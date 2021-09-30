To submit items for the print calendar, please email calendar@mountaintimes.com. To post an event to our web calendars, visit our websites under the Events tab. Entries should be complete and concise.
Sept. 30
HAWK WATCH: Join the High Country Audubon Society for a hawk watching event at Elk Mountain Overlook on the Blue Ridge Parkway on Thursday, Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bring sunscreen, a lawn chair, snacks, water, hat, and binoculars/scope. The event will be cancelled in foggy, rainy, or generally poor weather. Social distancing is required. To find out more email contactus@highcountryaudubon.org.
Oct. 2
BIRD WALK: Join the High Country Audubon Society for a bird walk at Brookshire Park on Saturday, Oct. 2 from 8-11 a.m. Enjoy the nature of the wet prairie ecosystem. Social distancing is required. For more information email contactus@highcountryaudubon.org.
Oct. 3
WAGONER ACCESS, NEW RIVER STATE PARK BIRD WALK: Join the High Country Audubon Society for a walk led by a local naturalist at Wagoner Access, New River State Park on Oct. 3, from 8-10 a.m. Enjoy the birds and nature of the New River valley. Social distancing required. Wagoner Access, New River State Park is located at 1477 Wagoner Access Road. For more information email contactus@highcountryaudubon.org.
Oct. 5
BLOWING ROCK GARDEN CLUB: Please join the Blowing Rock Garden Club and the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum in welcoming and offering a public lecture titled “Landscaping in Tune with Nature”, presented by local landscape designer Jasmine Shoshana, of Jasmines Gardens. The event begins at 11 a.m. and will take place at Blowing Rock Art and History Museum, located at 159 Ginny Stevens Ln., Blowing Rock.
MOUNTAIN LAUREL QUILT GUILD: The Mountain Laurel Quilt Guild will hold its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 5, at 1:00 p.m. The organization meets in the Conference Room on the second floor of the Senior Center on Poplar Grove Connector in Boone. Newcomers and beginners are welcome. For further information contact Sue Stell at (704) 609-1449.
Oct. 6
BLOWING ROCK GARDEN CLUB: Blowing Rock Garden Club will hold its final meeting for the garden club season on Wednesday, October 6, at 11:30 a.m. at the baseball field in downtown Blowing Rock. The meeting will include a picnic and is open to anyone interested in learning and education.
VALLE CRUCIS BIRD WALK: Join the High Country Audubon Society for a bird walk at Valle Crucis Community Park on Wednesday, Oct. 6, from 8:30-11 a.m. Enjoy an opportunity to see beautiful regional birds in a walk led by one of your community members. Social distancing is required. For more information email contactus@highcountryaudubon.org.
Oct. 9
TROUT LAKE BIRD WALK: Join the High Country Audubon Society for a bird walk at Trout Lake on Wednesday, Oct. 9, from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Enjoy an opportunity to see beautiful regional birds in a walk led by one of your community members. Social distancing is required. For more information email contactus@highcountryaudubon.org.
DEER BUTCHERY AND PROCESSING WORKSHOP: Saturday, Oct. 9 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Extension Agents Eddy Labus and Margie Mansure will explore ways to process and preserve your hunting season bounty. Demonstrations include cutting up a deer, jerky making, and canning venison. Cost of the workshop is $15 (or $25 per couple) and must be paid in advance at NC Cooperative Extension, 971 West King St., Boone. Cash or check only, made to Watauga County. (828)264-3061. Workshop will be held at Agricultural Conference Center, 252 Poplar Grove Rd, Boone. As per county building mandate, masks must be worn to cover mouth and nose.
REOCCURING GRIEFSHARE RECOVERY GROUP: GriefShare recovery seminar and support group will meet the third Monday of each month from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., beginning July 19. Meetings will take place at Church of Jesus Christ Meeting Room, located at 288 Calvary St. in Newland. Attendance is free, and participants will receive a free workbook. Childcare will be provided for children through the 4th grade. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics. To learn more call Christine at (828) 898-8203 or Gail at (828) 260-1298
BOONE ALANON FAMILY GROUP: Alanaon, an anonymous fellowship for friends and families of alcoholics, will hold in-person meetings Wednesdays and Fridays at noon, at Boone United Methodist Church. The church is located at 471 New Market Blvd., Boone. The group will continue to host virtual meetings via Zoom Mondays and Fridays at noon. Social distancing and masks are required for non-vaccinated people. For more information, including Zoom access, call (828) 898-3072 or (828) 773-8734
FALL YOGA: Akal Dev Sharonne, senior yoga instructor and practitioner since the ‘70s, is offering virtual and in-person masked socially distant yoga classes on Wednesdays from 10:30-11:30 AM. The fall session begins on Sept. 8 and is held in the studio at the Jung Tao School (old Cove Creek High School.) Classes are open to students of all ages and abilities. The only suggested prerequisite is the ability to move from sitting on the floor to lying down and standing up. Students who are unable to attend the in-person class have the option of participating virtually at any time, either on facebook or with a link to an unlisted youtube. For costs and more information, please call Akal Dev Sharonne at (828)264-1384. You may also visit her at www.thehealingmuse.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.