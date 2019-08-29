To submit items for the Mountain Times print calendars, please email calendar@mountaintimes.com. To post an event to our web calendars, visit wataugademocrat.com and click on “Calendar” and then “Submit an Event.” Entries should be complete and concise.
Now-Sept. 14
DONATIONS FOR ANNUAL BAZAAR: Boone United Methodist Church is accepting donations for its 35th Fall Bazaar. Trailers are open daily from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. in the church’s rear parking lot at 471 New Market Blvd to receive donations of all sorts of gently used items including clothing, kitchen items, children’s toys, sports equipment, electronics, appliances and furniture. For furniture moving assistance, call the church to arrange a pick up date (828) 264-6090. The bazaar will be from 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20, and from 7:30 a.m.-11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21.
Aug. 29
HIKER AND AUTHOR: Jennifer Pharr Davis will be speaking at Grandfather Mountain from 6-7 p.m. Davis covered the 2,185 mile Appalachian Trail in 46 days, 11 hours and 20 minutes. She maintained an average of 47 miles a day. Due to this remarkable hike, she claimed the overall fastest known time on the AT. Davis has covered over 14,000 miles of long-distance trails on six different continents and is an author, speaker and National Geographic Adventurer of the year. In her upcoming lecture, Davis will speak about what motivates her and gives her the strength to persevere. The event is limited to 165 people. Admission is FREE for Bridge Club Members and $20 to the general public.
Aug. 30
BOOK TALK: Join the High Country Lifelong Learners and retired English teacher, June Mann as eight enthusiastic readers describe great reading choices for the group. Have you read a book that you are excited to share? Please join us! Meet at 2 p.m. in the dining room of Lois Harrill Senior Center, 132 Poplar Grove Connector, Boone.
FILL YOUR FREEZER SALE: The High Country Food Hub is hosting a “Fill Your Freezer” sale from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30th. The sale will be the High Country’s first ever multi-farm freezer sale. This one day sale features locally-raised meat from over eight western North Carolina family farms — including beef, chicken, lamb and pork products. Throughout the day, customers will have the opportunity to speak with area farmers about why livestock raised in the mountains tastes great and is good for the region; participate in cooking demonstrations and presentations; and join a raffle for a box full of locally-raised meat products and other items valued at $150 that is put together by participating farms and Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture.
Aug. 30-31
ANTIQUE AND VINTAGE QUILT EXHIBIT: An exhibit of quilts made by women of Johnson County before 1970 will be held at the New Life Center at 401 W. Main Street, Mountain City, Tenn. The exhibit will be open from 4-7 p.m. on Aug. 30 and from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Aug. 31. A discussion of significant quilts (Bed Turning) will be held at 5 p.m. on Aug. 30 and at noon on Aug. 31. This is a free exhibit, open to the public.
“CHRISTMAS IN AUGUST” IN BANNER ELK: Christmas in August is happening over Labor Day Weekend. This event combines the Carolina Snowbelles’ performance at Lees-McRae College on Saturday, Aug. 31, with Christmas Eve dinner at Chef’s Table on Friday, Aug. 30, as well as a variety of other Christmas-themed activities, including the playing of Christmas music throughout the weekend by the clocktower at The Corner on Main.
Aug. 30-Sept. 1
HAPPY VALLEY FIDDLERS CONVENTION: The Caldwell Arts Council invites the High Country community to a celebrate Labor Day weekend on the banks of the Yadkin River, surrounded by mountain music, dancing, food and beautiful scenery. The event will take place at Jones Farm located at 3590 NC-268 in Lenoir. The event will have free admission on Friday, Saturday will be $10 and Sunday will be $15. Children under 16 are admitted free of charge. The event will kickoff on Friday at 7 p.m. and will feature a community dance with mountain music, cake walks, open caller mic and more. Saturday will be packed with entertainment and there will be eight categories of music competitions beginning at 10 a.m. on the main stage. The Youth JAM tent will be offering performances by talented young musicians. Non-music and children’s activities will include hayrides, storytelling, children’s crafts and rock stacking in the river. The weekend-long festival will conclude on Sunday with a concert starting at 11 a.m. featuring a lineup of musicians including Piney Woods Boys, Shelby Rae Moore Band, Strictly Clean and Decent, the Burnett Sisters, the Harris Brothers and the Jeff Little Trio. The Youth JAM tent will host workshops in fiddle, banjo, guitar and storytelling. More details and directions are available at HappyValleyFiddlers.org.
Aug. 31
LOCAL BOOK SIGNING: Meet local teen poet, Kelsey Day, on Aug. 31 at 5:30 p.m. at Foggy Pine Booksellers in downtown Boone. Day will present a reading of her work, “The Last Four Years,” and sign copies. There will also be a craft talk.
TODD GENERAL STORE STORYTELLING SERIES: On Aug. 31 at 5 p.m., come listen to local storyteller John Ashburn tell stories of well-known families from Todd’s past, when its population was larger than that of Boone. Todd General Store is currently operating on limited opening hours while owners Matt and Andrea Connell continue to diligently work on a complete re-launch of the store. This storytelling event is free to the public, and thanks to an anonymous donor, there will be multiple drawings for cash prizes and other favors. Todd General Store can be found at 3899 Todd Railroad Grade Rd. in Todd. For more information, call (336) 877-2881.
CONCERTS IN THE COURTYARD: Join Tanger Outlet Shoppes on the Parkway for Concerts in the Courtyard near Tanger Shopper Services on Saturday, Aug. 17, from 4-7 p.m. Bring your favorite people along to enjoy the best brands and be entertained by our musicians, family-friendly games, raffle drawing and more in the courtyard. The Chik-fil-A food truck will be on site with food and prizes for guests. The Appalachian State University pep band and jazz, beach and shag band High Standard both will play on Aug. 31. For more information, contact Tanger Outlet at (828) 295-4444 or visitwww.tangeroutlets.com.
