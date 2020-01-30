To submit items for the Watauga Democrat and Mountain Times print calendars, please email calendar@mountaintimes.com. To post an event to our web calendars, visit wataugademocrat.com and click on “Calendar” and then “Submit an Event.” Entries should be complete and concise.
Jan. 30
BRAHM SCREENING: Join the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum for a screening of “Glenn Bolick: Saw Mill Man” and “Herb Key: Nurturing American Heritage” from 6-7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30. A discussion and Q&A led by the filmmaker Rebecca Jones will follow. The program is free for museum members and $5 for non-members. For more information, call BRAHM at (828) 295-9099 ext 3006 or visit blowingrockmuseum.org/calendar.html/event/2020/01/30/movies-at-the-museum-high-country-musical-heritage-movie-night-with-filmmaker-rebecca-jones/268854.
LOCALS SLUMBER PARTY: The Horton Hotel & Lounge hosts a slumber party for locals on Thursday, Jan. 30, with specialty treats, throwback movies, killer tunes and a stay in one of its 15 rooms. Check-in is at 3 p.m. and the lounge opens at 4 p.m. Reduced rates are available and include parking, complimentary breakfast and amenities. For info, call (828) 832-8060 or visit thehorton.com.
Jan. 31-Feb. 2
AN EVENING OF IMPROV: Join Wilkes Playmakers for a hilarious evening of unscripted entertainment as the Wilkes Improv Group makes its debut at Benton Hall Community Arts Center at 7 p.m. on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, and at 2 p.m. on Feb. 2. In the spirit of “Who’s Line is it Anyway,” the Wilkes Improv Group is sure to keep you in stitches! Seating is limited for each show, and tickets are $10. To buy tickets or to learn more about the show, visit www.wilkesplaymakers.com/special-events. Benton Hall is located at 300 D Street in North Wilkesboro.
Feb. 1
LYLE LOVETT: The Schaefer Center, located at 733 Rivers St., Boone, is hosting singer, composer and actor Lyle Lovett from 7-9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1. Lovett has broadened the definition of American music in a career that spans 14 albums. Coupled with his gift for storytelling, the Texas-based musician fuses elements of country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel and blues in a convention-defying manner that breaks down barriers. Tickets are available at www.theschaefercenter.org/events/ or you can also buy tickets by phone at (800) 841-2787 or (828) 262-4046 during business hours.
CHILI COOK OFF: The Grace Academy Chili Cook-Off is a fun, family friendly event that lasts from 5-8 p.m. on Feb. 1. The community is welcome to come and enjoy a variety of chilis, and even participate in the chili contest. There will also be a silent auction for adults, hot chocolate, coffee and dessert from Blue Deer Cookies. Kid-friendly events will include Jack of Hearts Magic, Drew’s Balloons and Creative Cheeks Face Painting. General admission tickets are $10 and are good for two cups of chili. Activity tickets, which are $3, are good for kids’ activities, dessert, hot chocolate and coffee. Tickets can be purchased at www.graceacademyboone.ticketleap.com/grace-academy-chili-cook-off/dates/Feb-01-2020_at_0500PM. The Boone United Methodist Church is located at 471 New Market Blvd. in Boone.
‘HORN’ AUDITIONS: “Horn in the West,” Boone’s summer outdoor drama, is preparing for its 69th season by holding local auditions for actors, singers, dancers and technicians on Feb. 1 at the First Baptist Church of Boone, located downtown on the corner of King Street and College Street. “Horn in the West,” produced by the Southern Appalachian Historical Association, brings to life the famous frontiersman Daniel Boone and the hardy mountain settlers of the Blue Ridge Mountains. The audience is witness to their struggle to preserve their freedom during the years before and during the War for Independence. The drama highlights those settlers who came to the region seeking escape from British tyranny. Preregistration for the Feb. 1 auditions is preferred. The form, as well as audition information, may be found at horninthewest.com/auditions-2020.
Feb. 3
NAMI ‘BRIDGES OF HOPE’: This presentation will introduce NAMI FaithNet to the High Country at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 3, at the Watauga County Public Library meeting room in Boone. NAMI FaithNet is an information resource and network for NAMI members, clergy, and people of faith from all faith traditions. Its goal is to encourage the development of safe, welcoming and spiritually nourishing environments in every place of worship. NAMI FaithNet provides a wide variety of resources, including Reaching out to Faith Communities, training materials, Bridges of Hope, a ready-to-use presentation, articles, links to related sites, service planning materials, on-line support, handouts, bulletin inserts and much more. A light meal will be served. RSVP by emailing pres@namihighcountry.org.
FREE TAI CHI: Tai Chi for Arthritis is returning to the Lois E. Harrill Senior Center Mondays and Wednesdays, Feb. 3 through April 8, from 11 a.m. to noon in the conference room upstairs. You must register to attend by calling Nicole Hiegl at (828) 265-5434.
