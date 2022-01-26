To submit items for the print calendar, please email calendar@mountaintimes.com. To post an event to our web calendars, visit our websites under the Events tab. Entries should be complete and concise.
Jan. 28
AMERICAN SPIRITUAL ENSEMBLE: Since its inception by Dr. Everett McCorvey in 1995, these powerful vocalists have thrilled audiences around the world with their dynamic repertoire ranging from spirituals to classical to jazz and Broadway numbers highlighting the Black experience. The group will perform at the Appalachian Theatre from 7:30-9:30 p.m. on Jan. 28.
Jan. 29
JONES HOUSE: Indoor concert at the Jones House featuring Alice Gerrard at 4 p.m. The Jones House is located at 604 West King St. Concerts will be limited to 40.
Jan. 27-30
BLOWING ROCK WINTERFEST!: Four fun-filled days in and around Blowing Rock feature winter fun. Go to https://blowingrockwinterfest.com/ for a schedule of events.
Feb. 2
HIGH COUNTRY AUDUBON SOCIETY: Join the High Country Audubon Society for a free bird walk at Valle Crucis Community Park on Wednesday, Feb. 2 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Enjoy an opportunity to see beautiful regional birds in a walk led by one of your community members. Social distancing is required. Contact us at contactus@highcountryaudubon.org.
Feb. 5
HIGH COUNTRY AUDUBON SOCIETY: Join the members of the High Country Audubon Society for a free nature walk at Brookshire Park on Saturday, Feb. 5 from 8-11 a.m. Hear about our wet prairie ecosystem from a fellow community member. All are welcome to attend. Social distancing is required.” Contact us at contactus@highcountryaudubon.org.
Feb. 6
JONES HOUSE: The Slocan Ramblers will perform at the Jones House, 604 West King St., at 4 p.m. Indoor concerts at the Jones House are held inside the Mazie Jones Gallery and showcase musicians from a variety of genres, styles, and backgrounds. Concerts will be limited to 40. Tickets at $20. RSVP by emailing or calling the Jones House.
Feb. 9
HIGH COUNTRY AUDUBON SOCIETY: Join the High Country Audubon Society for a free bird walk at Valle Crucis Community Park on Wednesday, Feb. 9 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Enjoy an opportunity to see beautiful regional birds in a walk led by one of your community members. Social distancing is required. Contact us at contactus@highcountryaudubon.org.
Feb. 16
HIGH COUNTRY AUDUBON SOCIETY: Join the High Country Audubon Society for a free bird walk at Valle Crucis Community Park on Wednesday, Feb. 16 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Enjoy an opportunity to see beautiful regional birds in a walk led by one of your community members. Social distancing is required. Contact us at contactus@highcountryaudubon.org.
Feb. 26
BOONE DOCS: Boone Docs, a one-day film festival in Boone, North Carolina, celebrates life in Appalachia featuring short format documentaries about the region or made by people who live in the area. The festival will take place from 5-8 p.m.
RECURRING
GRIEFSHARE RECOVERY GROUP: GriefShare recovery seminar and support group will meet the third Monday of each month from 6 to 8 p.m., beginning July 19. Meetings will take place at Church of Jesus Christ Meeting Room, located at 288 Calvary St. in Newland. Attendance is free, and participants will receive a free workbook. Childcare will be provided for children through the 4th grade. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics. To learn more call Christine at (828) 898-8203 or Gail at (828) 260-1298.
ACA: Adult Children of Alcoholics & Dysfunctional Families (ACA)/ Al-Anon will meet on Sunday evenings at 8 p.m., at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Boone. This is a Twelve Step, Twelve Tradition support group focusing on learning tools to change the unhealthy behaviors and attitude patterns we developed while growing up in alcoholic or otherwise dysfunctional homes. For more information, call Kelly at (828) 719-5312, or Morgan at (828) 773-4574. For a list of online meetings, check www.acawso.org.
BOONE Al-Anon FAMILY GROUP: Al-Anon, an anonymous fellowship for friends and families of alcoholics, will hold in-person meetings Wednesdays and Fridays at noon, at Boone United Methodist Church. The church is located at 471 New Market Blvd., Boone. The group will continue to host virtual meetings via Zoom Mondays and Fridays at noon. Social distancing and masks are required for non-vaccinated people.
MOUNTAIN LAUREL QUILT GUILD: The Mountain Laurel Quilt Guild holds its regular monthly meetings on the first Tuesday of each month at 1 p.m. The group meets in the conference room on the second floor of the Lois E. Harrill Senior Center, located at 132 Poplar Grove Connector in Boone. For more information call Sue Stell at (704) 609-1449.
