Now-Jan. 26
FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS: Chetola Resort features a sparkling display of lights each winter season. The “Festival of Lights” is free and open to the public, and you are invited to enjoy thousands of dazzling holiday illuminations throughout the resort. As you drive or stroll around Chetola Lake, view glittering ice skaters, “Rudolph” reeling in a big fish, strolling carolers and many more captivating holiday scenes. The “Festival of Lights” begins Thanksgiving weekend on Friday, Nov. 29 and remains up through Blowing Rock WinterFest till Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. The displays illuminate at dusk each evening. For more information, visit blowingrock.com/festival-of-lights-at-chetola-resort or call Chetola Resort at 1-800-243-8652.
Jan. 9
BOOKKEEPING AND TAXES: Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Small Business Center will offer a free workshop titled “Basic Bookkeeping and Taxes” from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, at the Appalachian Enterprise Center at 130 Poplar Grove Extension, Boone. The workshop covers the financial records needed for good business management and developing the systems and practices for collecting necessary information for tax reporting and business decision-making.
HIGH COUNTRY WRITERS: The speaker at the High Country Writers meeting on Jan. 9 is Paulette Marty from the ASU Department of Theatre and Dance. She has a recent book about Women as Directors, but she’s speaking to the group about the creative process. The presentation lasts from 10 a.m. until noon at the Watauga County Public Library, located at 160 Queen Street in Boone.
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS: The Boone Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting Business After Hours on Thursday, Jan. 9, at Deer Valley Athletic Club, located at 507 Bamboo Road, Boone, from 5-7 p.m. Further details and opportunities to RSVP will be sent via e-mail in the weeks leading up to each event by the chamber. If you have questions, please contact the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce at (828) 264-2225 or email david@boonechamber.com.
Jan. 10
EXHIBIT OPENING: Opening reception for the exhibit titled “Patterns in the Gallery of the Ashe Arts Center” will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, please call (336) 846-2787. The Ashe County Arts Council and Gallery is located at 303 School Ave. in West Jefferson.
Jan. 11
METROPOLITAN OPERA: A performance of Berg’s “Wozzeck” will be streamed live in HD at the Cinemark Tinseltown in Bristol, Va., which is about 1.5 hours from Boone. Berg’s 20th-century shocker stars baritone Peter Mattei in the title role, and soprano Elza van den Heever as the long-suffering Marie. Yannick Nézet-Séguin will conduct. Groundbreaking visual artist and director William Kentridge unveils a bold new staging set in an apocalyptic wasteland. The opera begins at 12:55 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11. An encore performance will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15. Call the box office at (276) 669-2091 for ticket prices or purchases.
COFFEE HOUSE LIVE!: Coffee House Live! returns to the West Jefferson Methodist Church Fellowship Hall at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11. Sponsored by the Ashe County Arts Council, the featured performers will be Sheets Family Band, Mountain Laurels and young violinist Cooper Parsons. Tickets are $16 adults, $5 students and admission is available at the door. The church is located at 107 W. 2nd St. in West Jefferson. For more information please call (366) 846-2787.
Jan. 13
AN EVENING WITH NIKKI GIOVANNI: Join Appalachian State University at the Schaeffer Center, located at 733 Rivers St., for the 35th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration featuring world-renowned poet, writer, commentator, activist and educator Nikki Giovanni at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 13. Over the past 30 years, her outspokenness, in her writing and in lectures, has garnered attention from around the globe. One of the most widely-read American poets, she prides herself on being “a Black American, a daughter, a mother, a professor of English.” The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit today.appstate.edu/events/id/1457.
MONDAY AT THE MOVIES: High Country Lifelong Learners presents Monday at the Movies, at 2-4:15 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 13 at the Watauga Public Library located at 140 Queen St. in Boone. This month’s movie is Life of Pi (2012). Film description: After deciding to sell their zoo in India and move to Canada, Santosh and Gita Patel board a freighter with their sons and a few remaining animals. Tragedy strikes when a terrible storm sinks the ship, leaving the Patels’ teenage son, Pi (Suraj Sharma), as the only human survivor. However, Pi is not alone; a fearsome Bengal tiger has also found refuge aboard the lifeboat. As days turn into weeks and weeks drag into months, Pi and the tiger must learn to trust each other if both are to survive. Within the story are themes of spirituality and religion, self-perception, the definition of family, and the nature of animals.
Jan. 15
MEDITATION CLASS: The High Country Meditators and Sophia Ojha will host a weekly meditation class from 2-3:30 p.m. each Wednesday at the Lois E. Harrill Senior Center in Boone. Participants will be doing guided breath awareness, mindfulness and body-scan based on the teachings of the Buddha. Learn simple tools to relax your mind and body to help yourself recover from daily stress, physical illness and worries and depression. Sessions are free and open to the community. To learn more, call Lois E. Harrill Senior Center at (828) 265-8090, visit Sophia’s website at reflectionpond.com/events or email Sophia Ojha at sophia@reflectionpond.com.
Jan. 16
BUSINESS OF HEMP: Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Small Business Center will offer a free workshop titled “The Business of Hemp” from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16, at the HUB Business Center, 145 Cedar Valley Rd., Hudson. The workshop will help local farmers cash in on the abundance of opportunities in the legal hemp industry, as well as guidance on how to grow, process and sell hemp in North Carolina.
BUSINESS PLAN BASICS: Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Small Business Center will offer a free online workshop titled “Business Plan Basics” from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16. Participants will learn how to turn ideas into a solid plan for financing and long-term success. This seminar teaches the important components of a business plan and helps lay the foundation for a winning plan. Participants also will find out how marketing, operations and finance are interrelated; discover how a business plan is used by potential lenders; and the dos and don’ts of writing a plan and steps for making the process easy. This seminar is designed for new and established business owners.
Jan. 18
LIP SYNC BATTLE: Join the Wilkes Playmakers and Communities in Schools to bring back the Lip Sync Battle and make it better than ever. Come support two local nonprofit organizations by enjoying an entertaining Saturday night. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for individuals 18 and younger. Concessions will be available, and there will be a raffle for a Craftmaster furniture piece. To purchase tickets or to learn more, visit www.wilkesplaymakers.com/special-events.