Feb. 4
SENIOR YOGA: In February, chair yoga will return at the Lois E. Harrill Senior Center every Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the fitness room (other space will be made available if class outgrows room). There is no charge for the class but you need to register as a senior center participant (no cost) to attend. For more information, call Billie at (828) 265-8090.
TAX ASSISTANCE: The AARP Tax Aide Program is offering free tax preparation for seniors and low-middle income taxpayers at the Lois Harrill Senior Center, 132 Poplar Grove Connector, Boone on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., beginning Feb. 4 and continuing through April 7. Call (828) 265-8090 for more information and to make an appointment.
GRACE AND MERCY CONCERT CHOIR: The Grace and Mercy Concert Choir will have its first organizational meeting from 6-7:30 p.m. on Feb. 4 at FaithBridge United Methodist Church, located at 194 Aho Road in Blowing Rock. Any and all interested singers and musicians should attend; the only requirement is a love for God. During this meeting, the rehearsal day and time will be discussed as well as any other business pertaining to the choir. With any questions or comments, email Tina McKnight at forhis.grace.mercy@gmail.com.
Feb. 5
CAJUN CONCERT: The 2020 Spring Indoor Concert Series at the Jones House in Boone kicks off on Feb. 5 at 7:30 p.m. with a band from Lafayette, Louisiana, Blake Miller and the Old-Fashioned Aces. This trio will bring a traditional, but fresh, Cajun sound, playing classic tunes featuring guitar, fiddle, and accordion. With infectious rhythms and unique vocal intonations, these bilingual bayou balladeers provide what they refer to as “comfort food for the Cajun music fan.” Tickets for spring indoor concerts are $20 and can be reserved by calling the Jones House at (828) 268-6280. For more information, visit joneshouse.org.
A.I.M: The Schaefer Center, located at 733 Rivers Street in Boone, is hosting A.I.M. at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5. A.I.M is a representation of dancers from various disciplines and diverse personal backgrounds. Combined together, these individualities create movement that is manipulated and molded into something fresh and unique. The mission of A.I.M, under the artistic direction of choreographer Kyle Abraham, is to create an evocative interdisciplinary body of work. Tickets are available at www.theschaefercenter.org/events/ or you can also buy tickets by phone at (800) 841-2787 or (828) 262-4046 during business hours.
MEDITATION CLASS: The High Country Meditators and Sophia Ojha will host a weekly meditation class from 2-3:30 p.m. each Wednesday at the Lois E. Harrill Senior Center in Boone. Participants will be doing guided breath awareness, mindfulness and body-scan based on the teachings of the Buddha. Learn simple tools to relax your mind and body to help yourself recover from daily stress, physical illness and worries and depression. Sessions are free and open to the community. To learn more, call Lois E. Harrill Senior Center at (828) 265-8090, visit Sophia’s website at reflectionpond.com/events or email Sophia Ojha at sophia@reflectionpond.com.
CHILDREN’S PLAYHOUSE STORY TIME: Foggy Pine Books will be hosting its monthly story time at the Children’s Playhouse, located at 400 Tracy Circle, Boone, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. This month, the group will be reading “Snowy Valentine” by David Peterson and making their own valentines to accompany the story.
Feb. 6
QUICKBOOKS: Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Small Business Center will offer a free workshop titled “QuickBooks for Small Business” from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, at the Appalachian Enterprise Center at 130 Poplar Grove Extension, Boone. The workshop covers the basics of using QuickBooks, how to set up QuickBooks, how to customize and format invoices and how to select the best version of QuickBooks for your business.
EAST BOONE STORY: Tim Herdklotz, with Booneshine Brewing Company, and Todd Carter, with Hospitality House, will come together to tell the story of the development of East Boone on Thursday, Feb. 6 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Booneshine Brewing Company, located at 465 Industrial Park Drive, Boone. This event is part of the February installment of the Business After Hours networking event, held monthly by the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce. Snacks, small plates and drinks will be provided by Boonshine.
CHATHAM RABBITS: The Appalachian Popular Programming Society is hosting the Fiddler’s Convention Kick-Off Concert with Chatham Rabbits at 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, at Legends, located at 190 Hardin St., Boone. Student tickets are $10 and general admission is $15. Doors open at 7 p.m. The event is a family-friendly show open to all with no BYOB service. For more information, visit apps.appstate.edu.
OPEN MIC: The next session of Open Mic at the Watauga County Pubic Library will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. on Feb. 6 with a social hour to follow at Lost Province. Readers, poets and storytellers will include Lori White, Mart Tucker, Sharon Howard, John Ashburn and Maryrose Carroll. Entries for the Open Mic’s Student Award will be accepted during this event; deadline for entries is March 3. For more information about Open Mic or its upcoming Student Award, email Maryrose Carroll at maryrose.carroll@gmail.com or call (828) 297-5803.