Sept. 1
GRANDFATHER MOUNTAIN HAWKWATCH: All throughout September, guests are invited to join the mountain’s naturalists as they count and celebrate the annual spectacle of the fall raptor migration. Participants can meet daily at Linville Peak, across the Mile High Swinging Bridge, weather permitting. With a few exceptions where noted, most special events are included with park admission. To learn more, visit www.grandfather.com, email events@grandfather.com, or call (828) 733-2013.
BLUE YONDER: Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music presents “The John Lilly Trio – Blue Yonder.” Blue Yonder features the singing of John Lilly, an award-winning songwriter, who also is an excellent yodeler in the Jimmy Rodgers style. Tickets are $18 advance, $20 at the door and $5 student. 7:30 p.m. at Harvest House, 247 Boone Heights Drive. Visit www.mountainhomemusic.org for more information.
NEW RIVER BLUES FEST: Attend the 17th annual New River Blues Fest at 1 p.m. at the River House Inn in Grassy Creek near West Jefferson. Celebrate the 32nd anniversary of The King Bees Stingin’ and Swingin’ with a sparkling river, listening to world-class blues. Other musical acts include The Foddrells, Anthony “Packrat” Thompson with Robert “Top” Thomas, Git Shorty and Mojo Ike and Val Woods. Food, mixed and soft drinks, beer and wine will be available for purchase. Bring lawn chairs, blankets, the kids, umbrellas or canopies (rain or shine). Kids 12 and under are admitted for free. Advance tickets are $18 online at newriverbluesfestival.info.
MANNHEIM ROCKET PERFORMANCE: The current season of the popular Summer Concert Series at historic St. John’s Chapel in Valle Crucis will conclude with a High Country debut performance by the acclaimed Mannheim Rocket. Admission is $5 per person with children admitted free of charge. The concert will begin at 5 p.m. Summer concert attendees traditionally bring at least one dish to share during the potluck supper on the lawn that follows every performance, with dozens of folks arriving early to begin the social aspect of the evening’s festivities. The Mannheim Rocket is the premier period-instrument ensemble of Virginia and is named for one of the musical innovations of the Mannheim School where composers introduced a number of novel ideas into the orchestral music of their day and was founded in 2013 by the award-winning conductor and clarinetist Richard Spece.
Sept. 3
MOUNTAIN LAUREL QUILT GUILD: The Mountain Laurel Quilt Guild will hold its monthly meeting at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3 in the conference room on the second floor of the Lois E. Harrill Senior Center on Poplar Grove Connector in Boone. Newcomers and beginners are welcome.
LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER VISIT: From 9-11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3, visit the Watauga County Sherriff’s Office as Sheriff Len Hagaman and staff will host a visit for citizens with information on their current programs. A Diversion Program’s goal is to help keep people out of jail due to problems such as substance abuse, mental and physical issues. The Department of Social Services, works with the Sheriff’s Office, addresses parenting skills, child welfare, appropriate housing and efforts to reduce recidivism which is currently at 17.8 percent. The Community Police Squad works to attack problem areas of homelessness and substance abuse. Their goal is to help such individual find productive lives. We plan also to visit the 911 Emergency Center. If you can, bring fruit or snack items to leave in the break room for the staff in appreciation of their valuable work and hospitality. Please arrive a few minutes early. We will gather near the front entrance. This event is hosted by the High Country Lifelong Learners. The sheriffs office can be found at 184 Hodges Gay Rd. in Boone.
Sept. 4
DINNER FUNDRAISER FOR CHILDREN IN AFRICA: On Wednesday, Sept. 4, a fundraising dinner will be hosted at the Boone Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Church — located at 381 East King St. — at 6 p.m. Tickets are $50 per plate or $275 for a table of six. The fundraiser will benefit Dreaming for Change — a nonprofit with a mission to enhance human dignity by providing educational opportunities, economic development and sustainable agriculture to impoverished communities in rural Burundi, Africa. Dreaming for Change has board members in the U.S. and Burundi. A native to Burundi, Janvier Manirakiza — who studied at Appalachian State University — and his staff are providing 250 children with nutritious porridge on a regular basis through Dreaming for Change. A local GoFundMe page has been set up for the cause, and can be found on the site by searching for “Burundi: Nutrition for Young Children & Families.” More information about Dreaming for Change can be found at dreamingforchange.org.
Sept. 5
HORSE HELPERS ANNUAL FUNDRAISER: Horse Helpers of the High Country’s 10th annual Eat. Drink. Bid fundraising event with dinner and a live and silent auction is on Sept. 5 at the Whispering Waters Farm, located at 274 Shulls Mill Road in Boone. The event will last from 5:30-8:30 p.m. and will feature dinner by Reid’s Catering and live music from the String Club from Appalachian State University. Attendees will have the chance to meet some of the actual rescued ponies and see the quiet “thank you” in the sparkle of the eyes of these gentle creatures. Tickets are $75 in advance or $100 at the door. For more information or to purchase tickets please visit www.horsehelpersnc.org or email horsehelpersnc@gmail.com.
Sept. 6
AFRICAN AMERICAN NURSES AND HOSPITALS IN APPALACHIA: Presented by the High Country Lifelong Learners, from 2-3:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, learn about the careers and contributions of African American nurses in the Jim Crow era from Phoebe Pollitt. Untold thousands of black North Carolinians suffered or died because they were not admitted to whites-only hospitals. With little money and few opportunities, African American doctors, nurses and community leaders created hospitals, schools of nursing and public health outreach. Learn about the decades-long struggle for equal access to care and equal opportunities for African American health care professionals in the first half of the 20th century. Meet in the dining room of the Lois Harrill Senior Center located at 132 Poplar Grove Connector in Boone.
