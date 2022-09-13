To submit items for the print calendar, please email calendar@mountaintimes.com. To post an event to our web calendars, visit our websites under the Events tab. Entries should be complete and concise.
Sept. 17
RACE: The 21st-annual Blue Ridge Conservancy 5k will take place on Sept. 17. The run through the scenic Mayview neighborhood in Blowing Rock will starts at 8 a.m., with a 1 Mile Fun Run for kids at 9 a.m. The event is sponsored by Stick Boy Bread Co, and sticky buns, coffee, and beer await runners at the finish line.To sign up for the race visit www.athlinks.com/event/blue-ridge-conservancy-5k-15646. For more information about this event visit www.blueridgeconservancy.org/blue-ridge-conservancy-5k.
Sept. 18
CONCERT IN THE GARDENS: The Junaluska Gospel Choir is performing at the Daniel Boone Native Gardens on Sept. 18 from 4 to 6 p.m. as part of the Daniel Boone Native Gardens Concert Series. There will be local arts and food vending available. Tickets at $15 for general admission and $10 for BRAHM and Mountain Home Music member and children under 13.
Sept. 20
BLOOD DRIVE: The American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive at Holmes Convocation Center in Boone from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, contact Chris Newman at (336) 413-8346.
Sept. 23
LAST SUMMER CONCERT: The group Sassafras will be featured at the last summer concert in Todd on Friday, Sept. 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Cook Park in downtown Todd. Food and beverages will be available.
Sept. 26
CONCERT: Lonesome Ace Stringband is performing at the Jones House on Sept. 26 at 7:30 p.m. as the kickoff for the venues Fall Indoor Concert Series. At 5 p.m. the same day the band is hosting a free workshop (pre-registration is required). Only 40 seats are available and tickets are $20.
Oct. 1
ART IN THE PARK: From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Downtown Blowing Rock, nearly 100 artisans will showcase their handcrafted jewelry, pottery, fiber, glass, photography, paintings and more. Contact art@blowingrock.com or (828) 295-7851 for more information.
Oct. 2
CONCERT IN THE PARK: Andy Page, Boone based jazz guitarist and faculty at Hayes School of Music at App State, will perform at Memorial Park in Downtown Blowing Rock from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sept. 11. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to this free show.
Oct. 7
ART CRAWL: First Friday Art Crawl is taking place from 5 to 8 p.m. in Downtown Boone. The Turchin Center for the Visual Arts, the Mazie Jones Gallery in the Jones House, Nth Gallery and more will offer exhibitions and showings of artists work. Various stores and restaurants will offer wine tastings and extended hour shopping.
Oct. 8
BEE FEST: The High Country Beekeepers will hold a Bee Festival on Oct 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. rain or shine at the Hidden Happiness Bee Farm at 1060 Chestnut Mountain Road. The event will feature educational programs, local artisans and live music. In addition, there will be activities for the kids, including games and face painting.
RECURRING
FAMILY STORYTELLING: Watauga County Public Library will meet on the 3rd Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. If you have an interesting story to tell, call John Ashburn, local storyteller, at (828) 297-2170. Local family stories are encouraged. Listeners are welcome.
ACA: Adult Children of Alcoholics & Dysfunctional Families (ACA)/ Al-Anon will meet on Sunday evenings at 8 p.m., at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Boone. This is a Twelve Step, Twelve Tradition support group focusing on learning tools to change the unhealthy behaviors and attitude patterns we developed while growing up in alcoholic or otherwise dysfunctional homes. For more information, call Kelly at (828) 719-5312. For a list of online meetings, visit www.acawso.org.
BOONE Al-Anon FAMILY GROUP: Al-Anon is an anonymous fellowship for families, relatives and friends whose lives have been affected by someone else’s drinking. The group will hold in-person meetings Wednesdays and Fridays at noon, at Boone United Methodist Church. The church is located at 471 New Market Blvd., Boone. If you need further information, call 1 (888) 425-2666 or 1-88-4AL-ANON or visit www.al-anon.org.
EVENING BOONE AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP MEETING: Sundays at 5:30 p.m. Located at Club 12-141 Health Center Dr. Boone, 1st floor in the rear of the two story brick building. AA meetings are also held at the same time. Zoom (virtual) will be available by invitation. Al-ANON is a fellowship of relatives and friends of alcoholics who share their experience, strength, and hope in order to solve their common problems. We believe alcoholism is a family illness and that changed attitudes can aid recovery. For more information, email bne.discovering.choices@ncbermudaafg.org.
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: It can be difficult to admit you have a drug problem. We know because we’ve been there. NA can help you stop using drugs, lose the desire to use, and find a new way to live. You don’t have to go it alone. Freedom from active addiction happens at NA meetings. We meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday at Grace Lutheran Church, 115 East King Street in Boone. Find more information at www.ncregion-na.org/foothills-area.
