To submit items for the print calendar, please email calendar@mountaintimes.com. To post an event to our web calendars, visit our websites under the Events tab. Entries should be complete and concise.
July 16
FUN IN THE SUN FIELD DAY: The Lois E. Harrill Senior Center will be hosting an outdoor Fun in the Sun field day on Friday July 16 from 9-11 a.m. for seniors aged 60 or older. Local agencies will be on-site to lead games and offer refreshments, resources and door prizes. The senior center invites community members to join for the outdoor event at no cost. For more information about the games or about joining the senior center, call Billie Lister at (828) 265-8090 or email billie.lister@watgov.org.
July 17
AMERICAN LEGION BREAKFAST: American Legion Post 130 will be hosting its monthly breakfast on Saturday, July 17, from 7-9 a.m. The cost is $8 for an all-you-can-eat country breakfast with coffee complimentary of Bald Guy Brew. The American Legion is located at 135 Bear Trail in Boone, which can be found by driving onto Grand Boulevard at the Jones House and then turning onto Bear Trail.
BRAHM SUMMER EXHIBITION SERIES: The Blowing Rock Art and History Museum’s Summer Exhibition Celebration is almost here. Come join the museum in toasting four new exhibitions on view. Hors-d’oeuvres, a cash bar, and music are offered throughout the evening. You’ll have the chance to meet museum staff, exhibiting artists, featured historians, and fellow cultural enthusiasts from across our High Country community.This reception is free, family-friendly, and a party you don’t want to miss. The event will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on July 16. The BRAHM is located at 159 Ginny Stevens Lane in Blowing Rock.
TESSA LARK AND MICHAEL THURBER: Award-winning violinist Tessa Lark and virtuoso composer/bassist Michael Thurber fuse classical and American music influences to create a wholly original sound. The pair will perform a program that includes works from Bach’s Two-Part Inventions as well as classic fiddle tunes and original compositions that pull from the duo’s paired backgrounds of bluegrass, Appalachian, jazz and bebop music. The event will take place at the Schaefer Center for Performing Arts located at 733 Rivers Street in Boone. Tickets are $35 for in person tickets and free for the livestream viewing. For more information call (800) 841-2787.
July 18-24
FOSCOE CHRISTIAN CHURCH VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL: Foscoe Christian Church is hosting its Vacation Bible School July 18-24 from 5:30-8 p.m. each night. A light dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. All are welcome to the “Concrete and Cranes VBS” at Foscoe Christian Church, located at 8834 N.C. 105 in Boone. More information about the church can be found at www.foscoechristianchurch.org or by calling (828) 963-4395.
MIDWAY BAPTIST CHURCH VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL: Midway Baptist Church in West Jefferson, located across from Walmart, will have vacation bible school July 18-July 22 from 6-8:30 p.m. nightly. A meal is included. There will be classes for babies through adults. All are welcome to attend. For more information, visit www.midwaybaptistnc.org or call (336) 246-2012.
July 19
DULATOWN DOCUMENTARY: Dulatown, located in Lenoir, North Carolina, is a community settled in 1855 and populated mostly by African Americans who share a kinship and the last name of Dula. The two branches of the family started in 1846 when a woman named Harriet Harshaw was sold to “Squire” Alfred Dula, who fathered eight of her 12 children. Alfred Dula provided for Harriet and her children through the gifting of land before his death and in his will thus establishing Dulatown. Dulatown embraces its history at a bi-annual reunion where in recent years both Black and white Dula relatives come together around their shared history and genealogy to publicly acknowledge they share more than just a surname. The screening of the documentary will take place online as part of the Appalachian Summer Festival. Admission for the screening is free. For more information visit appsummer.org/event/dulatown-documentary-film-screening-and-panel-discussion/.
July 20
TESLA QUARTET: Praised for their “superb capacity to find the inner heart of everything they play, regardless of era, style or technical demand” (The International Review of Music), the Tesla Quartet brings refinement and prowess to both new and established repertoire. The ensemble expertly interprets the many layers of Dvorak, Haydn and Bartok in the evening’s program. Tickets are $35 for the in-person show.The show will also be available free via livestream on An Appalachian Summer YouTube channel, An Appalachian Summer Festival Facebook Live, and The Violin Channel Facebook Live. The show will take place at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts located at 733 Rivers Street in Boone. For more information about this show call (800) 841-2787.
