Until July 12
HIGHLAND GAMES: Blaring bagpipes, astounding athletes, delicate dancers, rocking Celtic music and a spectacular highland setting make this colorful celebration of Scottish culture one of the most highly acclaimed highland games in the country. Tickets are between $5-75. For more info, visit gmhg.org, call (828) 733-1333, or email office@gmhg.org The event will take place at 2050 Blowing Rock Highway, Linville.
July 9
LIVE MUSIC: Jonathan Foster is performing at Appalachian Mountain Brewery in Boone from 7-10 p.m. on July 9. This performance is part of Foster’s 2021 U.S. summer tour. Appalachian Mountain Brewery is located at 163 Boone Creek Drive.
July 10
VALLE CRUCIS BIRDWALK: Join the High Country Audubon Society for a bird walk at Valle Crucis Community Park on Wednesday, July 10. Enjoy an opportunity to see beautiful regional birds in a walk led by community members. Social distancing is required. The event will take place from 8:30-10:30 a.m. The Valle Crucis Community Park is located at 2892 Broadstone Road in Banner Elk. For more information about this event email contactus@highcountryaudubon.org.
ROSEN OUTDOOR SCULPTURE WALK: The Rosen Outdoor Sculpture Competition and Exhibition is a national, juried competition presented annually by the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts on the campus of Appalachian State University. Join competition juror Rachel Stevens, on an educational outdoor tour of the selected pieces from this year’s competition. The tour concludes at the Schaefer Center with the announcement of this year’s winners and will also include a reception. This is a free event, however, reservations are requested. For more information visit www.tcva.org The event will be held in the tent next to the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts located at 733 Rivers St., Boone.
COUNTRY BREAKFAST: The Foscoe Grandfather Community Center and Park will hold its monthly country breakfast on Saturday, July 10, from 7:30 to 10 a.m. Traditional breakfast items will be available for dine-in or carry out at a suggested donation of $10 per person. The FGCC is located at 233 Park Road, Banner Elk — just behind the Grandfather Trout Farm in Foscoe. All donations go to fund and support the community park and facilities.
JASON ISBELL AND THE 400 UNIT: Americana outfit Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit make a tour stop in Boone to promote their newest release, Reunions. The former Drive-By Trucker and his bandmates open the season with an unforgettable evening of rousing anthems and lyrical standouts. Spill Magazine says Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit “are the freshest sound to emerge from the nexus of folk and country in many years. Their music is articulate and rocking, simple and yet able to present complex ideas; rooted in the past with their eyes and hearts fixed firmly on the future. The concert will take place from 8-10 p.m. at Kid Brewer Stadium located at 270 Stadium Drive in Boone. Tickets start at $60. For more information visit appsummer.org/event/jason-isbell-and-the-400-unit/.
July 13, 20 and 27
BEGINNER SHAG LESSONS: The Boone Shag Club is teaching the North Carolina State Dance, the Carolina Shag. Becky and Gary Doran are Competitive Shaggers and will be teaching the beginners lessons in July. Lessons will take place at the Green Park Inn located at 9239 Valley Blvd. in Blowing Rock. Admission for new comers is $30 and includes 2021 Boone Shag Club membership. Partners are strongly recommended, but not necessary. Lessons begin promply at 6 p.m.; instructors ask participants to not be late. Lessons are taught in a progression, so participants should plan to attend all four lessons to get the most out of the dance.
July 14
COFFEE CONNECTIONS: The Watauga Women in Leadership is hosting its next Coffee Connections event in person from 8-9 a.m. on July 14 at Ransom Pub and Event Venue — located at 747 West King St. The event will feature Erich Schlenker, the managing director of the Center for Entrepreneurship at Appalachian State University, as he shares his insights on the value of an entrepreneurial mindset. A light breakfast will be available along with orange juice and coffee. Tickets for 2021 Watauga Women in Leadership members are complimentary. All others may purchase tickets for $5. To register, visit www.boonechamber.com/events/coffee-connections--july-2021.
DANIEL BOONE NATIVE GARDENS TOUR: The Blue Ridge Chapter of the North Carolina Native Plant Society is offering a tour of the Daniel Boone Native Gardens in Boone on Wednesday, July 14, from 6:30-8:15 p.m. This outdoor meeting is a great chance to learn about the gardens, learn about gardening with native plants and see what the Native Plant Society is all about. New members and guests are welcome. Brochures and other resources will be available to answer questions about gardening with native plants, and information stations will be placed around the gardens from 7-8 p.m. to provide information on a variety of topics. Refreshments will be offered complimentary of Stick Boy; native plants will be given away as door prizes at 8 p.m. The gardens are funded by donations, and event organizers ask that attendees donate $2 for the gardens into the donation box at the gatehouse to receive a door prize ticket. For more information about the event, visit tinyurl.com/DanielBooneNativeGardenTour.