Feb. 7
FIRST FRIDAY ART CRAWL: Foggy Pine Books will be supplying discounts, a giveaway and free wine (with a valid ID) for the community from 7 p.m.- 9 p.m. on February’s First Friday Art Crawl, which takes place on King Street. Foggy Pine will be giving away a copy of “If You Could Be Mine” by Sara Farizan, “The Clergyman’s Wife” by Molly Greeley and “10 Blind Dates” by Ashley Elston. Participants of all ages can make valentines for loved ones at a homemade craft station, and you can receive 20 percent off one book by making a shelf-talker for a book in the store. Foggy Pine Books is located at 471 W King Street, Boone.
Feb. 10
NAMI FAMILY SUPPORT: Starting in January 2020, NAMI High Country will offer two NAMI Family Support Group meetings each month, one at 7 p.m. on the second Monday of each month, the other at 3 p.m. on the fourth Sunday of each month. Both meet in the lower level of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 170 Councill Street, Boone, NC 28607. The meetings are open to anyone who is affected by a loved one’s mental health issues. NAMI Family Support Groups are free, confidential and safe groups of families helping other families who live with mental health challenges. In NAMI Family Support Groups, families join a caring group of individuals helping one another by their collective lived experiences and learned wisdom. NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization. For more information, contact Mike Tanner, president, at pres@namihighcountry.org or visit NAMI High Country’s website at www.namihighcountry.org.
Feb. 11
CHAMBER AWARDS LUNCHEON: The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its annual meeting and awards luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Chetola Resort, located at 500 N. Main Street in Blowing Rock. The cost is $25 for chamber members. For more information, call (828) 295-7851 or visit www.blowingrockncchamber.com.
Feb. 13
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS: The Boone Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting Business After Hours on Thursday, Feb. 13, at Booneshine Brewing company, located at 465 Industrial Park Drive, Boone, from 5-7 p.m. Further details and opportunities to RSVP will be sent via e-mail in the weeks leading up to each event by the chamber. If you have questions, please contact the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce at (828) 264-2225 or email david@boonechamber.com.
HIGH COUNTRY WRITERS: The High Country Writers will host its regular meeting at the Watauga County Public Library, located at 140 Queen Street in Boone, at 10 a.m. on Feb. 13. Sarah Beth Hopton of the department of English will speak at the meeting. Hopton is a nonfiction author of “Woman at the Devil’s Door” and “Sons of the Dark and Bloody Ground.” Any community members are welcome to attend. To learn more, visit the group’s website at www.highcountrywriters.org.
Feb. 15
STREET SAFE: Community members are invited to participate in the Feb. 15 Street Safe traffic court and driving course from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Watauga High School. Street safe is a hands-on driving program that teaches participants the dangers of distracted driving, speeding, not wearing a seatbelt, driving while impaired and driving in hazardous conditions. Students are required to take it through the court system if they receive a traffic ticket, but anyone can sign up to take it. The cost for a non-ticketed student is $30. Students must have completed Drivers Ed to participate. Email tara@streetsafeus.com or call (910) 612-9030 for more information. To sign up for the course, visit streetsafeus.com and register through the “Lifesaving Driving Experience” option under the “services” tab. Pre-registration is required.
BOONE SHAG CLUB: Boone Shag Club will be co-hosting a Carolina Shag Dance Valentine’s Soiree at the American Legion, located at 333 Wallingford Road in Blowing Rock, from 4-7 p.m. on Feb. 15. This event is free, BYOB and there will be plenty of food. Big Fish Calhoun, from Johnson City, will DJ. For the latest happenings and information about the Boone Shag Club, visit its website at www.BooneShagClub.com. The club follows the Watauga School cancellations to determine weather cancellation for our winter dances.
Feb. 17
Feb. 18
TRIO: Foggy Pine Books will be hosting TRIO, a traveling exhibit taking place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 471 W King Street, Boone. Each TRIO starts with a book, which is given to a musician and visual artist who then write a song, piece of music or a work of art inspired by the story. It is a testament to the way words, music and art can come together around the power of a single story.
Feb. 20
WILL EASTER AND THE NOMADS: Will Easter and the Nomads will perform at 9 p.m. on Feb. 20 at Boone Saloon with special guest, the Brooks Hubbard Band. Easter has shared the stage with acts synonymous with folk and bluegrass like the legendary Jim Avett, David Childers, DangerMuffin, Time Sawyer and Songs From The Road Band. In 2018 he earned his bachelor’s degree from Appalachian State University, and in 2019 he recorded and released “Carolina Home.” There is a $5 cover charge at the door, and the concert is for patrons age 21 and older. For more information, visit Will Easter’s musician page on Facebook at www.facebook.com/WillEasterMusic.