Jan. 19
‘SELMA’ FILM SHOWING: Appalachian State University Humanities Council is excited to announce a film series in conjunction with the Appalachian Theatre regarding the 2019-20 theme of “Building a Just World.” The film Selma will be presented for Martin Luther King Jr. Day and feature a panel discussion following the film. Panelists include Cameron Lippard, professor & chair Sociology Department; Willie Fleming chief diversity officer; and Toussaint Romain, deputy legal counsel, adjunct professor, public defender and community activist. This event is free, but requires tickets for seating purposes. Tickets can be bought at www.apptheatre.org.
Jan. 20
MARTIN LUTHER KING DAY: The Ashe County Arts Council will be sponsoring a community celebration in honor of Martin Luther King Day at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 20, at the Ashe Arts Center in West Jefferson at 303 School Ave. in West Jefferson. The celebration will highlight the message of Dr. King and his teachings of peace, unity and equality in our society. The featured performer will be Mike Wiley. This event is free and open to the public. For more information please call (336) 846-2787.
Jan. 22
MEDITATION CLASS: The High Country Meditators and Sophia Ojha will host a weekly meditation class from 2-3:30 p.m. each Wednesday at the Lois E. Harrill Senior Center in Boone. Participants will be doing guided breath awareness, mindfulness and body-scan based on the teachings of the Buddha. Learn simple tools to relax your mind and body to help yourself recover from daily stress, physical illness and worries and depression. Sessions are free and open to the community. To learn more, call Lois E. Harrill Senior Center at (828) 265-8090, visit Sophia’s website at reflectionpond.com/events or email Sophia Ojha at sophia@reflectionpond.com.
Jan. 23
SCHOLARS AND SCONES: Join the Blowing rock Art and History Museum from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23, for “Hugh Morton’s Living Legacy, Grandfather Mountain.” This talk will explore Hugh Morton, the man behind the mountain, his life and the legacy he left behind. Jesse Pope, president of the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation will also guide us through the past, present, and future of Morton’s largest legacy, Grandfather Mountain State Park. Some Morton photographs have been published many times over; many others, however, have never or rarely been seen. This exhibition “Photographs by Hugh Morton: An Uncommon Retrospective” highlights dozens of his lesser or unknown photographs alongside some classics. Complimentary breakfast goods from the Back Street Bakery and fresh cups of Dangerfield Blend from Hatchet Coffee Co. will be served. Unless otherwise posted, all Scholars and Scones are free to members and $5 for non-members. For more information, contact Willard Watson at programs@blowingrockmuseum.org or call (828) 295-9099 ext. 3006.
WINTERFEAST: Culinary delights abound when the best restaurants of the High Country gather at Chetola Resort from 5:30-10 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23 for WinterFeast, a Restaurant Crawl in the dead of winter all located under one warm and cozy roo!.Enjoy small plate selections prepared by the area’s best chefs to satiate every taste and appetite. With 15 different restaurants, the opportunities are abundant. Peruse the selections, take your seat, and enjoy your favorite beverages from the cash bar. This event has sold out for the past 7 years, so don’t delay. This is a “Cruise Style” seating event. We cannot guarantee all parties sitting together, but we will try. Choose from 3 seatings – 5:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tickets are $40. An upstairs desser after party takes place from 6-10 p.m. with desser, coffee, tea, cash bar a DJ and photo booth. For more information, including tickets visit blowingrockwinterfest.com/tickets or call the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce at (828) 295-7851.
Jan. 24
WINTERFASHION SHOW: Blowing Rock retailers join forces from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24 at Chetola Resort’s Everygreen Ballroom for the WinterFest WinterFashion Show. The show brings you the latest fashions and accessories for women and men during the winter season. The newest winter and spring apparel will be featured from the area’s top retail stores. Be there when the doors open at 10:30 am for passed hors d’oeuvres, mimosas and spritzers until 11:30 a.m., when the runway opens with winter and spring looks and intermission entertainment. A cash bar will also be available. We’ll have great prize giveaways and gift bags for all attendees. Come find out what you need in your closet and leave with coupons to go get it. Tickets are $35. A portion of the proceeds will benefit The Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge. For more information, visit blowingrockwinterfest.com/tickets or call the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce at (828) 295-7851.
WINTERFEST ICESTROLL: Walk through downtown Blowing Rock from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, and see all the gorgeous ice sculptures. Artisan Ice Sculptures is one of only five Master Ice Carvers in the United States. A dozen ice sculptures will be on display in front of businesses in town. Creativity abounds with our sculptures. Spend some time in the shops and businesses while you enjoy the stroll. For more information, contact the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce at (828) 295-7851 or www.blowingrockncchamber.com.
WINTERCRAFT: Join The Mountain Thread Company on Friday, Jan. 24 from 5-8 p.m. for WinterCraft – an outdoor winter market. The event is held in conjunction with the 22nd Annual Blowing Rock WinterFest. This artisan market will take place in the courtyard of the Martin House shops at 1098 Main St.
Jan. 24-25
LIVE JAZZ AT WINTERFEST: Green Park Inn, located at 9239 Valley Blvd., Blowing Rock, will host a reservation-only Jazz at WinterFest 6-9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, and Saturday, Jan. 25. For more information and to book, call Green Park Inn at (828) 414-9230.
CORK AND CANVASS: Join the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum for Cork and Canvas on Friday, Jan. 24, from 4-6 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 25, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Participants will be painting Vincent Van Gogh’s “Landscape with Snow”. Each participant goes home with a finished work of art inspired by a famous work. All materials — including canvasses, paint, brushes and aprons — are provided. Raney Rogers of PBS show “Painting with Raney” will lead you step by step. Wine, beer and light snacks are complimentary. Entry is $40 for BRAHM members and $45 for museum non-members. Online ticket purchase is required in advance of the event. There is limited seating available, so register today. An 80 percent refund will be issued if the participant cancels one week prior to the event. For cancellations made less than one week prior to the event, BRAHM will issue a refund of the museum is able to fill the vacated spot. Participants must be over 21 years of age, with valid ID in order to drink alcoholic beverages. Participants under 18 are welcome with an adult. Registration is at blowingrockmuseum.org. For more information, contract Jennifer Garonzik at jennifer@blowingrockmuseum.org or call (828) 295-9099 ext. 3004.
