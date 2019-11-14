To submit items for the Watauga Democrat and Mountain Times print calendars, please email calendar@mountaintimes.com. To post an event to our web calendars, visit wataugademocrat.com and click on “Calendar” and then “Submit an Event.” Entries should be complete and concise.
Nov. 14
TAC TALK — MOONSHINE TALES & TASTING: On Nov. 14 from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m., this program will be a mix of lecture and legal moonshine sampling for those older than 21. All TAC talks are free for members and $5 for non-members. Contact Willard Watson at programs@blowingrockmuseum.org or (828) 295-9099 ext. 3006.
Nov. 14-17
THE GOOD DOCTOR PLAY: The Good Doctor will run Nov. 14–16, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 17, at 2 p.m. in Hayes Auditorium and Broyhill Theatre on the campus of Lees-McRae. Tickets may be purchased online or at the door one hour prior to showtime. All seating is general admission. Tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for students.
Nov. 15
WELLNESS CHECKS: ASU’s College of Health Sciences is offering free aging wellness checks from 8-11 a.m. on Nov. 15. Services will include muscle strength, balance tests, mental health screenings, hearing evaluations, nutrition assessment and more. The aging wellness screenings will be held at the new health science building, Leon Levine Hall, at 1179 State Farm Road in Boone. For more information, call (828) 262-8658.
COOKIE BAKING COMPETITION: The Lois E. Harrill Senior Center is happy to announce their annual cookie competition. All community members aged 60 or older are welcome to participate. The cookie competition will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 15. Prizes will be awarded to the best tasting cookie and the best decorated cookie. Bakers are encouraged to call and register with Billie Lister at (828) 265-8090.
BLUE RIDGE BLUES REVUE: Join Lynn Foddrell and the King Bees for an evening of blues at the Jones House in Boone at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15. Tickets are $20 and limited seating is available. To preorder tickets, stop by or call the Jones House at (828) 268-6280 or email brandon.holder@townofboone.net.
Nov. 15-17
‘MAMA MIA!’: For the eighth year, the Appalachian Musical Theatre Ensemble will perform an all-student run musical. This year’s musical is “Mama Mia!” The show will be performed at the Legends Concert Hall at 190 Hardin Street. Shows will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15; at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16; and at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17. Tickets are $10 for students and $15 for adults, and they may be purchased online at www.appmusicaltheatre.com, in person in the Plemmons Student Union the week of the show and, if available, at the door one-half hour prior to each performance.
Nov. 16
HERITAGE HALL CONCERT: The Has-Beens were formed in 1981 and more than 145 musicians have been a part of this swing band. You will hear the music of the big band era of the ‘30s, ‘40s, and ‘50s and some of the best music of the ‘60s and ‘70s. They do a great show, especially for those who enjoy music from those decades. The fun begins at 7 p.m., and tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door. Heritage Hall is located at 211 N. Church Street in Mountain City, Tenn.
HANDMADE OPEN HOUSE: Every Saturday, from noon until 3 p.m., during the holiday season beginning on Nov. 16, join the Blue Ridge ArtSpace at 377 Shadowline Drive in Boone to visit with demonstrating and selling local artists. Find the perfect piece of art for everyone on your list. The demonstrating artists on Nov. 16 will be Tena Wenta (potter) and Pat Miller (quilting artist).
COCOA JAM 5K AND FUN RUN: On Nov. 16 at 10 a.m., the Cocoa Jame 5k and fun run will begin. Registration costs $15 for senior citizen runners and youth runners. Participating in the Fun Run is $10. Race-day registration starts at 9 a.m. on Nov. 16 and costs $30. Pre-registration is now closed. For more information or to register call (828) 773-5016.
CONTRA DANCE: On Nov. 16 at the Legion Hall in Blowing Rock. Terry Doyle will be calling, and Bob Kogut and Friends will be providing the music. A lesson will begin at 6:30 p.m., with the dance to follow at 7:00 p.m. Admission is $8.
Nov. 17
MOSCOW’S BOLSHOI BALLET: Moscow’s Bolshoi Ballet will perform Adolphe Adam’s “Le Crosaire” at 12:55 p.m. on Nov. 17. The ballet will be streamed at the Cinemark Tinseltown in Bristol, Va., which is about 1.5 hours from Boone. Call the box office at (276) 669-2091 for ticket prices or purchases. Visit https://www.cinemark.com/series-events/met-opera-2019-20-season/ for more information about the series.
HAYES FACULTY ENSEMBLE: Hayes Faculty Ensemble will perform at the Ashe Arts Center at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17. The ensemble will perform Schubert’s “Trout Quintet.” Tickets are $16 for adults and $5 for students, and tickets may be purchased online at ashecountyarts.org or by calling (336) 846-2787.