GROW WITH GOOGLE WORKSHOP: Grow with Google national speaker and trainer Demming Bass will lead a workshop on Feb. 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on how to utilize the latest free tools that Google offers to improve your online presence. Bass will touch on creating a free Google My Business listing, advertising your business on Google and more. The event costs $15 for chamber members and $25 for guests. It will take place at the Blowing Rock Art Museum, located at 159 Ginny Stevens Ln., Blowing Rock. To register, please call Janelly at (828) 345-1110 or email jrosales@sbtdc.org.
AUTHOR READING: Foggy Pine Books will host a book reading, Q&A session and book signing with author and Lees-McRae professor Scott Huffard, who wrote “Engines of Redemption.” In his book, Huffard examines the rapid growth, systemization and consolidation of the southern railroad network, demonstrating how economic and political elites used the symbolic power of the railroad to proclaim a new South had risen. This event takes place 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Foggy Pine Books, located at 471 W King Street, Boone.
Feb. 21
PRESLEY BARKER: The 2020 Spring Indoor Concert Series at the Jones House in Boone continues at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21 with local flatpicking phenom Presley Barker, who will delight audiences as he brings his signature rockabilly style and effervescent charm to the stage. A native of the Appalachian mountain region, Barker has played guitar alongside some of the industry’s greats, including a performance with Ricky Skaggs at the Grand Ole Opry. A guitar virtuoso with a smooth, bluesy voice and a spirited stage presence, Barker continues to expand his musical repertoire. Tickets for spring indoor concerts are $20 and can be reserved by calling the Jones House at (828) 268-6280. For more information, visit joneshouse.org.
Feb. 22
TRINITY IRISH DANCE COMPANY: The Schaefer Center, located at 733 Rivers St., Boone, is hosting the Trinity Irish Dance Company at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22. A fusion of Ireland’s vibrant and longstanding dance form and elements of American innovation, Trinity Irish Dance Company dazzles audiences with its hard-driving percussive power, lightning-fast agility, and aerial grace. Tickets are available at www.theschaefercenter.org/events/ or you can also buy tickets by phone at (800) 841-2787 or (828) 262-4046 during business hours.
DREW AND ELLIE HOLCOMB TOUR: Drew and Ellie Holcomb are a husband and wife Americana duo from Nashville, Tenn. The band has supported many national touring acts including Ryan Adams, The Avett Brothers, Don Henley and Willie Nelson. Ellie is no longer a touring member of “The Neighbors” and has found success in a solo career as a Christian singer/songwriter. Her albums As Sure As The Sun and Red Sea Road have both topped the iTunes Christian chart. Drew Holcomb still tours nationally with Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors, and their most recent album, Dragons, is their most critically acclaimed release yet. This event takes place at the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country, located at 559 W. King Street in Boone at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 22. Tickets are on sale for $35 per person and can be purchased online at www.apptheatre.org.
Feb. 23
Feb. 24
Feb. 25
TRAMPLED BY TURTLES: The Appalachian Popular Programming Society is hosting the Fiddler’s Convention Closing Concert with Trampled by Turtles at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at the Schaefer Center, located at 733 Rivers Street. Student tickets are $20 and general admission is $25. Doors open at 7 p.m. The event is a family-friendly show open to all with no BYOB service. For more information, visit apps.appstate.edu.
Feb. 28
BOONE SHAG CLUB: Boone Shag Club is hosting a Carolina Shag dance at the Blowing Rock Clubhouse, located at 126 Lakeside Drive in Blowing Rock, from 7-9:30 p.m. on Feb. 28. Parking is by the pool, and no alcohol is permitted at this dance. Members pay $3, guests $5 and students are admitted free. Step lessons begins at 7 p.m. and dancing will begin at 7:30 p.m. For the latest happenings and information about the Boone Shag Club, visit its website at www.BooneShagClub.com. The club follows the Watauga School cancellations to determine weather cancellation for our winter dances.
March 2
March 3
March 4
ArtTALK- MARIA: As part of the ArtTALK series at the Turchin Center, Artist Lesia Maruschak will discuss her work as an artist creating mobile memorial spaces and the global conversations generated by human rights and social justice in a museum environment. This ARTtalk is part of the Exhibition, “MARIA” which opens at 6 p.m. in the Mayer Gallery on March 4. On the same evening at the Turchin Center, there will be a panel discussion held in conjunction with the exhibition Beyond the Plantations. Michelle Van Parys will provide an overview of her work as a photographer working with a large-format film camera in the American landscape. The ARTtalk will be held in the lecture hall, and it will be followed by a Q&A. ArtTALKS are held at the Turchin Center and are free and open to the public. Learn more at tcva.org.
