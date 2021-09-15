To submit items for the print calendar, please email calendar@mountaintimes.com. To post an event to our web calendars, visit our websites under the Events tab. Entries should be complete and concise.
Sept. 15
KOL NIDRE SERVICE: Members of the Choir of St. Mary of the Hills Episcopal Church in Blowing Rock will be joining with the Choir of the Temple of the High Country, led by Dr. Linda Larson, Chorale Director and officiated by Rabbi Alty Weinreb. They will provide music for the Kol Nidre service. The Choir of St. Mary of the Hills has numerous recordings and has been featured in concerts throughout the United States and England. Join them for this profound and deeply spiritual Jewish High Holiday Service led by Rabbi Alty Weinreb. Community members can join in person in the Temple located at 1043 King St. in Boone on Sept. 15 at 6:30 p.m. Proof of vaccination and mask wearing required.
TROUT LAKE BIRD WALK: Join the High Country Audubon Society for a bird walk at Trout Lake on Wednesday, Sept. 15 from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Enjoy an opportunity to see beautiful regional birds in a walk led by one of your community members. Social distancing is required. For more information email contactus@highcountryaudubon.org.
VALLE CRUCIS BIRD WALK: Join the High Country Audubon Society for a bird walk at Valle Crucis Community Park on Wednesday, Sept. 15 from 8:30-11:00 a.m. Enjoy an opportunity to see beautiful regional birds in a walk led by one of your community members. Social distancing is required. For more information contact contactus@highcountryaudubon.org.
Sept. 16-18
BOOK SALE: The Friends of the Watauga County Public Library will host a book sale at the library from Sept. 16-18. The first day of the sale will be from 4-7 p.m. and be for Friends members only. Anyone can become a member of the organization for only $5. The Sept. 17 sale will be from 1-8 p.m. and the Sept. 18 times will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. On sale will be fiction, nonfiction and children’s books, CDs and DVDs. All fiction books are $1, nonfiction hardcover books are $2 and some books will be specially priced.
Sept. 18
BLUE RIDGE CONSERVANCY 5K: The 21st Annual Blue Ridge Conservancy 5K is taking place Sept. 18 starting at the Mayview Neighborhood in Blowing Rock. Sponsored by Stick Boy Bread Company, the 5K Run/Walk starts at 8 a.m. and the 1 mile fun run starts at 9 a.m. For more information, visit blueridgeconservancy.org/blue-ridge-conservancy-5k/.
Sept. 21
EVENING OF HOPE: The Hope Center in Boone is hosting an Evening of Hope at Alliance Bible Fellowship on Tuesday, Sept. 21. The group plans to celebrate the ministry of The Hope Center with a social hour of heavy hors d’oeuvres starting at 5:30 p.m and a program at 7 p.m. featuring stories of hope from the clients the organization serves. To register, visit choosehope.org.
Oct. 5
BLOWING ROCK GARDEN CLUB: Please join the Blowing Rock Garden Club and the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum in welcoming and offering a public lecture titled “Landscaping in Tune with Nature”, presented by local landscape designer Jasmine Shoshana, of Jasmines Gardens. The event begins at 11 a.m. and will take place at Blowing Rock Art and History Museum, located at 159 Ginny Stevens Ln., Blowing Rock.
Oct. 6
BLOWING ROCK GARDEN CLUB: Blowing Rock Garden Club will hold its final meeting for the garden club season on Wednesday, October 6, at 11:30 a.m. at the Blowing Rock Community Clubhouse Building, located behind the Blowing Rock Pool. The garden club meeting is open to anyone interested in learning and education.
Oct. 7
SARAH JONES: The Schaefer Center will be presenting “An Evening With Sarah Jones” at 7 p.m. on Oct. 7. Called “a master of the genre” by The New York Times, Jones is a Tony Award-winning performer, writer, comedian and activist known for her multi-character, one-person shows, including Broadway hit “Bridge & Tunnel,” originally produced by Oscar-winner Meryl Streep, and the critically-acclaimed show “Sell/Buy/Date.” Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for faculty/staff and $5 for students. A $15 livestream of the event will also be available.
REOCCURING
GRIEFSHARE RECOVERY GROUP: GriefShare recovery seminar and support group will meet the third Monday of each month from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., beginning July 19. Meetings will take place at Church of Jesus Christ Meeting Room, located at 288 Calvary St. in Newland. Attendance is free, and participants will receive a free workbook. Childcare will be provided for children through the 4th grade. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics. To learn more call Christine at (828) 898-8203 or Gail at (828) 260-1298.
BOONE ALANON FAMILY GROUP: Alanaon, an anonymous fellowship for friends and families of alcoholics, will hold in-person meetings Wednesdays and Fridays at noon, at Boone United Methodist Church. The church is located at 471 New Market Blvd., Boone. The group will continue to host virtual meetings via Zoom Mondays and Fridays at noon. Social distancing and masks are required for non-vaccinated people. For more information, including Zoom access, call (828) 898-3072 or (828) 773-8734.
