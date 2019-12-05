To submit items for the Watauga Democrat and Mountain Times print calendars, please email calendar@mountaintimes.com. To post an event to our web calendars, visit wataugademocrat.com and click on “Calendar” and then “Submit an Event.” Entries should be complete and concise.
Now-Dec. 19
ART SHOW AND SALE: For two weeks only, 21 talented staff members of Cheap Joe’s Art Stuff will have an art show in the Workshop studio (beside their Outlet Store) at Cheap Joe’s, 374 Industrial Park Drive in Boone. Hours are 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, Dec. 4-19. There will be original paintings, prints, cards, sculpture, jewelry and rugs. Much of the work will be for sale. Call (828) 262-5459 for more information.
Now-Jan. 26
FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS: Chetola Resort features a sparkling display of lights each winter season. The “Festival of Lights” is free and open to the public, and you are invited to enjoy thousands of dazzling holiday illuminations throughout the resort. As you drive or stroll around Chetola Lake, view glittering ice skaters, “Rudolph” reeling in a big fish, strolling carolers and many more captivating holiday scenes. The “Festival of Lights” begins Thanksgiving weekend on Friday, Nov. 29 and remains up through Blowing Rock WinterFest till Sunday, January 26, 2020. The displays illuminate at dusk each evening. For more information, visit blowingrock.com/festival-of-lights-at-chetola-resort or call Chetola Resort at 1-800-243-8652.
Dec. 5
SCHOLAR AND SCONES: Join the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5 for a Scholars and Scones titled “Deciphering Doc Watson: His Influences, Style, and Legacy.” Arthel “Doc” Watson was one of the greatest guitarists the world has ever seen. His lightning-fast guitar licks and smooth baritone voice earned him international recognition and 8 Grammy awards. When he emerged on the national music scene during the Folk Revival of the 1960’s he was billed as a pure folk artist who learned his repertoire from his forefathers on the front porch. While Doc performed many songs passed down from family, he also learned songs from the radio and records. In this talk, we will explore Doc’s life, influences, style and look at his legacy. This lecture will be a mix of music, film, family stories, and ethnomusicology. Scholars and Scones is a monthly educational program which invites patrons to spend a morning sipping coffee, eating locally-baked goodies, and learning about the latest research, writing, and creativity taking place in our region. There are complimentary breakfast goods from Backstreet Bakery and fresh cups of Hatchet Coffee Co. Dangerfield Blend will be served. The program is free for BRAHM members and $5 for non-members. For more information, contact Willard Watson at programs@blowingrockmuseum.org or call (828) 295-9099 ext. 3006.
OPEN MIC: Following a rousing beginning, the second Open Mic performance of spoken stories, poetry and short readings will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, at the Watauga County Library located at 140 Queen Street in Boone. Storytellers are ReVonda Crow and John Ashburn. Poets include Grace Wakeman, Earl LeClaire, Mar Startari, Paula Finck, Lisa Bledsoe, Carey Rowland and Maryrose Carroll. There will be books to buy and, after 7 p.m., a social hour will convene at nearby Lost Province. If you would like to read at the Feb. 6 readings please email maryrose.carroll@gmail.com.
Dec. 5-6
PLAY: Beanstalk Community Theatre presents its next After Dark production, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. It’s an adult musical comedy about spelling. This After Dark show is Rated PG-13 for adult humor and language. Presented at Harvest House Performing Arts Venue December 5th & 6th at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at beanstalknc.com/tickets. $14 for Adults, $12 for Seniors, and $10 for Students in advance. $16 at the door for all. Concessions available.
Dec. 5-8
FESTIVAL OF TREES: Join the Western Youth Network at Chetola Resort as they transform the Evergreen room into a Christmas spectacle, and raise funds for Western Youth Network through admission donations and the purchase of these festive trees and wreaths. You can buy a fully decorated tree for your home. No need to buy a tree or decorations, just come to Chetola and bid on your favorite fully decorated tree. Many come with presents. More than 75 themed trees and wreaths will be on display for your viewing enjoyment. All money raised goes directly to the Western Youth Network. All items sold via online auction or a simple buy it now feature at www.32auctions.com/WYNFOT19. For more information, visit www.wynfestivaloftrees.com.
Dec. 6
GALLERY CRAWL: Holiday Galley Crawl will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, in downtown West Jefferson. Visit galleries, shops and more and marvel the holiday artwork, music and refreshments. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call (336) 846-2787.
