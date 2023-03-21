To submit items for the print calendar, please email editor@wataugademocrat.com. To post an event to our web calendars, visit our websites under the Events tab. Entries should be complete and concise.
March 23
JAMS: Old-time James at the Jones House take place Thursdays from 7 to 10 p.m. Bring an acoustic instrument to play along or just enjoy the music as local musicians play old-time fiddle and folk songs until the “last call for tunes” at 9:45 p.m.
March 24
ART TALK: The Turchin Center for the Visual Arts will host an ARTtalk panel discussion with artists from Transformations: App Digifab. Chelsea Helms, Travis Donovan and Mark Nystrom will discuss their exhibition of new designs and art works showcasing experimental applications of computer-aided design and fabrication technologies currently on display in the Mayer Gallery.
BLOOD DRIVE: An American Red Cross blood drive will take place at the Tanger Outlets Shoppes on the Parkway from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on March 24.
March 25
BLOOD DRIVE: An American Red Cross blood drive will take place at the Foscoe Christian Church — 8834 Nc Hwy 105 South — from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m on March 25.
March 30 —
April 1
FILM FESTIVAL: The Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts is hosting the Banff Mountain Film Festival at 7:30 p.m. from March 30 to April 1. The event, which is $15 per screening and $10 for students, celebrates the return of one of North America’s largest screenings of the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour. The screenings bring stories of “remote journeys, ground-breaking expeditions and cutting-edge adventures” through the eyes of adventures, authors, photographers and filmmakers.
BLOOD DRIVE: An American Red Cross blood drive will take place at the George M Holmes Convocation Center on App State’s campus from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 30.
April 1
TROUT DERBY: The 43rd Annual Blowing Rock Trout Derby begins at sunrise on Saturday, April 1, and prizes are awarded at 4:30 p.m. Win prizes for the biggest fish in separate age categories. Children 11 and under and persons with disabilities may fish at Broyhill Park’s Mayview Lake, where no fishing license is needed. No entry fees are required and no pre-registration is necessary. There is also a Catch & Release category this year, which will require a timestamped photo of your catch with a measuring tape. More information can be found at www.blowingrock.com/troutderby.
FARMERS MARKET: The first Watauga County Farmers Market of the season is on Saturday, April 1, starting at 9 a.m. at 591 Horn in the West Dr. Up to 65 vendors offer quality locally farmed produce and plants, as well as locally made crafts and edibles. Regular cooking demos and live music, as well as a children’s corner.
April 2
CONCERT: See Adam Hurt & Beth Williams Hartness perform an intimate concert on Sunday, April 2 at 4 p.m. as part of the Jones House Indoor Concert Series. Only 40 seats are available. They will also be hosting an “Intermediate Old-Time ‘Rhythm & Repertoire’” Workshop at 1 p.m. that same day. Pre-register for the workshop by calling or emailing the Jones House at (828) 268-6281. Space is limited.
April 3
TALK: Dr. Ken Duckworth, medical director for National Alliance on Mental Illness, will speak to the local group on April 3. The National Alliance on Mental Illness and Duckworth has produced a guidebook for navigating the mental health care system entitled “You Are Not Alone.” Duckworth will join NAMI High Country, the NAMI affiliate serving Watauga and surrounding counties, during its meeting on Zoom meeting on Monday, April 3 from 6:30 p.m. in 7:30 p.m. The public is invited. The link for this meeting is: us02web.zoom.us/j/82818250137.
April 4
FILM SCREENING: Cold Mountain Review and the University Libraries are co-presenting a screening of the film Stories of Intersex and Faith on April 4 at 5:30 p.m. in the Greenbriar Theater in Plemmons Student Union. Stories of Intersex and Faith is a documentary exploring the experiences of intersex people who were surgically altered as infants to more closely match the appearance of typical male and female children. The event is free and open to the public. Parking on campus is free after 5 p.m.
RECURRING
GRIEF SUPPORT: Mount Vernon Baptist Church is hosting GriefShare, a grief support group, on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. The Spring 2023 session runs Feb. 21 to May 23. New members are welcome and may join at any time. Rev. Bud Russell, and a caring group of GriefShare facilitators, lead the group. For more information, visit griefshare.org/findagroup or call (828) 266-9700.
ACA: Adult Children of Alcoholics & Dysfunctional Families (ACA)/ Al-Anon will meet on Sunday evenings at 8 p.m., at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Boone. This is a Twelve Step, Twelve Tradition support group focusing on learning tools to change the unhealthy behaviors and attitude patterns we developed while growing up in alcoholic or otherwise dysfunctional homes. For more information, call Kelly at (828) 719-5312. For a list of online meetings, visit www.acawso.org.
BOONE Al-Anon FAMILY GROUP: Al-Anon is an anonymous fellowship for families, relatives and friends whose lives have been affected by someone else’s drinking. The group will hold in-person meetings Wednesdays and Fridays at noon, at Boone United Methodist Church. The church is located at 471 New Market Blvd., Boone. If you need further information, call 1 (888) 425-2666 or 1-88-4AL-ANON or visit www.al-anon.org.
EVENING BOONE AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP MEETING: Sundays at 5:30 p.m. Located at Club 12-141 Health Center Dr. Boone, first floor in the rear of the two story brick building. AA meetings are also held at the same time. Zoom (virtual) will be available by invitation. Al-ANON is a fellowship of relatives and friends of alcoholics who share their experience, strength, and hope in order to solve their common problems. We believe alcoholism is a family illness and that changed attitudes can aid recovery. For more information, email bne.discovering.choices@ncbermudaafg.org.
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: It can be difficult to admit you have a drug problem. We know because we’ve been there. NA can help you stop using drugs, lose the desire to use, and find a new way to live. You don’t have to go it alone. Freedom from active addiction happens at NA meetings. We meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday at Grace Lutheran Church, 115 East King Street in Boone. Find more information at www.ncregion-na.org/foothills-area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.