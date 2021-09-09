To submit items for the print calendar, please email calendar@mountaintimes.com. To post an event to our web calendars, visit our websites under the Events tab. Entries should be complete and concise.
Sept. 9-11
BLUE BEAR MUSIC FESTIVAL: The Blue Bear Music Festival is a three-day music festival on the grounds of Blue Bear Mountain Camp Sept. 9-11. Enjoy the spectacular views and incredible music, while only eight miles away from the town of Boone. This year’s lineup includes: Steel Wheels, Texas Gentlemen, Acoustic Syndicate, Sol Driven Train, Dirty Grass Soul, Jeff Little Trio, Tim Carter Band, South Hill Banks, Mel Jones and more. Blue Bear Mountain Camp is located at 196 Blue Bear Mountain Road, Todd. More information can be found at www.musicfestatbluebearmountain.com.
Sept. 10
JOHN STICKLEY TRIO: John Stickley Trio is an instrumental trio, who’s deep grooves, innovative flatpicking, and sultry, spacey violin moves the listener’s head, heart and feet. The band will perform at Ashe Civic Center, located at 962 Mount Jefferson Rd., West Jefferson, on Sept. 10. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. For more information contact the Ashe County Arts Council at info@ashecountyarts.org.
Sept. 11
BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT: Watauga Parks and Recreation is hosting a three-on-three basketball tournament on Sept. 11. Games will take place at the Watauga Community Recreation Center from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Games could be played that Friday or that Sunday if team registration warrants. Six divisions will be offered: men’s competitive, men’s recreational, women’s, high school male, high school female and men’s over 50. Teams are guaranteed four games but could play up to seven games in the day. To sign up for the tournament, visit rec.watgov.org/wbwsc/webtrac.wsc/splash.html.
HUNTER’S HEROES 5K: The Hunter’s Heroes eighth annual 5K race is Sept. 11 starting at 8:30 a.m. The route is from the Watauga County Sheriff’s Department to the Boone Police Department. The funds will be distributed to the fiancé of Logan Fox to pay off their mortgage on their home. Funds will also be placed into a scholarship fund for the two daughters of Chris Ward, Molly and Katie. For more information or to register, visit www.huntersheroes2013.com.
TROUT LAKE BIRD WALK: Join the High Country Audubon Society for a bird walk at Trout Lake on Saturday, Sept. 11 from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Enjoy an opportunity to see beautiful regional birds in a walk led by one of your community members. Social distancing is required. For more information email contactus@highcountryaudubon.org.
Sept. 15
TROUT LAKE BIRD WALK: Join the High Country Audubon Society for a bird walk at Trout Lake on Wednesday, Sept. 15 from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Enjoy an opportunity to see beautiful regional birds in a walk led by one of your community members. Social distancing is required. For more information email contactus@highcountryaudubon.org.
VALLE CRUCIS BIRD WALK: Join the High Country Audubon Society for a bird walk at Valle Crucis Community Park on Wednesday, Sept. 15 from 8:30-11:00 a.m. Enjoy an opportunity to see beautiful regional birds in a walk led by one of your community members. Social distancing is required. For more information contact contactus@highcountryaudubon.org.
Sept. 16-18
SEPTEMBER CELEBRATION OF BOOKS: The Friends of the Watauga County Library will hold a September Book Sale at the library, located at 140 Queen St. in Boone. The members-only day will be Thursday Sept. 16 from 4-7 p.m. Members of Friends will have the first shopping opportunity and anyone can become a member on the spot for as little as $ 2 for youth thru 16 yrs. and $5 for adults. The sale will be open to the public on Friday, Sept. 17 from 1-8 p.m. and Saturday, Sept 18 fro.m 10 a.m. 4 p.m. There are bargains galore and no better opportunity to build up a home library and stock up on books, DVDS, movies, and audiobooks for the whole family.
Sept. 18
BLUE RIDGE CONSERVANCY 5K: The 21st Annual Blue Ridge Conservancy 5K is taking place Sept. 18 starting at the Mayview Neighborhood in Blowing Rock. Sponsored by Stick Boy Bread Company, the 5K Run/Walk starts at 8 a.m. and the 1 mile fun run starts at 9 a.m. For more information, visit blueridgeconservancy.org/blue-ridge-conservancy-5k/.
