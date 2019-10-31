To submit items for the Watauga Democrat and Mountain Times print calendars, please email calendar@mountaintimes.com. To post an event to our web calendars, visit wataugademocrat.com and click on “Calendar” and then “Submit an Event.” Entries should be complete and concise.
Oct. 31
TANGER TRICK OR TREAT: Tanger Outlets of Blowing Rock will host the annual Trick or Treating event on Thursday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m. Stores will host a Spooktacular Scavenger hunt for guests of all ages to participate in all the fun clues and complete your scavenger hunt card. Bring your completed cards to shopper service to be entered in a drawing for a Tanger Gift Basket filled with lots of spooky goodies.
MURDER MYSTERY COSTUME PARTY: The Lois E. Harrill senior center would like to invite all seniors aged 60 or older to come participate in our annual Halloween Murder Mystery Costume Party on Oct. 31 from 10-12. Snacks, prizes and games will be offered. Costume contest winners will be awarded and registration is not required. Call Billie at (828) 265-8090 for more information.
PICKLEBALL BASH: Beginning at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, join the Buckeye Recreation Center for an evening of spooky pickleball. Costumes are encouraged. This is a doubles tournament, so grab a friend! All games played to hard nine. To register, call (828) 387-3003 or email msedlak@townofbeechmountain.com.
TRUNK OR TREAT: The Watauga Campus of Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute, located at 372 Community College Dr., Boone, will host its second annual Trunk-or-Treat from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31 in the campus parking lot.
Nov. 1
AGING WELLNESS CHECKS: ASU’s College of Health Sciences is offering free aging wellness checks from 8-11 a.m. on Nov. 1. Services will include muscle strength, balance tests, mental health screenings, hearing evaluations, nutrition assessment and more. The aging wellness screenings will be held at the new health science building, Leon Levine Hall, at 1179 State Farm Road in Boone. For more information, call (828) 262-8658.
LIVING WITH GRIEF: On Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the Watauga Medical Center, AHEC Building, Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care will host the program, HFA Annual Living with Grief. For more information, or to register, call (828) 754 0101 or 1.844.MY.JOURNEY, or visit visit www.caldwellhospice.org or email prc@caldwellhospice.org.
CONCERT TO BENEFIT HABITAT FOR HUMANITY: At 8 p.m. on Nov. 1, the ASU Treble Choir and Glee Club will perform at the Rosen Concert Hall on the campus of ASU. The concert is free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted to benefit the most recent Watauga Habitat for Humanity home build, which was done in partnership with App Builds a Home. All song choices are themed around the idea of “home.”
THE REEL ROCK FILM TOUR: one of climbing’s greatest celebrations, returns this fall to Lees-McRae with a screening on Nov. 1 in Evans Auditorium. Located in the Cannon Student Center, Evans Auditorium will open for a reception at 6 p.m. with the film starting at 7 p.m. The event is open to the public with tickets $15 in advance and $17 at the door. Admission for all Lees-McRae students, faculty, and staff is $5. Tickets are available online in advance or may be purchased at the door. visit www.lmc.edu or call (828) 898-5241.
BEECH MOUNTAIN JAMMERS: Beech Mountain Jammers will meet Nov. 1 from 10 a.m. until noon at the Beech Mountain Community Center, 601 Flat Springs Road, Elk Park, NC 28622. Bring a tuned instrument and any songs you’d like to share to this informal music jam. If you stay for lunch, bring a dish to share as well. For more info, call (423) 768-0530.
Nov. 1-6
CRAFT FAIR: The Lois E. Harrill Senior Center would like to invite all community members to stop by and shop their annual craft fair. It will open Nov. 1-6 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. each day. The money collected goes directly to the senior crafters and supports them in the pursuit of their hobby. Stop by and shop for holiday gifts and meet the crafters. For more information call Billie at (828) 265-8090.
Nov. 2
SINGING: Rock Creek Missionary Baptist Church will be having a children’s singing on Saturday, Nov. 2, at 6 p.m. Children from our church and other local churches will be singing. Any child is welcome to sing. Let’s join together and support these young people standing for God. They are the future of our churches. For more info, contact Pastor Anthony Roark at (336) 977-6663.
JEANNE ROBERTSON AT APP THEATRE: Comedian Jeanne Robertson will take the stage of the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2. Jeanne tours nationally and is a regular on the Grand ‘Ole Opry. She has nine nationally released DVDs, three books, hundreds of hours on SiriusXM satellite radio and over 59 million YouTube views. Tickets are $38 per person. Purchase tickets online at www.apptheatre.org or by calling (828) 865-3000.