Jan. 25
FREE ADMISSION AT BRAHM: Take the “brrrr” out of the chill and come to the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum on Saturday, Jan. 25, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for free. Stop in, warm up and tour the exhibits. For more information, call BRAHM at (828) 295-9099 or visit blowingrockmuseum.org.
POLAR BEAR PLUNGE: The Polar Bear Plunge in Chetola Lake takes place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, at Chetola Lake. Proceeds benefit local charities and plungers can select one of our designated charities to benefit. Hot chocolate and coffee will be available for purchase to keep you warm and toasty. For more information, contact the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce at (828) 295-7851 or visit www.blowingrockwinterfest.com.
SILENT AUCTION: The Blowing Rock WinterFest Silent Auction and Raffle takes place Saturday, Jan. 25, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Prize pick up is later that day. Come to the Blowing Rock American Legion behind the Police Station on Wallingford Street and bid on the many beautiful items, packages and gift certificates donated by area retailers and businesses. You will find items ranging from lodging at area hotels and inns, spa day packages, packages to area parks, massage and wellness certificates, outdoor adventures, fly fishing lessons, theatre subscriptions, art work by local artists, gift certificates to area restaurants and many, many more. In addition, buy raffle tickets for baskets of goodies from your favorite shopping stops. Enjoy a hot chocolate bar while you’re there. Proceeds from this fundraiser go directly to Mountain Alliance. For more information, visit blowingrockwinterfest.com.
SNOWMAKING WITH PANOVICH: Join Brad Panovich, chief meteorologist at NBC Charlotte, for a snow making demonstration in Blowing Rock’s Memorial Park from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25. He’ll explain the science behind snow making and create a pile of snow for all to enjoy. For more information, call the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce at (828) 295-7851.
CHILI CHALLENGE: Taste chili from local non-profit organizations and “vote” for your favorites with your dollars in their tip jars at the Rotary Charity Chili Challenge from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Blowing Rock School gym, located at 165 Morris St., Blowing Rock. Proceeds go directly to the charities, many of which have partnered with local restaurants to prepare their chili. Tickets sold at the door only. $8 for adults (12 and up), $5 for kids (5 and up). Kids under 5 are free. For more information, call the Blowing Rock Chamber of commerce at (828) 295-7851.
K9 KEG PULL: Blowing Rock WinterFest is hosting the popular K9 Keg Pull on Saturday, Jan. 25, from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Park Avenue in downtown Blowing Rock. Dogs of all sizes/abilities are matched up with empty beer kegs that are mounted on sleds/snowboards. Races will begin at 1 p.m. and run as late as 4 p.m., depending on the number of competitors. Register online as well as in person from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the day of the event. Proceeds benefit PARTNERS! Canines. There is no cost to watch the races. To register ahead of time, visit highcountryk9kegpull.weebly.com.
ICE CARVING DEMONSTRATION: Artisan Ice Sculptures has again joined forces with Blowing Rock WinterFest to bring you the best ice carving event you’ve seen in quite a while — at least since last year. Come by Blowing Rock’s Memorial Park from 12-4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, to see what the Artisan Ice team is creating for free.
ARCTIC ART AT BRAHM: Join the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum from 1-2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, for free crafts for the young (and young at heART) during Blowing Rock WinterFest. For more information, visitblowingrockmuseum.org or call (828) 295-9099.
BEER GARDEN AT WINTERFEST: Join Blowing Rock for the 4th Annual WinterFest Beer Garden on the Blowing Rock Chamber Lawn. More than 15 vendors are expected. Local and regional breweries will be sampling their “Hops and Barley Pops” outside on the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce Lawn and live music and food will be available for purchase. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at blowingrockwinterfest.com. For more information, call the Blowing Rock Chamber of commerce at (828) 295-7851.
WINE TASTING AND AUCTION: Experience an exceptional selection of international and N.C. wines at The Green Park Inn on Saturday, Jan. 25, starting at 3 p.m., with an auction at 5 p.m. Register for the auction as wine will be only one of the many types of items on the bidding block, including a Savor Blowing Rock Festival ticket package, and lots more. Tickets are $35 in advance or $40 at the door and can be purchased at blowingrockwinterfest.com/tickets. For more information, contact The Green Park Inn at (828) 414-9230 Must be 21 years of age or older and please be sure to bring ID.
CALEB CAUDLE CONCERT: On Jan. 25 at 9 p.m., Caleb Caudle will return to Boone Saloon on King Street. Caudle is set to release a new album in 2020 and is looking forward to sharing new songs with the Boone community. His new album, recorded at the legendary Cash Cabin Studio, formerly owned by Johnny Cash, will feature musicians such as Dennis Couch on bass, who has worked with artists such as Elton John and Leon Russell, and Mickey Raphael on harmonica, who has worked with Willie Nelson. This is a non-ticketed concert with a $7 cover at the door.
KRUGER BROTHERS CONCERT: The Ashe County Arts Council will host the internationally known performing trio the Kruger Brothers to the stage of the Ashe Civic Center at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25. Kruger Brothers performances are exciting, calming, entertaining and spontaneous, reflecting their sheer joy in playing music. Their virtuoso playing combined with the manner in which they interact with each other and with their audience makes their music uniquely special. Tickets are $27 adults and $5 students and may be purchased online at www.ashecountyarts.org or by calling (336) 846-2787. The Ashe County Civic Center is located at 962 Mt. Jefferson Road in West Jefferson
Jan. 26
WINTERPAWS: The WinterPaws Dog Show benefiting PARTNERS! Canines takes place Sunday, Jan. 26 from 1-3 p.m. Show off your four-legged best friend or just come to see the cutest dogs around in the WinterPaws Dog Show. You may come as a participant with your dog or you may come and watch all the excitement. Registration starts at 12 p.m. There is a $5 entry fee per category. Categories include Most Unique Looking Mix of Breeds; Most Clever Dog Trick; Cutest Looking Dog in the World; Best Winter Fashion Wear and Dog That Most Resembles Its Owner. There will be winners in each category as well as the title Best In Show. For dog (and people) watchers: $5 per adult (children free). You will get a warm spot indoors to see the excitement unfold live.
