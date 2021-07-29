To submit items for the print calendar, please email calendar@mountaintimes.com. To post an event to our web calendars, visit our websites under the Events tab. Entries should be complete and concise.
July 30
BEER FOR BREAKFAST: Four middle-aged buddies reunite for a “guys’ weekend” — complete with old music and cheap beer. These guys are out to prove they’ve still got it, so they are going to party like it’s 1979! It’s all going well until one of them doesn’t show up...but his wife does. Snowed in overnight, an epic struggles ensues: will man be judged the superior sex or will woman prevail? And perhaps most importantly, if Doritos are made of corn, why can’t they be considered a vegetable? This play is presented by the Ensemble Stage Theater located at 185 Azalea Circle SE in Banner Elk. Cost of admission is Adults $26, Senior/Student/Military $24, Kids (16 & under) $12. The play will begin at 7:30 p.m. on 7/30, 7/31, 8/3, 8/6, and 8/7. For more information call (828) 414-1844.
July 30-31
THE GATHERING: The seventh hosting of The Gathering will take place July 30-31 at Alliance Bible Fellowship. The Gathering is a non-denominational Christian women’s event, the last of which was held January 2020 with women in attendance from over 70 churches in and around the High Country. The July 30 event will take place 7-9 p.m.; the group will reconvene from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on July 31 to continue time of fellowship, worship, teaching and ministry. More information can be found at www.gatheringnc.com.
July 30- Sept. 3
The town of Boone’s Summer Concerts: at the Jones House will host musical guests Pretty Little Goad Duo and The Appalucians Friday, July 30. Concerts for the weekly series are scheduled every Friday through Sept. 3, starting at 5 p.m. This year’s lineup features a variety of musical genres including, folk, bluegrass, jazz, soul, gospel and more. Summer concerts at the Jones House are free and open to the public and are held rain or shine. For more information about the series, including a complete schedule, visit www.joneshouse.org or call (828) 268-6280.
July 31
VALLE CRUCIS BIRDWALK: Join the High Country Audubon Society for a bird walk at Valle Crucis Community Park on Wednesday, July 31. Enjoy an opportunity to see beautiful regional birds in a walk led by one of your community members. Social distancing is required. The event will take place from 8:30 — 10:30 a.m. at Valle Crucis Community Park located at 2892 Broadstone Road in Banner Elk. The event is free and open to the public. for more information email contactus@highcountryaudubon.org.
TREATMENT OF TRAUMA: NAMI High Country is hosting “Treatment of Trauma,” a public information program via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom. The information session will be presented by Ashley McKinney, a local therapist. The Zoom link can be found at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89693958646. For more information, contact Mike Tanner at pres@namihighccountry.org.
RANKY TANKY: The soulful songs of the Gullah culture are brought to life by this Grammy-winning quintet of native South Carolinians who mix Low Country traditions with large doses of jazz, gospel, funk and R&B. “Gullah” comes from West African language and means “a people blessed by God.” “Ranky Tanky” translates loosely as “Work It” or “Get Funky.” From playful game songs to ecstatic shouts, from heartbreaking spirituals to delicate lullabies, the musical roots of Charleston, SC are fertile ground from which these contemporary artists are grateful to have grown. The show will last from 8-10 p.m. at the State Farm Concert Lot located at Intramural Field Road Lot in Boone. Two, four and six-person pods cost $70, $130 and $180. For more information call (800) 841-2787.
MOVIES UNDER THE STARS: Head up to Beech Mountain to enjoy a FREE outdoor movie on the slopes: The Karate Kid (PG). Gates open at 7:30 p.m. and the movie will premiere at 8:45 p.m. Beech Mountain Brewing Co. will be on-site serving beer, popcorn, nachos, drinks and snacks. All ages are welcome and all shows are free. Parking is located in lot 1. The movies are shown on the Play Yard slope, located in front of the Lodge. Blankets and lawn chairs are permitted. Beech Mountain Resort is located at 1007 Beech Mountain Parkway. For more information call (800) 438-2093.
Aug. 3
NATIONAL NIGHT OUT: The Watauga County Second Annual National Night Out is taking place from 4-7:30 p.m. on Aug. 3 at Watauga High School. National Night Out is an annual community building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods a safer and more caring place to live. The Aug. 3 event will have K-9 demonstrations, a bounce house, music, food trucks, kids crafts and more. For more information, contact the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 264-3761 or the Boone Police Department at (828) 268-6900.
MOUNTAIN LAUREL QUILT GUILD: The Mountain Laurel Quilt Guild will hold its monthly meeting on Tuesday, August 3rd at 1:00 p.m. We meet in the conference room on the second floor of the Senior Center on Poplar Grove Connector in Boone. New members and beginning quilters are welcome. For more information contact Sue Stell at stell.susan@gmail.com or (704) 609-1449.