Sept. 6-7
LIVE, LAUGH, QUILT: Wilkes County Quilters will host its 2019 Quilt Show at the Stone Center at 613 Cherry St. in North Wilkesboro. Admission for anyone under the age of 13 is $5. Vendors include Ashe Sewing Center, BErry Patch, The Cotton Quilt, Elledge Woodworking, Gloria Sews, Sew Blessed Quiltworks and Sew Original in Boone. For every $10 spent at vendor booths, purchasers receive one ticket to win the two grand prizes, which will be drawn for on Saturday afternoon. The quilt show begins at 9 a.m. on both Friday and Saturday and ends at 6 p.m. on Friday and at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Sept. 7-Nov. 22
FAMILY-TO-FAMILY CLASS: A 12-session class hosted by NAMI High Country for family, partners, friends and significant others of adults living with mental illness. It helps family members understand and support their loved ones, while maintaining their own well-being. It presents information on mental illnesses, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depression and describes skills coping and communicating. Thousands of alumni describe the program as life changing. Its trained teachers are also family members who have loved ones living with mental illness. NAMI High Country’s next class begins at 2 p.m. on Sept. 7 at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church located at 170 Councill St., Boone. The group is open to people age 18 and over. Pre-registration is encouraged. Enrollment must occur prior to the end of the third session. For more information about NAMI High Country, go to www.namihighcountry.org or email pres@namihighcountry.org.
Sept. 7
ART IN THE PARK: The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 2019 Art in the Park series on Saturday, June 15. Art in the Park is host to 90 artisans at each show. Some of the best local and regional artists and craftspeople showcase their handcrafted jewelry, pottery, fiber, glass, photography, painting and more. Call (828) 295-7851 or email art@blowingrock.com for questions regarding Art in the Park.
DOG JOG: This annual fundraiser for the Watauga Humane Society, sponsored by SNIPS, will take place at Brookshire Park in Boone from 8:30 a.m.-noon, complete with vendors, contests and a $25 rabies clinic. Early registration is $15 per dog, and onsite registration is $20. To register, email Alyssa at alyssa@wataugahumanesociety.org or call at (828) 264-8495.
JUNIOR RANGER DAY: Grandfather Mountain’s Junior Ranger Day will celebrate the park’s Junior Ranger program and its esteemed participants. Programs throughout the day will be provided specifically for children ages 5-12 to explore their environment and experience all that Grandfather has to offer. 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. With a few exceptions where noted, most special events are included with park admission. To learn more, visit www.grandfather.com, email events@grandfather.com, or call (828) 733-2013.
WILDLIFE CLUB INSTRUCTIONAL OPEN HOUSE: The Ashe County Wildlife Club located at 3220 Big Peak Creek Rd. in Laurel Springs, will hold an open house for the public starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7. Club members will be offering instruction on how to safely shoot pistols, rifles and shotguns. All instruction is free. There will be a free hot dog lunch with chips and a drink at noon. All ages of people are invited to attend, including youth under 12 attending with parent or guardian. Younger children will learn the basics of safe gun handling using BB guns. For more information, contact Clint Johnson at (336) 982-4456.
Sept. 8
CONCERT: St. Mary of the Hills Episcopal Church will be hosting its 2019 organ recitals and choral evensong at 3 p.m. on Sept. 8. Sponsored by the St. Mary’s Friends of Music, the Summer Concerts feature artists from around northwest North Carolina and range from classical musicians to traditional local music. All concerts will be on Sunday afternoons, either in the church nave or (weather-permitting) on the front lawn of the church, where you are invited to bring blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy the music. All programs are free and everyone is welcome! St. Mary of the Hills is in Blowing Rock on Main Street. For more information, please contact the church at (828) 295-7323 or visit MusicfromStMaryoftheHills on Facebook.
CONCERTS IN THE PARK: Blowing Rock’s Concert in the Park Series is an annual set of free outdoor concerts on the Sunday following Art in the Park starting at 4 p.m. in Blowing Rock’s Memorial Park. The performances offer entertainment from a variety of musical genres while remaining family-friendly and casual. Sept. 8 features Spruce Pine’s contemporary and traditional local singer and guitarist Sam McKinney. For more information, contact the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce at (828) 295-7851.
JAZZ SOCIETY CONCERT: The High Country Jazz Society offers jazz concerts every second Sunday of each month from May through October from 5-7 p.m. at the Meadowbrook Inn, located at 711 Main St., Blowing Rock. On Sept. 8, the featured performers are the Michael Stevens Group. Tickets are $20 per person, $5 per student, plus a $65 membership option for all 2019 season concerts. Call Meadowbrook at (828) 295-4300 for your reservations or plan to arrive early for best seating. For more information, visit highcountryjazzsociety.wordpress.com.
Sept. 9
SPIRITUAL PRACTICES FOR MENTAL HEALTH: Join Melanie Childers, Director of Pastoral Care at Watauga Medical Center, to discuss spiritual practices that can enhance mental health and coping skills related to mental illness. The public is invited regardless of their faith commitments. This meeting is hosted by NAMI High Country on Sept. 9 at 6:30 p.m. in the large meeting room at the Watauga Public Library located at 140 Queen St., Boone. For more information about NAMI High Country, go to www.namihighcountry.org.
TORCH MONTHLY MEETING: At noon on Monday, Sept. 9, at the Sagebrush Restaurant in Boone, will be the monthly meeting of Torch: A Forum for Reasoned Discourse. Those arriving by 11:30 a.m. may choose from a $10 menu and enjoy the presentation at noon. The topic this month is “Sustainability?”, and it will be presented by Jeff Boyer, Professor Emeritus of Anthropology at ASU who has been active in agrarian studies, rural communities and sustainable development outreach in Central America and Appalachia. Guests are welcome. For more information, call (828) 264-8811.