HOLIDAY STROLL: Hit the streets of Blowing Rock and finish (or start) your holiday shopping from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6. Enjoy a visit from Santa, carolers, seasonal music from the Community band and much more! Stores will be open later! After Holiday Stroll head to the Tanger Outlets for more great holiday deals. Participating stores include: Monkee’s, Tazmaraz, Blue Ridge Mountain Club, The Mountain Thread Company, Marmalade, High Country Candles, Stella Blue’s Pawtique, Rustic, The Spice & Tea Exchange, neaco, My Mountain Home, ArtWalk, Serves You Right!, SouthMarke, Christmas in Blowing Rock, The Funky Tulip, Gregory Alan’s, The Gilded Lily, Sunset Tee’s, Sweets and Heats, Tanger Outlets, 100 W. Union, BR Cigar Co., Almost Rodeo Drive, BR Estate Jewelry, The Last Straw and the BRAHM Gift Shop.
FESTIVE FIRST FRIDAY: The Downtown Boone Development Association is hosting their Festive First Friday from 4-8:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6. Enjoy holiday wine tastings, refreshments, art shows, music jams, the annual Christmas tree lighting, and horse-drawn carriage rides. Children of all ages can meet and greet a Snowman, The Grinch, and Santa and Mrs. Claus. Enjoy holiday dancers, performers, and carolers on King Street and at various shops and other stops, including the county library, the Historic Post Office, the Jones House, and the Appalachian Theatre. Bring a bag of marshmallows and join in on a marshmallow “snowball” fight to cap off the evening. First Friday runs February through December each year. Shop, mingle and meet local artists from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at downtown shops and galleries. Enjoy fresh art, lively street performers, and complimentary refreshments. Stay late for music, food, and drinks at one of our many popular restaurants. For more information, contact the DBDA at (828) 268-6283 or call downtownboonenc.com/events/.
‘MARKS OF THE PAST’ EXHIBIT: The Nth Gallery in Boone will be exhibiting the ceramic artwork of Nick Schneider at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6. The exhibition, “Marks of the Past,” explores the vessel form as a metaphor for the human struggle. Accompanying the sculptural work Schneider will be having a holiday pottery sale with a portion of the proceeds being donated to F.A.R.M. Café. Nick Schneider is a lifelong ceramicist and the Lead Art Instructor at Wilkes Community College. The Nth Gallery is located at 683 W. King Street, upstairs from ARTMART, in Boone.
Dec. 6-7
TWEETSIE CHRISTMAS: Enjoy the wonder of the park dazzlingly lit for the holidays, with a nighttime train and more. For more information including ticket sales, visit tweetsie.com/special-events/tweetsie-christmas or call (800) 526-5740.
Dec. 6-8
SUGARFEST: Sugar Mountain Resort hosts Sugarfest on Dec. 6-8 with a number of different events taking place each day. Participants can expect to rub shoulders with Olympians Paul Wylie and Andrew Weibrecht, test drive this season’s skis & snowboards, view a wintery fireworks show, listen to live music and partake in an apres ski/snowboard party or the mini snowboard games. An intensive three-day ski clinic shakes campers into physical shape. Lodging deals are plentiful. A hot chocolate with whipped cream bar and North Carolina BBQ headline SugarFEAST. And of course, Sugar Mountain Ski Resort features skiing, snowboarding, ice skating, tubing and snowshoeing. Full daily schedules can be found at skisugar.com For more information, call 1-800-784-2768.
HOLMES FOR THE HOLIDAYS: Heritage Hall in Mountain City, Tenn., will present Holmes for the Holidays by JC Community Theatre. It is December 1936, and Broadway star William Gillette, admired the world over for his leading role in the play Sherlock Holmes, has invited his fellow cast members to his Connecticut castle for a weekend of revelry. But when one of the guests is killed, the festivities in this isolated house of tricks and mirrors quickly turn dangerous. Don’t miss this hilarious, spine tingling experience. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door. Show times are at 7 p.m. on Dec. 6-8 and at 3 p.m. on Dec. 8. Heritage Hall is located at 211 N Church Street in Mountain City, Tenn. To learn more about the show or to purchase tickets, visit heritagehalltheatre.org.