SHRED FOR THE CUP BIG AIR: The second event of ATP’s signature Shred for the Cup Series, the Big Air, takes place at noon on Sunday, Jan. 26, at Appalachianh Ski Mtn. The Shred for the Cup Series has become the benchmark competition series in the region, with three events held throughout the winter season that test skiers and snowboarders skills in a variety of park disciplines (Rail Jam, Big Air, and Slopestyle). As always, the series has categories and features that cater to all skill levels of both skiers and snowboarders, as well as a dedicated women’s category in both ski and board. For more information, call ASM at (828) 295-7828 or visit www.appskimtn.com/event/arbor-spy-shred-for-the-cup-big-air.
Jan. 29
MEDITATION CLASS: The High Country Meditatiors and Sophia Ojha will host a weekly meditation class from 2-3:30 p.m. each Wednesday at the Lois E. Harrill Senior Center in Boone. Participants will be doing guided breath awareness, mindfulness and body-scan based on the teachings of the Buddha. Learn simple tools to relax your mind and body to help yourself recover from daily stress, physical illness and worries and depression. Sessions are free and open to the community. To learn more, call Lois E. Harrill Senior Center at (828) 265-8090, visit Sophia’s website at reflectionpond.com/events or email Sophia Ojha at sophia@reflectionpond.com.
Jan. 30
BRAHM SCREENING: Join the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum for a screening of “Glenn Bolick: Saw Mill Man” and “Herb Key: Nurturing American Heritage” from 6-7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30. A discussion and Q&A led by the filmmaker Rebecca Jones will follow. The program is free for museum members and $5 for non-members. For more information, call BRAHM at (828) 295-9099 ext 3006 or visit blowingrockmuseum.org/calendar.html/event/2020/01/30/movies-at-the-museum-high-country-musical-heritage-movie-night-with-filmmaker-rebecca-jones/268854.
Jan. 31-Feb. 2
AN EVENING OF IMPROV: Join Wilkes Playmakers for a hilarious evening of unscripted entertainment as the Wilkes Improv Group makes its debut at Benton Hall Community Arts Center at 7 p.m. on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, and at 2 p.m. on Feb. 2. In the spirit of “Who’s Line is it Anyway,” the Wilkes Improv Group is sure to keep you in stitches! Seating is limited for each show, and tickets are $10. To buy tickets or to learn more about the show, visit www.wilkesplaymakers.com/special-events. Benton Hall is located at 300 D Street in North Wilkesboro.
Feb. 1
LYLE LOVETT: The Schaeffer Center, located at 733 Rivers St., Boone, is hosting singer, composer and actor Lyle Lovett from 7-9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1. Lovett has broadened the definition of American music in a career that spans 14 albums. Coupled with his gift for storytelling, the Texas-based musician fuses elements of country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel and blues in a convention-defying manner that breaks down barriers. Tickets are available at www.theschaefercenter.org/events/ or you can also buy tickets by phone at (800) 841-2787 or (828) 262-4046 during business hours.
CHILI COOK OFF: The Grace Academy Chili Cook-Off is a fun, family friendly event that lasts from 5-8 p.m. on Feb. 1. The community is welcome to come and enjoy a variety of chilis, and even participate in the chili contest. There will also be a silent auction for adults, hot chocolate, coffee and dessert from Blue Deer Cookies. Kid-friendly events will include Jack of Hearts Magic, Drew’s Balloons and Creative Cheeks Face Painting. General admission tickets are $10 and are good for two cups of chili. Activity tickets, which are $3, are good for kids’ activities, dessert, hot chocolate and coffee. Tickets can be purchased at www.graceacademyboone.ticketleap.com/grace-academy-chili-cook-off/dates/Feb-01-2020_at_0500PM. The Boone United Methodist Church is located at 471 New Market Blvd. in Boone.
Feb. 4
TAX ASSISTANCE: The AARP Tax Aide Program is offering free tax preparation for seniors and low-middle income taxpayers at the Lois Harrill Senior Center, 132 Poplar Grove Connector, Boone on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., beginning Feb. 4 and continuing through April 7. Call 265-8090 for more information and to make an appointment.
Feb. 5
A.I.M: The Schaeffer Center, located at 733 Rivers St., Boone, is hosting A.I.M. at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5. A.I.M is a representation of dancers from various disciplines and diverse personal backgrounds. Combined together, these individualities create movement that is manipulated and molded into something fresh and unique. The mission of A.I.M, under the artistic direction of choreographer Kyle Abraham, is to create an evocative interdisciplinary body of work. Tickets are available at www.theschaefercenter.org/events/ or you can also buy tickets by phone at (800) 841-2787 or (828) 262-4046 during business hours.
MEDITATION CLASS: The High Country Meditators and Sophia Ojha will host a weekly meditation class from 2-3:30 p.m. each Wednesday at the Lois E. Harrill Senior Center in Boone. Participants will be doing guided breath awareness, mindfulness and body-scan based on the teachings of the Buddha. Learn simple tools to relax your mind and body to help yourself recover from daily stress, physical illness and worries and depression. Sessions are free and open to the community. To learn more, call Lois E. Harrill Senior Center at (828) 265-8090, visit Sophia’s website at reflectionpond.com/events or email Sophia Ojha at sophia@reflectionpond.com.
Feb. 6
QUICKBOOKS: Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Small Business Center will offer a free workshop titled “QuickBooks for Small Business” from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6 at the Appalachian Enterprise Center at 130 Poplar Grove Extension, Boone. The workshop covers the basics of using QuickBooks, how to set up QuickBooks, how to customize and format invoices and how to select the best version of QuickBooks for your business.
