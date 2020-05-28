To submit items for the Watauga Democrat and Mountain Times print calendars, please email calendar@mountaintimes.com. To post an event to our web calendars, visit wataugademocrat.com and click on “Calendar” and then “Submit an Event.” Entries should be complete and concise.
May 24
NAMI SUPPORT GROUP: NAMI High Country is offering Family Support Groups via online video conferencing from 3-4:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 24. If someone in your life experiences symptoms of mental health conditions, these groups can help you understand what they are experiencing and how to help them while practicing self-care. For information on how to join, send your inquiry to NAMI High Country President Mike Tanner at info@namihighcountry.org.
June 11
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS: The Boone Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting Business After Hours on Thursday, June 11, at Mast General Store with Mountain Alliance, from 5-7 p.m. Further details and opportunities to RSVP will be sent via e-mail in the weeks leading up to each event by the chamber. If you have questions, please contact the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce at (828) 264-2225 or email david@boonechamber.com.
June 13
DRIVE THRU FOOD DRIVE: Jonas Ridge Methodist Church will host a drive thru food drive to benefit local food banks from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on June 13. The first benefitting food bank will be Feeding Avery County, and community members interested in participating can bring nonperishable, in-date food to Jonas Ridge Methodist’s parking lot on June 13. Volunteers will be on-site to unload donations, or donors may leave boxes of food at the fellowship hall door. For more information, contact Karen Collins at (828) 260-8547.
June 16
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS: The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce is hosting Business After Hours from 5:30-7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16, at the Green Park Inn, located at 9239 Valley Blvd., Blowing Rock. For more information, call the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce at (828) 295-7851 or email Harrison@BlowingRock.com.
July 9
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS: The Boone Area, Beech Mountain and Avery County Chambers of Commerce are hosting Business After Hours on Thursday, July 9, at Beech Mountain Resort with Premier Images, located at 1007 Beech Mountain Parkway, Beech Mountain, from 5-7:30 p.m. Further details and opportunities to RSVP will be sent via e-mail in the weeks leading up to each event by the chamber. If you have questions, please contact the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce at (828) 264-2225 or email david@boonechamber.com.
July 11-17
AMERICA’S ARTIST: THE NORMAN ROCKWELL STORY: Lees-McRae Summer Theatre 2020 will be performing America’s Artist: The Norman Rockwell Story, which brings to life the work of iconic American artist, Norman Rockwell, who painted over 4000 works in his lifetime, from Rosie the Riveter to The Four Freedoms. This show is directed by Dr. Janet Barton Speer, music and lyrics by Jt Oaks and Tommy Oaks, and book by Janet Barton Speer and will showcase July 11, 14, 15 and 16 at 7 p.m. and July 12, 14 and 17 at 2 p.m. at the Hayes Auditorium, Broyhill Theatre. For additional information contact Pam Joslin at (828) 898-8709.
July 24
SYMPHONY BY THE LAKE: Chetola Resort and the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce presents the 2020 edition of Symphony by the Lake on Friday, July 24, at Chetola Resort. Enjoy a symphony orchestra playing several classics as well as a fireworks display at the end of the show. Call (828) 295-7851 or contact info@blowingrock.com for questions or information regarding. For more information, visit symphonybythelake.com.
July 29
REPUBLICAN WOMEN’S CLUB: The Watauga County Republican Women’s Club will be meeting at noon on the last Wednesday of each month at the Sagebrush Steakhouse in Boone. All interested in furthering the Republican cause in the High Country are welcomed and invited to attend. For more information, call (828) 832-6864.
July 29- Aug. 4
ROALD DAHL’S MATILDA THE MUSICAL: Lees-McRae Summer Theatre 2020 will be performing Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical, the story of bright young girl who decides to right-the-wrongs in her world by using her wit and cleverness. Full of high-energy dance numbers and catchy songs, this musical is the final production in the Summer Theatre season. The show is directed by Dr. Janet Barton Speer, music and lyrics by Tim Minchin, and book by Dennis Kelly. It will showcase July 29- Aug. 1 at 7 p.m. and Aug. 1, 2, 4 at 2 p.m. at the Hayes Auditorium, Broyhill Theatre. For additional information contact Pam Joslin at (828) 898-8709.
Aug. 18
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS: The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce is hosting Business After Hours from 5:30-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18, at SouthMarke, located at 1179 Main St., Blowing Rock. For more information, call the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce at (828) 295-7851 or email Harrison@BlowingRock.com.
Aug. 20
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS: The Boone Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting Business After Hours on Thursday, Aug. 20, at First Horizon with Carolina West Wireless, from 5-7 p.m. Further details and opportunities to RSVP will be sent via e-mail in the weeks leading up to each event by the chamber. If you have questions, please contact the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce at (828) 264-2225 or email david@boonechamber.com.
Aug. 26
Sept. 10
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS: The Boone Area and Blowing RockChambers of Commerce are hosting Business After Hours on Thursday, Sept. 10, located at 129 Mystery Hill Lane, Blowing Rock, from 5-7 p.m. Further details and opportunities to RSVP will be sent via e-mail in the weeks leading up to each event by the chamber. If you have questions, please contact the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce at (828) 264-2225 or email david@boonechamber.com, or call the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce at (828) 295-7851 or email Harrison@BlowingRock.com.
Sept. 30
Oct. 8
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS: The Boone Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting Business After Hours on Thursday, Oct. 8, at Hound Ears Club with Mountain Vista Window Washing, located at 328 Shulls Mill Road, Boone, from 5-7 p.m. Further details and opportunities to RSVP will be sent via e-mail in the weeks leading up to each event by the chamber. If you have questions, please contact the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce at (828) 264-2225 or email david@boonechamber.com.
Oct. 20
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS: The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce is hosting Business After Hours from 5:30-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20, at The Blowing Rock attraction, located at 432 The Rock Road, Blowing Rock. For more information, call the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce at (828) 295-7851 or email Harrison@BlowingRock.com.
Oct. 28
Nov. 12
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS: The Boone Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting Business After Hours on Thursday, Nov. 12, at LaQuinta inn and Suites with Go Postal in Boone, located at 165 N.C. 105 Extension, Boone, from 5-7 p.m. Further details and opportunities to RSVP will be sent via e-mail in the weeks leading up to each event by the chamber. If you have questions, please contact the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce at (828) 264-2225 or email david@boonechamber.com.
Dec. 10
