Oct. 17
ZOE AND CLOYD: Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music presents “Something Old, Something New: Zoe and Cloyd.” Hailing from opposite ends of the Appalachian Mountains, renowned fiddler and vocalist Natalya Zoe Weinstein joins award-winning songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and vocalist John Cloyd Miller. The show starts at 2 p.m. at Harvest House, 247 Boone Heights Drive. This is a non-ticketed concert, pay as you exit. Suggested donation $10.
DOWNTON ABBEY TEA AND ROSE DRAWING PARTY: Please join us for a Downton Abbey Tea and Rose Drawing Party in honor of children’s art scholarships from 3:30-5 p.m. on Oct. 17. Enjoy Earl Grey tea and episodes of Downton Abbey. Learn how to draw a royal rose with all drawing materials provided at the Boone Professional Center on State Farm Road. Suggested donation $20. Afternoon hats are preferred. Please RSVP by calling the Boone Professional Center at (828) 386-1172 or email Cynthia Taylor at taylorcl@skybest.com.
LEGEND OF SLEEPY HALLOW: On Oct. 17-19, Wilkes County High School’s theatre program will perform the play, Legend of Sleepy Hallow. Contact Wes Martin at Martinw@wilkes.k12.nc.us for more information.
OWNING OUR APPALACHIAN ENGLISH: On Thursday, Oct. 17 the Lees-McRae Stephenson Center for Appalachia will host High Country native and former Lees-McRae professor of English Megan Weaver for her talk titled, “Owning Our Appalachian English.” Starting at 7 p.m. in Evans Auditorium in the Cannon Student Center. Weaver will answer your burning questions and stimulate discussion of our mountain dialects. For more information contact Michael Joslin at joslin@lmc.edu.
Oct. 18
CONE MANOR TOUR: Join the Blue Ridge Parkway for an informal do-it-yourself tour of the Moses Cone Manor’s second floor and kitchen located at milepost 294 on the Blue Ridge Parkway, from 1:30-3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18. Rangers will be on hand to answer questions. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call (828) 348-3400 or visit www.nps.gov.
AGING WELLNESS CHECKS: ASU’s College of Health Sciences is offering free aging wellness checks from 8-11 a.m. on Oct. 18. Services will include muscle strength, balance tests, mental health screenings, hearing evaluations, nutrition assessment and more. The aging wellness screenings will be held at the new health science building, Leon Levine Hall, at 1179 State Farm Road in Boone. For more information, call (828) 262-8658.
Oct. 19-20
WOOLLY WORM FESTIVAL: The 42nd Annual Woolly Worm Festival takes place at the Historic Banner Elk School in Banner Elk, located on Shawneehaw Ave, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 19-20. There will be tons of family fun, food and craft vendors. Don’t forget to bring your woolly worm for the Big Woolly Worm Wace. First prize is $1,000 cash. The 42nd Annual Woolly Worm Festival is co-sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk and the Avery County Chamber of Commerce. All proceeds are given back to the community to enhance our schools, children’s programs, and to promote business and tourism in Avery County. For more information phone (828) 898-5605 or visit www.woollyworm.com.
Oct. 19
VALLE COUNTRY FAIR: The 42nd annual Valle Country Fair takes place Saturday, Oct. 19, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fair features food, crafts, mountain music and family fun. Enjoy a classic country fair in a beautiful setting. Parking available in adjacent lot, charged per vehicle. Admission is free. The fair is located on N.C. 194 across from Holy Cross Episcopal Church and the Valle Crucis Conference Center in downtown Valle Crucis, For more information, call (828) 963-4609 or visit www.vallecountryfair.org.
ANIMALS OF THE BLUE RIDGE: Join Ranger Chuck for an exhibit of animals you could encounter on Cone Manor, located at milepost 294 on the Blue Ridge Parkway from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call (828) 348-3400 or visit www.nps.gov.