Feb. 7
CHATHAM RABBITS: The Appalachian Popular Programming Society is hosting the Fiddler’s Convention Kick-Off Concert with Chatham Rabbits at 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7 at Legends, located at 190 Hardin St., Boone. Student tickets are $10 and general admission is $15. Doors open at 7 p.m. The event is a family-friendly show open to all with no BYOB service. For more information, visit apps.appstate.edu.
Feb. 10
TAX ASSISTANCE: The AARP Tax Aide Program is offering free tax preparation for seniors and low-middle income taxpayers at the Western Watauga Community Center, 1081 Old US Highway 421 Sugar Grove, on Mondays from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., beginning Feb. 10 and running until April 6. Call 297-5195 to make an appointment.
Feb. 11
CHAMBER AWARDS LUNCHEON: The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce wil lbe hosting its annual meeting and awards luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Chetola Resort, located at 500 N. Main St., Blowing Rock. The cost is $25 for chamber members. For more information, call (828) 295-7851 or visit www.blowingrockncchamber.com.
TAX ASSISTANCE: The AARP Tax Aide Program is offering free tax preparation for seniors and low-middle income taxpayers at the Lois Harrill Senior Center, 132 Poplar Grove Connector, Boone on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., beginning Feb. 4 and continuing through April 7. Call 265-8090 for more information and to make an appointment.
Feb. 13
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS: The Boone Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting Business After Hours on Thursday, Feb. 13, at Booneshine Brewing company, located at 465 Industrial Park Drive, Boone, from 5-7 p.m. Further details and opportunities to RSVP will be sent via e-mail in the weeks leading up to each event by the chamber. If you have questions, please contact the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce at (828) 264-2225 or email david@boonechamber.com.
Feb. 15
STREET SAFE: Community members are invited to participate in the Feb. 15 Street Safe traffic court and driving course from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Watauga High School. Street safe is a hands-on driving program that teaches participants the dangers of distracted driving, speeding, not wearing a seatbelt, driving while impaired and driving in hazardous conditions. Students are required to take it through the court system if they receive a traffic ticket, but anyone can sign up to take it. The cost for a non-ticketed student is $30. Students must have completed Drivers Ed to participate. Email tara@streetsafeus.com or call (910) 612-9030 for more information. To sign up for the course, visit streetsafeus.com and register through the “Lifesaving Driving Experience” option under the “services” tab. Pre-registration is required.
Feb. 17
TAX ASSISTANCE: The AARP Tax Aide Program is offering free tax preparation for seniors and low-middle income taxpayers at the Western Watauga Community Center, 1081 Old US Highway 421 Sugar Grove, on Mondays from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., beginning Feb. 10 and running until April 6. Call 297-5195 to make an appointment.
Feb. 18
TAX ASSISTANCE: The AARP Tax Aide Program is offering free tax preparation for seniors and low-middle income taxpayers at the Lois Harrill Senior Center, 132 Poplar Grove Connector, Boone on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., beginning Feb. 4 and continuing through April 7. Call 265-8090 for more information and to make an appointment.
Feb. 22
TRINITY IRISH DANCE COMPANY: The Schaeffer Center, located at 733 Rivers St., Boone, is hosting the Trinity Irish Dance Company at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22. A fusion of Ireland’s vibrant and longstanding dance form and elements of American innovation, Trinity Irish Dance Company dazzles audiences with its hard-driving percussive power, lightning-fast agility, and aerial grace. Tickets are available at www.theschaefercenter.org/events/ or you can also buy tickets by phone at (800) 841-2787 or (828) 262-4046 during business hours.
DREW AND ELLIE HOLCOMB TOUR: Drew and Ellie Holcomb are a husband and wife Americana duo from Nashville, Tenn. The band has supported many national touring acts including Ryan Adams, The Avett Brothers, Don Henley and Willie Nelson. Ellie is no longer a touring member of “The Neighbors” and has found success in a solo career as a Christian singer/songwriter. Her albums As Sure As The Sun and Red Sea Road have both topped the iTunes Christian chart. Drew Holcomb still tours nationally with Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors, and their most recent album, Dragons, is their most critically acclaimed release yet. This event takes place at the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country, located at 559 W. King Street in Boone at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 22. Tickets are on sale for $35 per person and can be purchased online at www.apptheatre.org.
Feb. 24
TAX ASSISTANCE: The AARP Tax Aide Program is offering free tax preparation for seniors and low-middle income taxpayers at the Western Watauga Community Center, 1081 Old US Highway 421 Sugar Grove, on Mondays from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., beginning Feb. 10 and running until April 6. Call 297-5195 to make an appointment.
Feb. 25
TRAMPLED BY TURTLES: The Appalachian Popular Programming Society is hosting the Fiddler’s Convention Closing Concert with Trampled by Turtles at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at the Schaefer Center, located at 733 Rivers Street. Student tickets are $20 and general admission is $25. Doors open at 7 p.m. The event is a family-friendly show open to all with no BYOB service. For more information, visit apps.appstate.edu.
TAX ASSISTANCE: The AARP Tax Aide Program is offering free tax preparation for seniors and low-middle income taxpayers at the Lois Harrill Senior Center, 132 Poplar Grove Connector, Boone on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., beginning Feb. 4 and continuing through April 7. Call 265-8090 for more information and to make an appointment.
March 2
TAX ASSISTANCE: The AARP Tax Aide Program is offering free tax preparation for seniors and low-middle income taxpayers at the Western Watauga Community Center, 1081 Old US Highway 421 Sugar Grove, on Mondays from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., beginning Feb. 10 and running until April 6. Call 297-5195 to make an appointment.
March 3
TAX ASSISTANCE: The AARP Tax Aide Program is offering free tax preparation for seniors and low-middle income taxpayers at the Lois Harrill Senior Center, 132 Poplar Grove Connector, Boone on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., beginning Feb. 4 and continuing through April 7. Call 265-8090 for more information and to make an appointment.