ANNUAL VETERANS BRICK DEDICATION CEREMONY: Wilkes Heritage Museum will host the Annual Veterans Brick Dedication Ceremony on Nov. 2, at 3 p.m. on the front lawn of the Wilkes Heritage Museum. This event is free and open to the public. Bring a lawn chair. In the event of rain, the ceremony will be moved inside to the museum auditorium.
PANCAKE BREAKFAST AND BAZAAR: Meat Camp Baptist Church will hold its annual pancake breakfast and bazaar on Nov. 2 from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m. Donations go to N.C. Baptist Childrens’ Homes. Bazaar money supports international missions. Meat Camp Baptist Church is located on Hwy 194 N. on the hill behind Meat Camp Fire Department. For more info call 946-2304
Nov. 3
EVENSONG EVENT: St. Mary of the Hills Episcopal Church in Blowing Rock is celebrating All Souls’ Day at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3 with Choral Evensong. All Souls’ commemorates all of those who have died, especially those in the past year. Music for this Evensong features The Communion of Saints by Edwards, plainsong Magnificat and Nunc dimittis and three of the most beautiful movements (Introit, Kyrie, and In Paradisum) of Maurice Duruflé’s Requiem. Guest organist for the service will be Joby Bell. The choir of St. Mary of the Hills sings Evensong monthly — except in the winter months — and, under the direction of Music Director James Bumgardner, has frequently studied with the most-acclaimed conductors of Anglican choral music in the United Kingdom. For more information on services, events or musical happenings, call the church office at (828) 295-7323, or follow the church on Facebook at StMaryoftheHillsEpiscopalChurch or MusicfromStMaryoftheHills.
Nov. 5
CARRY OUT CUISINE: Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Watauga Campus Culinary Arts program will offer Carry Out Cuisine events during the Fall 2019 semester to the general public and will also continue to offer the Chef’s Table Dining Experience events. The spring menus will each focus on a different region and will feature some of the most popular dishes from cuisines around the world. Meals are $20 per person and reservations are recommended. Cash only payments are accepted when meals are picked up on the day of service. Pick-up times are 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Watauga Campus Kitchen, Building W141, Room 102. A limited number of tickets to the Chef’s Table Dining Experience will be available during each Carry Out Cuisine event. Tickets are $25. The theme for the November dinner is a Tour of Africa and items will include Tatale (corncakes with plantains), Harira (vegetable and meat soup), Boerewors (homemade beef and pork sausage patty), Spinach Stew (sweet and spicy braised spinach with tomatoes and onion), Curried Corn (corn curried with tomatoes) and Beignets de Bananes (fresh banana fritter). For more information or to reserve your tickets for any of these Carry Out Cuisine or Chef’s Table events, contact Chef Robert Back at (828) 297-3811 ext. 5222 or by email at rback@cccti.edu.
COMPANIONS FOR THE JOURNEY- LUNCH & LEARN: On Nov. 5 at 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., Caldwell Hospice will be hosting a lunch. Erica Andrews, volunteer and outreach coordinator, will be speaking at this event. For more information call (828) 754-0101.
THE MOUNTAIN LAUREL QUILT GUILD MEETING: The Mountain Laurel Quilt Guild will hold its regular monthly meeting on Nov. 5 at 1 p.m. The meeting will be in the conference room on the second floor of the Senior Center on Poplar Grove Connector in Boone. For more information contact Sue Stell at (704) 609-1449.
COUNTRY FAIR FALL FEST: Mt. Vernon Baptist Church has rescheduled its Country Fair Fest to 5:30-8 p.m. on Nov. 5. Join in the fall fun at 3505 Bamboo Road in Boone. This fall festival is free and family friendly, complete with games, food and fellowship. For more information, call the church at (828) 266-9700.
Nov. 6
ARTtalk “FORM FROM FEELINGS”: As part of the ArtTALKS series at the Turchin Center, there will be a talk held in conjunction with the exhibition “Metaphorical Reality” on view in the Mayer Gallery. Artist Keith Bryant will introduce his creative work providing background and setting the stage for his current installation before moving into the gallery to answer questions and discuss his current work. Bryant will focus on an exploration of creating sculptural forms from inner feelings. This talk begins at 6 p.m. on Nov. 6.
Nov. 7
LIFE COACHING WORKSHOP: Come participate in a free Life Coaching workshop from 6-7 p.m. on Nov. 7. Each session will discuss and work through a variety of topics to empower participants to live the life they’ve imagined. Bring a notebook and pen to the Watauga Public Library at 140 Queen Street in Boone. For questions or concerns, contact Connie at contact@connieriet.com, by calling (801) 706-8080 or visit her website at connieriet.com.
