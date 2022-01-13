To submit items for the print calendar, please email calendar@mountaintimes.com. To post an event to our web calendars, visit our websites under the Events tab. Entries should be complete and concise.
Jan. 16:
SUNDAY JAMS: Western North Carolina based Americana and Boone native singer-songwriter Andy Ferrell will bring genre defying original tunes ranging from Woody Guthrie inspired outlaw tales that conjure images of hundred year old six shooters and whiskey stained wanted posters, to pedal steel and fiddle laced honky-tonk, to heart felt piano to Booneshine Brewing Company from 12 to 3 p.m.
Jan. 20
The 6th Annual High Country Economic Kickoff Breakfast: is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 20, from 7:30 a.m.-9:45 a.m. in the Grandview Ballroom of Appalachian State University. The event is co-hosted by the Boone Area Chamber and Blowing Rock Chambers of Commerce and is presented by Peak Insurance Group. Dr. Harry Davis, longtime Appalachian State Walker College of Business faculty member and member of the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, and Christopher Chung, President/CEO of The Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, will provide remarks that detail 2022 for EDPNC. For questions, contact the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce at (828) 264-2225 or email David@boonechamber.com.
Jan24-26
Blowing Rock Town Council Winter Retreat: The board of commissioners and mayor join with town staff to discuss and develop town priorities for the coming years. These all day confabs are currently scheduled for the Blowing Rock Art & History Museum.
Jan. 27-30
BLOWING ROCK WINTERFEST!: Four fun-filled days in and around Blowing Rock feature winter fun. Go to https://blowingrockwinterfest.com/ for a schedule of events.
Jan. 29
JONES HOUSE: Indoor concert at the Jones House featuring Alice Gerrard at 4 p.m. The Jones House is located at 604 West King St. Concerts will be limited to 40.
RECURRING
GRIEFSHARE RECOVERY GROUP: GriefShare recovery seminar and support group will meet the third Monday of each month from 6 to 8 p.m., beginning July 19. Meetings will take place at Church of Jesus Christ Meeting Room, located at 288 Calvary St. in Newland. Attendance is free, and participants will receive a free workbook. Childcare will be provided for children through the 4th grade. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics. To learn more call Christine at (828) 898-8203 or Gail at (828) 260-1298
BOONE Al-Anon: Adult Children of Alcoholics & Dysfunctional Families (ACA)/ Al-Anon will meet on Sunday evenings at 8 p.m., at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Boone. This is a Twelve Step, Twelve Tradition support group focusing on learning tools to change the unhealthy behaviors and attitude patterns we developed while growing up in alcoholic or otherwise dysfunctional homes. For more information, call Kelly at (828) 719-5312, or Morgan at (828) 773-4574. For a list of online meetings, check www.acawso.org.
MOUNTAIN LAUREL QUILT GUILD: The Mountain Laurel Quilt Guild holds its regular monthly meetings on the first Tuesday of each month at 1 p.m. The group meets in the conference room on the second floor of the Lois E. Harrill Senior Center, located at 132 Poplar Grove Connector in Boone. For more information call Sue Stell at (704) 609-1449.