LIFE COACHING WORKSHOP: Participate in a free life coaching workshop from 6-7 p.m. on Nov. 17. Each session provides the opportunity to discuss and work through a variety of topics to empower participants to live the life they’ve imagined. Bring a notebook and pen to the Watauga Public Library at 140 Queen Street in Boone. For questions or concerns, contact Connie at contact@connieriet.com, by calling (801) 706-8080 or visit her website at connieriet.com.
Nov. 17-18
MEDITATION RETREAT: The High Country Meditators are bringing Buddhist Nun Ayya Sudhamma to Boone for a free meditation retreat. There are three sessions that will all take place in the Great Hall of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Boone on Nov. 17-18. There is one session from 5-7 p.m. on Nov. 17 and two on Nov. 18, lasting from 9-11 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m., respectively. Attendees can come to one or all of them. Topics include how to deal with daily life challenges including anger and depression. The event is free and open to the public, regardless of affiliation, but registration is required due to space constraints. For details and to register visit www.reflecitonpond.com/retreat.
Nov. 18
BARTER PLAYERS AT HERITAGE HALL: Visit Heritage Hall on Nov. 18 at 7 p.m., to enjoy ‘Frosty’ by the Barter Players. A wonderful, affordable must-see classic for the entire family, this is Frosty’s third performance at Heritage Hall. Many of the same folks will return once more to re-experience the magic in the hat placed on Frosty’s head and watch the entire cast sing and dance their way to discovering the Christmas magic known as love. All seats are $5. Heritage Hall is located at 211 N. Church Street in Mountain City, Tenn.
REVIVAL: Everyone is invited to join Yellow Mountain Baptist Church in revival beginning Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. Rev. Lee Cope of Appalachian State University will be preaching.
‘THE GREAT GATSBY’: Join the High Country Lifelong Learners for a showing of “The Great Gatsby” (2013) at the Watauga Public Library at 140 Queen Street in Boone at 2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 18. This is the second film adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s famous novel. Midwest native Nick Carraway (Tobey Maguire) arrives in 1922 New York in search of the American dream. Nick, a would-be writer, moves in next-door to millionaire Jay Gatsby (Leonardo DiCaprio) and becomes lured into his lavish lifestyle. Soon Nick will see through the cracks of Gatsby’s nouveau riche existence where obsession, madness and tragedy await. The film is rated PG-13 and runs 2 hrs, 23 minutes. Bring a drink and seat cushion, and popcorn will be provided.
Nov. 19
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS: The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual Business After Hours networking event on Tuesday, Nov. 19, from 5:30-7:30 p.m at Famous Toastery, located at 349 Sunset Drive, Blowing Rock. The event is open for all chamber members and includes raffles, light refreshments and more. For more information, contact the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce at (828) 295-7851 or visit www.blowingrockncchamber.com.
Nov. 21
‘BUCKJUMPING’ SCREENING: Boone native and award-winning filmmaker Lily Keber’s documentary, “Buckjumping” will be screened at the 7 p.m. in Room 114 at the Belk Library on Nov. 21. Buckjumping takes the pulse of present-day New Orleans by turning to its dancers — the men and women who embody the rhythm of the city and prove it on the streets every chance they get. Keber will be present for the screening, and this event is for adults age 18 and older. To learn more the screening or its creator, visit https://universitycollege.appstate.edu/news/boone-native-and-award-winning-filmmaker-lily-kebers-documentary-%E2%80%9Cbuckjumping%E2%80%9D-screened-belk.
Nov. 23
METROPOLITAN OPERA: A performance of Philip Glass’s “Akhnaten” will be streamed live in HD at the Cinemark Tinseltown in Bristol, Va., which is about 1.5 hours from Boone. Countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo will headline Glass’s transcendent contemporary creation. The conductor will be Karen Kamensek. The opera begins at 12:55 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23. An encore performance will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27. Call the box office at (276) 669-2091 for ticket prices or purchases. Visit https://www.cinemark.com/series-events/met-opera-2019-20-season/ for more information about the series.
HANDMADE OPEN HOUSE: Every Saturday, from noon until 3 p.m., during the holiday season, join the Blue Ridge ArtSpace at 377 Shadowline Drive in Boone to visit with demonstrating and selling local artists. Find the perfect piece of art for everyone on your list. The demonstrating artists on Nov. 23 will be Theresa McGrath (jewelry artist), Judy Clarke (painting and drawing artist) and Alice Zaharian (jewelry artist).