VALLE CRUCIS BIRDWALK: Join the High Country Audubon Society for a bird walk at Valle Crucis Community Park on Wednesday, July 14. Enjoy an opportunity to see beautiful regional birds in a walk led by one of your community members. Social distancing is required. The event will take place from 8:30 — 10:30 a.m. at the Valle Crucis Community Park located at 2892 Broadstone Road in Banner Elk. For more information email contactus@highcountryaudubon.org.
July 15
ASHE WORSHIP CENTER VBS:The Ashe County Worship Center will be having vacation Bible School July 15-18 6:00-8:30 p.m. The Ashe County Worship Center is located at 863 Ray Taylor Road in West Jefferson. Everyone welcome. For more info contact Pastor Chuck at (336) 846-1189
July 16
FUN IN THE SUN FIELD DAY: The Lois E. Harrill Senior Center will be hosting an outdoor Fun in the Sun field day on Friday July 16 from 9-11 a.m. for seniors aged 60 or older. Local agencies will be on-site to lead games and offer refreshments, resources and door prizes. The senior center invites community members to join for the outdoor event at no cost. For more information about the games or about joining the senior center, call Billie Lister at (828) 265-8090 or email billie.lister@watgov.org.
July 18-24
FOSCOE CHRISTIAN CHURCH VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL: Foscoe Christian Church is hosting its Vacation Bible School July 18-24 from 5:30-8 p.m. each night. A light dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. All are welcome to the “Concrete and Cranes VBS” at Foscoe Christian Church, located at 8834 N.C. 105 in Boone. More information about the church can be found at www.foscoechristianchurch.org or by calling (828) 963-4395.
MIDWAY BAPTIST CHURCH VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL: Midway Baptist Church in West Jefferson, located across from Walmart, will have vacation bible school July 18-July 22 from 6-8:30 p.m. nightly. A meal is included. There will be classes for babies through adults. All are welcome to attend. For more information, visit www.midwaybaptistnc.org or call (336) 246-2012.
July 30-31
THE GATHERING: The seventh hosting of The Gathering will take place July 30-31 at Alliance Bible Fellowship. The Gathering is a non-denominational Christian women’s event, the last of which was held January 2020 with women in attendance from over 70 churches in and around the High Country. The July 30 event will take place 7-9 p.m.; the group will reconvene from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on July 31 to continue time of fellowship, worship, teaching and ministry. More information can be found at www.gatheringnc.com.
Aug. 6-7
BACK 2 SCHOOL: The 2021 Back 2 School Festival will be held in-person on Aug. 6 and 7 at Watauga High School, with each school in Watauga County being assigned a specific time for students and their families to pick up school supplies. For event times for each school or to learn more about how to get involved, visit www.back2schoolfestival.org.
REOCCURING
GREEN PARK INN: Continuing through the summer, Charlie Ellis — with Dave Braun — will perform from 6-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at Greenpark Inn, 9239 Valley Blvd., Blowing Rock. No admission charge. For more information call (828) 414-9230.
HORN IN THE WEST OUTDOOR DRAMA: Horn In The West is our nation’s longest-running Revolutionary War outdoor drama. The play brings to life the story of the hardy pioneers who, with the help of famed frontiersman Daniel Boone, and Cherokee allies, settled in the Blue Ridge wilderness as they sought freedom from British tyranny. Loved by young and old, the Horn In The West outdoor drama has been performed each summer since 1952 in the heart of Boone. The venue, Daniel Boone Amphitheatre, was named one of the most beautiful outdoor theatres in the nation. This adventure has offered thrilling outdoor entertainment to generations of visitors since it premiered in 1952. The performance runs nightly except Mondays at 8 p.m., late June through early August. The house gates open at 7:30 p.m. Arrive earlier and tour the Hickory Ridge Living History Museum. The museum is open during the day (except Mondays) for 45-minute tours, and during the evening from 5:30 until show time. This event will be reoccurring weekly until Aug. 13 and will take place at Daniel Boone Park located at 591 Horn in the West Drive in Boone. For more information regarding ticket pricing visit www.horninthewest.com/ or call (828) 264-2120.
