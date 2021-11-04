To submit items for the print calendar, please email calendar@mountaintimes.com. To post an event to our web calendars, visit our websites under the Events tab. Entries should be complete and concise.
Nov. 4
BOOK SALE: The Friends of the Watauga County Library is having a Holiday Book Sale at the Library the first weekend in November. Included will be beautifully decorated baskets filled with books and surprises all priced to please. Hours for the sale are: Thursday, Nov. 4 from 4-6 p.m. for members only. The sale opens to the public Friday, November 5, 1-7 p.m. and Saturday, November 6 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Paperbacks are priced at $1, hardback nonfiction at $2, movies, audiobooks, CD’s & DVD’s at $1, magazines at 10 cents, children’s hardbacks at 50 cents and children’s paperbacks at 25 cents.Some books are specially priced. Anyone can join Friends of the Watauga County Library on the spot for $5.
Nov. 6
BROOKSHIRE PARK NATURE WALK: Join the High Country Audubon Society for a nature walk at Brookshire Park on Nov. 6, 8-11 a.m. Enjoy an opportunity to see a wet prairie ecosystem in a walk led by one of your community members. Social distancing is required. For more information email contactus@highcountryaudubon.org.
WATAUGA HIGH CLASS REUNION: Watauga High Class of 1976’s will hold its 45th class reunion. They plan on meeting on Saturday, November 6 from 1-4 p.m. at Cafe Portofino. For further information contact Myra Shook at (804) 370-1056 or Bo Bolick at (828) 963-3548.
Nov. 7
WAGONER ACCESS, NEW RIVER STATE PARK BIRD WALK: Joint the High Country Audubon Society for a walk led by a local naturalist at Wagoner Access, New River State Park, on Nov. 7 from 8-10 a.m. Enjoy the birds and nature of the New River Valley. Social distancing is required. For more information email contactus@highcountryaudubon.org
Nov. 10
VALLE CRUCIS BIRD WALK: Join the High Country Audubon Society for a bird walk at Valle Crucis Community Park on Wednesday, November 10, from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Enjoy an opportunity to see beautiful regional birds in a walk led by a community member. Social distancing is required. For more information email contactus@highcountryaudubon.org.
Nov. 11
VETERANS DAY COMMEMORATION: The High Country Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America will conduct the 15th Annual Veterans Day Commemoration at the Watauga Veterans Memorial on King Street, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. The ceremony will include a medley of patriotic music from the Watauga Community Band. The pledge of allegiance, National Anthem and invocation will follow with brief remarks honoring those who have served the nation.
Nov. 14
WAGONER ACCESS, NEW RIVER STATE PARK BIRD WALK: Join the High Country Audubon Society for a bird walk at Valle Crucis Community Park on Wednesday, November 14 from 8-10 a.m. Enjoy the birds and nature of the New River valley. Social distancing is required. For more information email contactus@highcountryaudubon.org.
Nov. 17
Valle Crucis BIRD WALK: Join the High Country Audubon Society for a bird walk at Valle Crucis Community park on Nov. 17 from 8:30-10:20 a.m. Enjoy an opportunity to see beautiful regional birds in a walk led by a community member. Social distancing is required. For more information email contactus@highocountryaudubon.org.
RECURRING
GRIEFSHARE RECOVERY GROUP: GriefShare recovery seminar and support group will meet the third Monday of each month from 6 to 8 p.m., beginning July 19. Meetings will take place at Church of Jesus Christ Meeting Room, located at 288 Calvary St. in Newland. Attendance is free, and participants will receive a free workbook. Childcare will be provided for children through the 4th grade. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics. To learn more call Christine at (828) 898-8203 or Gail at (828) 260-1298
BOONE Al-Anon FAMILY GROUP: Al-Anon, an anonymous fellowship for friends and families of alcoholics, will hold in-person meetings Wednesdays and Fridays at noon, at Boone United Methodist Church. The church is located at 471 New Market Blvd., Boone. The group will continue to host virtual meetings via Zoom Mondays and Fridays at noon. Social distancing and masks are required for non-vaccinated people. For more information, including Zoom access, call (828) 898-3072 or (828) 773-8734
MOUNTAIN LAUREL QUILT GUILD: The Mountain Laurel Quilt Guild holds its regular monthly meetings on the first Tuesday of each month at 1 p.m. The group meets in the conference room on the second floor of the Lois E. Harrill Senior Center, located at 132 Poplar Grove Connector in Boone. For more information call Sue Stell at (704) 609-1449.
