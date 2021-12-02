To submit items for the print calendar, please email calendar@mountaintimes.com. To post an event to our web calendars, visit our websites under the Events tab. Entries should be complete and concise.
Dec. 4
On Dec. 4 at 3 p.m.: join in a sing-along of familiar Christmas carols inside the beautiful sanctuary of the historic Banner Elk Presbyterian Church. The Inaugural Community Carol Sing is a 45-minute casual service that includes favorites for adults and children alike, ranging from “Let it Snow” to “Joy to the World.” The grand piano and pipe organ provide accompaniment. Soloists and special musicians allow the audience to take a few breaks. It’s part of the Small Town Christmas Weekend in Banner Elk. Both admission and parking are free. Masks are recommended. The church, founded in 1893, is located at 420 College Drive, adjacent to Lees-McRae College campus.
For more info, go to www.bannerelkpresbyterian.org/carol-sing.
Dec. 19
ENCOUNTERING THE MIRACLE: Join Generation Excellent at Midway Baptist Church on Dec. 19 at 11 a.m. as they present an up-close and personal story of those who encountered the miraculous birth of Christ. They tell how their lives were forever changed because of a little baby and remind guests that once they have had a true encounter with Jesus, they can never be the same. Generation Excellent will accept clothing donations collect clothing for Operation Christmas Child at the event. They ask that guests donate scarves, hats, gloves, socks shirts and pants.
RECURRING
GRIEFSHARE RECOVERY GROUP: GriefShare recovery seminar and support group will meet the third Monday of each month from 6 to 8 p.m., beginning July 19. Meetings will take place at Church of Jesus Christ Meeting Room, located at 288 Calvary St. in Newland. Attendance is free, and participants will receive a free workbook. Childcare will be provided for children through the 4th grade. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics. To learn more call Christine at (828) 898-8203 or Gail at (828) 260-1298
BOONE Al-Anon FAMILY GROUP: Al-Anon, an anonymous fellowship for friends and families of alcoholics, will hold in-person meetings Wednesdays and Fridays at noon, at Boone United Methodist Church. The church is located at 471 New Market Blvd., Boone. The group will continue to host virtual meetings via Zoom Mondays and Fridays at noon. Social distancing and masks are required for non-vaccinated people. For more information, including Zoom access, call (828) 898-3072 or (828) 773-8734
MOUNTAIN LAUREL QUILT GUILD: The Mountain Laurel Quilt Guild holds its regular monthly meetings on the first Tuesday of each month at 1 p.m. The group meets in the conference room on the second floor of the Lois E. Harrill Senior Center, located at 132 Poplar Grove Connector in Boone. For more information call Sue Stell at (704) 609-1449.
