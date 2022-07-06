To submit items for the print calendar, please email calendar@mountaintimes.com. To post an event to our web calendars, visit our websites under the Events tab. Entries should be complete and concise.
July 6
GARDEN CLUB: Please join The Blowing Rock Garden Club’s July meeting! All are welcome on Wednesday, July 1 at 11:45 a.m. at The Blowing Rock Community Clubhouse located at 108 Lakeside Drive, Blowing Rock. The will be presented by Paige Patterson, Extension Agent Agriculture Consumer & Commercial Horticulturist at NC Cooperative Extension and is called “Mixing it up — Adding Edibles to the Landscape: Four perennial edible plants, four items to know before you grow.”
July 7
HIGHLAND GAMES: Blaring bagpipes, astounding athletes, delicate dancers, rocking Celtic music and a spectacular highland setting make this colorful celebration of Scottish culture one of the most highly acclaimed highland games in the country. $5-75. For more info, visit gmhg.org, call (828) 733-1333, or email office@gmhg.org.
July 8
MUSIC IN THE VALLE: Valle Crucis Community Park welcomes locals and visitors to the park to enjoy live music at the park from a variety of local and regional musicians. Valle Crucis Community Park is located next to the Mast Store Annex, near the Original Mast General Store in the historic village of Valle Crucis. Look for the wooden bear on a tree stump at the driveway entrance & be sure to drive slowly on the gravel road. The park is sustained by visitor donations and a $5 or $10 parking donation is recommended. Handlebar Betty will perform on July 8.
July 9
FAIRY DAY: Come and meet the wandering “fairy lady,” enjoy face painting, learn about the life cycle of live butterflies. Certain options available for a nominal fee. The Children’s Playhouse and the The Watauga County Library will also offer activities for children. Make a fairy garden with natural materials. The free event will take place from noon to 4 p.m. at the Daniel Boone Native Gardens.
BLOOD DONATION: Donate blood with The Blood Connection — the community blood center and proud blood supplier for Watauga Medical Center — at Appalachian Mountain Brewery from noon to 5 p.m. To make an appointment near you, go to thebloodconnection.org/donate.
SCULPTURE CONTEST: The Rosen Sculpture Competition and Exhibition is an annual national juried competition presented by the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts on the campus of Appalachian State University and brings an astonishing array of contemporary sculpture to the campus and community each season. To celebrate the program’s 36th year, join juror Elizabeth Brim on an educational tour of the sculpture finalists. The tour concludes with an outdoor reception adjacent to the Schaefer Center and will include an awards ceremony.
July 13
STORY TIME: Join the library for story time with farm toys, puzzles and live animals as they sing and and learn with this delightful book — Morning On The Farm — about the sights, sounds, and fun that can be found on a farm. The event will take place at the Watauga County Public Library and will start at 11 a.m.
July 14
LIBRARY SALE: The Friends of the Watauga County Library will host a book sale beginning on Thursday, July 14 from 4 — 6 p.m. The sale will be held at the library, 140 Queen Street in downtown Boone. On Thursday, the sale is reserved for Friends of the Library members, but anyone can join for as little as $5. The sale will be open to the public on Friday July 15 from 1-7 p.m. and on Saturday, July 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. All proceeds from the sale go to support the library.
July 16
ART IN THE PARK: The downtown Blowing Rock Art in the Park event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 16. Art in the Park was created in 1962 by a handful of area artists and craftspeople to showcase local talent; it’s now host to 90 artisans at each show, where some of the best local and regional artists and craftspeople showcase their handcrafted jewelry, pottery, fiber, glass, photography, painting and more. More information can be found at blowingrock.com/artinthepark/.
FREE MOVIE: The Saturday Family Film Series at the Appalachian Theatre will continue with a showing of the 1949 Disney classic, “Dumbo!” After the film, beginning at 12 Noon, guided historic tours of the Appalachian Theatre will be offered. The theater is located at 559 West King Street in downtown Boone.
July 17
CONCERT IN THE PARK: Bring a lawn chair or blanket to Memorial Park on Main Street in Blowing Rock to enjoy the music. All concerts begin at 4 p.m. Free, family-friendly entertainment from a variety of musical genres.
RECURRING
ACA: Adult Children of Alcoholics & Dysfunctional Families (ACA)/ Al-Anon will meet on Sunday evenings at 8 p.m., at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Boone. This is a Twelve Step, Twelve Tradition support group focusing on learning tools to change the unhealthy behaviors and attitude patterns we developed while growing up in alcoholic or otherwise dysfunctional homes. For more information, call Kelly at (828) 719-5312, or Morgan at (828) 773-4574. For a list of online meetings, visit www.acawso.org.
BOONE Al-Anon FAMILY GROUP: Al-Anon is an anonymous fellowship for families, relatives and friends whose lives have been affected by someone else’s drinking. The group will hold in-person meetings Wednesdays and Fridays at noon, at Boone United Methodist Church. The church is located at 471 New Market Blvd., Boone. If you need further information, call 1-888-425-2666 or 1-88-4AL-ANON or visit www.al-anon.org.
EVENING BOONE AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP MEETING: Sundays at 5:30 p.m. Located at Club 12-141 Health Center Dr. Boone, 1st floor in the rear of the two story brick building. AA meetings are also held at the same time. Zoom (virtual) will be available by invitation. Al-ANON is a fellowship of relatives and friends of alcoholics who share their experience, strength, and hope in order to solve their common problems. We believe alcoholism is a family illness and that changed attitudes can aid recovery. For more information, email bne.discovering.choices@ncbermudaafg.org.
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: It can be difficult to admit you have a drug problem. We know because we’ve been there. NA can help you stop using drugs, lose the desire to use, and find a new way to live. You don’t have to go it alone. Freedom from active addiction happens at NA meetings. We meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday at Grace Lutheran Church, 115 East King Street in Boone. Find more information at www.ncregion-na.org/foothills-area.