“LETTERS FROM IWO JIMA” MOVIE SHOWING: Join the High Country Lifelong Learners at the Watauga County Library from 2-4:20 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 9, for a showing of “Letters from Iwo Jima.” This movie portrays the battle of Iwo Jima from the Japanese perspective. The narrative revolves around General Tadamichi Kuribayashi, who portrays a complex blend of old Japanese attitudes and new. It’s 1944, and Japan is losing the war in the Pacific. Eastwood’s depiction humanizes the Japanese soldiers, showing many to be brave men committed to fighting for their country, even when they’re not wholly aligned with its goals. Bring a drink and seat cushion if you like and we will have popcorn! The Watauga County Library is located at 140 Queen St. in Boone.
Sept. 9-14
MOUNTAIN SPLASH: The Florence Thomas Art School in downtown West Jefferson will host Mountain Splash, a fun-filled week with Artists in Residence, demonstrations and more. During the week of Sept. 9–14, the public is invited during the gallery hours of 10 a.m.-5p.m. to visit the school and meet artists, view their works and watch them in action. More information can be found online at www.florenceartschool.org, at The Florence Thomas Art School located at 10 S. Jefferson Ave. or by calling (336) 846-3827.
Sept. 10
MOUNTAIN STREAM ECOLOGY: Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hosted by Kevin Hining of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, this workshop explores some of the fish and wildlife that inhabit the area’s mountain streams, as well as the techniques used in the field to study them. Discussion will also cover some of the factors affecting waterways and activities that can be used in the classroom. For the second half of the workshop, participants will travel to the Blue Ridge Parkway and conduct a fish and aquatic macroinvertebrate survey of Boone Fork, a tributary of the Watauga River. Participants should come prepared to get in the water, meaning they should bring waders, rubber boots or shoes that can get wet. This workshop provides five hours of Criteria II or III credit toward the N.C. Environmental Education Certification or 0.5 CEU credit. To register, visit https://bit.ly/2ug0PdP.
CARRY OUT CUISINE: Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Watauga Campus Culinary Arts program will offer Carry Out Cuisine events during the Fall 2019 semester to the general public and will also continue to offer the Chef’s Table Dining Experience events. The spring menus will each focus on a different region and will feature some of the most popular dishes from cuisines around the world. Meals are $20 per person and reservations are recommended. Cash only payments are accepted when meals are picked up on the day of service. Pick-up times are 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Watauga Campus Kitchen, Building W141, Room 102. A limited number of tickets to the Chef’s Table Dining Experience will be available during each Carry Out Cuisine event. Tickets are $25. The theme for the September dinner is a Tour of Italy and the items include Herbed Focaccia (herbed leavened flat bread), Pasta e Fagioli (pasta and bean soup), Arista Di Maiale (roasted stuffed pork loin), Spinac in Tegame (sautéed spinach), Gnocchi Pesto (potato dumpling with basil and garlic sauce) and Zabaglione (fresh fruit with marsala wine desert sauce). For more information or to reserve your tickets for any of these Carry Out Cuisine or Chef’s Table events, contact Chef Robert Back at (828) 297-3811 ext. 5222 or by email at rback@cccti.edu.
Sept. 10-14
WILKES COUNTY AGRICULTURAL FAIR: The Wilkes County Agricultural Fair will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 10, and will run through Saturday, Sept. 14. The Rotary Club of North Wilkesboro will sponsor the event, which is held at the Rotary Fairgrounds beside of West Park in North Wilkesboro. This year’s fair will feature more than 25 rides, a bicycle give away, E-Z ride, petting zoo, Buffalo Barfield’s Unheard of style of music and comedy shows, 3-Ring Clown Circus, 4-H exhibits and games and food on the midway. N.E.W. Wrestling will be held at the fair on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. There will be 4-H exhibits, coordinated by Wilkes Cooperative Extension Service, in the exhibit hall. This year, the fair will also feature a hay bale decorating contest. Gates are open weekdays at 5 p.m. and at 1 p.m. on Saturday. Ride bands are available every day. Gate admission is $8, with children 5 and under admitted free. Students will be admitted free Tuesday through Friday. For more information, call Mike Staley at (336) 902-7052.
Sept. 11
BUSINESS BEFORE HOURS: The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce is hosting its semi-annual Business Before Hours networking event on Wednesday, Sept. 11, from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the Blowing Rock Library, located, located at 1022 Main St., Blowing Rock. The event is open for all chamber members and includes raffles, light refreshments and more. For more information, contact the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce at (828) 295-7851 or visit www.blowingrockncchamber.com.
KEEP ASHE BEAUTIFUL COMMUNITY INFORMATION FORUM: Keep Ashe Beautiful is hosting a community information forum to share information about the organization and its activities from 6 to 7 p.m. The event will take place at the Ashe Arts Council Building located at 303 School Ave. in West Jefferson. Those interested in the surrounding environment, community beautification, youth environmental education and recycling efforts are invited to attend. Refreshments will be provided and registration is not required but appreciated. Please register via email at keepashebeautiful@gmail.com, or by messaging the Keep Ashe Beautiful facebook page. Keep Ashe Beautiful is a registered 501©(3) non-profit and 100 percent of donations are returned to the county through our beautification activities. Donations are gratefully accepted via check at Keep Ashe Beautiful, PO Box 31, West Jefferson, NC 28694.
“TRAVEL TO ANTARCTICA” PRESENTATION: Join us on Sept. 11 at 2-3:30 p.m. on an expedition into Antarctica’s white wilderness, a little-explored and often misunderstood continent teeming with wildlife and spectacular beauty. Armchair travelers and adventure seekers alike will glimpse the richness of this remote destination as Carol Neil shares highlights of her recent experiences on the seventh continent. Meet in the 2nd floor conference room of the Lois Harrill Senior Center located at 132 Poplar Grove Connector in Boone. This event is hosted by the High Country Lifelong Learners.
