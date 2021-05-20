To submit items for the print calendar, please email calendar@mountaintimes.com. To post an event to our web calendars, visit our websites under the Events tab. Entries should be complete and concise.
May 22
ART IN THE PARK: Art in the Park was created in 1962 by a handful of area artists and craftspeople to showcase local talent; it’s now host to 90 artisans at each show, where some of the best local and regional artists and craftspeople showcase their handcrafted jewelry, pottery, fiber, glass, photography, painting and more. Art in the Park’s high standards and professional jury attract thousands of visitors from all over the Southeast each month. Prices for objects, from a handmade postcard to a large piece of furniture, range from $5 to $5,000. The event will take place on May 22, June 12, July 17, Aug. 14, Sept. 11 and Oct 2. For more information call (828) 295-7851.
May 23
BLOWING ROCK CONCERTS IN THE PARK: Bring a lawn chair or blanket to Memorial Park on Main Street to enjoy the music; all concerts begin at 4 p.m. Free, family-friendly entertainment from a variety of musical genres. For more information call (828) 295-7851.
May 26
BLOWING ROCK BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION: The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce is hosting a ribbon cutting to celebrate the grand re-opening of the 1888 Museum at 4 p.m. Following the ribbon cutting, celebrate the town of Blowing Rock’s birthday at the Gazebo in Memorial Park. The celebration has been postponed from March and will be hosted by the Blowing Rock Historical Society. This is a free event.
WATAUGA REPUBLICAN WOMENS CLUB MEETING: The Watauga County Republican Women’s Club (WCRWC) will have its next monthly meeting on Wednesday, May 26, at the Sagebrush Steakhouse in Boone. The meeting will begin at noon. All interested in furthering the Republican cause in The High Country are welcome to attend and are invited to join. Call (828) 832-6864 for more information. The WCRWC meets the last Wednesday of each month. See the group on Facebook and learn more.
May 28
FIBER WEARABLES AND TAPESTRY WEAVING:Lin Oglesby and Sandy Adair are teaming up to demo their respective fiber arts: fiber wearable construction and tapestry weaving. This demonstration will be held on the front porch of the the Moses Cone Manor from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to watch and ask questions while the demonstrators work and talk about their creative process. The event is free to the public. For more information call (828) 298-7928.
BOONE BIGFOOTS SEASON OPENER: Boone Bigfoots play their first game of the season against the Statesville Owls. Game time is at 6 p.m. at Beaver Field. Admission is $8.50. For more information visit www.bigfootsbaseball.com/tickets.
May 29
ARTIST IN RESIDENCE AT EDGEWOOD: Artists in Residence at Edgewood Cottage begins May 29 and goes through Sept. 19. Visit the gallery inside Edgewood Cottage, see free art shows, and purchase pieces directly from the artists. New artists arrive each Monday. Edgewood Cottage, built in 1890, is the former home of American artist Elliott Dangerfield. It is transformed into an art gallery that hosts and supports artists each summer during Artists in Residence. This event is free to the public. For more information visit www.artistsatedgewood.org/.
RHODODENDRON RAMBLE: A series of 20-minute walks will highlight Grandfather Mountain’s rhododendron species and blooms. Guests can meet the park’s naturalists at the Nature Museum to obtain a map and information on where to find the most beautiful blooms, with special programming throughout the day highlighting this High Country jewel. This reoccurring event will last May 29 until June 6 and will take place at 2 p.m. For more information contact the Grandfather Mountain attraction at (800) 468-7325.
BOONE BIGFOOTS BASEBALL: Boone Bigfoots play the Greensboro Monarchs for their second game of the season. Game time is at 6 p.m. at Beaver Field. Admission is $8.50. For more information visit www.bigfootsbaseball.com/tickets.
May 31
SUGAR MOUNTAIN GRILLIN’ AND CHILLIN’ CONCERT SERIES: Enjoy food, drinks and tunes on the big deck overlooking the golf course and panoramic mountain views. Wear your dancing shoes. Seating is also available inside. Rain or shine. A special dinner buffet is offered by the Caddyshack Cafe from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. – with wine & beer available. Live music runs 6-9 p.m. The event will take place at the Sugar Mountain’s Golf and Tennis Club House Deck, 1054 Sugar Mountain Drive, Sugar Mountain, Sugar Mountain. Admission and parking is free. The Rockabillys will be performing this Memorial Day. For more information about this event call (828) 898-1025.
Through May 31
VALLE COUNTRY FAIR GRANT APPLICATIONS: The Mission and Outreach Commission of the Episcopal Church of the Holy Cross in Valle Crucis invites grant applications from nonprofit, charitable organizations in Watauga and Avery Counties. Grants are awarded from proceeds from the Valle Country Fair (to be held Oct. 16). The application process is now open through 5 p.m. Friday, May 31. All completed applications must be received by that time. Applications must be submitted as a PDF file and sent to vcfgrants@gmail.com. The MOC will evaluate and determine this year’s recipients during the summer. All applicants will receive a letter via email of their grant status no later than mid-August. See more detailed instructions for grant applications by visiting vallecountryfair.org.