March 4
MEDITATION CLASS: The High Country Meditators and Sophia Ojha will host a weekly meditation class from 2-3:30 p.m. each Wednesday at the Lois E. Harrill Senior Center in Boone. Participants will be doing guided breath awareness, mindfulness and body-scan based on the teachings of the Buddha. Learn simple tools to relax your mind and body to help yourself recover from daily stress, physical illness and worries and depression. Sessions are free and open to the community. To learn more, call Lois E. Harrill Senior Center at (828) 265-8090, visit Sophia’s website at reflectionpond.com/events or email Sophia Ojha at sophia@reflectionpond.com.
ArtTALK- MARIA: As part of the ArtTALK series at the Turchin Center, Artist Lesia Maruschak will discuss her work as an artist creating mobile memorial spaces and the global conversations generated by human rights and social justice in a museum environment. This ARTtalk is part of the Exhibition, “MARIA” which opens at 6 p.m. in the Mayer Gallery on March 4. On the same evening at the Turchin Center, there will be a panel discussion held in conjunction with the exhibition Beyond the Plantations. Michelle Van Parys will provide an overview of her work as a photographer working with a large-format film camera in the American landscape. The ARTtalk will be held in the lecture hall, and it will be followed by a Q&A. ArtTALKS are held at the Turchin Center and are free and open to the public. Learn more at tcva.org.
March 9
TAX ASSISTANCE: The AARP Tax Aide Program is offering free tax preparation for seniors and low-middle income taxpayers at the Western Watauga Community Center, 1081 Old US Highway 421 Sugar Grove, on Mondays from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., beginning Feb. 10 and running until April 6. Call 297-5195 to make an appointment.
March 10
TAX ASSISTANCE: The AARP Tax Aide Program is offering free tax preparation for seniors and low-middle income taxpayers at the Lois Harrill Senior Center, 132 Poplar Grove Connector, Boone on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., beginning Feb. 4 and continuing through April 7. Call 265-8090 for more information and to make an appointment.
March 11
BUSINESS BEFORE HOURS: The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce is hosting Business Before Hours from 8:30-9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11, at a site to be determined For more information, call the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce at (828) 295-7851 or email Harrison@BlowingRock.com.
BLOWING ROCK’S BIRTHDAY: The town of Blowing Rock will be celebrating its 131st birthday from 3:30-5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, at town hall, located at 1036 Main St., Blowing Rock.
March 16
TAX ASSISTANCE: The AARP Tax Aide Program is offering free tax preparation for seniors and low-middle income taxpayers at the Western Watauga Community Center, 1081 Old US Highway 421 Sugar Grove, on Mondays from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., beginning Feb. 10 and running until April 6. Call 297-5195 to make an appointment.
March 17
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS: The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce is hostingBusiness After Hours from 5:30-7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, at a site to be determined. For more information, call the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce at (828) 295-7851 or email Harrison@BlowingRock.com.
TAX ASSISTANCE: The AARP Tax Aide Program is offering free tax preparation for seniors and low-middle income taxpayers at the Lois Harrill Senior Center, 132 Poplar Grove Connector, Boone on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., beginning Feb. 4 and continuing through April 7. Call 265-8090 for more information and to make an appointment.
March 18-20
BANFF MOUNTAIN FILM FESTIVAL (SOLD OUT): The Boone screenings will take place at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts at Appalachian State University on Friday, March 20, and Saturday, March 21. Both screenings begin at 7:30 p.m. A special student edition takes place Thursday, March 18, at the Schaeffer Center, starting at 10 a.m. For more information, visit op.appstate.edu/banff.
March 19
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS: The Boone Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting Business After Hours on Thursday, March 19, at Appalachian State Athletics with Skyline/Skybest, from 5-7 p.m. Further details and opportunities to RSVP will be sent via e-mail in the weeks leading up to each event by the chamber. If you have questions, please contact the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce at (828) 264-2225 or email david@boonechamber.com.
March 23
TAX ASSISTANCE: The AARP Tax Aide Program is offering free tax preparation for seniors and low-middle income taxpayers at the Western Watauga Community Center, 1081 Old US Highway 421 Sugar Grove, on Mondays from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., beginning Feb. 10 and running until April 6. Call 297-5195 to make an appointment.
March 24
SEVEN: The Schaeffer Center, located at 733 Rivers St., Boone, is hosting L.A. Theatre Works presentation of “Seven” at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24. Seven is a riveting documentary play by seven female writers based on personal interviews with seven remarkable women who faced life-threatening obstacles before bringing heroic changes to their home countries of Pakistan, Nigeria, Ireland, Afghanistan, Guatemala, Russia and Cambodia. Tickets are available at www.theschaefercenter.org/events/ or you can also buy tickets by phone at (800) 841-2787 or (828) 262-4046 during business hours.
TAX ASSISTANCE: The AARP Tax Aide Program is offering free tax preparation for seniors and low-middle income taxpayers at the Lois Harrill Senior Center, 132 Poplar Grove Connector, Boone on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., beginning Feb. 4 and continuing through April 7. Call 265-8090 for more information and to make an appointment.
March 30
TAX ASSISTANCE: The AARP Tax Aide Program is offering free tax preparation for seniors and low-middle income taxpayers at the Western Watauga Community Center, 1081 Old US Highway 421 Sugar Grove, on Mondays from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., beginning Feb. 10 and running until April 6. Call 297-5195 to make an appointment.
March 31
TAX ASSISTANCE: The AARP Tax Aide Program is offering free tax preparation for seniors and low-middle income taxpayers at the Lois Harrill Senior Center, 132 Poplar Grove Connector, Boone on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., beginning Feb. 4 and continuing through April 7. Call 265-8090 for more information and to make an appointment.
