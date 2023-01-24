To submit items for the print calendar, please email editor@wataugademocrat.com. To post an event to our web calendars, visit our websites under the Events tab. Entries should be complete and concise.
Jan. 26
SQUARE DANCING: The Blowing Rock Art and History Museum will host free square dancing as part of WinterFest. The dance will take place in the Wilson Education Center with instructions from 6 to 6:30 p.m. with the dance taking place from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Jan. 26-29
BLOWING ROCK WINTERFEST: WinterFest will take place from Jan. 26 through Jan. 29 with fun activities for the whole family, including ice sculpture carving, a polar plunge in Chetola Lake, Hayrides and wine and beer tasting.
MUSICAL PERFORMANCE: Jason Carter and Friends will perform at the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country on Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m. The fiddler has been features on several well known albums and accompanied many artists. In this performance, he is singing lead. Tickets at $20 and can be purchased on the venues website.
Feb. 2
MLK JR. COMMEMORATION: Health equity expert and best-selling author Daniel Dawes, J.D., will give the keynote address at Appalachian State’s 38th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration, to be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts. The event is free and open to the public. Parking is available in any campus lot after 5 p.m. For more information, visit today.appstate.edu/mlk.
Feb. 3
ART CRAWL: First Friday Art Crawl is back in 2023 in downtown Boone. The Turchin Center for the Visual Arts, Mazie Jones Gallery, Nth Gallery and other art spaces will be open for art lovers. Starting at 5 p.m., many local galleries and businesses will offer refreshments for art crawlers.
Feb. 3
TAX HELP: Watauga County Public Library’s will operate a V.I.T.A. service in its meeting room from Feb. 3 to April 15 for in-person assistance on Fridays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. There will be no service on Friday, April 7, nor Saturday, April 8. Anyone interested in making a tax appointment may call the library at (828) 457-4679 and leave a message with their name and telephone number. The library is located at 140 Queen Street, one block up from the Mast General Store in downtown Boone.
Feb. 4 — 5
FIDDLER’S CONVENTION: The 15th Annual Old-Time Fiddler’s Convention will take place at App State in the Plemmons Student Union on Feb. 4 and 5. The convention is free and open to the public. Listen to skilled performers, square dance, attend workshops and browse the handmade market.
Feb. 9
FILM FEST: The Boone Docs Film Fest Encore will feature screenings of the award-winning films from the inaugural festival in 2022 and serve as a teaser for the 2023 festival that will take place on Feb. 25 at 2 p.m.
Feb. 18
MLK DAY OF SERVICE: App State’s MLK Mobilize the Mountains Day of Service, which is coordinated by the Office of Community-Engaged Leadership, will be held on Saturday, Feb. 18.
BALLADS: Seventh-generation ballad singer, storyteller and musician Shelia Kay Adams will perform pieces from her repertoire in a fun event meant to engage the whole family. The free event will take place at the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum from 3 to 5 p.m. with registration available online.
RECURRING
ACA: Adult Children of Alcoholics & Dysfunctional Families (ACA)/ Al-Anon will meet on Sunday evenings at 8 p.m., at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Boone. This is a Twelve Step, Twelve Tradition support group focusing on learning tools to change the unhealthy behaviors and attitude patterns we developed while growing up in alcoholic or otherwise dysfunctional homes. For more information, call Kelly at (828) 719-5312. For a list of online meetings, visit www.acawso.org.
BOONE Al-Anon FAMILY GROUP: Al-Anon is an anonymous fellowship for families, relatives and friends whose lives have been affected by someone else’s drinking. The group will hold in-person meetings Wednesdays and Fridays at noon, at Boone United Methodist Church. The church is located at 471 New Market Blvd., Boone. If you need further information, call 1 (888) 425-2666 or 1-88-4AL-ANON or visit www.al-anon.org.
EVENING BOONE AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP MEETING: Sundays at 5:30 p.m. Located at Club 12-141 Health Center Dr. Boone, first floor in the rear of the two story brick building. AA meetings are also held at the same time. Zoom (virtual) will be available by invitation. Al-ANON is a fellowship of relatives and friends of alcoholics who share their experience, strength, and hope in order to solve their common problems. We believe alcoholism is a family illness and that changed attitudes can aid recovery. For more information, email bne.discovering.choices@ncbermudaafg.org.
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: It can be difficult to admit you have a drug problem. We know because we’ve been there. NA can help you stop using drugs, lose the desire to use, and find a new way to live. You don’t have to go it alone. Freedom from active addiction happens at NA meetings. We meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday at Grace Lutheran Church, 115 East King Street in Boone. Find more information at www.ncregion-na.org/foothills- area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.