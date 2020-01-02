To submit items for the Watauga Democrat and Mountain Times print calendars, please email calendar@mountaintimes.com. To post an event to our web calendars, visit wataugademocrat.com and click on “Calendar” and then “Submit an Event.” Entries should be complete and concise.
Now-Jan. 26
FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS: Chetola Resort features a sparkling display of lights each winter season. The “Festival of Lights” is free and open to the public, and you are invited to enjoy thousands of dazzling holiday illuminations throughout the resort. As you drive or stroll around Chetola Lake, view glittering ice skaters, “Rudolph” reeling in a big fish, strolling carolers and many more captivating holiday scenes. The “Festival of Lights” begins Thanksgiving weekend on Friday, Nov. 29 and remains up through Blowing Rock WinterFest till Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. The displays illuminate at dusk each evening. For more information, visit blowingrock.com/festival-of-lights-at-chetola-resort or call Chetola Resort at 1-800-243-8652.
Jan. 3
VIOLIN AND PIANO RECITAL: Willa Finck and Owen Dodds will perform 20th century works (Debussy, Prokofiev, Pärt and Ysaÿe) for violin and piano beginning at 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3. Willa Finck is a first violinist in the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra, and Owen Dodds has appeared as a concerto soloist with the UNCSA Symphony Orchestra and the National Honoured Academic Orchestra of Ukraine. In March of 2018 Owen performed as a soloist at Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall. The concert will be held in the Recital Hall at the Hayes School of Music located at 813 Rivers St. in Boone. The concert is free, but there is a $15 suggested donation/$5 students.
Jan. 4
WINTERFEST BEER FESTIVAL: Come celebrate winter indoors with an array of beers and good music at the 2020 WinterFest Beer Festival at Beech Mountain Brewing Company Taproom and Grill from 4-8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4. Enjoy over 40 varieties of regional brews and ciders, plus a selection of Americana food to compliment your brews. The festival features live music on the main stage. Commemorate the event with a free photo booth from Boone Photo Booth. This event benefits One Vet At A Time. OVAAT is an organization built on the belief that it takes a community to hold each other accountable and lift up our brothers and sisters. OVAAT is dedicated to delivering the tools needed for our service members integration back into society and thereafter. They are also committed to providing the proper resources to individuals that are reaching out, to veterans and their families, and anyone affiliated with the military lifestyle. Tickets are $35 in advance, $45 the day of and $15 for designated driver tickets. For more information, call (800) 438-2093 or visit www.beechmountainresort.com/event/annual-winterfest-beer-festival-2019/.
Jan. 5
NATIONAL WINTER TRAILS DAY: The 25th Annual National Winter Trails Day at Sugar Mountain Resort starting at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Jan 5 event offers children and adults new to snow sports the chance to try snowshoeing for free. Discover the fun and fitness of snowsports. Guided tours are available on the hour from 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. The program includes a 45-minute tour and snowshoe rental. Adult tours are for those who are 12 years or older. Children’s tours are for those ages eight to 11. Sign up at least 15 minutes prior to your tour time at the ski/snowboard school. For more information, call (828) 898-4521 or visit www.skisugar.com/event/national-winter-trails-day-winter-feels-good-2/.
EXHIBIT OPENING: Opening reception for the exhibit titled “Patterns in the Gallery of the Ashe Arts Center” will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, please call (336) 846-2787. The Ashe County Arts Council and Gallery is located at 303 School Ave. in West Jefferson.
Jan. 6
NAMI TALK: NAMI High Country will host a free public information meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at the Watauga Public Library with Chris Aiken, MD, psychiatrist and director of the Mood Treatment Center. Aiken’s focus is on mood disorders. Aiken’s interest in helping people with mood disorders came from experience with close friends who suffered from depression. He began his career as a research assistant at the National Institute of Mental Health and went on to complete medical school at Yale and residency at Cornell and Duke Medical Centers. He believes in carefully choosing treatment to improve the long-term health of the brain and body. His has written on that subject in textbooks, scholarly journals and two self-help books. His work has been cited in the International Encyclopedia of Depression, and he is involved in clinical trials to identify new treatments for mood disorders.
AUDITIONS FOR ASHE CO. THEATRE: Ashe County Little Theatre will hold auditions for “Who’s on First?” on Monday, Jan. 6 at 6:30 p.m. at the Ashe Civic Center. There are roles for two men and two women. Auditions will be reading from the script. For more information call (336) 846-2787.