Dec. 6-13
WELLNESS RETREAT: Register for an wellness retreat on Friday, Dec. 6 through Friday Dec. 13 to relieve anxiety, depression, and chronic stress at the Art of Living Retreat Center. The new specialized program for anxiety, depression, and chronic stress harmonizes the mind-body complex and addresses the root cause of an illness. Regain a life of vitality and balance, remove toxic build-up, and experience a more centered state of being through our 8-day retreat. For more information, call (828) 263-4910.
Dec. 7
PLAY: Beanstalk Community Theatre presents its next After Dark production, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. It’s an adult musical comedy about spelling. This After Dark show is Rated PG-13 for adult humor and language. Presented at Harvest House Performing Arts Venue Dec. 7 at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at beanstalknc.com/tickets. $14 for Adults, $12 for Seniors, and $10 for Students in advance. $16 at the door for all. Concessions available.
SATURDAY WITH SANTA: Saturday with Santa will be from 8:30 to noon on Saturday, Dec. 7, hosted by the Ashe County Arts Council. Santa will be available for pictures and Mrs. Claus will be telling stories, cookies, milk and arts and crafts will be available. This event is free and reservations are required. Sign ups may be made at ashecountyarts.org or by calling (336) 846-2787.
HANDMADE OPEN HOUSE: Every Saturday, from noon until 3 p.m., during the holiday season, join the Blue Ridge ArtSpace at 377 Shadowline Drive in Boone to visit with demonstrating and selling local artists. Find the perfect piece of art for everyone on your list. The demonstrating artists on Dec. 7 will be Shelly Parsons (painting and drawing artist), Francine Barr (jewelry artist) and Theresa McGrath (jewelry artist).
FLAPJACK FLIP: Watauga Education Foundation will hold its annual pancake breakfast from 7:30-11 a.m. at Watauga High School on Dec. 7. Shop a little (or a lot) at the Boone Service League craft fair and get in the holiday spirit with festive music by our own Watauga County students! Proceeds support Watauga County School System classroom grants and scholarships. For more information including ticket sales, email wef@wataugaschools.org or visit wataugaeducationfoundation.org/events-programs/flapjack-flip/.
CHRISTMAS OPEN HOUSE: The Wilkes Heritage Museum will hold its annual Christmas Open House on Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. until 4 pm. The museum and Cleveland House will be decorated for the season. 100 East Main Street, PO Box 935, Wilkesboro, NC 28697 Contact Jennifer Furr at (336) 667-3171. Light refreshments will be offered throughout the day.
DECEMBER CONTRA DANCE: Come out for the last dance of the year. New dancers lesson at 6:30 PM, dance begins at 7:00 p.m. on Dec. 7 at the Legion Hall in Blowing Rock.
Dec. 7-8
BENEFIT HOLIDAY SALE: There will be a Holiday Sale of original paintings, quilts, handmade pottery, jewelry and cards, plants and more at Boone Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 381 E. Kings St., Boone, NC 28607. The sale will be on Dec. 7 and Dec. 8 from noon to 4 p.m. each day. Proceeds of the sale will help generate funds for repairs on Founder’s House. For more info, contact Dottie Baker at dbaker996@gmail.com.
Dec. 8
MORAVIAN LOVEFEAST: The Moravian Lovefeast at First Presbyterian Church, usually held on the first Sunday of Advent, is a service of singing, eating spice buns, drinking coffee and praying. It is not a sacrament, but a service of love and fellowship among brothers and sisters in Christ. Music will also be featured. The Lovefeast starts at 6:30 p.m., and music begins at 6 p.m. For more information go to firstpresboone.org
21ST CHRISTMAS TOUR OF HOMES: On Dec. 8 from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. a tour of Mountain City homes will be held. Advanced tickets avaliable at the Welcome Center, The Johnson County Arts Center or any Rotarian. Tickets will include a complete list of homes and a map. All proceeds will fund Rotary Club Scholarships. Contact Addie Bobbitt for more information at (386)-717-0267 or by email at addiebobbit1@gmail.com.
CHRISTMAS PROGRAM/SINGING: Join Calvary Church in Boone for a special Christmas program and singing by Daniel’s Purpose, beginning at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8. The public is welcome. Calvary Church is located at 1311 Old Hwy 421 S. in Boone. For more information, call JoAnne Watson at (828) 262-1124.