CONCERTS IN THE COURTYARD: Join Tanger Outlet Shoppes on the Parkway for Concerts in the Courtyard near Tanger Shopper Services on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 4-7 p.m. Bring your favorite people along to enjoy the best brands and be entertained by our musicians, family-friendly games, raffle drawing and more in the courtyard. The Chik-fil-A food truck will be on site with food and prizes for guests. Motown, beach and classic rock band Lucky Strikes will play on Oct. 19. For more information, contact Tanger Outlet at (828) 295-4444 or visit www.tangeroutlets.com.
CONCERT AT ASHE CIVIC CENTER: The Jeff Little Trio will be at the Ashe Civic Center at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19. With a few exceptions, the piano does not play a prominent part in Appalachian music, but Jeff Little is a remarkable exception. Joining Jeff will be banjo champion Steve Lewis and Luke Little on mandolin. Tickets are $20 adults and $5 students and may be purchased online at www.ashecountyarts.org or by calling (336) 846-2787.
BBQ FUNDRAISER: A fundraiser to help support the family of a three-year-old boy battling leukemia is scheduled for Oct. 19 at Cheap Joe’s Art Stuff. BBQ and all of the fixings will be served started at 11 a.m. until there isn’t anymore food. There is a suggested donation of $10. The money will help Michael and Ashley Sutton with expenses while their son, Maeson, undergoes treatment for leukemia. For more information, contact Joseph Miller at (828) 262-5459.
WILD EDIBLES: The area that surrounds the New River State Park has a rich soil for cultivating plants that are beneficial for both humans and animals. Meet with Park Volunteer Scott Wohlfled at 11 a.m. on Oct. 19 at the 221 Access Visitor’s Center for a short distance forest and field walk investigating the value of foraging vs. various means of cultivating food. Light refreshments will be provided during the program.
POND MOUNTAIN FIRE & RESCUE BBQ FUNDRAISER: On Saturday Oct. 19 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Riverview Community Center in Creston, a fundraiser will be held for the Pond Mountain and Fire Resuce. BBQ plates are $10. Music by Backstreet Bluegrass and a cake auction and raffle will be held as well.
HOMEGROWN HOPE: Join Crossnore School for a Backyard Shindig at the Embrook Estate on Saturday, Oct. 19, beginning at 6 p.m. a cocktail hour. At 7 p.m., dinner will be served. This event is to raise funds to expand clinical services and the foster care program for children in Henderson County and surrounding areas. Live music will be provided by Canaan Cox and his band. Tickets are $150 per person and can be purchased at homegrownhope.givesmart.com. Embrook Estate can be found at 93 Embrook Lake Drive in Flat Rock.
Oct. 21
THE PROPHET ELIJAH: A presentation hosted by High Country Lifelong Learners, from 2-3:30 p.m. on Oct. 21. Popular presenter Alan Hauser will give a two part series on the prophet Elijah, known as the prophet who would pave the way for the Messiah. Elijah was a wild and crazy guy, living in the wilderness and eating a bizarre diet. He was also a thorn in the flesh of Ahab, King of Israel and his wife, Jezebel. Elijah condemned the Canaanite god, Ba’al, whom Jezebel promoted. Despite his victory, he cowered before the rage of Jezebel and was utterly lacking in the confidence necessary to continue the battle, needing a kick in the butt from God. Orthodox Jews still anticipate the return of Elijah at the beginning of the Messianic Age. Professor Hauser’s expertise includes Old Testament and New Testament Literature and Biblical interpretation. Among his published works is a multi-volume “A History of Biblical Interpretation.” Meet in the second floor conference room of the Lois Harrill Senior Center, 132 Poplar Grove Connector in Boone. Join us for Part 2 of this story on Oct. 28. Same time, same room.
MISSOULA CHILDREN’S THEATRE: Missoula Children’s Theatre auditions will be Monday, Oct. 21 from 3:30-5:30 p..m. at the Ashe Civic Center for Ashe County Students. Rehearsals will be after school Oct. 21-25. Two performances on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. will be $16 adults and $5 students. For more information please call (336) 846-2787.