Jan. 7
MOUNTAIN LAUREL QUILT GUILD: The Mountain Laurel Quilt Guild will hold its monthly meeting at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7. The group will meet in the second floor conference room of the Lois Harrell Senior Center on Poplar Grove Connector in Boone. All are welcome. Call Sue Stell at (704) 609-1449 for more information.
Jan. 8
MEDITATION CLASS: The High Country Meditations and Sophia Ojha will host a weekly meditation class from 2-3:30 p.m. each Wednesday at the Lois E. Harrill Senior Center in Boone. The series begins on Jan. 8, and it is free and open to the community. To learn more, call Lois E. Harrill Senior Center at (828) 265-8090 or email Sophia Ojha at sophia@reflectionpond.com.
Jan. 9
HIGH COUNTRY WRITERS: The speaker at the High Country Writers meeting on Jan. 9 is Paulette Marty from the ASU Department of Theatre and Dance. She has a recent book about Women as Directors, but she’s speaking to the group about the creative process. The presentation lasts from 10 a.m. until noon at the Watauga County Public Library, located at 160 Queen Street in Boone.
Jan. 11
METROPOLITAN OPERA: A performance of Berg’s “Wozzeck” will be streamed live in HD at the Cinemark Tinseltown in Bristol, Va., which is about 1.5 hours from Boone. Berg’s 20th-century shocker stars baritone Peter Mattei in the title role, and soprano Elza van den Heever as the long-suffering Marie. Yannick Nézet-Séguin will conduct. Groundbreaking visual artist and director William Kentridge unveils a bold new staging set in an apocalyptic wasteland. The opera begins at 12:55 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11. An encore performance will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15. Call the box office at (276) 669-2091 for ticket prices or purchases.
COFFEE HOUSE LIVE!: Coffee House Live! returns to the West Jefferson Methodist Church Fellowship Hall at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11. Sponsored by the Ashe County Arts Council, the featured performers will be Sheets Family Band, Mountain Laurels and young violinist Cooper Parsons. Tickets are $16 adults, $5 students and admission is available at the door. The church is located at 107 W. 2nd St. in West Jefferson. For more information please call (366) 846-2787.
Jan. 15
Jan. 20
MARTIN LUTHER KING DAY: The Ashe County Arts Council will be sponsoring a community celebration in honor of Martin Luther King Day at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 20, at the Ashe Arts Center in West Jefferson at 303 School Ave. in West Jefferson. The celebration will highlight the message of Dr. King and his teachings of peace, unity and equality in our society. The featured performer will be Mike Wiley. This event is free and open to the public. For more information please call (336) 846-2787.
Jan. 22
Jan. 23
WINTERFEAST: Culinary delights abound when the best restaurants of the High Country gather at Chetola Resort from 5:30-10 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23 for WinterFeast, a Restaurant Crawl in the dead of winter all located under one warm and cozy roo!.Enjoy small plate selections prepared by the area’s best chefs to satiate every taste and appetite. With 15 different restaurants, the opportunities are abundant. Peruse the selections, take your seat, and enjoy your favorite beverages from the cash bar. This event has sold out for the past 7 years, so don’t delay. This is a “Cruise Style” seating event. We cannot guarantee all parties sitting together, but we will try. Choose from 3 seatings – 5:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tickets are $40. An upstairs desser after party takes place from 6-10 p.m. with desser, coffee, tea, cash bar a DJ and photo booth. For more information, including tickets visit blowingrockwinterfest.com/tickets or call the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce at (828) 295-7851.
Jan. 24
WINTERFASHION SHOW: Blowing Rock retailers join forces from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24 at Chetola Resort’s Everygreen Ballroom for the WinterFest WinterFashion Show. The show brings you the latest fashions and accessories for women and men during the winter season. The newest winter and spring apparel will be featured from the area’s top retail stores. Be there when the doors open at 10:30 am for passed hors d’oeuvres, mimosas and spritzers until 11:30 a.m., when the runway opens with winter and spring looks and intermission entertainment. A cash bar will also be available. We’ll have great prize giveaways and gift bags for all attendees. Come find out what you need in your closet and leave with coupons to go get it. Tickets are $35. A portion of the proceeds will benefit The Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge. For more information, visit blowingrockwinterfest.com/tickets or call the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce at (828) 295-7851.
