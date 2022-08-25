To submit items for the print calendar, please email calendar@mountaintimes.com. To post an event to our web calendars, visit our websites under the Events tab. Entries should be complete and concise.
Aug. 25
BLOOD DRIVE: The American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive at First Presbyterian Church at 131 Valley Street in Boone on Aug. 25 from 2 to 6:30 p.m. For more information, contact Stephen Sorrell at (828) 773-0386.
MUSICAL: The Ashe County Little Theatre will be presenting “Matilda the Musical” Aug. 25-28 from 7:30 to 9 p.m. On Sunday, the show will begin at 2 p.m. Adult tickets are $17.50 and student tickets are $5. “Matilda the Musical” is based on the 1988 children’s novel by Roald Dahl and was adapted by Dennis Kelly with music and lyrics byTim Minchin.
Aug. 26
JONES HOUSE CONCERT: Summer Concerts at the Jones House will feature Will Easter and Loose Roosters for their final weekly musical performance of the summer on the lawn. Musicians will set up on the Jones House porch and guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and friendly pets.
MUSIC: The Mountain Laurels will be performing on the Backstreet from 5:30 to 7 p.m. as a part of the Backstreet Park Concert Series. The Mountain Laurels perform variations of Celtic and fiddle music.
Aug. 27
HIKE: Join retired State Park Ranger Paul Bailey on Aug. 27 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. for a fern hike. This leisurely walk will take place at the Wagoner Access of the New River State Park at 1477 Wagoner Access Road Jefferson, NC 28640 GPS: 36.4158, -81.3871.
FAMILY FILM: The Saturday Family Film Series at the Appalachian Theatre will conclude with a showing of a 1955 classic musical, “Heidi” at 10 a.m. at the theater in downtown Boone. After the film, beginning at noon, guided historic tours of the Appalachian Theatre will be offered.
COMMUNITY FESTIVAL: The Headwaters Community Festival will take place at 5564 Meat Camp Road in Todd. There will be local music, weavers, bow makers and other craft masters. There will be food and beverages provided and the opportunity to win dessert at the cake walk. The pot-luck will not be held but food is welcome for families and groups. For more information, email elk.knob@ncparks.gov.
BLOOD DRIVE: The American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive at Grace Lutheran Church at 115 E King Street in Boone on Aug. 27 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. For more information, contact Janice Koppenhaver at (828) 264-2206.
SALE: The Holy Cross Hidden Treasures Sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27. in the church parish hall located at 122 Skiles Way in Banner Elk. Cash, checks and credit cards will all be accepted. Proceeds go toward the mission works of Holy Cross Episcopal, better known as the stone church with the red door located beside NC Highway 194 in Valle Crucis. For more information, contact Holy Cross Church at (828) 963-4609.
RALLY: On Saturday, just after the two-month anniversary of the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Voices of Ashe will rally for an educational and peaceful gathering to support reproductive justice and abortion access for all. The Rally for Reproductive Justice and Abortion Access will take place at Back Street Park, just below the library. Voices of Ashe will host speakers and information booths with valuable materials ranging in topics such as Medicaid expansion, abortion access in NC, as well as family planning and birth control options.
DOG DAY: Located at Lansing’s J.O. Blevins Meadow, the annual dog day afternoon will be held. There’ll be live music, food and local artisans showcasing their goods. The dog event will take place at 1 to 4 p.m. Proceeds go to musicians, a local dog charity and LPCCA. Register your dog for free at www.lostprovincearts.org and spread the word about this canine gala.
CLASS REUNION: Avery County High School’s Class of 1987 will celebrate its 35th class reunion from 6 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, at Mountain Glen Golf Clubhouse, (400 Fairway Drive, Newland, NC 28657). Admission cost is $35/single or $60/couple. Dinner includes BBQ and fixings, water/tea/soda and dessert. Alcohol will not be served, but is permitted on premises/BYOB. There will be a live DJ and dancing. Attire is casual dress.
Aug. 28
NATIVE GARDENS CONCERT: Tray Wellington will perform at the Daniel Boone Native Gardens on Aug. 28 from 4 to 6 p.m. Local artists will be vending and their will be food available for purchase. General admission is $15 and tickets for BRAHM & Mountain Home Music members and children under 13 is $10.
