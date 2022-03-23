To submit items for the print calendar, please email calendar@mountaintimes.com. To post an event to our web calendars, visit our websites under the Events tab. Entries should be complete and concise.
March 24
BLOOD DONATION: Donate blood with The Blood Connection — the community blood center and proud blood supplier for Watauga Medical Center — at Watauga High School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To make an appointment near you, go to thebloodconnection.org/donate.
March 27
BLOOD DONATION: Donate blood with The Blood Connection — the community blood center and proud blood supplier for Watauga Medical Center — at Walmart in Boone from 1 to 5 p.m. To make an appointment near you, go to thebloodconnection.org/donate.
April 1
BOONE SHAG CLUB: Boone Shag Club welcomes you to join us for our first DJ dance of the season at Land Harbor Rec Ctr. April 1, 7:30-10:30 p.m. DJ Don Staley. $10 Admission, BYOB Beer & Wine. Boone Shag Club welcomes you to join us for our first DJ dance of the 2022 season at the Land Harbor Rec Center, Friday, April 1, 7:30-10:30. $10 Admission, no reservation required. DJ Don Staley will be spinning the tunes. BYOB beer & wine; bring snacks for your table to share. Contact Gary Doran at (336) 262-2125 or roostanc@gmail.com for more information. Ice is available. Follow our website at booneshagclub.com for all our events and up to date information.
April 2
Blowing Rock Trout Derby. Register your fish for measuring if caught from any PUBLIC lake, creek or river (trout farms not eligible and can be detected) at Derby HQ, Blowing Rock Clubhouse, 108 Lakeside Drive, Blowing Rock (just west of the Robbins Swimming Pool), by 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, to be eligible for prizes. Mayview Lake at Broyhill Park in Blowing Rock is restricted to fishing by children 11 and under and persons with disabilities. No fishing license is required for Mayview Lake. There is a limit of three fish per person from Mayview Lake. All Fishing and Wildlife laws should be followed for Watauga County public waters, including possession of valid fishing license and following all posted regulations. No entry fees are required and no pre-registration is necessary for participation in the Trout Derby. Prizes are awarded at 4:30pm at Derby Headquarters. MORE INFORMATION: https://blowingrock.com/troutderby/
April 5
WWIL: Watauga Women in Leadership: run by The Boone Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a “Lunch and Learn” event named “What’s Strong with You?” which will take place on April 5 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hampton Inn. Associate director in Business Career Services at Appalachian State University’s Walker College of Business, Maureen Cathey, will be the guest speaker. Lunch will be provided to those who attend this event.
May 1
BOONE SHAG CLUB: Boone Shag Club hosts 5 week Beginner Carolina Shag Lessons in May on Tuesdays 6-7pm at Green Park Inn. Boone Shag Club hosts 5 week Beginner Carolina Shag Lessons in May on Tuesdays 6-7 p.m. at Green Park Inn, Blowing Rock. Competitive shaggers and club members Gary and Becky Doran will instruct for 5 consecutive weeks on the basics of Carolina Shag dancing. They will have you on the floor having fun! Cost is $30 per person which includes a 2022 annual membership to our club. Class dates: May 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31.
RECURRING
ACA: Adult Children of Alcoholics & Dysfunctional Families (ACA)/ Al-Anon will meet on Sunday evenings at 8 p.m., at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Boone. This is a Twelve Step, Twelve Tradition support group focusing on learning tools to change the unhealthy behaviors and attitude patterns we developed while growing up in alcoholic or otherwise dysfunctional homes. For more information, call Kelly at (828) 719-5312, or Morgan at (828) 773-4574. For a list of online meetings, check www.acawso.org.
BOONE Al-Anon FAMILY GROUP: Al-Anon, an anonymous fellowship for friends and families of alcoholics, will hold in-person meetings Wednesdays and Fridays at noon, at Boone United Methodist Church. The church is located at 471 New Market Blvd., Boone. The group will continue to host virtual meetings via Zoom Mondays and Fridays at noon. Social distancing and masks are required for non-vaccinated people.
BOONE SHAG CLUB: Boone Shag Club weekly dancing on Tuesday evenings at the Green Park Inn. All welcome, $3 member, $5 guest. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Boone Shag Club has reopened for 2022. Come join us for our weekly club Carolina Shag dancing at the Green Park Inn on Tuesday evenings from 7:30-9:30. Bar service available. Members $3, guest $5. Annual memberships are $30 for 2022. Stay up to date on our website, booneshagclub.com. Need to speak to us call (828) 278-7436 or email booneshagclub@gmail.com.
MOUNTAIN LAUREL QUILT GUILD: The Mountain Laurel Quilt Guild holds its regular monthly meetings on the first Tuesday of each month at 1 p.m. The group meets in the conference room on the second floor of the Lois E. Harrill Senior Center, located at 132 Poplar Grove Connector in Boone. For more information call Sue Stell at (704) 609-1449.