LESSONS AND CAROLS: the choir of St. Mary of the Hills Episcopal Church presents a calm center for your holiday preparations with a service of Advent Lessons and Carols on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 8 at 2 p.m.
Dec. 9
MONDAY AT THE MOVIES: On Dec. 9 at the Watauga County Library, High Country Lifelong Learners will present “Meet Me in St. Louis,” a classic MGM romantic musical comedy that focuses on four sisters on the cusp of the 1904 St. Louis World’s Fair. The film spotlights the sisters’ education in the ways of the world, which includes learning about life and love, courtesy of the prototypical boy next door. In the end, love — accompanied by song, dance and period costumes, all in glorious Technicolor — conquers all. The movie runs almost two hours long. The library is located at 140 Queen St. in Boone. Bring a drink, a seat cushion if you like and High Country Lifelong Learners will provide the popcorn.
CAROLING: Women are invited to join in caroling at two local facilities in Boone. Meet in the lobby of Hayes School of Music on the campus of Appalachian State University at 5 p.m. on Dec. 9 to review music that will be provided. The group will then carpool (as needed) to the Appalachian Brian Estates and Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living. Caroling is expected to end about 7 p.m. For more information, call Barbara and Roland Moy at (828) 264-8811.
Dec. 12
MEDICARE 101: The Lois E. Harrill Senior presents a Medicare 101 seminar at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12. There is no need to register and anyone interested is welcome to attend. People nearing 65 or retirement, folks close to transitioning to Medicare, caregivers or professionals are strongly encouraged to attend to learn more about Medicare. For more information call Billie at (828) 265-8090.
REPUBLICAN PARTY CHRISTMAS DINNER: On Dec. 12 at the Dan’l Boone Inn restaurant, there will be a Christmas dinner held by the Watauga County Republican Party at 6 p.m. upstairs. Tickets are on sale now for $15 per person. (828) 773-8182.
Dec. 13-14
TWEETSIE CHRISTMAS: Enjoy the wonder of the park dazzlingly lit for the holidays, with a nighttime train and more. For more information including ticket sales, visit tweetsie.com/special-events/tweetsie-christmas or call (800) 526-5740.
A CAROLINA SNOWBELLE CHRISTMAS: A new performance holiday tradition will begin in downtown Boone this December with the production of A Carolina Snowbelle Christmas in the newly re-opened Appalachian Theatre. Precision dance troupe The Carolina Snowbelles is headed to the renovated art deco theatre to debut the new holiday show on Dec. 13 at 7:30 pm and Dec. 14 at 3 p.m. A Carolina Snowbelle Christmas will feature the 22-member dance troupe performing precision tap and jazz, vocal performance, and ballet, as well as spoken word and audience interaction. Throughout the performance, audience members will experience the Snowbelles’ impressive precision dance and spectacular costuming along with two new scenes featuring choreography by New York City Ballet alumnus, Amanda Edge, and Colorado Ballet alumnus, Brad Parquette. To purchase tickets, visit the theatre website at www.apptheatre.org or call (828) 865-3000 to reserve your seat.
Dec. 13-15
PRESEASON SKI CLINIC: Ski Better with Two-Time Olympic Medalist, Andrew Weibrecht at Sugar Mountain Resort
Dec. 13
CAREGIVER MEDITATION SESSION: High Country Aging will host a meditation session by partnering with the Western Piedmont Area Agency on Aging and Sophia Ojha. The event is from 1-2:30 p.m. on Dec. 13 at Rumple Memorial Church in Blowing Rock. This opportunity is for caregivers to take a break from the craziness of the holidays and learn self-care techniques along with a live guided meditation. Caregivers are encouraged to bring their loved one to enjoy music and Tai Chi with Nicole Hiegl. This event is free to the public, just RSVP by calling (828) 265-5434.
WINTER EXHIBITION CELEBRATION: The Blowing Rock Art and History Museum’s Winter Exhibition Celebration will take place on Friday, Dec. 13 from 4:30p-7:00 p.m. Join BRAHM as they celebrate the opening of its winter exhibitions. For more information call (828) 295-9099 or visit blowingrockmuseum.org.