64th ANNUAL FARM CITY BANQUET: The 64th Annual Farm City Banquet will be held on Thursday, Nov. 7, at 6 p.m. at the Boone United Methodist Church located on New Market Boulevard in Boone. The theme for this year’s banquet is “High Country Grown: Who’s Your Farmer?” Tickets are now on sale for $10.00 per person (children 5 and under eat for free; children 6-12, $5) and can be purchased at the N.C. Cooperative Extension, Watauga County Center, 971 W King St., Boone. No tickets will be sold at the door and ticket sales are limited to 250. For more info, please call (828) 264-3061.
OPEN MIC CANCELLED: The Open Mic event for Nov. 7 has been cancelled due to the unavailability of a room at the Watauga library. The next Open Mic will be Dec. 5. If you want to present before the audience, reading poetry, prose, or a section of a play, email Maryrose Carroll at maryrosecarroll@gmail.com.
MOVIES AT THE MUSEUM- DOWN HOME: JEWISH LIFE: on Nov. 7 from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Blowing Rock Art & History Museum, Movies at the Museum features films by North Carolina filmmakers, films about the arts, and about the history and culture of the Appalachian region. Complimentary popcorn will be provided, and the film will be followed by a discussion facilitated by a special guest speaker. Free for members, $5 for nonmembers. Contact Willard Watson at programs@blowingrockmuseum.org or (828) 295-9099 ext. 3006
Nov. 8
ALL ABOUT ELK: Nov. 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This workshop, led by N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission educators Kevin Hining and Tanya Poole, will focus on elk in North Carolina. A majority of the workshop will be spent learning about the life history and current research on elk, as well as activities that can be incorporated into educational programs. Information on how to coexist with elk will be provided. Participants will also tour the wildlife habitats at Grandfather Mountain with park staff and observe elk up close. This workshop provides six hours Criteria II or III credit toward the N.C. Environmental Education Certification, or 0.6 CEU credit. To register, visit https://bit.ly/2HyzOd6.
NOVEL RELEASE: Join Jim Hamilton at Foggy Pine Books at 6 p.m. on Nov. 8 to celebrate the release of Hamilton’s novel, “The Last Entry.” Foggy Pine Books is located at 471 W. King Street in Boone. Copies for the novel will be available for purchase.
TAJ EXPRESS: The Bollywood Musical Revue Heats Up the Stage with Red-Hot Bollywood Song and Dance on Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. as part of Appalachian State University’s performing arts series, The Schaefer Center Presents. Tickets are only $5 for all students, $15 faculty/staff/local resident discount (with proof of residence in Watauga, Ashe and Avery counties) and $25 for adults. To purchase tickets, call or visit the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts Box Office at (800) 841-2787, (828) 262-4046 or visit: http://theschaefercenter.org
Nov. 9
METROPOLITAN OPERA: A performance of Puccini’s “Madama Butterfly” will be streamed live in HD at the Cinemark Tinseltown in Bristol, Va., which is about 1.5 hours from Boone. Soprano Hui He will play the devastating title role. The conductor will be Pier Giorgio Morandi. The opera begins at 12:55 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9. An encore performance will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13. Call the box office at (276) 669-2091 for ticket prices or purchases. Visit https://www.cinemark.com/series-events/met-opera-2019-20-season/ for more information about the series.
WHS DECA TRIVIA NIGHT: Watauga High School DECA, a business and marketing club, will be hosting our first annual trivia night fundraiser on Nov. 9 at Watauga High School starting at 6 p.m. Tickets will be $5 per person and will be sold before the event, as well as at the door on Nov. 9. To pre-purchase a ticket, please email Olivia Tarnowski at tarnowskio@wataugaschools.org. Tickets can be bought individually or for an entire team.
DIVINE MYSTERIES LAW OF 7: This class is a series which will be diving deep into the mysteries of the cosmos and the inner application for humanity; to see more clearly our power and purpose as cosmic beings, the knowledge that will be brought forward is ancient from the days of antiquity. Don’t miss out on this great opportunity, hosted at the Boone Professional Center at 838 State Farm Road at 1-4 p.m. on Nov. 9. The class will include a notebook, alchemy workbook comprehensive charts, charging plate and a personalized elixir. To secure a spot or learn about costs, call (828) 964-5853.
COLLEGE FAIR: A college fair will be held at ASU’s Reich College of Education on Nov. 9, from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. This event is free to the public and is offered for students throughout Western North Carolina.