WINTERFEST ICESTROLL: Walk through downtown Blowing Rock from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, and see all the gorgeous ice sculptures. Artisan Ice Sculptures is one of only five Master Ice Carvers in the United States. A dozen ice sculptures will be on display in front of businesses in town. Creativity abounds with our sculptures. Spend some time in the shops and businesses while you enjoy the stroll. For more information, contact the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce at (828) 295-7851 or www.blowingrockncchamber.com.
WINTERCRAFT: Join The Mountain Thread Company on Friday, Jan. 24 from 5-8 p.m. for WinterCraft – an outdoor winter market. The event is held in conjunction with the 22nd Annual Blowing Rock WinterFest. This artisan market will take place in the courtyard of the Martin House shops at 1098 Main St.
Jan. 24-25
LIVE JAZZ AT WINTERFEST: Green Park Inn, located at 9239 Valley Blvd., Blowing Rock, will host a reservation-only Jazz at WinterFest 6-9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, and Saturday, Jan. 25. For more information and to book, call Green Park Inn at (828) 414-9230.
CORK AND CANVASS: Join the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum for Cork and Canvas on Friday, Jan. 24, from 4-6 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 25, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Participants will be painting Vincent Van Gogh’s “Landscape with Snow”. Each participant goes home with a finished work of art inspired by a famous work. All materials — including canvasses, paint, brushes and aprons — are provided. Raney Rogers of PBS show “Painting with Raney” will lead you step by step. Wine, beer and light snacks are complimentary. Entry is $40 for BRAHM members and $45 for museum non-members. Online ticket purchase is required in advance of the event. There is limited seating available, so register today. An 80 percent refund will be issued if the participant cancels one week prior to the event. For cancellations made less than one week prior to the event, BRAHM will issue a refund of the museum is able to fill the vacated spot. Participants must be over 21 years of age, with valid ID in order to drink alcoholic beverages. Participants under 18 are welcome with an adult. Registration is at blowingrockmuseum.org. For more information, contract Jennifer Garonzik at jennifer@blowingrockmuseum.org or call (828) 295-9099 ext. 3004.
Jan. 25
FREE ADMISSION AT BRAHM: Take the “brrrr” out of the chill and come to the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum on Saturday, Jan. 25, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for free. Stop in, warm up and tour the exhibits. For more information, call BRAM at (828) 295-9099 or visit blowingrockmuseum.org.
POLAR BEAR PLUNGE: The Polar Bear Plunge in Chetola Lake takes place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, at Chetola Lake. Proceeds benefit local charities and plungers can select one of our designated charities to benefit. Hot chocolate and coffee will be available for purchase to keep you warm and toasty. For more information, contact the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce at (828) 295-7851 or visit www.blowingrockwinterfest.com.
SILENT AUCTION: The Blowing Rock WinterFest Silent Auction and Raffle takes place Saturday, Jan. 25, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Prize pick up is later that day. Come to the Blowing Rock American Legion behind the Police Station on Wallingford Street and bid on the many beautiful items, packages and gift certificates donated by area retailers and businesses. You will find items ranging from lodging at area hotels and inns, spa day packages, packages to area parks, massage and wellness certificates, outdoor adventures, fly fishing lessons, theatre subscriptions, art work by local artists, gift certificates to area restaurants and many, many more. In addition, buy raffle tickets for baskets of goodies from your favorite shopping stops. Enjoy a hot chocolate bar while you’re there. Proceeds from this fundraiser go directly to Mountain Alliance. For more information, visit blowingrockwinterfest.com.
SNOWMAKING WITH PANOVICH: Join Brad Panovich, chief meteorologist at NBC Charlotte, for a snow making demonstration in Blowing Rock’s Memorial Park from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25. He’ll explain the science behind snow making and create a pile of snow for all to enjoy. For more information, call the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce at (828) 295-7851.
CHILI CHALLENGE: Taste chili from local non-profit organizations and “vote” for your favorites with your dollars in their tip jars at the Rotary Charity Chili Challenge from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Blowing Rock School gym, located at 165 Morris St., Blowing Rock. Proceeds go directly to the charities, many of which have partnered with local restaurants to prepare their chili. Tickets sold at the door only. $8 for adults (12 and up), $5 for kids (5 and up). Kids under 5 are free. For more information, call the Blowing Rock Chamber of commerce at (828) 295-7851.
