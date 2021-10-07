To submit items for the print calendar, please email calendar@mountaintimes.com. To post an event to our web calendars, visit our websites under the Events tab. Entries should be complete and concise.
Oct. 9
TROUT LAKE BIRD WALK: Join the High Country Audubon Society for a bird walk at Trout Lake on Wednesday, Oct. 9, from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Enjoy an opportunity to see beautiful regional birds in a walk led by one of your community members. Social distancing is required. For more information email contactus@highcountryaudubon.org.
DEER BUTCHERY AND PROCESSING WORKSHOP: Saturday, Oct. 9 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Extension Agents Eddy Labus and Margie Mansure will explore ways to process and preserve your hunting season bounty. Demonstrations include cutting up a deer, jerky making, and canning venison. Cost of the workshop is $15 (or $25 per couple) and must be paid in advance at NC Cooperative Extension, 971 West King St., Boone. Cash or check only, made to Watauga County. (828)264-3061. Workshop will be held at Agricultural Conference Center, 252 Poplar Grove Rd, Boone. As per county building mandate, masks must be worn to cover mouth and nose.
REOCCURING
GRIEFSHARE RECOVERY GROUP: GriefShare recovery seminar and support group will meet the third Monday of each month from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., beginning July 19. Meetings will take place at Church of Jesus Christ Meeting Room, located at 288 Calvary St. in Newland. Attendance is free, and participants will receive a free workbook. Childcare will be provided for children through the 4th grade. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics. To learn more call Christine at (828) 898-8203 or Gail at (828) 260-1298
BOONE ALANON FAMILY GROUP: Alanaon, an anonymous fellowship for friends and families of alcoholics, will hold in-person meetings Wednesdays and Fridays at noon, at Boone United Methodist Church. The church is located at 471 New Market Blvd., Boone. The group will continue to host virtual meetings via Zoom Mondays and Fridays at noon. Social distancing and masks are required for non-vaccinated people. For more information, including Zoom access, call (828) 898-3072 or (828) 773-8734
FOSCOE GRANDFATHER BREAKFAST: Foscoe Grandfather Community Center and Park will hold the final breakfast of the season on Saturday, October 9 from 7:30 — 10 a.m. Traditional breakfast items will be available for dine-in or carry out at a suggested donation of $10 per person. The FGCC is located at 233 Park Road, Banner Elk, just behind the Grandfather Trout Farm in Foscoe. All donations go to fund and support the community park and facilities.