WEBSITE BUILDING WORKSHOP: At 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 9, at Blue Ridge ArtSpace, learn how to build a website using Squarespace. The instructor for the workshop, Sophia Ojha, is a Web Designer based in Watauga County. As the only Squarespace Authorized Trainer in Western North Carolina, she will give you a live demonstration on how to start your new website. Workshop registration is $35. Register online at www.watauga-arts.org under the “workshop” tab or by phone at (828) 264-1789. Learn more about Ojha and the workshop at www.sophiaojha.com/artists-workshop. The Blue Ridge ArtSpace is located at 377 Shadowline Drive in Boone.
Nov. 9-10
TEACHING ENVIRONMENTAL EDUCATION: Nov. 9-10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This 10-hour workshop will help prepare participants from a variety of educational backgrounds in both the formal and non-formal sectors to use exemplary Environmental Education teaching methods. Attendees will learn about a variety of teaching techniques, methods and instructional strategies, and the workshop will include multiple interactive components. This is a required workshop for all N.C. Environmental Education Certification candidates who enrolled in the program after Jan. 1, 2009, as Criteria I credit. This workshop may also count for Continuing Education for those educators who are already certified. This program is hosted by Amy Renfranz, Grandfather’s director of education. To register, visit https://bit.ly/2XZ8o5Z.
Nov. 11
VETERANS DAY CEREMONY: Ceremonies commence at 10:30 a.m. with the Watauga Community Band playing a prelude concert. Ceremony commences at 11:00 a.m. at the Boone Mall
Nov. 12
MEDICARE 101: The Lois E. Harrill Senior presents a Medicare 101 seminar at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12. There is no need to register and anyone interested is welcome to attend. People nearing 65 or retirement, folks close to transitioning to Medicare, caregivers or professionals are strongly encouraged to attend to learn more about Medicare. For more information call Billie at (828) 265-8090.
Nov. 13
SENIOR HEALTH FAIR: The Lois E. Harrill Senior Center would like to invite all seniors aged 60 or older to participate in fall health fairs. There will be free health assessments offered at each fair for no cost to the participant. Each fair will feature Medicare information, vision, hearing, balance, and blood pressure screening, as well as many other screenings such as colo-rectal cancer, hep C and others. Medication lock boxes and other free resources will be available on a first come-first served basis. Health Fairs will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 13, from 10 a.m.-noon. For more information call Billie at (828) 265-8090.
Nov. 14
TAC TALK- MOONSHINE TALES & TASTING: On Nov. 14 from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. this program will be a mix of lecture and legal moonshine sampling for those over 21. We will ask the questions: What is the appeal of the clear spirit? And if it is legal and mass-produced is it still moonshine? All TAC talks are free for members and $5 for non-members. Contact Willard Watson at programs@blowingrockmuseum.org or (828) 295-9099 ext. 3006
Nov. 15
WELLNESS CHECKS: ASU’s College of Health Sciences is offering free aging wellness checks from 8-11 a.m. on Nov. 15. Services will include muscle strength, balance tests, mental health screenings, hearing evaluations, nutrition assessment and more. The aging wellness screenings will be held at the new health science building, Leon Levine Hall, at 1179 State Farm Road in Boone. For more information, call (828) 262-8658.
COOKIE BAKING COMPETITION: The Lois E. Harrill Senior Center is happy to announce their annual cookie competition. All community members aged 60 or older are welcome to participate. The cookie competition will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 15. Prizes will be awarded to the best tasting cookie and the best decorated cookie. Bakers are encouraged to call and register with Billie Lister at (828) 265-8090.
Nov. 17
MOSCOW’S BOLSHOI BALLET: Moscow’s Bolshoi Ballet will perform Adolphe Adam’s “Le Crosaire” at 12:55 p.m. on Nov. 17. The ballet will be streamed at the Cinemark Tinseltown in Bristol, Va., which is about 1.5 hours from Boone. Call the box office at (276) 669-2091 for ticket prices or purchases. Visit https://www.cinemark.com/series-events/met-opera-2019-20-season/ for more information about the series.
Nov. 19
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS: The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual Business After Hours networking event on Tuesday, Nov. 19, from 5:30-7:30 p.m at Famous Toastery, located at 349 Sunset Drive, Blowing Rock. The event is open for all chamber members and includes raffles, light refreshments and more. For more information, contact the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce at (828) 295-7851 or visit www.blowingrockncchamber.com.
Nov. 23
METROPOLITAN OPERA: A performance of Philip Glass’s “Akhnaten” will be streamed live in HD at the Cinemark Tinseltown in Bristol, Va., which is about 1.5 hours from Boone. Countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo will headline Glass’s transcendent contemporary creation. The conductor will be Karen Kamensek. The opera begins at 12:55 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23. An encore performance will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27. Call the box office at (276) 669-2091 for ticket prices or purchases. Visit https://www.cinemark.com/series-events/met-opera-2019-20-season/ for more information about the series.
