Aug. 13
BEECH MOUNTAIN BIKE FEST: Beech Mountain Bike Fest is taking place Aug. 13 from 5-7 p.m. at Buckeye Recreation Center in Beech Mountain. A fun filled series of bike events including a Slow race, Bunny Hop contest, Wheelie distance, Kids Rad course and the Paper Route race. A mountain bike drive-in movie will follow at 9 p.m. Bring bikes, drinks and be ready for fun!
MUSIC ON THE LAWN: Music on the Lawn is taking place Aug. 13 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Inn at Ragged Gardens in Blowing Rock. Enjoy classic country, blues, bluegrass and other genres in an always-changing lineup. Bring a lawn chair or a blanket. Drinks and snacks available for purchase.
Aug. 14
TROUT LAKE BIRDWALK: Join the High Country Audubon Society for a bird walk at Trout Lake on Saturday, Aug. 14. Enjoy an opportunity to see beautiful regional birds in a walk led by local community members. Social distancing is required. The event will take place from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and will begin at the Trout Lake Parking Lot, Moses H. Cone Park in Blowing Rock. For more information contactus@highcountryaudubon.org.
COUNTRY BREAKFAST: Foscoe Grandfather Community Center and Park will hold our monthly country breakfast on Saturday, Aug. 14 from 7:30-10 a.m. Traditional breakfast items will be available for dine-in or carry out at a suggested donation of $10 per person. The FGCC is located at 233 Park Road, Banner Elk (just behind the Grandfather Trout Farm in Foscoe). All donations go to fund and support the community park and facilities.
ART IN THE PARK: Art in the Park will take place in downtown Blowing Rock along Park Avenue on Aug. 14 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Some of the best local and regional artists and craftspeople showcase their handcrafted jewelry, pottery, fiber, glass, photography, painting and more. Artists are jury-selected and each show features a different set of artists, curated to present a wide variety of mediums. More information can be found at blowingrock.com/artinthepark.
Aug. 17
HIGH COUNTRY AUDUBON SOCIETY: Join the High Country Audubon Society for a bird walk and monthly meeting at Clawson-Burnley Park, located at 355 Hunting Hills Ln., Boone. The event takes place from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Be prepared for a leisurely stroll with birding and club-based conversation. All are welcome to attend, as long as social distancing is practiced. For more information email contactus@highcountryaudubon.org.
Aug. 18
TROUT LAKE BIRD WALK: Join the High Country Audubon Society for a bird walk at Trout Lake, located at Trout Lake Parking Lot, Moses H. Cone Park, Blowing Rock, on Wednesday, Aug. 18. The walk begins at 8:30 a.m. and ends at 10:30 a.m. This is a free event led by a community member. Social distancing is required. All are welcome to attend. For more information email contactus@highcountryaudubon.org.
VALLE CRUCIS BIRD WALK: Join the High Country Audubon Society for a bird walk at Valle Crucis Community Park, located at 2892 Broadstone Rd., Banner Elk, on Wednesday, Aug 18th, from 8:30-11 a.m. Enjoy an opportunity to see beautiful regional birds in a walk led by one of your community members. Social distancing is required. For more information email contactus@highcountryaudubon.org.
Aug. 21
LADIES GRAVITY MOUNTAIN BIKE CLINIC: Sugar Mountain Resort will host a day of fun, girlfriends and developing and improving mountain bike gravity skills on Aug. 21, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. This camp is for ladies only, ages 15 and up. The cost of registration for the camp is $225 with a bike rental, $175 without a bike rental. Full-face helmets and knee pads are required and can be rented at an additional cost. The camp is for all levels of ability; however, it is recommended that participants have ridden mountain bike trails prior to the event.
Aug. 28
HIGH COUNTRY BEER FEST: High Country Beer Fest is taking from 3-7 p.m. on Aug. 28 at 748 Roby Greene Road in Boone. Attendees can sample craft beverages from over 20 unique breweries, listen to live music and eat food from local vendors. More information and ticket purchasing can be found at hcbeerfest.com.
TENNIS TOURNAMENT: The second annual Community Care Clinic Tennis Tournament is taking place Aug. 28 from noon to 4 p.m. The “happy hour for healthcare” is taking place from 5-7 p.m. The doubles round-robin event is taking place at Deer Valley Athletic Club. For more information, visit ccclinic.org/tennis-tournament-is-back.
Sept. 11
BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT: Watauga Parks and Recreation is hosting a three-on-three basketball tournament on Sept. 11. Games will take place at the Watauga Community Recreation Center from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Games could be played that Friday or that Sunday if team registration warrants. Six divisions will be offered: men’s competitive, men’s recreational, women’s, high school male, high school female and men’s over 50. Teams are guaranteed four games but could play up to seven games in the day. To sign up for the tournament, visit rec.watgov.org/wbwsc/webtrac.wsc/splash.html.
Sept. 18
BLUE RIDGE CONSERVANCY 5K: The 21st Annual Blue Ridge Conservancy 5K is taking place Sept. 18 starting at the Mayview Neighborhood in Blowing Rock. Sponsored by Stick Boy Bread Company, the 5K Run/Walk starts at 8 a.m. and the 1 mile fun run starts at 9 a.m. For more information, visit blueridgeconservancy.org/blue-ridge-conservancy-5k/.
REOCCURING
BOONE SUMMER CONCERT SERIES: Concerts for the weekly Boone’s Summer Concerts series at the Jones House are scheduled every Friday through Sept. 3, starting at 5 p.m. This year’s lineup features a variety of musical genres including, folk, bluegrass, jazz, soul, gospel and more. Summer concerts at the Jones House are free and open to the public and are held rain or shine. For more information about the series, including a complete schedule, visit www.joneshouse.org or call (828) 268-6280.
GREEN PARK INN: Continuing through the summer, Charlie Ellis — with Dave Braun — will perform from 6-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at Greenpark Inn, 9239 Valley Blvd., Blowing Rock. No admission charge. For more information call (828) 414-9230.
GRIEFSHARE RECOVERY GROUP: GriefShare recovery seminar and support group will meet the third Monday of each month from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., beginning July 19. Meetings will take place at Church of Jesus Christ Meeting Room, located at 288 Calvary St. in Newland. Attendance is free, and participants will receive a free workbook. Childcare will be provided for children through the 4th grade. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics. To learn more call Christine at (828) 898-8203 or Gail at (828) 260-1298
BOONE ALANON FAMILY GROUP: Alanaon, an anonymous fellowship for friends and families of alcoholics, will hold in-person meetings Wednesdays and Fridays at noon, at Boone United Methodist Church. The church is located at 471 New Market Blvd., Boone. The group will continue to host virtual meetings via Zoom Mondays and Fridays at noon. Social distancing and masks are required for non-vaccinated people. For more information, including Zoom access, call (828) 898-3072 or (828) 773-8734