Sept. 12
HAVURAH OF THE HIGH COUNTRY LUNCHEON: At 11:30 A.M., on Thursday, Sept. 12, the Beech Mountain Country Club, located at , will be hosting Dr. Ira Abrams, speaking on Jewish and Indian contacts. The prices are $17 for the luncheon and $10 for joining the group. With questions, call Leonard Hayet at (498) 387-3625, or email l.hayet@att.net. The Beech Mountain Country Club is located at 114 Clubhouse Road in Beech Mountain.
Sept. 13
Sept. 13
SOCIAL SECURITY 101: Lisa Wallace, public affairs specialist for the Social Security Administration will be giving a helpful presentation about social security to provide the basics and answer questions. The event will be held at Lois E. Harrill Senior Center located at 132 Poplar Grove Connector, Suite A from 8 to 9 a.m. Refreshments will be served and space is limited. Call Boone Chamber of Commerce at (828) 264-2225 or register online at boonechamber.com/events.
MEDICARE 101: The Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program, is offering a Medicare 101 clinic on from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. the Lois E. Harrill Senior Center located at 132 Poplar Grove Connector, Suite A. The seminar is open to anyone new to Medicare or interested in learning more about Medicare. The seminar will include a question and answer session. SHIIP is a department of the North Carolina Department of Insurance that offers free, objective information about Medicare, Medicare supplements, Medicare Advantage plans, Medicare prescription drug plans, Medicare fraud and abuse and long-term care insurance. To register, call (828) 297-5195. For more information, visit www.ncshiip.com or call 1-855-408-1212.
Sept. 14
49TH ANNUAL GIRL SCOUT DAY: Girl Scouts are invited to join the park’s naturalists for a fun-filled learning adventure on Grandfather Mountain from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Participants can enjoy special scout activities, presentations and a closing ceremony. Plus, all Girl Scouts and troop leaders are admitted free with proof of membership, and family members will receive discounted admission. To learn more, visit www.grandfather.com, email events@grandfather.com, or call (828) 733-2013.
CONCERTS IN THE COURTYARD: Join Tanger Outlet Shoppes on the v for Concerts in the Courtyard near Tanger Shopper Services on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 4-7 p.m. Bring your favorite people along to enjoy the best brands and be entertained by our musicians, family-friendly games, raffle drawing and more in the courtyard. The Chik-fil-A food truck will be on site with food and prizes for guests. Folk and blues band Deelin Ded both will play on Sept. 14. For more information, contact Tanger Outlet at (828) 295-4444 or visit www.tangeroutlets.com.
Sept. 16
NAMI FAMILY SUPPORT: NAMI Family Support Groups are free, confidential and safe group of families helping each other face challenges of caring for and relating to family members with mental illness. Through sharing lived experiences and learned wisdom, family members achieve a renewed sense of hope for their loved ones living with mental illness. NAMI High Country’s group meets next on Sept. 16, 7 p.m., in the lower level of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 170 Councill St., Boone. The group is open to people age 18 and over who need such support. No application or reservations are required. Just show up. No commitment is required. Come to every meeting or when you feel the need. For more information about NAMI High Country, go to www.namihighcountry.org or email pres@namihighcountry.org.
Sept. 17
VAYA HEALTH TRAINING: The Lois E. Harrill Senior Center, 131 Poplar Grove Connector, Boone, will hold two trainings on Sept. 17. A training on “Suicide Indicators, Response and Prevention” will run from 10 to 11 a.m., and “Crisis Prevention: Keeping Your Cool Under Pressure” will run from 11 a.m. to noon. Contact Mandy Matney at mandy.matney@vayahealth.com to register.
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS: The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual Business After Hours networking event on Tuesday, Sept. 17, from 5:30-7:30 p.m at the Blowing Rock Medical Park, located at 8439 Valley Blvd. Blowing Rock. The event is open for all chamber members and includes raffles, light refreshments and more. For more information, contact the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce at (828) 295-7851 or visit www.blowingrockncchamber.com.
Sept. 18
Sept. 18
VIRTUAL DEMENTIA TOUR: The Virtual Dementia Tour® (VDT) is an original, ground-breaking, evidence-based, and scientifically proven method of building a greater understanding of dementia. The truth is that when dementia strikes, it strikes the whole community, not just the individual. Thanks to the VDT, health care professionals, family caregivers, business leaders, consumer advocates, first responders and educators are experiencing for themselves the physical and mental challenges facing people with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. The VDT uses patented sensory tools and instruction based on research conducted by P.K. Beville, MS, a specialist in geriatrics and the founder of Second Wind Dreams®. During a VDT experience, trained facilitators guide participants outfitted with patented devices that alter their senses while they try to complete common everyday tasks. The event will take place at Watauga Medical Center/AHEC Building located at 336 Deerfield Rd in Boone from 10 a.m. until noon. The Virtual Dementia Tour is not appropriate for persons diagnosed with dementia. Participants are led through the 45-minute experience in 10-minute intervals and only need to be present for their appointment time. Appointments are required and space is limited. To reserve your space or learn more about the Virtual Dementia Tour®, please call (828) 754-0101, 1 (844) MY-JOURNEY or email prc@caldwellhospice.org.
Sept. 20-21
UNITED METHODIST CHURCH 35TH ANNUAL BAZAAR: Boone United Methodist Church is hosting its 35th Fall Bazaar from 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20, and from 7:30 a.m.-11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21. The bazaar will be featuring gently used items including clothing, kitchen items, children’s toys, sports equipment, electronics, appliances and furniture.
SWING FOR SCHOLARSHIPS GOLF TOURNAMENT: The 4th annual Paul Hagen Swing for Scholarships Golf Tournament will be held on Sept. 21 beginning at 8:30 a.m. in Linville Land Harbor in Linville. A silent auction will be open to the public on Friday, Sept. 20, and the day of the tournament. The tournament is $65 per player or $240 per team. All funds raised at this event will be distributed by the Cannon Memorial Hospital volunteer program for healthcare career scholarships to local students. For more info, please contact Sallie J. Woodring at (828) 737-7538.
