Feb. 3
BLOOD DONATION: Donate blood with The Blood Connection — the community blood center and proud blood supplier for Watauga Medical Center — at Apple Barn at Valle Crucis Conference center from 1 to 6 p.m. To make an appointment near you, go to thebloodconnection.org/donate.
Feb. 4
Fizzy First Friday at the Turchin Center: Feb. 4, 5 – 8 p.m. The community is invited to the Turchin Center’s Fizzy First Friday on Feb. 4, 5-8 p.m. This event is being held in conjunction with the downtown Boone First Friday Gallery Crawl. The public is invited to engage, discover and connect through the arts at the Turchin Center where the festivities will include light refreshments. Free and open to the public.
Feb. 5
HIGH COUNTRY AUDUBON SOCIETY: Join the members of the High Country Audubon Society for a nature walk at Brookshire Park on Saturday, Feb. 5 from 8-11 a.m. Hear about our wet prairie ecosystem from a fellow community member. All are welcome to attend. Social distancing is required.” Contact us at contactus@highcountryaudubon.org.
Feb. 6
JONES HOUSE: The Slocan Ramblers will perform at the Jones House, 604 West King St., at 4 p.m. Indoor concerts at the Jones House are held inside the Mazie Jones Gallery and showcase musicians from a variety of genres, styles, and backgrounds. Concerts will be limited to 40. Tickets at $20. RSVP by emailing or calling the Jones House.
Feb. 9
HIGH COUNTRY AUDUBON SOCIETY: Join the High Country Audubon Society for a bird walk at Valle Crucis Community Park on Wednesday, Feb. 9 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Enjoy an opportunity to see beautiful regional birds in a walk led by one of your community members. Social distancing is required. Contact us at contactus@highcountryaudubon.org.
Feb. 11
COIN: Nashville-based pop trio COIN will play at Appalachian State University’s Schaefer Center of the Performing Arts on February 10th! Masks are required per Town of Boone ordinance. Tickets are $20 for students and $30 for the general public, and doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. To reserve tickets, visit theschaefercenter.org/event/coin.
Feb. 11
FIRE IN THE MOUNTAINS: Prescribed Fire Education Day and Demonstration at New River State Park Wagoner Access from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Learn how and why prescribed fire is used, meet your local fire professionals, see a live burn and learn how to use good fire on your landscape. Register at: nrsp.eventbrite.com or call (828) 284-9818.
Feb. 15
BLOOD DONATION: Donate blood with The Blood Connection — the community blood center and proud blood supplier for Watauga Medical Center — with the Boone Community Drive for the Hunger and Health Coalition from 1 to 6 p.m. To make an appointment near you, go to thebloodconnection.org/donate.
Feb. 16
HIGH COUNTRY AUDUBON SOCIETY: Join the High Country Audubon Society for a bird walk at Valle Crucis Community Park on Wednesday, Feb. 16 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Enjoy an opportunity to see beautiful regional birds in a walk led by one of your community members. Social distancing is required. Contact us at contactus@highcountryaudubon.org.
Feb. 19
BLOOD DONATION: Donate blood with The Blood Connection — the community blood center and proud blood supplier for Watauga Medical Center — atUniversity Highlands Apartments from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. To make an appointment near you, go to thebloodconnection.org/donate.
Feb. 22
BLOOD DONATION: Donate blood with The Blood Connection — the community blood center and proud blood supplier for Watauga Medical Center — at Booneshine Brewing Co from 1 to 6 p.m. To make an appointment near you, go to thebloodconnection.org/donate.
Feb. 24
BLOOD DONATION: Donate blood with The Blood Connection — the community blood center and proud blood supplier for Watauga Medical Center — Watauga Medical Center Drive at the Broyhill Wellness Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. To make an appointment near you, go to thebloodconnection.org/donate.
Feb. 26
BOONE DOCS: Boone Docs, a one-day film festival in Boone, North Carolina, celebrates life in Appalachia featuring short format documentaries about the region or made by people who live in the area. The festival will take place from 5-8 p.m.
Feb. 27
BLOOD DONATION: Donate blood with The Blood Connection — the community blood center and proud blood supplier for Watauga Medical Center — at Walmart of Boone from 1 to 5 p.m. To make an appointment near you, go to thebloodconnection.org/donate.
March 4
Spring Exhibition Celebration at the Turchin Center.:March 4, 5 – 9 pm. The community is invited to the Turchin Center’s Winter Exhibition Celebration on Friday, March 4, 5-9 p.m. This event is being held in conjunction with the downtown Boone First Friday Gallery Crawl. The public is invited to engage, discover and connect through the arts at the Turchin Center where the festivities will include live music and light refreshments. Free and open to the public.
RECURRING
GRIEFSHARE RECOVERY GROUP: GriefShare recovery seminar and support group will meet the third Monday of each month from 6 to 8 p.m., beginning July 19. Meetings will take place at Church of Jesus Christ Meeting Room, located at 288 Calvary St. in Newland. Attendance is free, and participants will receive a free workbook. Childcare will be provided for children through the 4th grade. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics. To learn more call Christine at (828) 898-8203 or Gail at (828) 260-1298.
ACA: Adult Children of Alcoholics & Dysfunctional Families (ACA)/ Al-Anon will meet on Sunday evenings at 8 p.m., at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Boone. This is a Twelve Step, Twelve Tradition support group focusing on learning tools to change the unhealthy behaviors and attitude patterns we developed while growing up in alcoholic or otherwise dysfunctional homes. For more information, call Kelly at (828) 719-5312, or Morgan at (828) 773-4574. For a list of online meetings, check www.acawso.org.
BOONE Al-Anon FAMILY GROUP: Al-Anon, an anonymous fellowship for friends and families of alcoholics, will hold in-person meetings Wednesdays and Fridays at noon, at Boone United Methodist Church. The church is located at 471 New Market Blvd., Boone. The group will continue to host virtual meetings via Zoom Mondays and Fridays at noon. Social distancing and masks are required for non-vaccinated people.
MOUNTAIN LAUREL QUILT GUILD: The Mountain Laurel Quilt Guild holds its regular monthly meetings on the first Tuesday of each month at 1 p.m. The group meets in the conference room on the second floor of the Lois E. Harrill Senior Center, located at 132 Poplar Grove Connector in Boone. For more information call Sue Stell at (704) 609-1449.
