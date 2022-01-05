To submit items for the print calendar, please email calendar@mountaintimes.com. To post an event to our web calendars, visit our websites under the Events tab. Entries should be complete and concise.
Jan. 12
VALLE CRUCIS WEDNESDAY WALK: This year we welcome Paul Laurent, naturalist and professional birding guide, as our regular leader for the Wednesday Walks! When Paul is unavailable, we will likely have Steve, Guy, Anita, or our many other members leading, but there is a slight chance of a self-guided walk. The event will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Valle Crucis Community Park.
Jan. 20
The 6th Annual High Country Economic Kickoff Breakfast is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 20, from 7:30 a.m.-9:45 a.m. in the Grandview Ballroom of Appalachian State University. The event is co-hosted by the Boone Area Chamber and Blowing Rock Chambers of Commerce and is presented by Peak Insurance Group. Dr. Harry Davis, longtime Appalachian State Walker College of Business faculty member and member of the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, and Christopher Chung, President/CEO of The Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, will provide remarks that detail 2022 for EDPNC. For questions, contact the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce at (828) 264-2225 or email David@boonechamber.com.
RECURRING
OLD-TIME JAMS AT THE JONES HOUSE: Weekly old-time jams at the Jones House return on Thursdays from 7 — 10 p.m. Bring an acoustic instrument to play along or just enjoy the music as local musicians play old-time fiddle and folk songs until the “last call for tunes” at 9:45 p.m. Email brandon.holder@townofboone.net for more information. Located at 604 West King Street and is free and open to the public.
GRIEFSHARE RECOVERY GROUP: GriefShare recovery seminar and support group will meet the third Monday of each month from 6 to 8 p.m., beginning July 19. Meetings will take place at Church of Jesus Christ Meeting Room, located at 288 Calvary St. in Newland. Attendance is free, and participants will receive a free workbook. Childcare will be provided for children through the 4th grade. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics. To learn more call Christine at (828) 898-8203 or Gail at (828) 260-1298
BOONE Al-Anon FAMILY GROUP: Al-Anon, an anonymous fellowship for friends and families of alcoholics, will hold in-person meetings Wednesdays and Fridays at noon, at Boone United Methodist Church. The church is located at 471 New Market Blvd., Boone. The group will continue to host virtual meetings via Zoom Mondays and Fridays at noon. Social distancing and masks are required for non-vaccinated people. For more information, including Zoom access, call (828) 898-3072 or (828) 773-8734
MOUNTAIN LAUREL QUILT GUILD: The Mountain Laurel Quilt Guild holds its regular monthly meetings on the first Tuesday of each month at 1 p.m. The group meets in the conference room on the second floor of the Lois E. Harrill Senior Center, located at 132 Poplar Grove Connector in Boone. For more information call Sue Stell at (704) 609-1449.
