Jan. 21
KEG PULL: Appalachian Mountain Brewery is hosting a K-9 Keg Pull on Jan. 21 from 1 to 4 p.m. Sled dogs can be registered online or prior to the event from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dogs will be matched with the appropriate keg or can for their size. Viewing for this event is free.
Jan. 24
PERFORMANCE AND RECEPTION: The Trash Trout Closing Performance and Reception will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum. This performance and reception is free and requires registration. This film by Tom Hansell is in collaboration with local river protectors.
Jan. 26
LOCAL NIGHT: Head to the Appalachian Theatre on select Thursday evenings in January, February, and March. Shows feature local artists and local student groups as openers. On Jan. 12, Trevor Mackenzie and Jackson Cunningham will take the stage.
SQUARE DANCING: The Blowing Rock Art and History Museum will host free square dancing as part of Winterfest. The dance will take place in the Wilson Education Center with instructions from 6 to 6:30 p.m. with the dance taking place from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Jan. 26-29
BLOWING ROCK WINTERFEST: Winterfest will take place Jan. 26 to 29 with fun activities for the whole family including ice sculpture carving, a polar plunge in Chetola Lake, hayrides and wine and beer tasting.
Feb. 4 — 5
FIDDLER’S CONVENTION: The 15th Annual Old-Time Fiddler’s Convention will take place at App State in the Plemmons Student Union on Feb. 4 and 5. The convention is free and open to the public. Listen to skilled performers, square dance, attend workshops and browse the handmade market.
RECURRING
JAM: The Crossnore Jam happens each first Friday of the month year round at the Tudor Vance Meeting House. Drop by for music and fun.
ART CLASS: The Lois E. Harrill Senior Center would like to invite all community members ages 60 or older to come join the senior center at no cost and try our new Beginning Watercolor art class. The class will be every Thursday 10:30 a.m. to noon. There is no cost to attend, but you must become a registered member of the senior center to participate. For more information, call Billie at (828) 265-8090.
GRIEFSHARE RECOVERY GROUP: Recovery Support Group meets every Monday from 6 to 7:45 p.m. Meetings will take place at the Church of Jesus Christ Meeting Room at 288 Calvary Street in Newland. Attendance is free and each participant will receive a free workbook. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics. Call ahead if you need childcare, so we can make arrangements for that care. To learn more, call Christine at (828) 898-8203 or Gail at (828) 260-1298.
ACA: Adult Children of Alcoholics & Dysfunctional Families (ACA)/ Al-Anon will meet on Sunday evenings at 8 p.m., at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Boone. This is a Twelve Step, Twelve Tradition support group focusing on learning tools to change the unhealthy behaviors and attitude patterns we developed while growing up in alcoholic or otherwise dysfunctional homes. For more information, call Kelly at (828) 719-5312. For a list of online meetings, check www.acawso.org.
BOONE Al-Anon FAMILY GROUP: Al-Anon is an anonymous fellowship for families, relatives and friends whose lives have been affected by someone else’s drinking. The group will hold in-person meetings Wednesdays and Fridays at noon, at Boone United Methodist Church. The church is located at 471 New Market Blvd., Boone. If you need further information, call 1 (888) 425-2666 or 1-888-4AL-ANON or visit www.al-anon.org.
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: It can be difficult to admit you have a drug problem. We know because we’ve been there. NA can help you stop using drugs, lose the desire to use, and find a new way to live. You don’t have to go it alone. Freedom from active addiction happens at NA meetings. We meet from 7 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday at Grace Lutheran Church, 115 East King Street in Boone. Find more information at www.ncregion-na.org/foothills-area.
EVENING BOONE AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP MEETING: Friends and Families of Alcoholics meet Sundays at 5:30 p.m. Located at Club 12-141 Health Center Dr. Boone, 1st floor in the rear of the Two-story brick building. AA meetings are also held at the same time. Zoom (virtual) will be available by invitation. Al-ANON is a fellowship of relatives and friends of alcoholics who share their experience, strength, and hope in order to solve their common problems. We believe alcoholism is a family illness and that changed attitudes can aid recovery. For more information, email bne.discovering.choices@ncbermudaafg.org.
ONE STEP AT A TIME AL-ANON MEETING: Al-Anon is an anonymous fellowship for friends and families of alcoholics. Our group is a global, electronic meeting that consists of Boone area residents. It meets via Zoom on Mondays and Fridays at noon Eastern Time. For Zoom info, call (828) 898-3072 or (828) 773-4832 or visit al-anon.org/al-anon-meetings/electronic-meetings.
MOUNTAIN LAUREL QUILT GUILD: The Mountain Laurel Quilt Guild holds its regular monthly meetings on the first Tuesday of each month at 1 p.m. The group meets in the conference room on the second floor of the Lois E. Harrill Senior Center, located at 132 Poplar Grove Connector in Boone. For more information call Sue Stell at (704) 609-1449.
PLEIN AIR PAINTING CLUB: The High Country Plein Air Painters meet weekly on Wednesdays and paint outdoors from 9 a.m. to noon, with emphasis on nature and light. Members are oil, acrylic, watercolor, and gouache painters. The painting site changes almost weekly to give artists the opportunity to paint at different natural sites and venues. If interested in painting with the group, check our Facebook page (High Country Plein Air Painters), click on the ‘Join’ link and complete membership questions. Please include your email address to receive notifications of painting sites.
WOMEN’S RECOVERY: Recovery Renewal Meetings for Women on Friday nights weekly. They are held at Cross Point Church downstairs from 5:30 to 7 p.m. You will receive dinner, Worship, Testimony/Topics and a confidential “open share” time with other women as you like. We invite any woman who would like to participate in this weekly time for fellowship in a safe environment for change and healing to join us. There is no cost to anyone participating. We use the Life Recovery Bible as a reference during our time and have those available. Call for more information at (828) 386-1515 or click to Our website: www.safeharbornc.org
WEAVING CLASS: Weaving classes for beginners to advanced are available to adults at the Western Watauga Community Center, located at 1081 Old US Hwy 421, Sugar Grove. Classes meet twice a week, Monday and Friday, from 9:30 a.m. to noon, and materials are provided for purchase. Sponsored by the Blue Ridge Fiber Guild, the classes are ongoing and do not require previous experience. For more information call Cindy at WWCC (828) 297-5195 or view the guild webpage at www.blueridgefiberguild.org.