June 3
MACRAME DEMO: Jim Gentry will be demonstrating the craft of macramé as he creates colorful bracelets and necklaces. This demonstration will be held on the front porch of the the Moses Cone Manor from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to watch and ask questions while the demonstrators work and talk about their creative process. For more information call (828) 298-7928.
June 4-6
KING STREET ART MARKET: Curio, Draba, and the Watauga Arts Council are welcoming the warm season with a pop-up market on King Street. Come shop local arts and goods, say hi to some artists from the area, and hang out the first weekend of June. The market will begin during First Friday Art Crawl June 4th and be set up through Sunday night with live demonstrations and other fun throughout, celebrating our small town’s amazing vending culture. Come shop art, jewelry, writing, apparel, and amazing other demonstration of our town’s talent. The event will take place on June 4 from 5-9 p.m., on June 5, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and on June 6, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Registration for vendors is open. Slots $25 and a 35 percent sales commission, benefitting the Watauga County Arts Council. For more information contact the Watauga Arts Council at (828) 264-1789.
June 5
DANIEL BOONE DAY: Celebrate the life of Daniel Boone at the Hickory Ridge Living History Museum. See demonstrations related to the life of Daniel Boone like surveying, long hunting, and presentations about various aspects of Daniel Boone’s life. This is perfect for students, families, history buffs, or people who would love to learn about our North Carolina history and heritage. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hickory Ridge Living History Museum, at 591 Horn in the West Drive, in Boone. Tickets are $10 for Adults, $7 for kids 5-12. For more information call (828) 264-2120.
RIVER SNOKEL ON THE WATAUGA: Join MountainTrue’s High Country Water Quality Administrator, Hannah Woodburn and take the plunge to explore the unique ecosystems of the Watauga River. Hannah is a graduate student at Appalachian State University in biochemical toxicity and is one of the leading experts on the Watauga and its ecology. She is intimately familiar with the area and the river ecosystem and is eager to help us find some smallmouth bass, black nose dace, rainbow and brown trout, and hopefully some tangerine darters! River snorkeling allows you an unparalleled viewpoint to explore all the nooks and crannies of your local river. By peeking under the water, you can find yourself swimming alongside darting fish or face-to-face with the tiny insect larvae that feed them. If you’re lucky, you may even catch a glimpse of a Hellbender. The event is Jan 5, from 10 a.m. from 12 p.m. The event will take place at the 321 Gorge Access 2531 Old Watauga River Rd. Cost for this event is $20 for MountainTrue Members; $30 For MountainTrue membership + Ticket. For more information visit outings@mountaintrue.org.
June 10-13
BLOWING ROCK CHARITY HORSE SHOW: Head to the Broyhill Equestrian Preserve for the Saddlebred Division and first weekend of the Blowing Rock Charity Horse Show. The glitz and glam lasts all weekend, with can’t-miss classes like the Three and Five Gaited Open championships, the fine harness division, and roadster classes, with Hackney ponies competing alongside the American Saddlebreds in this division. The event will take place at the Broyhill Equestrian Preserve located at 1500 Laurel Lane, Blowing Rock and will begin at 9 a.m. The event is $10 per day, children 12 and under are free. For more information call (828) 295-4700.
June 18
DOC WATSON DAY: The 2021 Doc Watson Day Celebration will take place virtually. Join the Town of Boone and The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country on Friday, June 18 at 7:00 p.m. for a free, livestreamed concert from the Appalachian Theatre in Downtown Boone. It will feature hosts Patrick and Kay Crouch, a video montage with greetings and pre-recorded performances from some of Doc’s friends and protégés, and a live concert from The Burnett Sisters Band & Colin Ray, followed by Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road. For more information about how to livestream this event visit www.joneshouse.org/doc-watson-day-celebration/ or call (828) 268-6280.
PALETTE PALS: FRANZ MARC’S “BLUE HORSE I” Palette Pals is a new event at Blowing Rock Art and History Museum designed for fun adult/child interaction. Tickets are sold in pairs, so a child and their favorite adult can make art together. Each participant goes home with a finished work of art inspired by a famous work. All materials, including canvasses, acrylic paint, brushes, and aprons, are provided. Our trained instructor will lead you step by step. Light refreshments are complementary. The event will take place at the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum on 159 Ginny Stevens Lane, Blowing Rock. The cost of the event is $85 for general admission per pair and $75 for Museum members. The event will begin at 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. For more information call the BRAHM at (828) 773-5073.
CORK & CANVAS: FRANZ MARC’S “BLUE HORSE I’: Join the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum as we paint inspired by Franz Marc’s “Blue Horse I” in a relaxed atmosphere. Each participant goes home with a finished work of art inspired by a famous work. All materials, including canvasses, acrylic paint, brushes, and aprons, are provided. Our trained instructor will lead you step by step. Wine, beer and light snacks are complimentary. The event will last from 4-6 p.m. and will take place at the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum from 159 Ginny Stevens Lane, Blowing Rock. The event is $45 for general admission and $40 for Museum members. For more information call the BRAHM at (828) 773-5073.