DECORATION SERVICE: Homecoming and Decoration service at Greene’s Chapel Baptist Church and Howell Hill Community Cemetery in Lansing. The service begins at 10:30 a.m. The covered dish dinner will be resumed this year, so please bring a dish or two to share. Donations for cemetery upkeep are gladly accepted or may be sent to David Brooks, 2175 Bart Hurley Rd, Lansing, NC 28643. Checks should be made to Howell Hill Community Cemetery. For questions or further information, please call (336) 384-4784.
Aug. 31
REPUBLICAN WOMANS CLUB: The Watauga County Republican Women’s Club will have its next monthly meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 31, at the Watauga County GOP Headquarters, 140 W King Street (next to Earth Fare) in Boone, NC. The meeting will begin at noon. All interested in furthering the Republican cause in The High Country are welcome to attend and are invited to join. Call (828) 832-6864 for more information. The WCRWC meets the last Wednesday of each month.
Sept. 1
MEMORIES OF WWII: Please join us at the Watauga County Public Library on Sept. 1 at 5:30 p.m. for Katerina Whitley, author of eight books and a well-known teacher and retreat leader, who will speak about her memories including her memoir, “Myth and Memory, My Childhood in WWII Greece.”
Sept. 2
ART CRAWL: First Friday Art Crawl will take place in Downtown Boone. The Turchin Center, Jones House, Nth place and more will have displays to enjoy alongside refreshments at select locations. This event is free for the public is takes place from 5 to 8 p.m.
Sept. 3
KITE FESTIVAL: Beech Mountain Chamber of Commerce will host the Mile High Kite Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 3. Free kits will be provided for children 13 and younger while supplies last. The festival will include kite flying and cool demonstrations, food vendors and musical performances. For more information, contact info@beechmtnchamber.com.
Sept. 6
BLOOD DRIVE: The American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive at Holiday Inn Express in Boone on Sept. 6 from 1:30 to 6 p.m. For more information, contact Becky Haney at (828) 773-8065.
Sept. 7
GARDEN CLUB: Blowing Rock Garden Club will meet on Sept. 7 at 11:45 p.m. and hear a presentation from Dr. Jim Hamilton, “The Ginseng King.” Guests are welcome. The meeting will take place at the Blowing Rock Clubhouse, 108 Lakeside Drive.
Sept. 13
BLOOD DRIVE: The American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive at American Legion at 333 Wallingford Street in Blowing Rock from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, contact Melissa Pickett at (828) 773-7643.
Sept. 17
RACE: The 21st-annual Blue Ridge Conservancy 5k will take place on Sept. 17. The run through the scenic Mayview neighborhood in Blowing Rock will starts at 8 a.m., with a 1 Mile Fun Run for kids at 9 a.m. The event is sponsored by Stick Boy Bread Co, and sticky buns, coffee, and beer await runners at the finish line.To sign up for the race visit www.athlinks.com/event/blue-ridge-conservancy-5k-15646. For more information about this event visit www.blueridgeconservancy.org/blue-ridge-conservancy-5k.
Sept. 20
BLOOD DRIVE: The American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive at Holmes Convocation Center in Boone from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, contact Chris Newman at (336) 413-8346.
Sept. 23
LAST SUMMER CONCERT: The group Sassafras will be featured at the last summer concert in Todd on Friday, Sept. 23, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Cook Park in downtown Todd. Food and Beverages will be available.
Sept. 28
RETIREMENT PARTY: Appalachian Regional Library is celebrating the 23 years Judith Winecoff, the Youth Service Manager, spent working at the Library. Join us at 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the library to celebrate.
RECURRING
FAMILY STORYTELLING: Watauga County Public Library will meet on the third Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. If you have an interesting story to tell, call John Ashburn, local storyteller, at (828) 297-2170. Local family stories are encouraged. Listeners are welcome.
ART CLASS: The Lois E. Harrill Senior Center would like to invite all community members ages 60 or older to come join the senior center at no cost and try our new Beginning Watercolor art class. The Class will be every Thursday 10:30 a.m. to noon. There is no cost to attend, but you must become a registered member of the senior center to participate. For more information, call Billie at (828) 265-8090.
BOOK READING: Volunteers will read stories to children and their parents each Friday at 11 a.m. at Blowing Rock Community Library. The target audience is kids age 0 to 7. This event is free and open to the public. Blowing Rock Community Library is located at 1022 Main Street in Blowing Rock. Call (828) 295-7000 for more information.