March 9
March 10
March 11
BUSINESS BEFORE HOURS: The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce is hosting Business Before Hours from 8:30-9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11, at a site to be determined For more information, call the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce at (828) 295-7851 or email Harrison@BlowingRock.com.
BLOWING ROCK’S BIRTHDAY: The town of Blowing Rock will be celebrating its 131st birthday from 3:30-5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, at town hall, located at 1036 Main St., Blowing Rock.
March 13
BOONE SHAG CLUB: Boone Shag Club will host a Carolina Shag dance at the Blowing Rock Clubhouse, located at 108 Lakeside Drive in Blowing Rock. Cover is $3 for members, $5 for guests and students are admitted for free. Step lesson begin at 7 p.m., with dancing to follow at 7:30 p.m., and no alcohol is permitted at this event. For the latest happenings and information about Boone Shag Club, visit its website at www.BooneShagClub.com.
March 16
March 17
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS: The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce is hostingBusiness After Hours from 5:30-7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, at a site to be determined. For more information, call the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce at (828) 295-7851 or email Harrison@BlowingRock.com.
March 18-20
BANFF MOUNTAIN FILM FESTIVAL (SOLD OUT): The Boone screenings will take place at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts at Appalachian State University on Friday, March 20, and Saturday, March 21. Both screenings begin at 7:30 p.m. A special student edition takes place Thursday, March 18, at the Schaeffer Center, starting at 10 a.m. For more information, visit op.appstate.edu/banff.
March 19
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS: The Boone Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting Business After Hours on Thursday, March 19, at Appalachian State Athletics with Skyline/Skybest, from 5-7 p.m. Further details and opportunities to RSVP will be sent via e-mail in the weeks leading up to each event by the chamber. If you have questions, please contact the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce at (828) 264-2225 or email david@boonechamber.com.
March 20
BOONE SHAG CLUB: Boone Shag Club is hosting a Cabin Fever Carolina Shag dance at the Blowing Rock American Legion Hall, located at 333 Wallingford Road in Blowing Rock. Steve Coley will DJ the dance, which lasts from 7-10:30 p.m. Cover is $5 for members and $10 for guests. Bring a snack to share at your table. For the latest happenings and information about Boone Shag Club, visit its website at www.BooneShagClub.com.
March 21
OLD-TIME CONCERT: The 2020 Spring Indoor Concert Series at the Jones House in Boone continues at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 21, with old-time Southern duo Erynn Marshall and Carl Jones from Galax, Va. Both awarding-winning instrumentalists, Marshall and Jones stay true to their old-time music roots. With captivating melodies on the fiddle and guitar, along with sweet vocal harmonies, their effortless duets epitomize the traditional Southern rural sound. Tickets for spring indoor concerts are $20 and can be reserved by calling the Jones House at 828-268-6280. For more information, visit joneshouse.org.
March 23
March 24
SEVEN: The Schaeffer Center, located at 733 Rivers St., Boone, is hosting L.A. Theatre Works presentation of “Seven” at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24. Seven is a riveting documentary play by seven female writers based on personal interviews with seven remarkable women who faced life-threatening obstacles before bringing heroic changes to their home countries of Pakistan, Nigeria, Ireland, Afghanistan, Guatemala, Russia and Cambodia. Tickets are available at www.theschaefercenter.org/events/ or you can also buy tickets by phone at (800) 841-2787 or (828) 262-4046 during business hours.
March 30
March 31
April 1
ArtTALK- LIAN LIAN: As part of the ArtTALKS series at the Turchin Center, there will be a lecture held in conjunction with the exhibition “Lian 連 Lian 鏈 — An installation by Hui Chi Lee” in the Main Gallery. Hui Chi Lee will talk about her artistic development over the past decade. In the past, her goals were more narrowly focused on interpersonal dynamics in a traditional Chinese family, self-expression, and an examination of personal issues. More recently, Hui Chi Lee is exploring larger environmental and social topics. ARTtalks are held at the Turchin Center and are free and open to the public. Learn more at tcva.org.
April 2
BILLY JONAS BAND: The Schaeffer Center, located at 733 Rivers St., Boone, is hosting the Billy Jonas Band at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 2. Participation is the name of the game. Concerts include sing-alongs, bang-alongs, and an improvised song with audience suggestions. Instruments include voice, guitar and recycled “re-percussion.” This show proves to each and every participant that they are indeed a musician. Themes include ecological awareness, community connection, personal responsibility and various curriculum-related songs. Tickets are available at www.theschaefercenter.org/events/ or you can also buy tickets by phone at (800) 841-2787 or (828) 262-4046 during business hours.
