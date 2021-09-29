To submit items for the print calendar, please email calendar@mountaintimes.com. To post an event to our web calendars, visit our websites under the Events tab. Entries should be complete and concise.
Sept. 29
VALLE CRUCIS BIRD WALK: Join the High Country Audubon Society for a bird walk at Valle Crucis Community Park from 8:30-11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29. Enjoy an opportunity to see beautiful regional birds in a walk led by one of your community members. Social distancing is required. For more information email contactus@highcountryaudubon.org.
TROUT LAKE BIRD WALK: Join the High Country Audubon Society for a bird walk at Trout Lake, Trout Lake Parking Lot, Moses H. Cone Park, Blowing Rock, on Wednesday, Sept. 29. from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Enjoy an opportunity to see beautiful regional birds in a walk led by one of your community members. Social distancing is required.
HIGH COUNTRY REPUBLICAN WOMEN’S CLUB: The Watauga County Republican Women’s Club will have its next monthly meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 29 at Dan’l Boone Inn in Boone. The meeting will begin at noon. All interested in furthering the Republican cause in The High Country are welcome to attend and are invited to join. Call (828) 832-6864 for more information. The WCRWC meets the last Wednesday of each month. See us on Facebook and learn more.
Sept. 29-Oct. 3
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY: Directed by Dr. Derek Davidson and Teresa Lee and hosted at the Valborg Theatre, “The Thanksgiving Play” sees good intentions collide with absurd assumptions in Larissa FastHorse’s wickedly funny satire, as a troupe of terminally “woke” teaching artists scrambles to create a pageant that somehow manages to celebrate both Turkey Day and Native American Heritage Month. Sept. 29 through Oct. 2 at 7 p.m. and on Oct. 3 at 2 p.m. For tickets and more information, go to www.theatreanddance.appstate.edu/news/thanksgiving-play.
Sept. 30
SAFE HARBOR RIBBON CUTTING: Safe Harbor of N.C. announces the official ribbon cutting event for the opening of their High Country Recovery Center for Women Center on Friday, Sept. 30 at 5 p.m., located at 890 W. King St. in Boone. This ribbon cutting event commemorates the official opening and expansion of Safe Harbor’s new location in Boone, which was announced on Aug. 9. The Recovery Center for Women will provide certified Recovery Coaches and trained Recovery Advocates who will come alongside women that are seeking recovery options. To learn more about Safe Harbor’s services, or request speaking engagements, contact Executive Director Vicki Murray at (828) 326-7233 or visit www.safeharbornc.org.
HAWK WATCH: Join the High Country Audubon Society for a hawk watching event at Elk Mountain Overlook on the Blue Ridge Parkway on Thursday, Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bring sunscreen, a lawn chair, snacks, water, hat, and binoculars/scope. The event will be cancelled in foggy, rainy, or generally poor weather. Social distancing is required. To find out more email contactus@highcountryaudubon.org.
Oct. 2
BIRD WALK: Join the High Country Audubon Society for a bird walk at Brookshire Park on Saturday, Oct. 2 from 8-11 a.m. Enjoy the nature of the wet prairie ecosystem. Social distancing is required. For more information email contactus@highcountryaudubon.org.
Oct. 5
BLOOD DRIVE: The Boone Sunrise Rotary Club and the American Red Cross will host a blood drive, Tuesday, Oct. 5, from 1:30-6 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Express in Boone. To make an appointment, call (800) 733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org. Use the sponsor code Sunrise Rotary. The Holiday Inn Express is located at 1943 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, next to Lowe’s Hardware.
BLOWING ROCK GARDEN CLUB: Please join the Blowing Rock Garden Club and the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum in welcoming and offering a public lecture titled “Landscaping in Tune with Nature”, presented by local landscape designer Jasmine Shoshana, of Jasmines Gardens. The event begins at 11 a.m. and will take place at Blowing Rock Art and History Museum, located at 159 Ginny Stevens Ln., Blowing Rock.
Oct. 6
BLOWING ROCK GARDEN CLUB: Blowing Rock Garden Club will hold its final meeting for the garden club season on Wednesday, Oct. 6, at 11:30 a.m. at the Blowing Rock Community Clubhouse Building, located behind the Blowing Rock Pool. The garden club meeting is open to anyone interested in learning and education.