OLD TIME DANCE: Join Todd Mercantile at 3899 Todd Railroad Grade Road in the historic downtown of the Todd community for the Todd CommUnity Old Time Dance from 7:30-9:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13. Grab the family and your neighbors and get ready to kick up your heels for the monthly dance at the Merc — always the first “teenth” Friday of the month. Dances include reels, squares, contras, waltzes and maybe a little bit of flat footing. No experience necessary. Live callers and music provided by the ever-changing and ever versatile Laurel Creek Stringband led by Cecil Gurganus. Cost is $5 for those over the age of 12. For more information, call (336) 877-5401 or visit toddmercantile.com.
Dec. 14
HANDMADE OPEN HOUSE: Every Saturday, from noon until 3 p.m., during the holiday season, join the Blue Ridge ArtSpace at 377 Shadowline Drive in Boone to visit with demonstrating and selling local artists. Find the perfect piece of art for everyone on your list. The demonstrating artists on Dec. 14 will be Avia Kahn (painting and mixed media artist) and Ginger Bryant (painting and drawing artist).
CHRISTMAS PARADE: Celebrate the holiday season in Boone at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14. The Town of Boone Christmas Parade will travel down King Street with lots of treats and surprises for everyone — and, of course, a special appearance by Santa Claus himself. After the parade, head up to the Jones House to warm up with hot cider and cookies. For more information, call (828) 268-6280 or visit www.joneshouse.org/holidays.
MUSIC CITY CHRISTMAS: Music City Christmas features Jason Coleman Floyd Cramer’s grandson and Meagan Taylor Chet Atkins’ niece. In this concert, the progeny of Cramer and Atkins bring their legendary forerunners’ signature style to a lineup of the most iconic holiday hits of all time. A smooth blend of vocal and instrumental songs spanning country Christmas classics to traditional carols and intimate acoustic melodies — plus cherished memories shared on video throughout the performance — all weave together for a heartwarming performance you won’t soon forget. Tickets are $25 in advance and $28 at the door. The show begins at 7 p.m. on Dec. 14 at Heritage Hall, located at 211 N Church Street in Mountain City, Tenn. To learn more about the show or to purchase tickets, visit heritagehalltheatre.org.
Dec. 14-15
FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHRISTMAS PLAY: First Presbyterian Youth and Youth-ful minded drama team directed by Trimella Chaney, will present the Christmas play “Believe!” at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 7:00pm and at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15. Watch the main character, teen-aged Alex, struggle to find something to believe in. Filled with warmth and laughter and brightened by traditional Christmas songs , everyone touched by this play will find something in which they can truly “Believe!”
Dec. 15
ALEXA ROSE CONCERT: Fresh off her critically-acclaimed debut album “Medicine for Living,” singer-songwriter Alexa Rose returns to the Jones House for an intimate, indoor concert starting at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15. The price is $20 per person. For more information, visit www.joneshouse.org/indoor-concerts or call (828) 268-6280.
Dec. 17
VAYA HEALTH TRAINING: The Lois E. Harrill Senior Center, 131 Poplar Grove Connector, Boone, will hold two trainings on Dec. 17. A training on “Anxiety: Calming the Anxious Mind” will run from 10 to 11 a.m., and “Coping with Anxiety: Medications and More” will run from 11 a.m. to noon. Contact Mandy Matney at mandy.matney@vayahealth.com to register.
COFFE WITH THE CURATOR: Take a walk through the galleries with the Curator Dianna Cameron and guitar-maker Chris Capozzoli and get a behind-the-scenes look into the exhibition Sound Machines: Stringed Instruments by the Capozzoli Guitar Company from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17. Coffee with the Curator is usually scheduled every third Tuesday at 11 a.m. Afterward, guests are invited to converse and pose questions while enjoying complimentary coffee and cookies (courtesy of Appalachia Cookie Company) with the Curator at the Museum. For more, visit blowingrockmuseum.org/calendar.html/event/2019/12/17/coffee-with-the-curator-sound-machines/266438.
Dec. 18
ADVANCE CARE PLANNING CLINIC: Western Watauga Community Center will host an advance care planning clinic with Medi Home from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Dec. 18. Deciding your own health care treatment is one of the most important choices you can make. Call (828) 297-5195 to register or for more information about the clinic.
HIGH COUNTRY RURAL PLANNING: The Rural Transportation Advisory Committee (RTAC) of the High Country RPO will hold a meeting on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the High Country Council of Governments building located at 468 New Market Blvd., Boone, NC 28607. The RTAC will meet at 11:00 AM. The meeting is open to the public. This information is available in Spanish or any other language upon request. Please contact High Country RPO Transportation Planner at (828) 265-5434 ext. 135 or at 468 New Market Blvd. Boone, NC 28607 for accommodations for this request.
