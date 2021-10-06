To submit items for the print calendar, please email calendar@mountaintimes.com. To post an event to our web calendars, visit our websites under the Events tab. Entries should be complete and concise.
Oct. 6
BLOWING ROCK GARDEN CLUB: Blowing Rock Garden Club will hold its final meeting for the garden club season on Wednesday, Oct. 6, at 11:30 a.m. at the Blowing Rock Community Clubhouse Building, located behind the Blowing Rock Pool. The garden club meeting is open to anyone interested in learning and education.
Oct. 7
SARAH JONES: The Schaefer Center will be presenting “An Evening With Sarah Jones” at 7 p.m. on Oct. 7. Called “a master of the genre” by The New York Times, Jones is a Tony Award-winning performer, writer, comedian and activist known for her multi-character, one-person shows, including Broadway hit “Bridge & Tunnel,” originally produced by Oscar-winner Meryl Streep, and the critically-acclaimed show “Sell/Buy/Date.” Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for faculty/staff and $5 for students. A $15 livestream of the event will also be available.
Oct. 8-10
CAROLINA RAMBLE: The seventh annual Carolina Ramble and Reunion takes place in the Watauga County community of Bethel Oct. 8-10. The intimate fall music festival features over a dozen acts, including Shay Martin Lovette, Zoe and Cloyd and Anya Hinkle and Friends, food, camping, games and fun for the whole family. For tickets, directions and more information, visit www.carolinaramble.com.
Oct. 9
FGCC BREAKFAST: The Foscoe Grandfather Community Center and Park will hold their final breakfast of the season on Saturday, Oct. 9 from 7:30 to 10 a.m. Traditional breakfast items will be available for dine-in or carry out at a suggested donation of $10 per person. The FGCC is located at 233 Park Road, Banner Elk (just behind the Grandfather Trout Farm in Foscoe). All donations go to fund and support the community park and facilities.
TROUT LAKE BIRD WALK: Join the High Country Audubon Society for a bird walk at Trout Lake on Wednesday, Oct. 9, from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Enjoy an opportunity to see beautiful regional birds in a walk led by one of your community members. Social distancing is required. For more information email contactus@highcountryaudubon.org.
DEER BUTCHERY AND PROCESSING WORKSHOP: Saturday, Oct. 9 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Extension Agents Eddy Labus and Margie Mansure will explore ways to process and preserve your hunting season bounty. Demonstrations include cutting up a deer, jerky making, and canning venison. Cost of the workshop is $15 (or $25 per couple) and must be paid in advance at NC Cooperative Extension, 971 West King St., Boone. Cash or check only, made to Watauga County. (828)264-3061. Workshop will be held at Agricultural Conference Center, 252 Poplar Grove Rd, Boone. As per county building mandate, masks must be worn to cover mouth and nose.
Oct. 11
TORCH MEETING: The next meeting on Zoom of the local affiliate of Torch: A Forum For Reasoned Discourse will be Monday, Oct. 11 with check in and chat at 11:30 a.m. and the presentation at noon. The presentation will be “An Update on Local COVID-19 Response and Vaccination Options by Rob Hudspeth, President of the Appalachian Regional Healthcare Foundation.” For the login link or more information, email moyrf@appstate.edu.
Oct. 31
TRUNK OR TREAT: Watauga County parks and Recreation will be hosting Trunk or Treat at the Watauga Community Recreation Center from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31. Held in the parking lot of the WCRC, the walk-thru event for costumed kids and parents will include prizes awarded to the “best dressed trunks.” Trunks can be registered by emailing keron.poteat@watgov.org.
Nov. 3-7
BRIGHT STAR: Directed by Keith Martin, inspired by a true story and featuring the Tony-nominated score by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, Broadway’s “Bright Star” tells a sweeping tale of love and redemption set against the rich backdrop of the American South in North Carolina of the 1920s and ‘40s. When literary editor Alice Murphy meets a young soldier just home from World War II, he awakens her longing for the child she once lost. Haunted by their unique connection, Alice sets out on a journey to understand her past. What she finds has the power to transform both of their lives. Nov. 3 through 6 at 7 p.m., Nov. 7 at 2 p.m. in the Valborg Theatre. For tickets and more information, visit www.theatreanddance.appstate.edu/news/bright-star.
REOCCURING
BOONE ALANON FAMILY GROUP: Alanaon, an anonymous fellowship for friends and families of alcoholics, will hold in-person meetings Wednesdays and Fridays at noon, at Boone United Methodist Church. The church is located at 471 New Market Blvd., Boone. The group will continue to host virtual meetings via Zoom Mondays and Fridays at noon. Social distancing and masks are required for non-vaccinated people. For more information, including Zoom access, call (828) 898-3072 or (828) 773-8734
FALL YOGA: Akal Dev Sharonne, senior yoga instructor and practitioner since the ‘70s, is offering virtual and in-person masked socially distant yoga classes on Wednesdays from 10:30-11:30 a.m. The fall session begins on Sept. 8 and is held in the studio at the Jung Tao School (old Cove Creek High School.) Classes are open to students of all ages and abilities. The only suggested prerequisite is the ability to move from sitting on the floor to lying down and standing up. Students who are unable to attend the in-person class have the option of participating virtually at any time, either on facebook or with a link to an unlisted youtube. For costs and more information, please call Akal Dev Sharonne at (828)264-1384. You may also visit her at www.thehealingmuse.com.
GRIEFSHARE RECOVERY GROUP: GriefShare recovery seminar and support group will meet the third Monday of each month from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., beginning July 19. Meetings will take place at Church of Jesus Christ Meeting Room, located at 288 Calvary St. in Newland. Attendance is free, and participants will receive a free workbook. Childcare will be provided for children through the 4th grade. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics. To learn more call Christine at (828) 898-8203 or Gail at (828) 260-1298.