July 21
WEUCHOLZ GLOBAL FILM SERIES: TRANSIT: Janet, Moishe and Tina have left their homeland in search of a better life in Israel. Siblings, Janet and Moishe, are among the 40,000 legal foreign guest workers from the Philippines who serve as health care workers, housemaids, construction laborers, and farm hands. Tina arrives at her Aunt Janet’s Tel Aviv doorstep illegally with the hopes of finding work and getting a work visa. Migrant workers are not allowed to bring their families to Israel, and children born to Filipino workers in Israel are not granted citizenship or residency even if their other parent is an Israeli citizen. When Janet and Moishe learn of a new law that allows the Israeli government to deport the children of foreign workers regardless of how long they have lived in Israel, they force their own children into hiding. This is a online event presented by the Appalachian Summer Festival. The price of admission is $5. For more information about this film visit appsummer.org/event/transit/.
July 20 and 27
BEGINNER SHAG LESSONS: The Boone Shag Club is teaching the North Carolina State Dance, the Carolina Shag. Becky and Gary Doran are Competitive Shaggers and will be teaching the beginners lessons in July. Lessons will take place at the Green Park Inn located at 9239 Valley Blvd. in Blowing Rock. Admission for new comers is $30 and includes 2021 Boone Shag Club membership. Partners are strongly recommended, but not necessary. Lessons begin promptly at 6 p.m.; instructors ask participants to not be late. Lessons are taught in a progression, so participants should plan to attend all four lessons to get the most out of the dance.
July 24
BRITISH OCCUPATION OF HICKORY RIDGE: Witness as Hickory Ridge is transformed into a settlement under the occupation of the British Army in 1781. See how citizens reacted to having an army literally on their doorsteps. See how they would fight back without the British knowing. Also see how the British Army treated their subjects after their defeats at Kings Mountain and Cowpens as well as their costly victory at Guilford Courthouse. This event will take place on July 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hickory Ridge History Museum located at 591 Horn In The West Boulevard in Boone. Ticket price is to be announced. For more information call (828) 264-2120.
July 30-31
THE GATHERING: The seventh hosting of The Gathering will take place July 30-31 at Alliance Bible Fellowship. The Gathering is a non-denominational Christian women’s event, the last of which was held January 2020 with women in attendance from over 70 churches in and around the High Country. The July 30 event will take place 7-9 p.m.; the group will reconvene from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on July 31 to continue time of fellowship, worship, teaching and ministry. More information can be found at www.gatheringnc.com.
Aug. 6-7
BACK 2 SCHOOL: The 2021 Back 2 School Festival will be held in-person on Aug. 6 and 7 at Watauga High School, with each school in Watauga County being assigned a specific time for students and their families to pick up school supplies. For event times for each school or to learn more about how to get involved, visit www.back2schoolfestival.org.
Aug. 7
CCC WIPEOUT!: Boone United Methodist Church, located at 471 New Market Blvd., will host a Church Community Clearance sale on Aug. 7 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. The event will take place outside and feature all kinds of finds, including a boutique. For more information contact Addie at (386) 717-0267.
RECURRING
GREEN PARK INN: Continuing through the summer, Charlie Ellis — with Dave Braun — will perform from 6-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at Greenpark Inn, 9239 Valley Blvd., Blowing Rock. No admission charge. For more information call (828) 414-9230.
HORN IN THE WEST OUTDOOR DRAMA: Horn In The West is our nation’s longest-running Revolutionary War outdoor drama. The play brings to life the story of the hardy pioneers who, with the help of famed frontiersman Daniel Boone, and Cherokee allies, settled in the Blue Ridge wilderness as they sought freedom from British tyranny. Loved by young and old, the Horn In The West outdoor drama has been performed each summer since 1952 in the heart of Boone. The venue, Daniel Boone Amphitheatre, was named one of the most beautiful outdoor theatres in the nation. This adventure has offered thrilling outdoor entertainment to generations of visitors since it premiered in 1952. The performance runs nightly except Mondays at 8 p.m., late June through early August. The house gates open at 7:30 p.m. Arrive earlier and tour the Hickory Ridge Living History Museum. The museum is open during the day (except Mondays) for 45-minute tours, and during the evening from 5:30 until show time. This event will be reoccurring weekly until Aug. 13 and will take place at Daniel Boone Park located at 591 Horn in the West Drive in Boone. For more information regarding ticket pricing visit www.horninthewest.com/ or call (828) 264-2120.
GRIEFSHARE RECOVERY GROUP: GriefShare recovery seminar and support group will meet the third Monday of each month from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., beginning July 19. Meetings will take place at Church of Jesus Christ Meeting Room, located at 288 Calvary Street in Newland. Attendance is free, and participants will receive a free workbook. Childcare will be provided for children through the 4th grade. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics. To learn more call Christine at (828) 898-8203 or Gail at (828) 260-1298
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.