Dec. 20-21
TWEETSIE CHRISTMAS: Enjoy the wonder of the park dazzlingly lit for the holidays, with a nighttime train and more. For more information including ticket sales, visit tweetsie.com/special-events/tweetsie-christmas or call (800) 526-5740
Dec. 21
HANDMADE OPEN HOUSE: Every Saturday, from noon until 3 p.m., during the holiday season, join the Blue Ridge ArtSpace at 377 Shadowline Drive in Boone to visit with demonstrating and selling local artists. Find the perfect piece of art for everyone on your list. The demonstrating artist on Dec. 21 will be Beth Revis (fiber artist).
LONG JOHN CAROLING: The 47th annual gathering of the Long John Carolers will be on Saturday, Dec. 21 at 4 p.m., beginning in the Horn in the West parking lot. The group will then go on to carol at shopping centers, nursing homes and the Boone Mall before sharing a meal at 7 p.m. Bring friends and dress for the occasion. More caroling is planning for after dinner. For more information, contact Terry Carroll (336) 480-5344.
CLIMATE TOWER HIKE: Are you interested in climate change and green house gasses? Join Mt. Jefferson State Natural Area park rangers for a hike to the climate tower. We will discuss the science of long wave radiation, albedo, feedback and greenhouse gasses. Our hike will end at the summit where we examine the climate data sensors and tower. Participants should meet at 2 p.m. at the picnic area. To learn more or with questions, call (336) 246-9653.
WINTER SOLSTICE: The winter solstice is the longest night of the year. Join Mt. Jefferson Natural Area park rangers around the fire at 8 p.m. on Dec. 21 at the First Overlook for an evening of stories and science as we take note of this ancient seasonal event. Bring a hat, coat, gloves, a chair and your curiosity. To learn more or with questions, call (336) 246-9653.
Dec. 22
GEOLOGY HIKE: Join Mt. Jefferson Natural Area park rangers for a one-mile hike across a grand mountain ridge and discover the mysterious geologic story buried deep within this island in the sky. Come up and experience this ancient Appalachian landscape. Participants should meet at 2 p.m. at the picnic area. To learn more or with questions, call (336) 246-9653.
Dec. 23
SENIOR HOLIDAY PARTY: The Lois E. Harrill Senior Center would like to invite all community members aged 60 or older to join them for a holiday party featuring food, fun, prizes and reindeer games. The party will be Monday, Dec. 23, from 10 a.m. to noon. There is no need to register. For more information call Billie at (828) 265-8090.
Dec. 27-28
TWEETSIE CHRISTMAS: Enjoy the wonder of the park dazzlingly lit for the holidays, with a nighttime train and more. For more information including ticket sales, visit tweetsie.com/special-events/tweetsie-christmas or call (800) 526-5740
Dec. 31
DEMENTIA CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: An Alzheimer’s/Dementia Support Group will meet Dec. 31 and is offered to those who serve as a caregiver for an individual that has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or dementia. The group will meet the last Tuesday of every month from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Western Watauga Branch Library. For more information, call the group facilitator Sandra Basel at (828) 773-0530 or contact Jackie Cornette at the Western Watauga Branch Library (828) 297-5515.
NEW YEAR’S EVE SOCIAL: The Lois E. Harrill Senior Center would like to invite all seniors aged 60 or older to come enjoy cookies, cocoa and social interaction. No need to register. Call Billie for more information at (828) 265-8090.
NEW YEAR’S EVE CELEBRATION: Join Sugar Mountain Resort on Tuesday, Dec 31 for a New Year’s Even celebration, mountain style, starting at 6 p.m..The general public is invited, free of charge, to an alpine torch light parade at 11:45 p.m. and the fireworks show at midnight. A fee, as well reservations for the indoor festivities from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m. featuring live music by The Rockabilly’s, are required and should be made by calling (828) 898-4521 x261. The Village of Sugar Mountain’s courtesy shuttle bus will operate until 1:30 a.m. For more information, visit www.skisugar.com/new-years.