April 4
BLOWING ROCK TROUT DERBY: The 41st Blowing Rock Trout Derby takes place Saturday, April 4, from sunrise to 4 p.m. The annual Blowing Rock Trout Derby is a much-anticipated early springtime event in the village. Catches should be taken to the official derby headquarters to enter for measuring, located at The Blowing Rock Clubhouse, 108 Lakeside Drive, Blowing Rock. No entry fee or registration is necessary. Trout caught in any Watauga County body of water on April 4 are eligible. Prizes are awarded at 4:30pm at derby headquarters. For more information, visit blowingrock.com/troutderby.
ROSANNE CASH: The Schaeffer Center, located at 733 Rivers St., Boone, is hosting singer and songwriter Rosanne Cash at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 4. One of the country’s pre-eminent singer/songwriters, Rosanne Cash has released 15 albums of extraordinary songs that have earned four Grammy Awards and 11 nominations, as well as 21 top 40 hits, including 11 No. 1 singles. Tickets are available at www.theschaefercenter.org/events/ or you can also buy tickets by phone at (800) 841-2787 or (828) 262-4046 during business hours.
April 7
April 9
JAZZREACH: The Schaeffer Center, located at 733 Rivers St., Boone, is hosting JazzReach at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 9. Established in 1994, JazzReach is a nationally recognized New York City-based not-for-profit organization dedicated to the promotion, performance, creation and teaching of jazz music. Tickets are available at www.theschaefercenter.org/events/ or you can also buy tickets by phone at (800) 841-2787 or (828) 262-4046 during businss hours.
April 9
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS: The Boone Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting Business After Hours on Thursday, April 9, at Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living with Blue Cross and Blue Sheild, from 5-7 p.m. Further details and opportunities to RSVP will be sent via e-mail in the weeks leading up to each event by the chamber. If you have questions, please contact the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce at (828) 264-2225 or email david@boonechamber.com.
April 10
BOONE SHAG CLUB: Boone Shag Club is hosting a Carolina Shag dance at the Blowing Rock Clubhouse, located at 108 Lakeside Drive in Blowing Rock. Cover is $3 for members, $5 for guests and students are admitted for free. Step lessons begin at 7 p.m., with dancing to follow from 7:30-9:30 p.m. For the latest happenings and information about Boone Shag Club, visit its website at www.BooneShagClub.com.
April 17
KYLE PETTY CONCERT: The 2020 Spring Indoor Concert Series at the Jones House in Boone shifts into high gear in April when Americana singer-songwriter and NASCAR great Kyle Petty visits the High Country for an intimate concert in the Mazie Jones Gallery on Friday, April 17, at 7:30 p.m. A decade removed from his stock car racing career, Petty, now a certified family man, makes time for another passion – music. For Petty, writing and playing his own songs is a source of comfort and healing, and when he picks up a guitar, he always has a story to tell. Tickets for spring indoor concerts are $20 and can be reserved by calling the Jones House at 828-268-6280. For more information, visit joneshouse.org.
April 21
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS: The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce is hosting Business After Hours from 5:30-7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21, at The Beacon Boone with Reid’s Catering, located at 125 Graduate Lane, Boone. For more information, call the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce at (828) 295-7851 or email Harrison@BlowingRock.com.
April 24
BOONE SHAG CLUB: Boone Shag Club is hosting a Carolina Shag dance at the Blowing Rock Clubhouse, located at 108 Lakeside Drive in Blowing Rock. Cover is $3 for members, $5 for guests and students are admitted free. Step lessons begin at 7 p.m., with dancing to follow from 7:30-9:30 p.m. For the latest happenings and information about Boone Shag Club, visit its website at www.BooneShagClub.com.
May 14
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS: The Boone Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting Business After Hours on Thursday, May 14, at The Inn at Crestwood with Medi Home Health and Hospice, located at 3236 Shulls Mill Road, Boone, from 5-7 p.m. Further details and opportunities to RSVP will be sent via e-mail in the weeks leading up to each event by the chamber. If you have questions, please contact the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce at (828) 264-2225 or email david@boonechamber.com.
May 19
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS: The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce is hosting Business After Hours from 5:30-7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, at the Meadowbrook Inn, located at 711 Main St., Blowing Rock. For more information, call the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce at (828) 295-7851 or email Harrison@BlowingRock.com.
May 23
DAVID GRIER CONCERT: The 2020 Spring Indoor Concert Series at the Jones House in Boone ends on a high note, when Nashville bluegrass artist and world-renowned flatpick guitarist David Grier takes the stage on Saturday, May 23, at 7:30 p.m. With nearly four decades of performing under his belt, Grier has honed his own distinctive cross-picking style, earning him the award of IBMA “Guitar Player of the Year” on three separate occasions. With his recently released album Ways of the World, Grier has proven his staying power in the bluegrass industry. Tickets for spring indoor concerts are $20 and can be reserved by calling the Jones House at 828-268-6280. For more information, visit joneshouse.org.