Nov. 26
DEMENTIA CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: An Alzheimer’s/Dementia Support Group will meet Nov. 26 and is offered to those who serve as a caregiver for an individual that has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or dementia. The group will meet the last Tuesday of every month from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Western Watauga Branch Library. For more information, call the group facilitator Sandra Basel at (828) 773-0530 or contact Jackie Cornette at the Western Watauga Branch Library 828-297-5515.
EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS: The Lois E. Harrill Senior Center would like to invite community members to attend a free educational seminar on emergency preparedness and response. The class will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday Nov. 26. Registration is not required. For more information call Billie at (828) 265-8090.
Nov. 27
THANKSGIVING PARTY: The Lois E. Harrill Senior Center would like to invite all community members aged 60 or older to join us for a Thanksgiving party from 10 a.m. to noon on Nov. 27. There is no cost to attend and registration is not required. There will be food, fun and prizes at the Turkey Trot Party. For more information call Billie (828) 265-8090.
Dec. 1
BEECH MOUNTAIN JAMMERS: Beech Mountain Jammers will meet Dec. 1 from 10:00 a.m. until noon at the Beech Mountain Community Center, 601 Flat Springs Road, Elk Park, NC 28622. Bring a tuned instrument and any songs you’d like to share to this informal music jam. If you stay for lunch, bring a dish to share as well. For more info, call (423) 768-0530.
Dec. 5-6
AFTER DARK PRODUCTION: Beanstalk Community Theatre presents its next After Dark production, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. It’s an adult musical comedy about spelling. This After Dark show is Rated PG-13 for adult humor and language. Presented at Harvest House Performing Arts Venue December 5th & 6th at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at beanstalknc.com/tickets. $14 for Adults, $12 for Seniors, and $10 for Students in advance. $16 at the door for all. Concessions available.
Dec. 7
AFTER DARK PRODUCTION: Beanstalk Community Theatre presents its next After Dark production, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. It’s an adult musical comedy about spelling. This After Dark show is Rated PG-13 for adult humor and language. Presented at Harvest House Performing Arts Venue Dec. 7 at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at beanstalknc.com/tickets. $14 for Adults, $12 for Seniors, and $10 for Students in advance. $16 at the door for all. Concessions available.
Dec. 12
MEDICARE 101: The Lois E. Harrill Senior presents a Medicare 101 seminar at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12. There is no need to register and anyone interested is welcome to attend. People nearing 65 or retirement, folks close to transitioning to Medicare, caregivers or professionals are strongly encouraged to attend to learn more about Medicare. For more information call Billie at (828) 265-8090.
Dec. 17
VAYA HEALTH TRAINING: The Lois E. Harrill Senior Center, 131 Poplar Grove Connector, Boone, will hold two trainings on Dec. 17. A training on “Anxiety: Calming the Anxious Mind” will run from 10 to 11 a.m., and “Coping with Anxiety: Medications and More” will run from 11 a.m. to noon. Contact Mandy Matney at mandy.matney@vayahealth.com to register.
Dec. 15
MOSCOW’S BOLSHOI BALLET: Moscow’s Bolshoi Ballet will perform Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker” at 12:55 p.m. on Dec. 15. The ballet will be streamed at the Cinemark Tinseltown in Bristol, Va., which is about 1.5 hours from Boone. Call the box office at (276) 669-2091 for ticket prices or purchases. Visit https://www.cinemark.com/series-events/met-opera-2019-20-season/ for more information about the series.
Dec. 23
SENIOR HOLIDAY PARTY: The Lois E. Harrill Senior Center would like to invite all community members aged 60 or older to join them for a holiday party featuring food, fun, prizes and reindeer games. The party will be Monday, Dec. 23, from 10 a.m. to noon. There is no need to register. For more information call Billie at (828) 265-8090.
Dec. 31
DEMENTIA CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: An Alzheimer’s/Dementia Support Group will meet Dec. 31 and is offered to those who serve as a caregiver for an individual that has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or dementia. The group will meet the last Tuesday of every month from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Western Watauga Branch Library. For more information, call the group facilitator Sandra Basel at (828) 773-0530 or contact Jackie Cornette at the Western Watauga Branch Library (828) 297-5515.
NEW YEAR’S EVE SOCIAL: The Lois E. Harrill Senior Center would like to invite all seniors aged 60 or older to come enjoy cookies, cocoa and social interaction. No need to register. Call Billie for more information at (828) 265-8090.
Jan. 11, 2020