Sept. 21
EVENING OF HOPE: The Hope Center in Boone is hosting an Evening of Hope at Alliance Bible Fellowship on Tuesday, Sept. 21. The group plans to celebrate the ministry of The Hope Center with a social hour of heavy hors d’oeuvres starting at 5:30 p.m and a program at 7 p.m. featuring stories of hope from the clients the organization serves. To register, visit choosehope.org.
Sept. 23
CHATHAM RABBITS: Chatham Rabbits exemplify North Carolina’s tradition of producing artists who embrace the state’s many cultural resources and diverse musical traditions. Chatham Rabbits playing old-time music and taking it new places and creating new sounds. The duo will play at Ashe Civic Center on Sept. 23, beginning at 7:30 p.m. The civic center is located at 962 Mount Jefferson Rd., Jefferson. For more information and to purchase tickets contact Ashe County Arts Council at info@asheocuntyarts.org.
Sept. 25
ART ON THE MOUNTAIN: Ashe County Arts Council will sponsor Art on the Mountain on Saturday, Sept. 25,. Over thirty artists and craft persons will set up their creative wares on the grounds of the Ashe Arts Center, located at 962 Mount Jefferson Rd., West Jefferson. Holiday gift ideas, fall theme items, unique art pieces, crafts and more will be for sale. Several artists will be demonstrating their artwork including basket weaving, quilting and wood-working. For more information please call the Ashe County Arts Council at (336) 846-2787.
Oct. 5
BLOWING ROCK GARDEN CLUB: Please join the Blowing Rock Garden Club and the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum in welcoming and offering a public lecture titled “Landscaping in Tune with Nature”, presented by local landscape designer Jasmine Shoshana, of Jasmines Gardens. The event begins at 11 a.m. and will take place at Blowing Rock Art and History Museum, located at 159 Ginny Stevens Ln., Blowing Rock.
Oct. 6
BLOWING ROCK GARDEN CLUB: Blowing Rock Garden Club will hold its final meeting for the garden club season on Wednesday, October 6, at 11:30 a.m. at the baseball field in downtown Blowing Rock. The meeting will include a picnic and is open to anyone interested in learning and education.
REOCCURING
BOONE SUMMER CONCERT SERIES: Concerts for the weekly Boone’s Summer Concerts series at the Jones House are scheduled every Friday through Sept. 3, starting at 5 p.m. This year’s lineup features a variety of musical genres including, folk, bluegrass, jazz, soul, gospel and more. Summer concerts at the Jones House are free and open to the public and are held rain or shine. For more information about the series, including a complete schedule, visit www.joneshouse.org or call (828) 268-6280.
GRIEFSHARE RECOVERY GROUP: GriefShare recovery seminar and support group will meet the third Monday of each month from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., beginning July 19. Meetings will take place at Church of Jesus Christ Meeting Room, located at 288 Calvary St. in Newland. Attendance is free, and participants will receive a free workbook. Childcare will be provided for children through the 4th grade. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics. To learn more call Christine at (828) 898-8203 or Gail at (828) 260-1298
BOONE ALANON FAMILY GROUP: Alanaon, an anonymous fellowship for friends and families of alcoholics, will hold in-person meetings Wednesdays and Fridays at noon, at Boone United Methodist Church. The church is located at 471 New Market Blvd., Boone. The group will continue to host virtual meetings via Zoom Mondays and Fridays at noon. Social distancing and masks are required for non-vaccinated people. For more information, including Zoom access, call (828) 898-3072 or (828) 773-8734
FALL YOGA: Akal Dev Sharonne, senior yoga instructor and practitioner since the ‘70s, is offering virtual and in-person masked socially distant yoga classes on Wednesdays from 10:30-11:30 AM. The fall session begins on Sept. 8 and is held in the studio at the Jung Tao School (old Cove Creek High School.) Classes are open to students of all ages and abilities. The only suggested prerequisite is the ability to move from sitting on the floor to lying down and standing up. Students who are unable to attend the in-person class have the option of participating virtually at any time, either on facebook or with a link to an unlisted youtube. For costs and more information, please call Akal Dev Sharonne at (828)264-1384. You may also visit her at www.thehealingmuse.com.
