rockabilly era, the legendary 1968 Comeback Special and the Vegas years. Tickets are available for purchase at $35, and may be obtained online through the touchless ticketing portal via www.apptheatre.org.
Dec. 19
ENCOUNTERING THE MIRACLE: Join Generation Excellent at Midway Baptist Church on Dec. 19 at 11 a.m. as they present an up-close and personal story of those who encountered the miraculous birth of Christ. They tell how their lives were forever changed because of a little baby and remind guests that once they have had a true encounter with Jesus, they can never be the same. Generation Excellent will accept clothing donations collect clothing for Operation Christmas Child at the event. They ask that guests donate scarves, hats, gloves, socks shirts and pants.
REOCCURRING
BOONE AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: Al-Anon, an anonymous fellowship for friends and families of alcoholics, will hold in-person meetings Wednesdays and Fridays at noon, at Boone United Methodist Church. The church is located at 471 New Market Blvd., Boone. The group will continue to host virtual meetings via Zoom Mondays and Fridays at noon. Social distancing and masks are required for non-vaccinated people. For more information, including Zoom access, call (828) 898-3072 or (828) 773-8734
FALL YOGA: Akal Dev Sharonne, senior yoga instructor and practitioner since the ‘70s, is offering virtual and in-person masked socially distant yoga classes on Wednesdays from 10:30-11:30 a.m. The fall session begins on Sept. 8 and is held in the studio at the Jung Tao School (old Cove Creek High School). Classes are open to students of all ages and abilities. The only suggested prerequisite is the ability to move from sitting on the floor to lying down and standing up. Students who are unable to attend the in-person class have the option of participating virtually at any time, either on Facebook or with a link to an unlisted YouTube. For costs and more information, please call Akal Dev Sharonne at (828) 264-1384. You may also visit her at www.thehealingmuse.com.
GRIEFSHARE RECOVERY GROUP: GriefShare recovery seminar and support group will meet the third Monday of each month from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., beginning July 19. Meetings will take place at Church of Jesus Christ Meeting Room, located at 288 Calvary St. in Newland. Attendance is free, and participants will receive a free workbook. Childcare will be provided for children through the 4th grade. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics. To learn more call Christine at (828) 898-8203 or Gail at (828) 260-1298.
MOUNTAIN LAUREL QUILT GUILD: The Mountain Laurel Quilt Guild holds its regular monthly meetings on the first Tuesday of each month at 1 p.m. The group meets in the conference room on the second floor of the Lois E. Harrill Senior Center, located at 132 Poplar Grove Connector in Boone. For more information call Sue Stell at (704) 609-1449.