Sept. 21
CREATURES OF THE NIGHT AND BONFIRE DELIGHT: As night falls on Grandfather Mountain, guests can enjoy rare after-dark tours, fireside tales and a chance to meet the park’s nocturnal residents from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Additional cost. Limited to 48 participants. Registration opens Aug. 26 at grandfather.com. To learn more, visit www.grandfather.com, email events@grandfather.com, or call (828) 733-2013.
CHAD LOVETTE MEMORIAL RUN: Registration is underway for the 4th annual Chad Lovette Memorial 5k and 10k Trail Run, which will take place at 8 a.m. onSept. 21 at Cub Creek Park in downtown Wilkesboro. Runners who register by Sept. 3 will receive a t-shirt and patch commemorating the trail run. For those running competitively, the event is being professionally chip timed by Racing Toes. All proceeds from the race will benefit the American Cancer Society. Check-in for the trail run begins at 7 a.m., and the event will begin promptly at 8 a.m. Parking is located at 200 South Bridge Street in Wilkesboro. For more information about registering for the competition and prizes, visit {em}www.carolinainthefall.org and select the “Get Involved” button.
Sept. 22
CONCERT: St. Mary of the Hills Episcopal Church will be hosting cellist and pianist Ellie Wee and Barry Salwer as part of its 2019 Summer Concert Series at 3 p.m. on Sept. 22. Sponsored by the St. Mary’s Friends of Music, the Summer Concerts feature artists from around northwest North Carolina and range from classical musicians to traditional local music. All concerts will be on Sunday afternoons, either in the church nave or (weather-permitting) on the front lawn of the church, where you are invited to bring blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy the music. All programs are free and everyone is welcome! St. Mary of the Hills is in Blowing Rock on Main Street. For more information, please contact the church at (828) 295-7323 or visit MusicfromStMaryoftheHills on Facebook.
Sept. 24
SPICE OF LIFE: Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music presents “Variety: the Spice of Life – Strictly Clean and Decent.” Patrick Crouch, Ron Shuffler and Kay Crouch have a unique blend of brilliant vocal harmonies and solid instrumental foundation. Their eclectic repertoire includes modern folk songs by American, Canadian and Irish songwriters, the fiery breakdowns, and songs of family and home found in both traditional and contemporary bluegrass settings and centuries-old Celtic airs and dance tunes. 2 p.m. at Harvest House, 247 Boone Heights Drive. This is a non-ticketed concert, pay as you exit. Suggested donation $10.
Sept. 25
REPUBLICAN WOMEN: The Watauga County Republican Women’s Club will have its next monthly meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 25, at The Sagebrush Steakhouse in Boone. The meeting will begin at noon. All interested in furthering the Republican cause in the High Country are welcome to attend and are invited to join. Call 828-832-6864 for more information. The WCRWC meets the last Wednesday of each month through October. See us on Facebook and learn more.
Sept. 28
FALL COLOR SKETCHBOOK: Designed for enthusiasts with little to no artistic training, this 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. foundation course focuses on creating accurate and artistic botanical illustrations. Guided by artist and Carolina Naturalist Preston Montague, participants will learn basic observation and drawing techniques with pen and pencil and will use colored pencils to apply vibrant color. Registration costs $60 standard or $20 for Bridge Club members. Bridge Club members must present a valid Bridge Club ID with their event ticket/receipt upon arrival, or they will be charged full price. To register, visit https://grandfather.com/events/fall-color-sketchbook/.
CONCERTS IN THE COURTYARD: Join Tanger Outlet Shoppes on the Parkway for Concerts in the Courtyard near Tanger Shopper Services on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 4-7 p.m. Bring your favorite people along to enjoy the best brands and be entertained by our musicians, family-friendly games, raffle drawing and more in the courtyard. The Chik-fil-A food truck will be on site with food and prizes for guests. The Appalachian State University pep band and jazz, beach and shag band High Standard both will play on Sept. 28. For more information, contact Tanger Outlet at (828) 295-4444 or visit www.tangeroutlets.com.
Sept. 29
SOUL CONNECTION SUNDAYS: Join Caroline Van Nort and Harrison Graves in Synergy Hall at Boone Professional Center in Boone to connect with your Soul Self through music, OM chanting and expressive arts. Caroline is an expressive arts counselor and Harrison Graves is a recording artist and author of “Mantra Meditation: An Alternative Treatment for Anxiety and Depression.” This four-month series is to teach participants to use Sanskrit Chanting to reach a higher awareness of consciousness. This event is from 10 a.m.-noon on Aug. 18. Admission is $20 for students, seniors and veterans, and other tickets are $35. for additional information, visit https://www.expressiveheartarts.com.
Oct. 1-12
GRANDFATHER MOUNTAIN FALL COLOR RAMBLE: Guests can enjoy 20 minute guided walks that highlight Grandfather Mountain’s fall colors. On Oct. 12, guests can meet the park’s naturalists at the nature museum to obtain a map and information on where to find the most beautiful fall color. Plus, special programming throughout the day will allow families to explore this natural phenomenon. The ramble begins at 1 p.m. Oct. 1-11, and runs 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 12. With a few exceptions where noted, most special events are included with park admission. To learn more, visit www.grandfather.com, email events@grandfather.com, or call (828) 733-2013.
Oct. 5
ART IN THE PARK: The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 2019 Art in the Park series on Saturday, June 15. Art in the Park is host to 90 artisans at each show. Some of the best local and regional artists and craftspeople showcase their handcrafted jewelry, pottery, fiber, glass, photography, painting and more. Call (828) 295-7851 or contact art@blowingrock.com for questions regarding Art in the Park.
