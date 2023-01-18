To submit items for the print calendar, please email editor@wataugademocrat.com. To post an event to our web calendars, visit our websites under the Events tab. Entries should be complete and concise.
Jan. 18 — Jan. 21
PHOTO OF THE WEEK: The WFDD 2022 Photo of the Year exhibition that showcases all 52 submissions that were chosen as Photo of the Week last year will be at the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum every day from Jan. 4 to Jan. 21 for visitors to vote for their favorite. These images illustrate the breadth of North Carolina’s culture and natural beauty, from a sunrise in Linville Gorge to an evening at the Carolina Classic Fair.
Jan. 18
TOURS OF APP THEATRE: Tours of the Historic Appalachian Theatre are back on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 1 p.m. The tours are free and donations will be accepted. The staff-led guided tours of their historic facility and watch a short film about the theatre’s history. The tours will be approximately 45 minutes.
Jan. 19
FILM SCREENING: The Blowing Rock Art and History Museum will screen “To Spring from the Hand: The Life and Work of Paulus Berensohn” at 6 p.m. as part of their Earth and Fowl: Chickens and Other Poultry in Clay exhibition.
Jan. 21
KEG PULL: Appalachian Mountain Brewery is hosting a K-9 Keg Pull on Jan. 21 from 1 to 4 p.m. Sled dogs can be registered online or prior to the event from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dogs will be matched with the appropriate keg or can for their size. Viewing for this event is free.
Jan. 24
PERFORMANCE AND RECEPTION: The Trash Trout Closing Performance and Reception will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum. This performance and reception is free and requires registration. This film by Tom Hansell is in collaboration with local river protectors.
Jan. 26
LOCAL NIGHT: Head to the Appalachian Theatre on select Thursday evenings in January, February, and March. Shows feature local artists and local student groups as openers. On Jan. 12, Trevor Mackenzie and Jackson Cunningham will take the stage.
SQUARE DANCING: The Blowing Rock Art and History Museum will host free square dancing as part of Winterfest. The dance will take place in the Wilson Education Center with instructions from 6 to 6:30 p.m. with the dance taking place from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Jan. 26-29
BLOWING ROCK WINTERFEST: WinterFest will take place from Jan. 26 through Jan. 29 with fun activities for the whole family, including ice sculpture carving, a polar plunge in Chetola Lake, Hayrides and wine and beer tasting.
Feb. 4 — 5
FIDDLER’S CONVENTION: The 15th Annual Old-Time Fiddler’s Convention will take place at App State in the Plemmons Student Union on Feb. 4 and 5. The convention is free and open to the public. Listen to skilled performers, square dance, attend workshops and browse the handmade market.
RECURRING
ACA: Adult Children of Alcoholics & Dysfunctional Families (ACA)/ Al-Anon will meet on Sunday evenings at 8 p.m., at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Boone. This is a Twelve Step, Twelve Tradition support group focusing on learning tools to change the unhealthy behaviors and attitude patterns we developed while growing up in alcoholic or otherwise dysfunctional homes. For more information, call Kelly at (828) 719-5312. For a list of online meetings, visit www.acawso.org.
BOONE Al-Anon FAMILY GROUP: Al-Anon is an anonymous fellowship for families, relatives and friends whose lives have been affected by someone else’s drinking. The group will hold in-person meetings Wednesdays and Fridays at noon, at Boone United Methodist Church. The church is located at 471 New Market Blvd., Boone. If you need further information, call 1 (888) 425-2666 or 1-88-4AL-ANON or visit www.al-anon.org.
EVENING BOONE AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP MEETING: Sundays at 5:30 p.m. Located at Club 12-141 Health Center Dr. Boone, first floor in the rear of the two story brick building. AA meetings are also held at the same time. Zoom (virtual) will be available by invitation. Al-ANON is a fellowship of relatives and friends of alcoholics who share their experience, strength, and hope in order to solve their common problems. We believe alcoholism is a family illness and that changed attitudes can aid recovery. For more information, email bne.discovering.choices@ncbermudaafg.org.
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: It can be difficult to admit you have a drug problem. We know because we’ve been there. NA can help you stop using drugs, lose the desire to use, and find a new way to live. You don’t have to go it alone. Freedom from active addiction happens at NA meetings. We meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday at Grace Lutheran Church, 115 East King Street in Boone. Find more information at www.ncregion-na.org/foothills- area.