April 1
MEDITATION CLASS: The High Country Meditators and Sophia Ojha will host a weekly meditation class from 2-3:30 p.m. each Wednesday at the Lois E. Harrill Senior Center in Boone. Participants will be doing guided breath awareness, mindfulness and body-scan based on the teachings of the Buddha. Learn simple tools to relax your mind and body to help yourself recover from daily stress, physical illness and worries and depression. Sessions are free and open to the community. To learn more, call Lois E. Harrill Senior Center at (828) 265-8090, visit Sophia’s website at reflectionpond.com/events or email Sophia Ojha at sophia@reflectionpond.com.
ArtTALK- LIAN LIAN: As part of the ArtTALKS series at the Turchin Center, there will be a lecture held in conjunction with the exhibition “Lian 連 Lian 鏈 — An installation by Hui Chi Lee” in the Main Gallery. Hui Chi Lee will talk about her artistic development over the past decade. In the past, her goals were more narrowly focused on interpersonal dynamics in a traditional Chinese family, self-expression, and an examination of personal issues. More recently, Hui Chi Lee is exploring larger environmental and social topics. ARTtalks are held at the Turchin Center and are free and open to the public. Learn more at tcva.org.
April 2
BILLY JONAS BAND: The Schaeffer Center, located at 733 Rivers St., Boone, is hosting the Billy Jonas Band at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 2. Participation is the name of the game. Concerts include sing-alongs, bang-alongs, and an improvised song with audience suggestions. Instruments include voice, guitar and recycled “re-percussion.” This show proves to each and every participant that they are indeed a musician. Themes include ecological awareness, community connection, personal responsibility and various curriculum-related songs. Tickets are available at www.theschaefercenter.org/events/ or you can also buy tickets by phone at (800) 841-2787 or (828) 262-4046 during business hours.
April 4
BLOWING ROCK TROUT DERBY: The 41st Blowing Rock Trout Derby takes place Saturday, April 4, from sunrise to 4 p.m. The annual Blowing Rock Trout Derby is a much-anticipated early springtime event in the village. Catches should be taken to the official derby headquarters to enter for measuring, located at The Blowing Rock Clubhouse, 108 Lakeside Drive, Blowing Rock. No entry fee or registration is necessary. Trout caught in any Watauga County body of water on April 4 are eligible. Prizes are awarded at 4:30pm at derby headquarters. For more information, visit blowingrock.com/troutderby.
ROSANNE CASH: The Schaeffer Center, located at 733 Rivers St., Boone, is hosting singer and songwriter Rosanne Cash at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 4. One of the country’s pre-eminent singer/songwriters, Rosanne Cash has released 15 albums of extraordinary songs that have earned four Grammy Awards and 11 nominations, as well as 21 top 40 hits, including 11 No. 1 singles. Tickets are available at www.theschaefercenter.org/events/ or you can also buy tickets by phone at (800) 841-2787 or (828) 262-4046 during business hours.
April 7
TAX ASSISTANCE: The AARP Tax Aide Program is offering free tax preparation for seniors and low-middle income taxpayers at the Lois Harrill Senior Center, 132 Poplar Grove Connector, Boone on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., beginning Feb. 4 and continuing through April 7. Call 265-8090 for more information and to make an appointment.
April 9
JAZZREACH: The Schaeffer Center, located at 733 Rivers St., Boone, is hosting JazzReach at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 9. Established in 1994, JazzReach is a nationally recognized New York City-based not-for-profit organization dedicated to the promotion, performance, creation and teaching of jazz music. Tickets are available at www.theschaefercenter.org/events/ or you can also buy tickets by phone at (800) 841-2787 or (828) 262-4046 during businss hours.
April 9
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS: The Boone Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting Business After Hours on Thursday, April 9, at Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living with Blue Cross and Blue Sheild, from 5-7 p.m. Further details and opportunities to RSVP will be sent via e-mail in the weeks leading up to each event by the chamber. If you have questions, please contact the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce at (828) 264-2225 or email david@boonechamber.com.
April 21
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS: The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce is hosting Business After Hours from 5:30-7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21, at The Beacon Boone with Reid’s Catering, located at 125 Graduate Lane, Boone. For more information, call the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce at (828) 295-7851 or email Harrison@BlowingRock.com.
May 14
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS: The Boone Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting Business After Hours on Thursday, May 14, at The Inn at Crestwood with Medi Home Health and Hospice, located at 3236 Shulls Mill Road, Boone, from 5-7 p.m. Further details and opportunities to RSVP will be sent via e-mail in the weeks leading up to each event by the chamber. If you have questions, please contact the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce at (828) 264-2225 or email david@boonechamber.com.
May 19
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS: The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce is hosting Business After Hours from 5:30-7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, at the Meadowbrook Inn, located at 711 Main St., Blowing Rock. For more information, call the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce at (828) 295-7851 or email Harrison@BlowingRock.com.
May 23
ART IN THE PARK: The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce hosts Art in the Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 23, along Park Avenue in downtown Blowing Rock. Dozens of artisans from all over the Southeast will exhibit in a series of six shows, May through October. The quality of work exhibited draws thousands to the area each month. Call (828) 295-7851 or contact art@blowingrock.com for questions or information regarding Art in the Park.
June 4-7
BLOWING ROCK CHARITY HORSE SHOW: The saddlebreds return to the L.M. Tate Showgrounds at the Broyhill Equestrian Preserve, 1500 Laurel Lane, Blowing Rock from June 4-7. General admission is $10/person per day and children 12 and under are free. For more details including divisions and prizes, visit www.brchs.org.
June 10
BUSINESS BEFORE HOURS: The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce is hosting Business Before Hours from 8:30-9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10, at a site to be determined For more information, call the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce at (828) 295-7851 or email Harrison@BlowingRock.com.
June 11
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS: The Boone Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting Business After Hours on Thursday, June 11, at Mast General Store with Mountain Alliance, from 5-7 p.m. Further details and opportunities to RSVP will be sent via e-mail in the weeks leading up to each event by the chamber. If you have questions, please contact the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce at (828) 264-2225 or email david@boonechamber.com.