ART IN THE PARK: The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce hosts Art in the Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 23, along Park Avenue in downtown Blowing Rock. Dozens of artisans from all over the Southeast will exhibit in a series of six shows, May through October. The quality of work exhibited draws thousands to the area each month. Call (828) 295-7851 or contact art@blowingrock.com for questions or information regarding Art in the Park.
June 4-7
BLOWING ROCK CHARITY HORSE SHOW: The saddlebreds return to the L.M. Tate Showgrounds at the Broyhill Equestrian Preserve, 1500 Laurel Lane, Blowing Rock from June 4-7. General admission is $10/person per day and children 12 and under are free. For more details including divisions and prizes, visit www.brchs.org.
June 10
BUSINESS BEFORE HOURS: The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce is hosting Business Before Hours from 8:30-9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10, at a site to be determined For more information, call the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce at (828) 295-7851 or email Harrison@BlowingRock.com.
June 11
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS: The Boone Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting Business After Hours on Thursday, June 11, at Mast General Store with Mountain Alliance, from 5-7 p.m. Further details and opportunities to RSVP will be sent via e-mail in the weeks leading up to each event by the chamber. If you have questions, please contact the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce at (828) 264-2225 or email david@boonechamber.com.
June 13
ART IN THE PARK: The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce hosts Art in the Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 13 along Park Avenue in downtown Blowing Rock. Dozens of artisans from all over the Southeast will exhibit in a series of six shows, May through October. The quality of work exhibited draws thousands to the area each month. Call (828) 295-7851 or contact art@blowingrock.com for questions or information regarding Art in the Park.
June 16
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS: The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce is hosting Business After Hours from 5:30-7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16, at the Green Park Inn, located at 9239 Valley Blvd., Blowing Rock. For more information, call the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce at (828) 295-7851 or email Harrison@BlowingRock.com.
June 23-27
THE DROWSY CHAPERONE: Lees-McRae Summer Theatre 2020 will be performing The Drowsy Chaperone, directed by Gabriel Vanover, music and lyrics by Lisa Lambert and Don McKellar, and book by Bob Martin and Greg Morrison. Often referred to as “a musical within a comedy,” the Drowsy Chaperone won five Tony Awards and was called “the perfect Broadway musical” by The New York Times. The production will showcase on June 23-27 at 7 p.m. and June 27-28 at 2 p.m. at the Hayes Auditorium, Broyhill Theatre. For additional information contact Pam Joslin at (828) 898-8709.
July 9
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS: The Boone Area, Beech Mountain and Avery County Chambers of Commerce are hosting Business After Hours on Thursday, July 9, at Beech Mountain Resort with Premier Images, located at 1007 Beech Mountain Parkway, Beech Mountain, from 5-7:30 p.m. Further details and opportunities to RSVP will be sent via e-mail in the weeks leading up to each event by the chamber. If you have questions, please contact the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce at (828) 264-2225 or email david@boonechamber.com.
July 11-17
AMERICA’S ARTIST: THE NORMAN ROCKWELL STORY: Lees-McRae Summer Theatre 2020 will be performing America’s Artist: The Norman Rockwell Story, which brings to life the work of iconic American artist, Norman Rockwell, who painted over 4000 works in his lifetime, from Rosie the Riveter to The Four Freedoms. This show is directed by Dr. Janet Barton Speer, music and lyrics by Jt Oaks and Tommy Oaks, and book by Janet Barton Speer and will showcase July 11, 14, 15 and 16 at 7 p.m. and July 12, 14 and 17 at 2 p.m. at the Hayes Auditorium, Broyhill Theatre. For additional information contact Pam Joslin at (828) 898-8709.
July 18
ART IN THE PARK: The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce hosts Art in the Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, along Park Avenue in downtown Blowing Rock. Dozens of artisans from all over the Southeast will exhibit in a series of six shows, May through October. The quality of work exhibited draws thousands to the area each month. Call (828) 295-7851 or contact art@blowingrock.com for questions or information regarding Art in the Park.
July 21-26.
BLOWING ROCK CHARITY HORSE SHOW: The first weekend of hunters and jumpers return to the L.M. Tate Showgrounds at the Broyhill Equestrian Preserve, 1500 Laurel Lane, Blowing Rock from July 21-26. General admission is $10/person per day and children 12 and under are free. For more details including divisions and prizes, visit www.brchs.org.
July 24
SYMPHONY BY THE LAKE: Chetola Resort and the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce presents the 2020 edition of Symphony by the Lake on Friday, July 24, at Chetola Resort. Enjoy a symphony orchestra playing several classics as well as a fireworks display at the end of the show. Call (828) 295-7851 or contact info@blowingrock.com for questions or information regarding. For more information, visit symphonybythelake.com.