Oct. 23
LIFE COACHING WORKSHOP: Occurs from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Oct 23rd 2019. Come join for a FREE Life Coaching workshop. Each meetup will discuss and work through a variety of topics to empower you to live the life you’ve imagined. You are always one decision away from changing your life. Bring a notebook and pen. Venue: Watauga Public Library 140 Queen Street Boone NC 28607. Contact Connie at contact@connieriet.com, call (801) 706-8080, or visit her website connieriet.com.
MEDITATION WITH SOPHIA: This month’s topic is Doubt, one of the five hindrances to meditation. The ancient texts have identified five obstacles that one faces during meditation. By understanding what each obstacle is, how they arise and how we can dissolve them, we strengthen our meditation, helping our mind access deeper levels of peace, calm and stability. In this session, we will look at the fifth hindrance: doubt, when the mind keeps looking for more evidence for making decisions or keeps questioning itself. We will learn the antidotes and remedies to this hindrance so we can dissolve it in our practice. We will also do a live guided meditation to help you find inner-peace and train your mind to stay with your breath. Meet in the second floor conference room of the Lois Harrill Senior Center, 132 Poplar Grove Connector in Boone. Hosted by the High Country Lifelong Learners from 2-3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23.
ARTtalk ARTISTIC SURROGACY PANEL: As part of the ArtTALKS series at the Turchin Center, there will be a panel discussion held in conjunction with the exhibition “My Place, or Yours?” on view in Gallery A. Guest curator Cara Hagan will join with artists showing in the “My Place, or Yours?” exhibition to discuss the politics and practice of collaborative work employing the practice of artistic surrogacy. ArtTALKS are held at the Turchin Center and are free and open to the public. This presentation begins at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23.
WRITING WORKSHOP: At the Lois Harrill Senior Center at 132 Poplar Grove Connector in Boone, join Sue Spirit for another writing workshop. Bring a lunch if you like, along with a pen and paper. Old and new writers are welcome.
OASIS IS HOSTING A DVAM BOOK CLUB: In partnership with Foggy Pine Books, OASIS is hosting a DVAM Bookclub with Snyder’s No Visible Bruises: What We Don’t Know about Domestic Violence Can Kill Us. The bookclub will meet on Oct. 23 from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Foggy Pine in Boone. Contact outreach@oasisinc.org or call (828) 264-1532 for more information.
Oct. 24
OASIS WORKSHOP: OASIS is hosting a workshop on common misconceptions about domestic violence and how to help a friend on Oct. 24 at the Watauga County Public Library at 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. Contact outreach@oasisinc.org or call (828) 264-1532 for more information.
Oct. 25
NATIVE AMERICAN POLITICS: High Country Lifelong Learners presents a talk on Native American Political Organizations. Anthropologist, professor and expert on Native American history, Linda Jencson returns for another look at Native American society, past and present. Anthropologists distinguish four basic types of political organization: bands, tribes, chiefdoms and states. Native North America had political entities which qualified for all but the last, and many in-between structures that defy categorization. Some blended politics and family structure. Some were highly democratic. Some were so well-organized with structures of checks and balances to guarantee citizens’ rights that many of the founding fathers of America, including Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson and Thomas Paine were all students of native politics. Even the word “caucus” was borrowed into American English (and political behavior) from the Iroquois. Join us for some truly revolutionary ideas about human political relations, from 2-3:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25. Meet in the dining room of the Lois Harrill Senior Center, 132 Poplar Grove Connector in Boone.