Nov. 20
GET LIT’S PUB-LISH: On Nov. 20 at the Boone Saloon, Get Lit’s “PUB-lish,” returns. Seven writers will read from their work (about seven minutes per reading) and be available for conversation after. As before, the upstairs area of Boone Saloon will be reserved for this event; the downstairs bar and game area will remain open all night for those who want to enjoy conversation. Doors open at 7:00 p.m., readings begin at 8:00 p.m.
Nov. 26
DEMENTIA CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: An Alzheimer’s/Dementia Support Group will meet Nov. 26 and is offered to those who serve as a caregiver for an individual that has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or dementia. The group will meet the last Tuesday of every month from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Western Watauga Branch Library. For more information, call the group facilitator Sandra Basel at (828) 773-0530 or contact Jackie Cornette at the Western Watauga Branch Library 828-297-5515.
EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS: The Lois E. Harrill Senior Center would like to invite community members to attend a free educational seminar on emergency preparedness and response. The class will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday Nov. 26. Registration is not required. For more information call Billie at (828) 265-8090.
Nov. 27
THANKSGIVING PARTY: The Lois E. Harrill Senior Center would like to invite all community members aged 60 or older to join us for a Thanksgiving party from 10 a.m. to noon on Nov. 27. There is no cost to attend and registration is not required. There will be food, fun and prizes at the Turkey Trot Party. For more information call Billie (828) 265-8090.
Nov. 30
HANDMADE OPEN HOUSE: Every Saturday, from noon until 3 p.m., during the holiday season, join the Blue Ridge ArtSpace at 377 Shadowline Drive in Boone to visit with demonstrating and selling local artists. Find the perfect piece of art for everyone on your list. The demonstrating artists on Nov. 30 will be Pat Moritz (basketmaker) and Gina Williams (stained glass artist).
WOOD KILN OPENING: The annual Thanksgiving Wood Kiln Opening at Bolick and Traditions Pottery will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30. The best selection of wood fired pottery will be available at the start of the day. Find the perfect gift in Santa face jugs, Christmas mugs, candle holders, teapots, mugs, bowls and more. Lunch will be served by Widows Mite Ministries. A special guest potter this year will be Ten Hands Pottery of Vilas. Bolick and Traditions Pottery is located at 4443 Bolick Road in Lenoir. For more information, call the gallery (828) 295-5099 or visit the gallery online at www.bolickandtraditionspottery.com.
Dec. 3
BEECH MOUNTAIN JAMMERS: Beech Mountain Jammers will meet Dec. 1 from 10:00 a.m. until noon at the Beech Mountain Community Center, 601 Flat Springs Road, Elk Park, NC 28622. Bring a tuned instrument and any songs you’d like to share to this informal music jam. If you stay for lunch, bring a dish to share as well. For more info, call (423) 768-0530.
Dec. 5-6
AFTER DARK PRODUCTION: Beanstalk Community Theatre presents its next After Dark production, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. It’s an adult musical comedy about spelling. This After Dark show is Rated PG-13 for adult humor and language. Presented at Harvest House Performing Arts Venue December 5th & 6th at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at beanstalknc.com/tickets. $14 for Adults, $12 for Seniors, and $10 for Students in advance. $16 at the door for all. Concessions available.
Dec. 5-8
FESTIVAL OF TREES: Join the Western Youth Network at Chetola Resort as they transform the Evergreen room into a Christmas spectacle, and raise funds for Western Youth Network through admission donations and the purchase of these festive trees and wreaths. You can buy a fully decorated tree for your home. No need to buy a tree or decorations, just come to Chetola and bid on your favorite fully decorated tree. Many come with presents. More than 75 themed trees and wreaths will be on display for your viewing enjoyment. All money raised goes directly to the Western Youth Network. All items sold via online auction or a simple buy it now feature at www.32auctions.com/WYNFOT19. For more information, visit www.wynfestivaloftrees.com.
Dec. 6
HOLIDAY GALLERY CRAWL: Holiday Galley Crawl will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, in downtown West Jefferson. Visit galleries, shops and more and marvel the holiday artwork, music and refreshments. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call (336) 846-2787.
Dec. 7
AFTER DARK PRODUCTION: Beanstalk Community Theatre presents its next After Dark production, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. It’s an adult musical comedy about spelling. This After Dark show is Rated PG-13 for adult humor and language. Presented at Harvest House Performing Arts Venue Dec. 7 at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at beanstalknc.com/tickets. $14 for Adults, $12 for Seniors, and $10 for Students in advance. $16 at the door for all. Concessions available.
SATURDAY WITH SANTA: Saturday with Santa will be from 8:30 to noon on Saturday, Dec. 7, hosted by the Ashe County Arts Council. Santa will be available for pictures and Mrs. Claus will be telling stories, cookies, milk and arts and crafts will be available. This event is free and reservations are required. Sign ups may be made at ashecountyarts.org or by calling (336) 846-2787.
