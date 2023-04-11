To submit items for the print calendar, please email editor@wataugademocrat.com. To post an event to our web calendars, visit our websites under the Events tab. Entries should be complete and concise.
April 14-16
THEATRE PERFORMANCE: The Appalachian Young People’s Theatre will present “The Hundred Dresses,” a story about friendship, bullying and forgiveness. The event will take place at the Greer Studio Theatre with performances at 7 p.m. on the 14 and 2 p.m. on the 15 and 16. All tickets for this event are $5.
April 15
FERMENTATION CLASS: The NC Cooperative Extension is hosting a fermentation class at the Agricultural Conference Center on April 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This $30 class teaches participants how to ferment to make home-made sauerkraut, yogurt and so much more. The class will reach the safety and science of the program.
AMERICAN LEGION BREAKFAST: The Boone American Legion Post is holding its monthly breakfast on Saturday, April 15 from 7 to 9 a.m. at its location on Bear Trail. Breakfast is $10 per person and includes biscuits and sausage gravy, eggs, sausage, bacon, country ham, grits, hash browns and Bald Guy coffee. To reach the Post, turn up Grand Boulevard at The Jones House and turn left on Bear Trail at the top of the hill.
April 17
ACTIVIST TALK: Dr. Chip Thomas, an internationally known physician and social justice activist who has lived and worked on the Navajo Nation for more than three decades. Dr. Thomas will talk about his journey from North Carolina, where he grew up, to Arizona to serve at the Inscription House Health Center and how his path led him to doing large scale photographic murals that established the Painted Desert Project. The talk will take place at Leon Levine Hall of Health Sciences in room 103 on Monday, April 17 at 4:30 p.m. Parking will be available in the LLHS lot for anyone interested in attending.
April 21
EARTH DAY: Earth Third Friday is a special free downtown event that focus on the sustainability and community development efforts of several town programs. Groups like Explore Boone, Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture and the High Country Bee Keepers Association are just some of the organizations that will be present at the event. Educational booths, activities for kids and giveaway items will be available for attendees.
FILM FEST: The International Fly Fishing Film Festival will take place at the Appalachian Theatre on April 21 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for this event consisting of short and feature-length films produced by filmmakers from all over the world.
April 22
FILM FEST: Boone Earth Film Festival will take place at the Appalachian Theatre on April 22. Screenings of short-form documentaries followed by a Q&A will begin at 3 p.m. and a feature-length film with a Q&A will begin at 7 p.m. There is a $10 suggested donation for tickets.
April 26
HEMLOCK TRAINING: The Hemlock Restoration Initiative (HRI) is hosting a training on April 26 at Gill State Forest near Crossnore for High Country landowners. For more details and to register, visit savehemlocksnc.org/gill-workshop or call (828) 252-4783. Registration is $10. Please register early. Space is limited. NC pesticide applicator credits and ISA member CEUs are available. Please call the HRI office at the number above or email info@savehemlocksnc.org with questions.
April 29
AUTHOR TALK: Local Author Judy Geary will speak in the library conference room in the Watauga County Public Library on Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m. til noon. The Friends of the Library are pleased to have the local author, Appalachian State University faculty member, senior editor at Ingalls Publishing Group and an active of member of the High Country Writers as the speaker for the annual meeting event. She will be drawing upon her experience and research to discuss the effects of the “collapse” of the New York publishing industry into ever-fewer mega-corporations and the rise of print-on-demand publishers such as Amazon.
RECURRING
GRIEF SUPPORT: Mount Vernon Baptist Church is hosting GriefShare, a grief support group, on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. The spring 2023 session runs Feb. 21 to May 23. New members are welcome and may join at any time. Rev. Bud Russell, and a caring group of GriefShare facilitators, lead the group. For more information, visit griefshare.org/findagroup or call (828) 266-9700.
ACA: Adult Children of Alcoholics & Dysfunctional Families (ACA)/ Al-Anon will meet on Sunday evenings at 8 p.m., at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Boone. This is a Twelve Step, Twelve Tradition support group focusing on learning tools to change the unhealthy behaviors and attitude patterns we developed while growing up in alcoholic or otherwise dysfunctional homes. For more information, call Kelly at (828) 719-5312. For a list of online meetings, visit www.acawso.org.
BOONE Al-Anon FAMILY GROUP: Al-Anon is an anonymous fellowship for families, relatives and friends whose lives have been affected by someone else’s drinking. The group will hold in-person meetings Wednesdays and Fridays at noon, at Boone United Methodist Church. The church is located at 471 New Market Blvd., Boone. If you need further information, call 1 (888) 425-2666 or 1-88-4AL-ANON or visit www.al-anon.org.
EVENING BOONE AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP MEETING: Sundays at 5:30 p.m. Located at Club 12-141 Health Center Dr. Boone, second floor in the rear of the two story brick building. AA meetings are also held at the same time. Zoom (virtual) will be available by invitation. Al-ANON is a fellowship of relatives and friends of alcoholics who share their experience, strength, and hope in order to solve their common problems. We believe alcoholism is a family illness and that changed attitudes can aid recovery. For more information, email bne.discovering.choices@ncbermudaafg.org.
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: It can be difficult to admit you have a drug problem. We know because we’ve been there. NA can help you stop using drugs, lose the desire to use, and find a new way to live. You don’t have to go it alone. Freedom from active addiction happens at NA meetings. We meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday at Grace Lutheran Church, 115 East King Street in Boone. Find more information at www.ncregion-na.org/foothills-area.
