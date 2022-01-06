To submit items for the print calendar, please email calendar@mountaintimes.com. To post an event to our web calendars, visit our websites under the Events tab. Entries should be complete and concise.
Jan. 12
VALLE CRUCIS BIRD WALK: Join the High Country Audubon Society for a bird walk at Valle Crucis Community Park on Wednesday, January 12 from 9:30-111:30 a.m. Enjoy an opportunity to see beautiful regional birds in a walk led by a community member. Social distancing is required. To find out more email contactus@highcountryaudubon.org.
RECURRING
GRIEF SHARE RECOVERY GROUP: GriefShare recovery seminar and support group will meet the third Monday of each month from 6 to 8 p.m., beginning July 19. Meetings will take place at Church of Jesus Christ Meeting Room, located at 288 Calvary St. in Newland. Attendance is free, and participants will receive a free workbook. Childcare will be provided for children through the 4th grade. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics. To learn more call Christine at (828) 898-8203 or Gail at (828) 260-1298
BOONE Al-Anon: Adult Children of Alcoholics & Dysfunctional Families (ACA)/ Al-Anon will meet on Sunday evenings at 8 p.m., at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Boone. This is a Twelve Step, Twelve Tradition support group focusing on learning tools to change the unhealthy behaviors and attitude patterns we developed while growing up in alcoholic or otherwise dysfunctional homes. For more information, call Kelly at (828) 719-5312, or Morgan at (828) 773-4574. For a list of online meetings, check www.acawso.org.
MOUNTAIN LAUREL QUILT GUILD: The Mountain Laurel Quilt Guild holds its regular monthly meetings on the first Tuesday of each month at 1 p.m. The group meets in the conference room on the second floor of the Lois E. Harrill Senior Center, located at 132 Poplar Grove Connector in Boone. For more information call Sue Stell at (704) 609-1449.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.