HANDMADE OPEN HOUSE: Every Saturday, from noon until 3 p.m., during the holiday season, join the Blue Ridge ArtSpace at 377 Shadowline Drive in Boone to visit with demonstrating and selling local artists. Find the perfect piece of art for everyone on your list. The demonstrating artists on Dec. 7 will be Shelly Parsons (painting and drawing artist), Francine Barr (jewelry artist) and Theresa McGrath (jewelry artist).
Dec. 8
MORAVIAN LOVEFEAST: First Presbyterian Church of Boone will have its annual Moravian Lovefeast on Dec. 8 at 6:30. For more information go to firstpresboone.org
Dec. 12
MEDICARE 101: The Lois E. Harrill Senior presents a Medicare 101 seminar at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12. There is no need to register and anyone interested is welcome to attend. People nearing 65 or retirement, folks close to transitioning to Medicare, caregivers or professionals are strongly encouraged to attend to learn more about Medicare. For more information call Billie at (828) 265-8090.
THE WATAUGA COUNTY REPUBLICAN PARTY CHRISTMAS DINNER: On Dec. 12 at the Dan’l Boone Inn restaurant, there will be a Christmas dinner held by the Watauga County republican party at 6 p.m. upstairs. Tickets are on sale now for $15 per person. (828) 773-8182.
Dec. 13
CAREGIVER MEDITATION SESSION: High Country Aging will host a meditation session by partnering with the Western Piedmont Area Agency on Aging and Sophia Ojha. The event is from 1-2:30 p.m. on Dec. 13 at Rumple Memorial Church in Blowing Rock. This opportunity is for caregivers to take a break from the craziness of the holidays and learn self-care techniques along with a live guided meditation. Caregivers are encouraged to bring their loved one to enjoy music and Tai Chi with Nicole Hiegl. This event is free to the public, just RSVP by calling (828) 265-5434.
Dec. 14
HANDMADE OPEN HOUSE: Every Saturday, from noon until 3 p.m., during the holiday season, join the Blue Ridge ArtSpace at 377 Shadowline Drive in Boone to visit with demonstrating and selling local artists. Find the perfect piece of art for everyone on your list. The demonstrating artists on Dec. 14 will be Avia Kahn (painting and mixed media artist) and Ginger Bryant (painting and drawing artist).
Dec. 17
VAYA HEALTH TRAINING: The Lois E. Harrill Senior Center, 131 Poplar Grove Connector, Boone, will hold two trainings on Dec. 17. A training on “Anxiety: Calming the Anxious Mind” will run from 10 to 11 a.m., and “Coping with Anxiety: Medications and More” will run from 11 a.m. to noon. Contact Mandy Matney at mandy.matney@vayahealth.com to register.
Dec. 15
MOSCOW’S BOLSHOI BALLET: Moscow’s Bolshoi Ballet will perform Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker” at 12:55 p.m. on Dec. 15. The ballet will be streamed at the Cinemark Tinseltown in Bristol, Va., which is about 1.5 hours from Boone. Call the box office at (276) 669-2091 for ticket prices or purchases. Visit https://www.cinemark.com/series-events/met-opera-2019-20-season/ for more information about the series.
Dec. 21
HANDMADE OPEN HOUSE: Every Saturday, from noon until 3 p.m., during the holiday season, join the Blue Ridge ArtSpace at 377 Shadowline Drive in Boone to visit with demonstrating and selling local artists. Find the perfect piece of art for everyone on your list. The demonstrating artist on Dec. 21 will be Beth Revis (fiber artist).
Dec. 23
SENIOR HOLIDAY PARTY: The Lois E. Harrill Senior Center would like to invite all community members aged 60 or older to join them for a holiday party featuring food, fun, prizes and reindeer games. The party will be Monday, Dec. 23, from 10 a.m. to noon. There is no need to register. For more information call Billie at (828) 265-8090.
Dec. 31
DEMENTIA CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: An Alzheimer’s/Dementia Support Group will meet Dec. 31 and is offered to those who serve as a caregiver for an individual that has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or dementia. The group will meet the last Tuesday of every month from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Western Watauga Branch Library. For more information, call the group facilitator Sandra Basel at (828) 773-0530 or contact Jackie Cornette at the Western Watauga Branch Library (828) 297-5515.
NEW YEAR’S EVE SOCIAL: The Lois E. Harrill Senior Center would like to invite all seniors aged 60 or older to come enjoy cookies, cocoa and social interaction. No need to register. Call Billie for more information at (828) 265-8090.
Jan. 11, 2020