DAVID CHILDERS TRIO: Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music presents “Carolina Native Songster – The David Childers Trio.” Singer-songwriter David Childers is the proverbial study in contradictions. Childers will be joined by Korey Dudley on bass and David Niblock on acoustic guitar. This is a non-ticketed concert, pay as you exit. Suggested donation $20. 7:30 p.m. at Harvest House, 247 Boone Heights Drive.
CONCERTS IN THE COURTYARD: Join Tanger Outlet Shoppes on the Parkway for Concerts in the Courtyard near Tanger Shopper Services on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 4-7 p.m. Bring your favorite people along to enjoy the best brands and be entertained by our musicians, family-friendly games, raffle drawing and more in the courtyard. The Chik-fil-A food truck will be on site with food and prizes for guests. Beach and horn band Swing Set will play on Oct. 5. For more information, contact Tanger Outlet at (828) 295-4444 or visit www.tangeroutlets.com.
Oct. 6
CONCERT: St. Mary of the Hills Episcopal Church will be hosting its 2019 organ recitals and choral evensong at 3 p.m. on Oct. 6. Sponsored by the St. Mary’s Friends of Music, the Summer Concerts feature artists from around northwest North Carolina and range from classical musicians to traditional local music. All concerts will be on Sunday afternoons, either in the church nave or (weather-permitting) on the front lawn of the church, where you are invited to bring blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy the music. All programs are free and everyone is welcome! St. Mary of the Hills is in Blowing Rock on Main Street. For more information, please contact the church at (828) 295-7323 or visit MusicfromStMaryoftheHills on Facebook.
CONCERTS IN THE PARK: Blowing Rock’s Concert in the Park Series is an annual set of free outdoor concerts on the Sunday following Art in the Park starting at 4 p.m. in Blowing Rock’s Memorial Park. The performances offer entertainment from a variety of musical genres while remaining family-friendly and casual. Oct. 6 features traditional swing music group The Starlighters. For more information, contact the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce at (828) 295-7851.
Oct. 12
MUSICAL DUET: Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music presents “Sensational and Inspiring Musical Duet: Al Petteway and Amy White.” Al and Amy have long been a favorite, with their eclectic repertoire that includes original, traditional, contemporary Celtic and Appalachian-influenced music with occasional nods to blues, New Age and jazz. Tickets are $18 advance, $20 at the door and $5 student. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. at Harvest House, 247 Boone Heights Drive.
Oct. 12-13
OKTOBERFEST: Sugar Mountain Resort will host its 29th annual Oktoberfest celebration from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Oct. 12 and 13. Live Bavarian music performed by the 15-piece Harbour Towne Fest Band will highlight the two-day festival. German and American food will be provided to delight any appetite. Plus, barrels and barrels of beverages will flow lavishly. The children’s fun center will include hayrides, corn hole, pumpkin bowling, water balloon tossing, play time with Sugar and Sweetie Bear and an array of bounce houses. Glide from Sugar Mountain’s base to its peak, through the forest and above the treetops, aboard the Summit Expresschairlift. Participants can experience the thrill of cycling the bike park or join the Caroline Washam Women’s Gravity MTB Clinic on October 12. Partake in a Bavarian costume contest. Shop for cold weather-wear at the Sugar Mountain Sports and Gift Shop, or bring home a Bavarian memento from the Oktoberfest souvenir tent. The festival will happen at the Sugar Mountain Resort come rain or shine. Admission, parking and shuttle service are free of charge.
Oct. 13
JAZZ SOCIETY CONCERT: The High Country Jazz Society offers jazz concerts every second Sunday of each month from May through October from 5-7 p.m. at the Meadowbrook Inn, located at 711 Main St., Blowing Rock. On Oct. 13, the featured performers are the ASU Jazz Ensemble I. Tickets are $20 per person, $5 per student, plus a $65 membership option for all 2019 season concerts. Call Meadowbrook at (828) 295-4300 for your reservations or plan to arrive early for best seating. For more information, visit highcountryjazzsociety.wordpress.com.
SOUL CONNECTION SUNDAYS: Join Caroline Van Nort and Harrison Graves in Synergy Hall at Boone Professional Center in Boone to connect with your Soul Self through music, OM chanting and expressive arts. Caroline is an expressive arts counselor and Harrison Graves is a recording artist and author of “Mantra Meditation: An Alternative Treatment for Anxiety and Depression.” This four-month series is to teach participants to use Sanskrit Chanting to reach a higher awareness of consciousness. This event is from 10 a.m.-noon on Aug. 18. Admission is $20 for students, seniors and veterans, and other tickets are $35. for additional information, visit https://www.expressiveheartarts.com.
Oct. 13-15
“WHO’S ON FIRST”: The Ashe County Little Theatre is an all-volunteer theater group that makes its home in the Ashe Civic Center in West Jefferson. Their last production of the season will be “Who’s On First,” written by Jack Sharkey. This comedy features a husband, wife, lover, friend, a strange lamp, a gun and a rubber chicken that are all doomed to live the same hour over and over again until they get it right. Four actors in four scenes race through this hilarious farce to an unexpected ending. Directed by Jim Williams. Auditions will be in August 2019.
Oct. 15
VAYA HEALTH TRAINING: The Lois E. Harrill Senior Center, 131 Poplar Grove Connector, Boone, will hold two trainings on Oct. 15. A training on “Depression: From Surviving to Thriving” will run from 10 to 11 a.m., and “Anti-Depressant Medications” will run from 11 a.m. to noon. Contact Mandy Matney at mandy.matney@vayahealth.com to register.
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS: The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual Business After Hours networking event on Tuesday, Oct. 15, from 5:30-7:30 p.m at The Ridgeline Food and Spirits, located at 8960 Valley Blvd. Blowing Rock. The event is open for all chamber members and includes raffles, light refreshments and more. For more information, contact the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce at (828) 295-7851 or visit www.blowingrockncchamber.com.