Aug. 4
TROUT LAKE BIRDWALK: Join the High Country Audubon Society for a bird walk at Trout Lake on Wednesday, August 4. Enjoy an opportunity to see beautiful regional birds in a walk led by one of your community members. Social distancing is required. The event will last from 8:30 — 10:30 a.m. and will begin at the Trout Lake Parking Lot at Moses H. Cone Park, in Blowing Rock. The event is free. For more information email contactus@highcountryaudubon.org.
Aug. 5
POWER OF THE PURSE: Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge will host the 2021 Power of the Purse luncheon on Aug. 5. The event takes place at Blue Ridge Mountain Club, located at 9401 Reynolds Parkway, Boone, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Doors for the event open at 11 a.m. To purchase tickets or learn more about Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge, visit womensfundoftheblueridge.org.
Aug. 6-7
BACK 2 SCHOOL: The 2021 Back 2 School Festival will be held in-person on Aug. 6 and 7 at Watauga High School, with each school in Watauga County being assigned a specific time for students and their families to pick up school supplies. For event times for each school or to learn more about how to get involved, visit www.back2schoolfestival.org.
Aug. 6
KING BEES BUZZ: The Watauga County Public Library invites the community to a free concert with The King Bees, Friday, Aug. 6, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on the lawn at the library, 140 Queen Street in Boone, NC. Parking for the event is free. Patrons are encouraged to bring a folding lawn chair or blanket and to pack a picnic basket. In the event of rain, the concert will be livestreamed on the libraries YouTube channel, which will be posted to the libraries Facebook here: www.facebook.com/wataugacountylibrary. For more information call (828) 260-3254.
Aug. 7
CCC WIPEOUT!: Boone United Methodist Church, located at 471 New Market Blvd., will host a Church Community Clearance sale on Aug. 7 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. The event will take place outside and feature all kinds of finds, including a boutique. For more information contact Addie at (386) 717-0267.
RUMMAGE SALE: Boone United Methodist Church is hosting a Church Community Clearance Rummage Sale from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Aug. 7. There will be tables for $2, $5, $10 and $20 items; items will include children’s items, knick knacks, pet supplies, jewelry, household items and clothes. The rummage sale will be located outside of the church, which is located at 471 New Market Blvd. In the case of bad weather, call Lisa at (336) 877-6299.
WATSON FAMILY REUNION: The Watson family reunion is taking place at the Deep Gap Fire Department starting on Aug. 7. Registration begins at 11 a.m. Food and door prizes will be provided. Attendees are asked to bring a covered dish and drink for the luncheon as well as family photos. For more information, contact Roy Watson at (336) 877-7482, Jack Watson at (336) 846-1221 or Louise Greene at (828) 297-3409.
BROOKSHIRE PARK BIRD WALK: Join the High Country Audubon Society for a bird walk at Brookshire Park on Saturday, July 31. Enjoy an opportunity to see beautiful regional birds and a wet prairie ecosystem in a walk led by one of your community members. Social distancing is required. The event will begin at Boone’s Brookshire Park located at 250 Brookshire Road at 8 a.m. and will last until 11 a.m. The event is free. For more information email contactus@highcountryaudubon.org.
Aug.9-11
BOONE BOUNCERS SUMMER CAMP: The Boone Bouncers’ Summer Jump Rope camp will be held Aug.9-11 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. each day. The camp will take place at Big Blue Center for Expressive Arts, located at 174 Old East King St., Boone. The cost of the camp is $70 and includes a jump rope.
REOCCURING
GREEN PARK INN: Continuing through the summer, Charlie Ellis — with Dave Braun — will perform from 6-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at Greenpark Inn, 9239 Valley Blvd., Blowing Rock. No admission charge. For more information call (828) 414-9230.
HORN IN THE WEST OUTDOOR DRAMA: Horn In The West is our nation’s longest-running Revolutionary War outdoor drama. The play brings to life the story of the hardy pioneers who, with the help of famed frontiersman Daniel Boone, and Cherokee allies, settled in the Blue Ridge wilderness as they sought freedom from British tyranny. Loved by young and old, the Horn In The West outdoor drama has been performed each summer since 1952 in the heart of Boone. The venue, Daniel Boone Amphitheatre, was named one of the most beautiful outdoor theatres in the nation. This adventure has offered thrilling outdoor entertainment to generations of visitors since it premiered in 1952. The performance runs nightly except Mondays at 8 p.m., late June through early August. The house gates open at 7:30 p.m. Arrive earlier and tour the Hickory Ridge Living History Museum. The museum is open during the day (except Mondays) for 45-minute tours, and during the evening from 5:30 until show time. This event will be reoccurring weekly until Aug. 13 and will take place at Daniel Boone Park located at 591 Horn in the West Drive in Boone. For more information regarding ticket pricing visit www.horninthewest.com/ or call (828) 264-2120.
GRIEFSHARE RECOVERY GROUP: GriefShare recovery seminar and support group will meet the third Monday of each month from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., beginning July 19. Meetings will take place at Church of Jesus Christ Meeting Room, located at 288 Calvary St. in Newland. Attendance is free, and participants will receive a free workbook. Childcare will be provided for children through the 4th grade. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics. To learn more call Christine at (828) 898-8203 or Gail at (828) 260-1298