Oct. 7
SARAH JONES: The Schaefer Center will be presenting “An Evening With Sarah Jones” at 7 p.m. on Oct. 7. Called “a master of the genre” by The New York Times, Jones is a Tony Award-winning performer, writer, comedian and activist known for her multi-character, one-person shows, including Broadway hit “Bridge & Tunnel,” originally produced by Oscar-winner Meryl Streep, and the critically-acclaimed show “Sell/Buy/Date.” Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for faculty/staff and $5 for students. A $15 livestream of the event will also be available.
Oct. 8-10
CAROLINA RAMBLE: The seventh annual Carolina Ramble and Reunion takes place in the Watauga County community of Bethel Oct. 8-10. The intimate fall music festival features over a dozen acts, including Shay Martin Lovette, Zoe and Cloyd and Anya Hinkle and Friends, food, camping, games and fun for the whole family. For tickets, directions and more information, visit www.carolinaramble.com.
Oct. 9
TROUT LAKE BIRD WALK: Join the High Country Audubon Society for a bird walk at Trout Lake on Wednesday, Oct. 9, from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Enjoy an opportunity to see beautiful regional birds in a walk led by one of your community members. Social distancing is required. For more information email contactus@highcountryaudubon.org.
DEER BUTCHERY AND PROCESSING WORKSHOP: Saturday, Oct. 9 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Extension Agents Eddy Labus and Margie Mansure will explore ways to process and preserve your hunting season bounty. Demonstrations include cutting up a deer, jerky making, and canning venison. Cost of the workshop is $15 (or $25 per couple) and must be paid in advance at NC Cooperative Extension, 971 West King St., Boone. Cash or check only, made to Watauga County. (828)264-3061. Workshop will be held at Agricultural Conference Center, 252 Poplar Grove Rd, Boone. As per county building mandate, masks must be worn to cover mouth and nose.
BOONE ALANON FAMILY GROUP: Alanaon, an anonymous fellowship for friends and families of alcoholics, will hold in-person meetings Wednesdays and Fridays at noon, at Boone United Methodist Church. The church is located at 471 New Market Blvd., Boone. The group will continue to host virtual meetings via Zoom Mondays and Fridays at noon. Social distancing and masks are required for non-vaccinated people. For more information, including Zoom access, call (828) 898-3072 or (828) 773-8734
FALL YOGA: Akal Dev Sharonne, senior yoga instructor and practitioner since the ‘70s, is offering virtual and in-person masked socially distant yoga classes on Wednesdays from 10:30-11:30 a.m. The fall session begins on Sept. 8 and is held in the studio at the Jung Tao School (old Cove Creek High School.) Classes are open to students of all ages and abilities. The only suggested prerequisite is the ability to move from sitting on the floor to lying down and standing up. Students who are unable to attend the in-person class have the option of participating virtually at any time, either on facebook or with a link to an unlisted youtube. For costs and more information, please call Akal Dev Sharonne at (828)264-1384. You may also visit her at www.thehealingmuse.com.
Nov. 3-7
BRIGHT STAR: Directed by Keith Martin, inspired by a true story and featuring the Tony-nominated score by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, Broadway’s “Bright Star” tells a sweeping tale of love and redemption set against the rich backdrop of the American South in North Carolina of the 1920s and ‘40s. When literary editor Alice Murphy meets a young soldier just home from World War II, he awakens her longing for the child she once lost. Haunted by their unique connection, Alice sets out on a journey to understand her past. What she finds has the power to transform both of their lives. Nov. 3 through 6 at 7 p.m., Nov. 7 at 2 p.m. in the Valborg Theatre. For tickets and more information, visit www.theatreanddance.appstate.edu/news/bright-star.
REOCCURING
GRIEFSHARE RECOVERY GROUP: GriefShare recovery seminar and support group will meet the third Monday of each month from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., beginning July 19. Meetings will take place at Church of Jesus Christ Meeting Room, located at 288 Calvary St. in Newland. Attendance is free, and participants will receive a free workbook. Childcare will be provided for children through the 4th grade. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics. To learn more call Christine at (828) 898-8203 or Gail at (828) 260-1298.
