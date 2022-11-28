To submit items for the print calendar, please email calendar@mountaintimes.com. To post an event to our web calendars, visit our websites under the Events tab. Entries should be complete and concise.
Nov. 30
MUSICAL PERFORMANCE: David Childers will perform at the Jones House on Nov. 30 at 7:30 p.m. David and his son Robert are the exhibiting artists at the Mazie Jones Gallery for the month of Nov.
Dec. 1 — Dec. 4
SHORT PLAY FESTIVAL: As part of a Stage Directing Techniques course, junior and senior class students stage two evenings of short plays. These works are funny, eccentric, thought-provoking, and moving — it’s a grab bag of stories each night designed to showcase the talents of students in the Department of Theatre and Dance. These performances will take place at I.G. Greer Studio Theatre.
Dec. 1-3
BOOK SALE: Just in time for your holiday shopping, the Friends of the Library is having their Holiday Used Book Sale, a great opportunity to purchase gently used books, CDs, DVDs, puzzles, and games at rock bottom prices and support the community library. Thursday, Dec. 1, is for Friends members only, 4 to 7 p.m. (memberships available at the door). Open to the public Friday, Dec. 2, 1 to 7 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 3, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Dec. 2
TREE LIGHTING: The Festive First Friday and Solar Tree Lighting will take place in downtown Boone on Dec. 2. Art exhibitions will be available for viewing at several locations including the Jones House, Turchin Center for the Visual Arts, Nth Gallery and more. Meet Mrs. Clause and write letters to Santa, ride in a horse-drawn carriage, feast on milk and cookies and play snowball fight with marshmallows at the event. The App State Sustainable Energy Society will host a Solar Tree Lighting at the Jones House.
Dec. 2 — Dec. 4
ARTISAN MARKET: Mustard Seed is hosting a holiday artisan market that will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 2 and 3. The event will include 22 local vendors and artisans with unique crafts chosen by the Mustard Seed Market’s buying team. Product ranges from local artwork, ceramics, cupcakes, woodwork, candles, jewelry and more.
Dec. 3
WINTER FARMERS MARKET: The first Boone Winter Farmers Market will take place at the Agricultural Conference Center from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Seasonal produce, locally raised meats, eggs, honey, homemade jellies, jams, baked items and handcrafted skincare, candles, photography and crafts will be available.
MUSICAL PERFORMANCE: See Alice Gerrard perform an intimate concert on Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m. as part of the Jones House’s Fall Indoor Concert Series. She will also be hosting a free workshop at the Jones House, earlier in the day with pre-registration required. The Jones House is located at 604 West King Street.
Dec 4
LOVEFEAST: First Presbyterian church Boone is hosting its Lovefeast on Dec. 4. The church is located at 131 big valley street. The service starts at 6:30 p.m. with music starting at 6 p.m.
Dec. 10
BOONE HOLIDAY PARADE: The annual Town of Boone Holiday Parade is slated to take place on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 2 p.m. Local businesses, organizations, nonprofits, and performing groups are invited to participate by filling out an application online at joneshouse.org.
RECURRING
VISIT WITH SANTA: Mast General Store will host a visit with Santa on Dec. 3 from 12 to 3 p.m. and Dec. 9 and 16 from 3 to 6 p.m. at 3565 Hwy 194 S. in Sugar Grove.
APPLE HILL FARM CHRISTMAS: Christmas at Apple Hill Farm will begin on Nov. 19 and continue until Jan. 3 every Wednesday through Sunday. There will be guided tours with stories from 10:30 a.m. to 2:20 p.m.
TOUR OF APP THEATRE: Free 45 minute tours of the Appalachian Theatre of the High County will be led by staff to show the historic facility. There will be a walk-through tour and short documentary showcasing the theater’s history. All children must be accompanied by an adult. This event will take place every Wednesday at 1 p.m. until Dec. 14.
FAMILY STORYTELLING: The Watauga County Public Library will meet on the 3rd Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. If you have an interesting story to tell, call John Ashburn, local storyteller, at (828) 297-2170. Local family stories are encouraged.
ACA: Adult Children of Alcoholics & Dysfunctional Families (ACA)/ Al-Anon will meet on Sunday evenings at 8 p.m., at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Boone. This is a Twelve Step, Twelve Tradition support group focusing on learning tools to change the unhealthy behaviors and attitude patterns we developed while growing up in alcoholic or otherwise dysfunctional homes. For more information, call Kelly at (828) 719-5312. For a list of online meetings, visit www.acawso.org.
BOONE Al-Anon FAMILY GROUP: Al-Anon is an anonymous fellowship for families, relatives and friends whose lives have been affected by someone else’s drinking. The group will hold in-person meetings Wednesdays and Fridays at noon, at Boone United Methodist Church. The church is located at 471 New Market Blvd., Boone. If you need further information, call 1 (888) 425-2666 or 1-88-4AL-ANON or visit www.al-anon.org.
EVENING BOONE AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP MEETING: Sundays at 5:30 p.m. Located at Club 12-141 Health Center Dr. Boone, first floor in the rear of the two story brick building. AA meetings are also held at the same time. Zoom (virtual) will be available by invitation. Al-ANON is a fellowship of relatives and friends of alcoholics who share their experience, strength, and hope in order to solve their common problems. We believe alcoholism is a family illness and that changed attitudes can aid recovery. For more information, email bne.discovering.choices@ncbermudaafg.org.
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: It can be difficult to admit you have a drug problem. We know because we’ve been there. NA can help you stop using drugs, lose the desire to use, and find a new way to live. You don’t have to go it alone. Freedom from active addiction happens at NA meetings. We meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday at Grace Lutheran Church, 115 East King Street in Boone. Find more information at www.ncregion-na.org/foothills- area.
