March 16
BLOOD DONATION: Donate blood with The Blood Connection — the community blood center and proud blood supplier for Watauga Medical Center — at App State from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. To make an appointment near you, go to thebloodconnection.org/donate.
WWIL: Watauga Women in Leadership: run by The Boone Area Chamber of Commerce, is hosting an event on March 16, a “Coffee Connections” entitled “Transforming Leaders Among Students, Staff and the Community’’ which will be held at Ransom Pub and Event Venue from 8 to 9 am. Watauga High School assistant principal Tierra Stark will be the guest speaker.
BIRD WALK: Join the High Country Audubon Society for a bird walk: at Valle Crucis Community Park on Wednesday, March 16 at 9:30 am. Enjoy an opportunity to see beautiful regional birds in a walk led by one of your community members. Social distancing is required. This event is free of charge. Please contact contactus@highcountryaudubon.org for more information.
March 24
BLOOD DONATION: Donate blood with The Blood Connection — the community blood center and proud blood supplier for Watauga Medical Center — at Watauga High School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To make an appointment near you, go to thebloodconnection.org/donate.
March 27
BLOOD DONATION: Donate blood with The Blood Connection — the community blood center and proud blood supplier for Watauga Medical Center — at Walmart in Boone from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. To make an appointment near you, go to thebloodconnection.org/donate.
April 5
Watauga Women in Leadership: run by The Boone Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a “Lunch and Learn” event named “What’s Strong with You?” which will take place on April 5 from 11:30 am to 1 pm at the Hampton Inn. Associate director in Business Career Services at Appalachian State University’s Walker College of Business, Maureen Cathey, will be the guest speaker. Lunch will be provided to those who attend this event.
RECURRING
GRIEFSHARE RECOVERY GROUP: GriefShare recovery seminar and support group will meet the third Monday of each month from 6 to 8 p.m., beginning July 19. Meetings will take place at Church of Jesus Christ Meeting Room, located at 288 Calvary St. in Newland. Attendance is free, and participants will receive a free workbook. Childcare will be provided for children through the 4th grade. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics. To learn more call Christine at (828) 898-8203 or Gail at (828) 260-1298.
ACA: Adult Children of Alcoholics & Dysfunctional Families (ACA)/ Al-Anon will meet on Sunday evenings at 8 p.m., at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Boone. This is a Twelve Step, Twelve Tradition support group focusing on learning tools to change the unhealthy behaviors and attitude patterns we developed while growing up in alcoholic or otherwise dysfunctional homes. For more information, call Kelly at (828) 719-5312, or Morgan at (828) 773-4574. For a list of online meetings, check www.acawso.org.
BOONE Al-Anon FAMILY GROUP: Al-Anon, an anonymous fellowship for friends and families of alcoholics, will hold in-person meetings Wednesdays and Fridays at noon, at Boone United Methodist Church. The church is located at 471 New Market Blvd., Boone. The group will continue to host virtual meetings via Zoom Mondays and Fridays at noon. Social distancing and masks are required for non-vaccinated people.
MOUNTAIN LAUREL QUILT GUILD: The Mountain Laurel Quilt Guild holds its regular monthly meetings on the first Tuesday of each month at 1 p.m. The group meets in the conference room on the second floor of the Lois E. Harrill Senior Center, located at 132 Poplar Grove Connector in Boone. For more information call Sue Stell at (704) 609-1449.