Oct. 17
ZOE AND CLOYD: Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music presents “Something Old, Something New: Zoe and Cloyd.” Hailing from opposite ends of the Appalachian Mountains, renowned fiddler and vocalist Natalya Zoe Weinstein joins award-winning songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and vocalist John Cloyd Miller. The show starts at 2 p.m. at Harvest House, 247 Boone Heights Drive. This is a non-ticketed concert, pay as you exit. Suggested donation $10.
Oct. 19
CONCERTS IN THE COURTYARD: Join Tanger Outlet Shoppes on the Parkway for Concerts in the Courtyard near Tanger Shopper Services on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 4-7 p.m. Bring your favorite people along to enjoy the best brands and be entertained by our musicians, family-friendly games, raffle drawing and more in the courtyard. The Chik-fil-A food truck will be on site with food and prizes for guests. Motown, beach and classic rock band Lucky Strikes will play on Oct. 19. For more information, contact Tanger Outlet at (828) 295-4444 or visit www.tangeroutlets.com.
Oct. 26
BEARY SCARY HALLOWEEN: Visit Grandfather Mountain for a day of nature programs about animals considered creepy and crawly! From 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., this fun-filled celebration includes an opportunity to create special Halloween treats for the animals and then trick-or-treat through the animal habitats area. Children in costume are admitted at half-price. To learn more, visit www.grandfather.com, email events@grandfather.com, or call (828) 733-2013.
GUITAR PICKERS: Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music presents: “Two Generations of Guitar Pickers: The Wayne Henderson Trio with special guest Presley Barker.” Wayne Henderson’s top-notch finger-picking is a source of great pleasure and pride to his friends, family and neighbors in Grayson County, Virginia, and Presley has quickly emerged as an astonishingly gifted flat-picker. Tickets are $18 advance, $20 at the door and $5 student. 7:30 p.m. at Harvest House, 247 Boone Heights Drive. Visit www.mountainhomemusic.org for more information.
Oct. 27
CONCERT: St. Mary of the Hills Episcopal Church will be hosting the Appalachian State University Men’s Glee Club as part of its 2019 Summer Concert Series at 3 p.m. on Oct. 27. Sponsored by the St. Mary’s Friends of Music, the Summer Concerts feature artists from around northwest North Carolina and range from classical musicians to traditional local music. All concerts will be on Sunday afternoons, either in the church nave or (weather-permitting) on the front lawn of the church, where you are invited to bring blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy the music. All programs are free and everyone is welcome! St. Mary of the Hills is in Blowing Rock on Main Street. For more information, please contact the church at (828) 295-7323 or visit MusicfromStMaryoftheHills on Facebook.
Oct. 30
REPUBLICAN WOMEN: The Watauga County Republican Women’s Club will have its next monthly meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 30, at The Sagebrush Steakhouse in Boone. The meeting will begin at noon. All interested in furthering the Republican cause in the High Country are welcome to attend and are invited to join. Call 828-832-6864 for more information. The WCRWC meets the last Wednesday of each month through October. See us on Facebook and learn more Nov. 19.
VAYA HEALTH TRAINING: The Lois E. Harrill Senior Center, 131 Poplar Grove Connector, Boone, will hold two trainings on Nov. 19. A training on “Neurocognitive Disorder: Living with Dementia” will run from 10 to 11 a.m., and “It’s a Brain Thing: The Study of Dementia Medications” will run from 11 a.m. to noon. Contact Mandy Matney at mandy.matney@vayahealth.com to register.
Nov. 8
ALL ABOUT ELK: Nov. 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This workshop, led by N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission educators Kevin Hining and Tanya Poole, will focus on elk in North Carolina. A majority of the workshop will be spent learning about the life history and current research on elk, as well as activities that can be incorporated into educational programs. Information on how to coexist with elk will be provided. Participants will also tour the wildlife habitats at Grandfather Mountain with park staff and observe elk up close. This workshop provides six hours Criteria II or III credit toward the N.C. Environmental Education Certification, or 0.6 CEU credit. To register, visit https://bit.ly/2HyzOd6.
Nov. 9-10
TEACHING ENVIRONMENTAL EDUCATION: Nov. 9-10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This 10-hour workshop will help prepare participants from a variety of educational backgrounds in both the formal and non-formal sectors to use exemplary Environmental Education teaching methods. Attendees will learn about a variety of teaching techniques, methods and instructional strategies, and the workshop will include multiple interactive components. This is a required workshop for all N.C. Environmental Education Certification candidates who enrolled in the program after Jan. 1, 2009, as Criteria I credit. This workshop may also count for Continuing Education for those educators who are already certified. This program is hosted by Amy Renfranz, Grandfather’s director of education. To register, visit https://bit.ly/2XZ8o5Z.
Nov. 10
SOUL CONNECTION SUNDAYS: Join Caroline Van Nort and Harrison Graves in Synergy Hall at Boone Professional Center in Boone to connect with your Soul Self through music, OM chanting and expressive arts. Caroline is an expressive arts counselor and Harrison Graves is a recording artist and author of “Mantra Meditation: An Alternative Treatment for Anxiety and Depression.” This four-month series is to teach participants to use Sanskrit Chanting to reach a higher awareness of consciousness. This event is from 10 a.m.-noon on Nov. 10. Admission is $20 for students, seniors and veterans, and other tickets are $35. for additional information, visit https://www.expressiveheartarts.com.
Nov. 19
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS: The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual Business After Hours networking event on Tuesday, Nov. 19, from 5:30-7:30 p.m at Famous Toastery, located at 349 Sunset Drive, Blowing Rock. The event is open for all chamber members and includes raffles, light refreshments and more. For more information, contact the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce at (828) 295-7851 or visit www.blowingrockncchamber.com.
Dec. 17