July 29-Aug. 2
BLOWING ROCK CHARITY HORSE SHOW: The second and final weekend of hunters and jumpers return to the L.M. Tate Showgrounds at the Broyhill Equestrian Preserve, 1500 Laurel Lane, Blowing Rock from July 21-26. General admission is $10/person per day and children 12 and under are free. For more details including divisions and prizes, visit www.brchs.org.
July 29- Aug. 4
ROALD DAHL’S MATILDA THE MUSICAL: Lees-McRae Summer Theatre 2020 will be performing Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical, the story of bright young girl who decides to right-the-wrongs in her world by using her wit and cleverness. Full of high-energy dance numbers and catchy songs, this musical is the final production in the Summer Theatre season. The show is directed by Dr. Janet Barton Speer, music and lyrics by Tim Minchin, and book by Dennis Kelly. It will showcase July 29- Aug. 1 at 7 p.m. and Aug. 1, 2, 4 at 2 p.m. at the Hayes Auditorium, Broyhill Theatre. For additional information contact Pam Joslin at (828) 898-8709.
Aug. 15
ART IN THE PARK: The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce hosts Art in the Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15, along Park Avenue in downtown Blowing Rock. Dozens of artisans from all over the Southeast will exhibit in a series of six shows, May through October. The quality of work exhibited draws thousands to the area each month. Call (828) 295-7851 or contact art@blowingrock.com for questions or information regarding Art in the Park.
Aug. 18
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS: The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce is hosting Business After Hours from 5:30-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18, at SouthMarke, located at 1179 Main St., Blowing Rock. For more information, call the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce at (828) 295-7851 or email Harrison@BlowingRock.com.
Aug. 20
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS: The Boone Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting Business After Hours on Thursday, Aug. 20, at First Horizon with Carolina West Wireless, from 5-7 p.m. Further details and opportunities to RSVP will be sent via e-mail in the weeks leading up to each event by the chamber. If you have questions, please contact the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce at (828) 264-2225 or email david@boonechamber.com.
Sept. 9
BUSINESS BEFORE HOURS: The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce is hosting Business Before Hours from 8:30-9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9, at a site to be determined For more information, call the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce at (828) 295-7851 or email Harrison@BlowingRock.com.
Sept. 10
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS: The Boone Area and Blowing RockChambers of Commerce are hosting Business After Hours on Thursday, Sept. 10, located at 129 Mystery Hill Lane, Blowing Rock, from 5-7 p.m. Further details and opportunities to RSVP will be sent via e-mail in the weeks leading up to each event by the chamber. If you have questions, please contact the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce at (828) 264-2225 or email david@boonechamber.com, or call the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce at (828) 295-7851 or email Harrison@BlowingRock.com.
Sept. 12
ART IN THE PARK: The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce hosts Art in the Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, along Park Avenue in downtown Blowing Rock. Dozens of artisans from all over the Southeast will exhibit in a series of six shows, May through October. The quality of work exhibited draws thousands to the area each month. Call (828) 295-7851 or contact art@blowingrock.com for questions or information regarding Art in the Park.
Oct. 3
ART IN THE PARK: The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce hosts Art in the Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, along Park Avenue in downtown Blowing Rock. Dozens of artisans from all over the Southeast will exhibit in a series of six shows, May through October. The quality of work exhibited draws thousands to the area each month. Call (828) 295-7851 or contact art@blowingrock.com for questions or information regarding Art in the Park.
Oct. 8
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS: The Boone Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting Business After Hours on Thursday, Oct. 8, at Hound Ears Club with Mountain Vista Window Washing, located at 328 Shulls Mill Road, Boone, from 5-7 p.m. Further details and opportunities to RSVP will be sent via e-mail in the weeks leading up to each event by the chamber. If you have questions, please contact the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce at (828) 264-2225 or email david@boonechamber.com.
Oct. 20
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS: The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce is hosting Business After Hours from 5:30-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20, at The Blowing Rock attraction, located at 432 The Rock Road, Blowing Rock. For more information, call the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce at (828) 295-7851 or email Harrison@BlowingRock.com.
Nov. 12
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS: The Boone Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting Business After Hours on Thursday, Nov. 12, at LaQuinta inn and Suites with Go Postal in Boone, located at 165 N.C. 105 Extension, Boone, from 5-7 p.m. Further details and opportunities to RSVP will be sent via e-mail in the weeks leading up to each event by the chamber. If you have questions, please contact the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce at (828) 264-2225 or email david@boonechamber.com.
Nov. 17
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS: The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce is hosting Business After Hours from 5:30-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at a site to be determined. For more information, call the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce at (828) 295-7851 or email Harrison@BlowingRock.com.
Dec. 10