NEW YEAR’S EVE CELEBRATION: For the younger crowd, Beech Mountain Resort in the town of Beech Mountain offers “Family Night” in the Lodge from 7 p.m. to midnight, free of charge., on Tuesday, Dec. 31. DJ Pete Welter will be spinning fun party tunes to get everyone moving. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Don’t forget to lace up your ice skates for a New Year’s Eve Late Night Ice Skate! For only $15 everyone can enjoy a skate under the stars accompanied by festive music during an additional session from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. There will also be a fantastic firework show at midnight to ring in 2020! For more information, visit www.beechmountainresort.com/event/family-night-new-years-eve-celebration/ or call (828) 387-2011.
SOULPLAY: Dance your way into the New Year with Beech Mountain Resort with live music from SoulPlay, drinks, eats, fireworks and more starting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31. SoulPlay is a diversified group of entertainers from Raleigh/Durham, NC. The members share a unique variation of talent from youthfulness to years of experience. Their genre of music includes classic, funk, disco, beach, and today’s latest hits. Yet, their range of music is unlimited when it comes to “a special request”. General admission tickets are only $10 and reserved table seating is $25. Reserved table seating can only be purchased in advance through calling The Beech Mountain Brewing Company Taproom and Grill at (828) 387-2011 ext 208.vBeech Mountain Resort will provide a free shuttle to and from local lodging facilities. To schedule a shuttle ride or for more information on the festivities, please call the resort at 1-800-438-2093. For more information, visit www.beechmountainresort.com/event/new-years-eve-2018/.
NEW YEAR’S EVE EXTRAVAGANZA: Join Applachian Ski Mtn. on Tuesday, Dec. 31 from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. for its annual New Year’s Even Extravaganza to ring in 2019 in style with fireworks, torchlight skiing and more. Moonlight ice skating takes place from 10 p.m. to midnight. Festive Restaurant Specials also are available from 9 p.m. to midnight. For more information, visit www.appskimtn.com or call (828) 295-7828.
Jan. 1, 2020
FIRST SUNRISE: Ring in a epic New Year on Tuesday, Jan. 1, for the first sunrise of 2020 atop Grandfather Mountain from 6:30-9:30 a.m. This special event will allow guests the rare opportunity to visit Grandfather Mountain outside of regular operating hours, along with complimentary coffee and bearclaws. Weather permitting, the event is open to no more than 100 participants, and registration is required. Admission to the New Year’s sunrise event costs $15, in addition to general admission, meaning $35 for adults and $24 for children. Guests are free to remain in the park all day, but those who leave before 9:30 a.m. will have their general admission charge refunded. For more information, call (828) 733-2013 or visit grandfather.com/events/new-years-day-sunrise/.
FIRST DAY HIKE: Start 2020 off by hiking New River State Park’s newest trail: the River Bend Trail. The trail is located at Wagoner Access at 1477 Wagoner Access Road in Jefferson. This three-mile round trip hike starts at 10 a.m. on Jan. 1 and will be lead by park staff. The trail is strenuous to moderate, so bring plenty of water, wear sturdy shoes and dress for the weather.
Jan. 4, 2020
WINTERFEST BEER FESTIVAL: Come celebrate winter indoors with an array of beers and good music at the 2020 WinterFest Beer Festival at Beech Mountain Brewing Company Taproom and Grill from 4-8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4. Enjoy over 40 varieties of regional brews and ciders, plus a selection of Americana food to compliment your brews. The festival features live music on the main stage. Commemorate the event with a free photo booth from Boone Photo Booth. This event benefits One Vet At A Time. OVAAT is an organization built on the belief that it takes a community to hold each other accountable and lift up our brothers and sisters. OVAAT is dedicated to delivering the tools needed for our service members integration back into society and thereafter. They are also committed to providing the proper resources to individuals that are reaching out, to veterans and their families, and anyone affiliated with the military lifestyle. Tickets are $35 in advance, $45 the day of and $15 for designated driver tickets. For more information, call)800) 438-2093 or visit www.beechmountainresort.com/event/annual-winterfest-beer-festival-2019/.
Jan. 5, 2020
NATIONAL WINTER TRAILS DAY: The 25th Annual National Winter Trails Day at Sugar Mountain Resort starting at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Jan 5 event offers children and adults new to snow sports the chance to try snowshoeing for free. Discover the fun and fitness of snowsports. Guided tours are available on the hour from 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. The program includes a 45-minute tour and snowshoe rental. Adult tours are for those who are 12 years or older. Children’s tours are for those ages eight to 11. Sign up at least 15 minutes prior to your tour time at the ski/snowboard school. For more information, call (828) 898-4521 or visit www.skisugar.com/event/national-winter-trails-day-winter-feels-good-2/.
