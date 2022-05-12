To submit items for the print calendar, please email calendar@mountaintimes.com. To post an event to our web calendars, visit our websites under the Events tab. Entries should be complete and concise.
May 14
Down Home NC will be hosting a listening session entitled “What’s Up Watauga?” at the Watauga County Public Library from 2 to 4 p.m. on May 14. This event is an open discussion for community members to share their experiences living in rural NC. Food and drinks will be provided. For more information, contact Austin at (415) 730-0378.
May 14
The Art Cellar Gallery will host an Open House for Sedberry Pottery and Scott Boyle on May 14 from 3 to 5 p.m. These works will be viewable from May 5 to 21. All are welcome to come visit with artists and explore the gallery.
May 14
Foscoe Grandfather Community Center and Park will hold their first breakfast of the season on Saturday, May 14th from 7:30 to 10 am. Traditional breakfast items will be available for dine-in or carry out at a suggested donation of $10 per person. The FGCC is located at 233 Park Road, Banner Elk (just behind the Grandfather Trout Farm in Foscoe). All donations go to fund and support the community park and facilities.
May 17, 24 and 31
Boone Shag Club is hosting five weeks of Beginner Carolina Shag Lessons in May on Tuesdays from 6 to 7 p.m. at Green Park Inn in Blowing Rock. Competitive shaggers and club members Gary and Becky Doran will instruct for five consecutive weeks on the basics of Carolina Shag dancing. Cost is $30 per person which includes a 2022 annual membership to the club. Visit booneshagclub.com for events and up to date information.
May 21 and June 18
The Blue Ridge Chapter of the North Carolina Native Plant Society is announcing the dates of their annual plant sales for this year. These popular sale events will be held at the Daniel Boone Native Gardens located at 651 Horn in the West Drive, Boone. The dates for the events are Saturday, May 21 and Saturday June 18. Both events will run from 8:00am to 12:00pm, rain or shine. If either event is cancelled due to severe weather, June 25 is a rain date.
May 25
Fresh Produce Safety Workshops will be hosted by Mountainwise Farm, located in Zionville, NC on Wednesday, May 25 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.. This workshop will cover washing, sanitizing, and post-harvest handling best practices, beginning in the field, moving through Mountainwise’s wash/pack system, and ending in the distribution process. The workshop will begin promptly at 5:30 p.m. and pre-registration is required. To register for the May 25 free workshop, please visit: www.eventbrite.com/e/on-farm-food-safety-and-handling-mountainwise-farm-tickets-313661880127.
May 28
Carlton Gallery is planning its Spring Group Exhibition with an Opening Reception on May 28, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 2022 is the 40th Anniversary of Carlton Gallery, so the seasonal exhibitions will reflect this milestone. Future events and activities can be viewed at www.carltongallery.com or on social media; www.facebook.com/CarltonGallery/, www.instagram.com/carlton.gallery/. New paintings in various media are arriving at the gallery for its Spring Group Exhibition. Contemporary paintings, along with impressionistic and abstract landscape landscapes fill the gallery with color, charming compositions, and compelling artistic endeavors. Local and regional artists providing new art for this exhibition are Arlene Mandell, Marion Cloaninger, Debbie Arnold, Lori Hill, Tonya Bottomley, Monique Carr, Freeman Beard, Sharon Rusch Shaver, Laura Hughes, Andrew Braitman, Trena McNabb, and Jean Rupprecht. The gallery is pleased to add two new artists, Lisa Bartell and Nicholas Stewart. Bartell’s figurative paintings are imaginative and display a bold palette, while Stewart renders mixed media with structured impasto brush marks, emulsion pouring, glazes and drawing.
June 4
The Art Cellar Gallery will host an Open House for Norma Murphy and Kathy Reece on June 4 from 3 to 5 p.m. These works will be viewable from May 25 to June 11. All are welcome to come visit with artists and explore the gallery.
June 6
Small Farm Produce Safety workshops will be held on Monday, June 6, 2022 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the FIG Incubator Farm in Valle Crucis, NC. Participants will learn about washing, sanitizing, and post-harvest handling best practices, beginning in the field and ending in the distribution process. The workshop will begin promptly at 5:30 p.m. and pre-registration is required. To register for the 5/25 free workshop, please visit: www.eventbrite.com/e/on-farm-food-safety-and-handling-fig-farm-tickets-313551369587.
RECURRING
GRIEFSHARE RECOVERY GROUP: Recovery Support Group will meet every Monday from 6 to 7:45 p.m. beginning April 4, 2022. Meetings will take place at the Church of Jesus Christ Meeting Room at 288 Calvary Street in Newland. Attendance is free and each participant will receive a free workbook. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics. Call ahead if you need childcare, so we can make arrangements for that care. To learn more, call Christine at (828) 898-8203 or Gail at (828) 260-1298.
ACA: Adult Children of Alcoholics & Dysfunctional Families (ACA)/ Al-Anon will meet on Sunday evenings at 8 p.m., at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Boone. This is a Twelve Step, Twelve Tradition support group focusing on learning tools to change the unhealthy behaviors and attitude patterns we developed while growing up in alcoholic or otherwise dysfunctional homes. For more information, call Kelly at (828) 719-5312, or Morgan at (828) 773-4574. For a list of online meetings, check www.acawso.org.
BOONE Al-Anon FAMILY GROUP: Al-Anon is an anonymous fellowship for families, relatives and friends whose lives have been affected by someone else’s drinking. The group will hold in-person meetings Wednesdays and Fridays at noon, at Boone United Methodist Church. The church is located at 471 New Market Blvd., Boone. If you need further information, call 1-888-425-2666 or 1-88-4AL-ANON or visit www.al-anon.org.
MOUNTAIN LAUREL QUILT GUILD: The Mountain Laurel Quilt Guild holds its regular monthly meetings on the first Tuesday of each month at 1 p.m. The group meets in the conference room on the second floor of the Lois E. Harrill Senior Center, located at 132 Poplar Grove Connector in Boone. For more information call Sue Stell at (704) 609-1449.
BOONE SHAG CLUB: The Boone Shag Club has reopened for 2022. Join the club for weekly Carolina Shag dancing at the Green Park Inn on Tuesday evenings from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Bar service is available. The evening is $3 for members and $5 for guests. For more information call (828) 278-7436 or email booneshagclub@gmail.com. Visit booneshagclub.com for events and up to date information.
