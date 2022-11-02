To submit items for the print calendar, please email calendar@mountaintimes.com. To post an event to our web calendars, visit our websites under the Events tab. Entries should be complete and concise.
Nov. 4
ART CRAWL: First Friday Art Crawl will take place downtown from 5 to 8 p.m. featuring exhibitions at the Jones House, Turchin Center for the Visual Arts, Nth Gallery and more. Wine tasting will be available at several retail locations.
Nov. 5
PANCAKE BREAKFAST: Meat Camp Baptist Church will hold a pancake breakfast and bazaar at 236 Meat Camp Baptist Church in the fellowship hall from 7 to 10 a.m. Donations will be accepted with all proceeds from the breakfast going to the NC Baptist Children’s Home and bazaar proceeds going to the Lottie Moon Christmas offering in support of missions.
GEAR SWAP: App State Cycling is hosting a cycling gear swap at Lost Province Brewing Company on Nov. 5 from 12 to 4 p.m. Selling is free but sellers should bring their own equipment including tables or blankets. After 4 p.m., a casual ride will take place at the Greenway if weather permits.
Nov. 11
VETERANS DAY: The High Country Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America will host a Veteran’s Day Commemoration on Nov. 11 that will take place at 11 a.m. at the Boone Mall. A small ceremony will take place with a performance from the Watauga Community Band.
Nov. 12
QUEER EXPO: Boone resident and Appalachian State student Jessie Gada will host a free-to-attend benefit to support the local LGBTQIA+ community in raising funds for gender affirmation care. The expo will take place at 355 MLK Jr. Street on Saturday, Nov. 12, beginning at 3 p.m. with yard games, music, bake sale, local crafts and artwork and a silent auction. All proceeds will be distributed evenly among local beneficiaries.
Nov. 13
MUSICAL PERFORMANCE: Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway and her brand new-band of bluegrass viruosos featuring mandolinist Dominick Leslie, banjoist Kyle Tuttle, fiddle player Browyn Keith Hynes and bassist Shelby Means are touring the United States. They will perform at the Appalachian Theatre at 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 16 — 20
DANCE PERFORMANCE: The App State Department of Theatre and Dance is hosting their Fall Appalachian Dance Ensemble at the Valborg Theatre. Performances on Nov. 16-19 will be at 7 p.m. and a 2 p.m. performance will take place on Nov. 20.
Nov. 17
MUSICAL PERFORMANCE: Adam Church will perform at the Appalachian Theatre on Nov. 17 at 7:30 p.m. Country musician Adam Church grew up in Boone and is no stranger to the music scene.
Nov. 25
CHRISTMAS IN THE PARK: Blowing Rock Christmas in the Park and Lighting of the Town will take place on Nov. 25 at 12 p.m. at Memorial Park. This free event is the town’s annual holiday event and will include games, live music, caroling and visits with Santa. Hot chocolate will be available from local vendors.
OPEN GALLERY: The Holiday Open House at Carlton Gallery will take place on Nov. 25 and 26 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.. This event is free to the public and is part of the gallery’s 40th year of business celebration.
Nov. 25 — Jan. 29
FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS: Chetola Resort will have sparking lights on display throughout the winter season. The lights illuminate at dusk each evening and visitors are welcome to view the display for free.
Nov. 26
KILN OPENING: Bolick and Tradition Pottery will host their free Annual Thanksgiving Kiln Opening on Nov. 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. At 10 a.m. items will be fresh from the kiln including holiday themed items, jugs, vases, pitchers, candlesticks and more. Guests are invited to bring chairs and leave coolers and pets at home.
CHRISTMAS PARADE: The Blowing Rock Christmas Parade will take place on Nov. 26 at 10 a.m. for free in downtown Blowing Rock. Fun costumes, floats, animals and more will be present and a prize will be awarded to the best-decorated float.
Nov. 30
MUSICAL PERFORMANCE: David Childers will perform at the Jones House on Nov. 30 at 7:30 p.m. David and his son Robert are the exhibiting artists at the Mazie Jones Gallery for the month of Nov.
Dec. 2
TREE LIGHTING: The Festive First Friday and Solar Tree Lighting will take place in downtown Boone on Dec. 2. Art exhibitions will be available for viewing at several locations including the Jones House, Turchin Center for the Visual Arts, Nth Gallery and more. Meet Mrs. Clause and write letters to Santa, ride in a horse-drawn carriage, feast on milk and cookies and play snowball fight with marshmallows at the event. The App State Sustainable Energy Society will host a Solar Tree Lighting at the Jones House.
Dec. 3
WINTER FARMERS MARKET: The first Boone Winter Farmers Market will take place at the Agricultural Conference Center from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Seasonal produce, locally raised meats, eggs, honey, homemade jellies, jams, baked items and handcrafted skincare, candles, photography and crafts will be available.
RECURRING
TOUR OF APP THEATRE: Free 45 minute tours of the Appalachian Theatre of the High County will be led by staff to show the historic facility. There will be a walk-through tour and short documentary showcasing the theater’s history. All children must be accompanied by an adult. This event will take place every Wednesday at 1 p.m. until Dec. 14.
FAMILY STORYTELLING: Watauga County Public Library will meet on the 3rd Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. If you have an interesting story to tell, call John Ashburn, local storyteller, at (828) 297-2170. Local family stories are encouraged.
ACA: Adult Children of Alcoholics & Dysfunctional Families (ACA)/ Al-Anon will meet on Sunday evenings at 8 p.m., at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Boone. This is a Twelve Step, Twelve Tradition support group focusing on learning tools to change the unhealthy behaviors and attitude patterns we developed while growing up in alcoholic or otherwise dysfunctional homes. For more information, call Kelly at (828) 719-5312. For a list of online meetings, visit www.acawso.org.
BOONE Al-Anon FAMILY GROUP: Al-Anon is an anonymous fellowship for families, relatives and friends whose lives have been affected by someone else’s drinking. The group will hold in-person meetings Wednesdays and Fridays at noon, at Boone United Methodist Church. The church is located at 471 New Market Blvd., Boone. If you need further information, call 1 (888) 425-2666 or 1-88-4AL-ANON or visit www.al-anon.org.
EVENING BOONE AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP MEETING: Sundays at 5:30 p.m. Located at Club 12-141 Health Center Dr. Boone, first floor in the rear of the two story brick building. AA meetings are also held at the same time. Zoom (virtual) will be available by invitation. Al-ANON is a fellowship of relatives and friends of alcoholics who share their experience, strength, and hope in order to solve their common problems. We believe alcoholism is a family illness and that changed attitudes can aid recovery. For more information, email bne.discovering.choices@ncbermudaafg.org.
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: It can be difficult to admit you have a drug problem. We know because we’ve been there. NA can help you stop using drugs, lose the desire to use, and find a new way to live. You don’t have to go it alone. Freedom from active addiction happens at NA meetings. We meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday at Grace Lutheran Church, 115 East King Street in Boone. Find more information at www.ncregion-na.org/foothills-area.