K9 KEG PULL: Blowing Rock WinterFest is hosting the popular K9 Keg Pull on Saturday, Jan. 25, from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Park Avenue in downtown Blowing Rock. Dogs of all sizes/abilities are matched up with empty beer kegs that are mounted on sleds/snowboards. Races will begin at 1 p.m. and run as late as 4 p.m., depending on the number of competitors. Register online as well as in person from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the day of the event. Proceeds benefit PARTNERS! Canines. There is no cost to watch the races. To register ahead of time, visit highcountryk9kegpull.weebly.com.
ICE CARVING DEMONSTRATION: Artisan Ice Sculptures has again joined forces with Blowing Rock WinterFest to bring you the best ice carving event you’ve seen in quite a while — at least since last year. Come by Blowing Rock’s Memorial Park from 12-4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, to see what the Artisan Ice team is creating for free.
ARCTIC ART AT BRAHM: Join the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum from 1-2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, for free crafts for the young (and young at heART) during Blowing Rock WinterFest. For more information, visitblowingrockmuseum.org or call (828) 295-9099.
BEER GARDEN AT WINTERFEST: Join Blowing Rock for the 4th Annual WinterFest Beer Garden on the Blowing Rock Chamber Lawn. More than 15 vendors are expected. Local and regional breweries will be sampling their “Hops and Barley Pops” outside on the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce Lawn and live music and food will be available for purchase. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at blowingrockwinterfest.com. For more information, call the Blowing Rock Chamber of commerce at (828) 295-7851.
WINE TASTING AND AUCTION: Experience an exceptional selection of international and N.C. wines at The Green Park Inn on Saturday, Jan. 25, starting at 3 p.m., with an auction at 5 p.m. Register for the auction as wine will be only one of the many types of items on the bidding block, including a Savor Blowing Rock Festival ticket package, and lots more. Tickets are $35 in advance or $40 at the door and can be purchased at blowingrockwinterfest.com/tickets. For more information, contact The Green Park Inn at (828) 414-9230 Must be 21 years of age or older and please be sure to bring ID.
CALEB CAUDLE CONCERT: On Jan. 25 at 9 p.m., Caleb Caudle will return to Boone Saloon on King Street. Caudle is set to release a new album in 2020 and is looking forward to sharing new songs with the Boone community. His new album, recorded at the legendary Cash Cabin Studio, formerly owned by Johnny Cash, will feature musicians such as Dennis Couch on bass, who has worked with artists such as Elton John and Leon Russell, and Mickey Raphael on harmonica, who has worked with Willie Nelson. This is a non-ticketed concert with a $7 cover at the door.
KRUGER BROTHERS CONCERT: The Ashe County Arts Council will host the internationally known performing trio the Kruger Brothers to the stage of the Ashe Civic Center at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25. Kruger Brothers performances are exciting, calming, entertaining and spontaneous, reflecting their sheer joy in playing music. Their virtuoso playing combined with the manner in which they interact with each other and with their audience makes their music uniquely special. Tickets are $27 adults and $5 students and may be purchased online at www.ashecountyarts.org or by calling (336) 846-2787. The Ashe County Civic Center is located at 962 Mt. Jefferson Road in West Jefferson
Jan. 26
WINTERPAWS: The WinterPaws Dog Show benefiting PARTNERS! Canines takes place Sunday, Jan. 26 from 1-3 p.m. Show off your four-legged best friend or just come to see the cutest dogs around in the WinterPaws Dog Show. You may come as a participant with your dog or you may come and watch all the excitement. Registration starts at 12 p.m. There is a $5 entry fee per category. Categories include Most Unique Looking Mix of Breeds; Most Clever Dog Trick; Cutest Looking Dog in the World; Best Winter Fashion Wear and Dog That Most Resembles Its Owner. There will be winners in each category as well as the title Best In Show. For dog (and people) watchers: $5 per adult (children free). You will get a warm spot indoors to see the excitement unfold live.
SHRED FOR THE CUP BIG AIR: The second event of ATP’s signature Shred for the Cup Series, the Big Air, takes place at noon on Sunday, Jan. 26, at Appalachianh Ski Mtn. The Shred for the Cup Series has become the benchmark competition series in the region, with three events held throughout the winter season that test skiers and snowboarders skills in a variety of park disciplines (Rail Jam, Big Air, and Slopestyle). As always, the series has categories and features that cater to all skill levels of both skiers and snowboarders, as well as a dedicated women’s category in both ski and board. For more information, call ASM at (828) 295-7828 or visit www.appskimtn.com/event/arbor-spy-shred-for-the-cup-big-air.
Jan. 29
Jan. 30