GRIEFSHARE RECOVERY GROUP: Recovery Support Group meets every Monday from 6 to 7:45 p.m. beginning April 4.. Meetings will take place at the Church of Jesus Christ Meeting Room at 288 Calvary Street in Newland. Attendance is free and each participant will receive a free workbook. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics. Call ahead if you need childcare, so we can make arrangements for that care. To learn more, call Christine at (828) 898-8203 or Gail at (828) 260-1298.
ACA: Adult Children of Alcoholics & Dysfunctional Families (ACA)/ Al-Anon will meet on Sunday evenings at 8 p.m., at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Boone. This is a Twelve Step, Twelve Tradition support group focusing on learning tools to change the unhealthy behaviors and attitude patterns we developed while growing up in alcoholic or otherwise dysfunctional homes. For more information, call Kelly at (828) 719-5312. For a list of online meetings, check www.acawso.org.
BOONE Al-Anon FAMILY GROUP: Al-Anon is an anonymous fellowship for families, relatives and friends whose lives have been affected by someone else’s drinking. The group will hold in-person meetings Wednesdays and Fridays at noon, at Boone United Methodist Church. The church is located at 471 New Market Blvd., Boone. If you need further information, call 1 (888) 425-2666 or 1-88-4AL-ANON or visit www.al-anon.org.
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: It can be difficult to admit you have a drug problem. We know because we’ve been there. NA can help you stop using drugs, lose the desire to use, and find a new way to live. You don’t have to go it alone. Freedom from active addiction happens at NA meetings. We meet from 7 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday at Grace Lutheran Church, 115 East King Street in Boone. Find more information at www.ncregion-na.org/foothills-area.
EVENING BOONE AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP MEETING: Friends and Families of Alcoholics meet Sundays at 5:30 p.m. Located at Club 12-141 Health Center Dr. Boone, 1st floor in the rear of the two story brick building. AA meetings are also held at the same time. Zoom (virtual) will be available by invitation. Al-ANON is a fellowship of relatives and friends of alcoholics who share their experience, strength, and hope in order to solve their common problems. We believe alcoholism is a family illness and that changed attitudes can aid recovery. For more information, email bne.discovering.choices@ncbermudaafg.org.
MOUNTAIN LAUREL QUILT GUILD: The Mountain Laurel Quilt Guild holds its regular monthly meetings on the first Tuesday of each month at 1 p.m. The group meets in the conference room on the second floor of the Lois E. Harrill Senior Center, located at 132 Poplar Grove Connector in Boone. For more information call Sue Stell at (704) 609-1449.
PLEIN AIR PAINTING CLUB: The High Country Plein Air Painters meet weekly on Wednesdays and paint outdoors from 9 a.m. to noon, with emphasis on nature and light. Members are oil, acrylic, watercolor, and gouache painters. The painting site changes almost weekly to give artists the opportunity to paint at different natural sites and venues. If interested in painting with the group, check our Facebook page (High Country Plein Air Painters), click on the ‘Join’ link and complete membership questions. Please include your email address to receive notifications of painting sites.
WOMEN’S RECOVERY: Recovery Renewal Meetings for Women on Friday nights weekly. They are held at Cross Point Church downstairs from 5:30 to 7 p.m. You will receive dinner, Worship, Testimony/Topics and a confidential “open share” time with other women as you like. We invite any woman who would like to participate in this weekly time for fellowship in a safe environment for change and healing to join us. There is no cost to anyone participating. We use the Life Recovery Bible as a reference during our time and have those available. Call for more information if you like: (828) 386-1515. Our website: www.safeharbornc.org
WEAVING CLASS: Weaving classes for beginners to advanced are available to adults at the Western Watauga Community Center, located at 1081 Old US Hwy 421, Sugar Grove. Classes meet twice a week, Monday and Friday, from 9:30 a.m. to noon, and materials are provided for purchase. Sponsored by the Blue Ridge Fiber Guild, the classes are ongoing and do not require previous experience. For more information call Cindy at WWCC (828) 297-5195 or view the guild webpage at www.blueridgefiberguild.org.
SOCIAL GROUP: Mountain Friends is a social group of locals and visitors who meet for activities from June to October. Activities include bridge, dinner on the town, in-home dining, picnics and more. For further information and a membership form, call (828) 719-0333.