June 13
ART IN THE PARK: The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce hosts Art in the Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 13 along Park Avenue in downtown Blowing Rock. Dozens of artisans from all over the Southeast will exhibit in a series of six shows, May through October. The quality of work exhibited draws thousands to the area each month. Call (828) 295-7851 or contact art@blowingrock.com for questions or information regarding Art in the Park.
June 16
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS: The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce is hosting Business After Hours from 5:30-7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16, at the Green Park Inn, located at 9239 Valley Blvd., Blowing Rock. For more information, call the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce at (828) 295-7851 or email Harrison@BlowingRock.com.
July 9
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS: The Boone Area, Beech Mountain and Avery County Chambers of Commerce are hosting Business After Hours on Thursday, July 9, at Beech Mountain Resort with Premier Images, located at 1007 Beech Mountain Parkway, Beech Mountain, from 5-7:30 p.m. Further details and opportunities to RSVP will be sent via e-mail in the weeks leading up to each event by the chamber. If you have questions, please contact the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce at (828) 264-2225 or email david@boonechamber.com.
July 18
ART IN THE PARK: The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce hosts Art in the Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, along Park Avenue in downtown Blowing Rock. Dozens of artisans from all over the Southeast will exhibit in a series of six shows, May through October. The quality of work exhibited draws thousands to the area each month. Call (828) 295-7851 or contact art@blowingrock.com for questions or information regarding Art in the Park.
July 21-26.
BLOWING ROCK CHARITY HORSE SHOW: The first weekend of hunters and jumpers return to the L.M. Tate Showgrounds at the Broyhill Equestrian Preserve, 1500 Laurel Lane, Blowing Rock from July 21-26. General admission is $10/person per day and children 12 and under are free. For more details including divisions and prizes, visit www.brchs.org.
July 24
SYMPHONY BY THE LAKE: Chetola Resort and the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce presents the 2020 edition of Symphony by the Lake on Friday, July 24, at Chetola Resort. Enjoy a symphony orchestra playing several classics as well as a fireworks display at the end of the show. Call (828) 295-7851 or contact info@blowingrock.com for questions or information regarding. For more information, visit symphonybythelake.com.
July 29-Aug. 2
BLOWING ROCK CHARITY HORSE SHOW: The second and final weekend of hunters and jumpers return to the L.M. Tate Showgrounds at the Broyhill Equestrian Preserve, 1500 Laurel Lane, Blowing Rock from July 21-26. General admission is $10/person per day and children 12 and under are free. For more details including divisions and prizes, visit www.brchs.org.
Aug. 15
ART IN THE PARK: The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce hosts Art in the Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15, along Park Avenue in downtown Blowing Rock. Dozens of artisans from all over the Southeast will exhibit in a series of six shows, May through October. The quality of work exhibited draws thousands to the area each month. Call (828) 295-7851 or contact art@blowingrock.com for questions or information regarding Art in the Park.
Aug. 18
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS: The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce is hosting Business After Hours from 5:30-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18, at SouthMarke, located at 1179 Main St., Blowing Rock. For more information, call the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce at (828) 295-7851 or email Harrison@BlowingRock.com.
Aug. 20
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS: The Boone Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting Business After Hours on Thursday, Aug. 20, at First Horizon with Carolina West Wireless, from 5-7 p.m. Further details and opportunities to RSVP will be sent via e-mail in the weeks leading up to each event by the chamber. If you have questions, please contact the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce at (828) 264-2225 or email david@boonechamber.com.
Sept. 9
BUSINESS BEFORE HOURS: The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce is hosting Business Before Hours from 8:30-9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9, at a site to be determined For more information, call the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce at (828) 295-7851 or email Harrison@BlowingRock.com.
Sept. 10
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS: The Boone Area and Blowing RockChambers of Commerce are hosting Business After Hours on Thursday, Sept. 10, located at 129 Mystery Hill Lane, Blowing Rock, from 5-7 p.m. Further details and opportunities to RSVP will be sent via e-mail in the weeks leading up to each event by the chamber. If you have questions, please contact the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce at (828) 264-2225 or email david@boonechamber.com, or call the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce at (828) 295-7851 or email Harrison@BlowingRock.com.
Sept. 12
ART IN THE PARK: The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce hosts Art in the Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, along Park Avenue in downtown Blowing Rock. Dozens of artisans from all over the Southeast will exhibit in a series of six shows, May through October. The quality of work exhibited draws thousands to the area each month. Call (828) 295-7851 or contact art@blowingrock.com for questions or information regarding Art in the Park.
Oct. 3
ART IN THE PARK: The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce hosts Art in the Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, along Park Avenue in downtown Blowing Rock. Dozens of artisans from all over the Southeast will exhibit in a series of six shows, May through October. The quality of work exhibited draws thousands to the area each month. Call (828) 295-7851 or contact art@blowingrock.com for questions or information regarding Art in the Park.
Oct. 8
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS: The Boone Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting Business After Hours on Thursday, Oct. 8, at Hound Ears Club with Mountain Vista Window Washing, located at 328 Shulls Mill Road, Boone, from 5-7 p.m. Further details and opportunities to RSVP will be sent via e-mail in the weeks leading up to each event by the chamber. If you have questions, please contact the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce at (828) 264-2225 or email david@boonechamber.com.
Oct. 20
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS: The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce is hosting Business After Hours from 5:30-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20, at The Blowing Rock attraction, located at 432 The Rock Road, Blowing Rock. For more information, call the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce at (828) 295-7851 or email Harrison@BlowingRock.com.
Nov. 12
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS: The Boone Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting Business After Hours on Thursday, Nov. 12, at LaQuinta inn and Suites with Go Postal in Boone, located at 165 N.C. 105 Extension, Boone, from 5-7 p.m. Further details and opportunities to RSVP will be sent via e-mail in the weeks leading up to each event by the chamber. If you have questions, please contact the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce at (828) 264-2225 or email david@boonechamber.com.
Nov. 17
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS: The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce is hosting Business After Hours from 5:30-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at a site to be determined. For more information, call the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce at (828) 295-7851 or email Harrison@BlowingRock.com.
Dec. 10