Jan. 11, 2020
METROPOLITAN OPERA: A performance of Berg’s “Wozzeck” will be streamed live in HD at the Cinemark Tinseltown in Bristol, Va., which is about 1.5 hours from Boone. Berg’s 20th-century shocker stars baritone Peter Mattei in the title role, and soprano Elza van den Heever as the long-suffering Marie. Yannick Nézet-Séguin will conduct. Groundbreaking visual artist and director William Kentridge unveils a bold new staging set in an apocalyptic wasteland. The opera begins at 12:55 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11. An encore performance will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15. Call the box office at (276) 669-2091 for ticket prices or purchases.
Jan. 23, 2020
WINTERFEAST: Culinary delights abound when the best restaurants of the High Country gather at Chetola Resort from 5:30-10 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23 for WinterFeast, a Restaurant Crawl in the dead of winter all located under one warm and cozy roo!.Enjoy small plate selections prepared by the area’s best chefs to satiate every taste and appetite. With 15 different restaurants, the opportunities are abundant. Peruse the selections, take your seat, and enjoy your favorite beverages from the cash bar. This event has sold out for the past 7 years, so don’t delay. This is a “Cruise Style” seating event. We cannot guarantee all parties sitting together, but we will try. Choose from 3 seatings – 5:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $40. An upstairs desser after party takes place from 6-10 p.m. with desser, coffee, tea, cash bar a DJ and photo booth. For more information, including tickets visit blowingrockwinterfest.com/tickets or call the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce at (828) 295-7851.
Jan. 24, 2020
WINTERFASHION SHOW: Blowing Rock retailers join forces from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24 at Chetola Resort’s Everygreen Ballroom for the WinterFest WinterFashion Show. The show brings you the latest fashions and accessories for women and men during the winter season. The newest winter and spring apparel will be featured from the area’s top retail stores. Be there when the doors open at 10:30 am for passed hors d’oeuvres, mimosas and spritzers until 11:30 a.m., when the runway opens with winter and spring looks and intermission entertainment. A cash bar will also be available. We’ll have great prize giveaways and gift bags for all attendees. Come find out what you need in your closet and leave with coupons to go get it. Tickets are $35. A portion of the proceeds will benefit The Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge. For more information, visit blowingrockwinterfest.com/tickets or call the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce at (828) 295-7851.
WINTERFEST ICESTROLL: Walk through downtown Blowing Rock from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, and see all the gorgeous ice sculptures. Artisan Ice Sculptures is one of only five Master Ice Carvers in the United States. A dozen ice sculptures will be on display in front of businesses in town. Creativity abounds with our sculptures. Spend some time in the shops and businesses while you enjoy the stroll. For more information, contact the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce at (828) 295-7851 or www.blowingrockncchamber.com.
WINTERCRAFT: Join The Mountain Thread Company on Friday, Jan. 24 from 5-8 p.m. for WinterCraft – an outdoor winter market. The event is held in conjunction with the 22nd Annual Blowing Rock WinterFest. This artisan market will take place in the courtyard of the Martin House shops at 1098 Main St.
Jan. 25, 2020
POLAR BEAR PLUNGE: The Polar Bear Plunge in Chetola Lake takes place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, at Chetola Lake. Proceeds benefit local charities and plungers can select one of our designated charities to benefit. Hot chocolate and coffee will be available for purchase to keep you warm and toasty. For more information, contact the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce at (828) 295-7851 or visit www.blowingrockwinterfest.com.
Jan 26, 2020
SHRED FOR THE CUP BIG AIR: The second event of ATP’s signature Shred for the Cup Series, the Big Air, takes place at noon on Sunday, Jan. 26, at Appalachianh Ski Mtn. The Shred for the Cup Series has become the benchmark competition series in the region, with three events held throughout the winter season that test skiers and snowboarders skills in a variety of park disciplines (Rail Jam, Big Air, and Slopestyle). As always, the series has categories and features that cater to all skill levels of both skiers and snowboarders, as well as a dedicated women’s category in both ski and board. For more information, call ASM at (828) 295-7828 or visit www.appskimtn.com/event/arbor-spy-shred-for-the-cup-big-air.
Jan 30, 2020