Oct. 26
BLOWING ROCK HALLOWEEN FESTIVAL: Blowing Rock is hosting its annual Halloween Festival on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 2-9 p.m. All events are free and open to the public! Creepy Crafts for kids at the Blowing Rock Art and Histoy Museum from 2-3 p.m., air walks in Memorial Park from 3-8 p.m., games and a Fun House in the Blowing Rock Recreation Center for the Kids from 3-5:30 p.m. hay rides take place through Blowing Rock with Tom from 4-8 p.m.. The Monster March takes place at 5:45 p.m. with lineup at the American Legion at 5:30 p.m. Kids can Trick or Treat downtown Blowing Rock starting at 6 p.m. at participating businesses. The costume contest takes place at 7 p.m. with signups being allowed at the Blowing Rock Recreation Center until 6:45 p.m. A moonlight scavenger hunt in Broyhill Park for kids aged 6-13 takes place at 8 p.m. and an evening movie is at 9 p.m. For more information, visit www.townofblowingrocknc.gov/government/parks-and-recreation-and-landscaping/events or call (828) 295-5222.
BEARY SCARY HALLOWEEN: Visit Grandfather Mountain for a day of nature programs about animals considered creepy and crawly! From 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., this fun-filled celebration includes an opportunity to create special Halloween treats for the animals and then trick-or-treat through the animal habitats area. Children in costume are admitted at half-price. To learn more, visit www.grandfather.com, email events@grandfather.com, or call (828) 733-2013.
GUITAR PICKERS: Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music presents: “Two Generations of Guitar Pickers: The Wayne Henderson Trio with special guest Presley Barker.” Wayne Henderson’s top-notch finger-picking is a source of great pleasure and pride to his friends, family and neighbors in Grayson County, Va., and Presley has quickly emerged as an astonishingly gifted flat-picker. Tickets are $18 advance, $20 at the door and $5 student. 7:30 p.m. at Harvest House, 247 Boone Heights Drive. Visit www.mountainhomemusic.org for more information.
METROPOLITAN OPERA: A performance of Jules Massenet’s “Manon” will be streamed live in HD at the Cinemark Tinseltown in Bristol, Va., which is about 1.5 hours from Boone. Soprano Lisette Oropesa and tenor Michael Fabiano will be a part of the cast. The conductor will be Maurizio Benini. The opera begins at 12:55 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26. An encore performance will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30. Call the box office at (276) 669-2091 for ticket prices or purchases. Visit https://www.cinemark.com/series-events/met-opera-2019-20-season/ for more information about the series.
THE FOREST AS SHELTERWOOD: To learn in New River State Park, meet with Park Volunteer Scott Wohlfled at the 221 Access Visitor’s Center at 11 a.m. on Oct 26. Wohlfled will lead an easy trail walk demonstrating that though a woodland is not extremely edible, its enduring quality does afford a different utility — from songbird perches to cabin logs. Light refreshments will be provided during the program.
Oct. 27
CONCERT: St. Mary of the Hills Episcopal Church will be hosting the Appalachian State University Men’s Glee Club as part of its 2019 Summer Concert Series at 3 p.m. on Oct. 27. Sponsored by the St. Mary’s Friends of Music, the Summer Concerts feature artists from around northwest North Carolina and range from classical musicians to traditional local music. All concerts will be on Sunday afternoons, either in the church nave or (weather-permitting) on the front lawn of the church, where you are invited to bring blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy the music. All programs are free and everyone is welcome! St. Mary of the Hills is in Blowing Rock on Main Street. For more information, please contact the church at (828) 295-7323 or visit MusicfromStMaryoftheHills on Facebook.
MOSCOW’S BOLSHOI BALLET: Moscow’s Bolshoi Ballet will perform Glazunov’s “Raymonda” at 12:55 p.m. on Oct. 27. The ballet will be streamed live in HD at the Cinemark Tinseltown in Bristol, Va., which is about 1.5 hours from Boone. Call the box office at (276) 669-2091 for ticket prices or purchases. Visit https://www.cinemark.com/series-events/met-opera-2019-20-season/ for more information about the series.
Oct. 28
VIRTUAL DEMENTIA TOUR: The Virtual Dementia Tour® (VDT) is an original, ground-breaking, evidence-based, and scientifically proven method of building a greater understanding of dementia. The truth is that when dementia strikes, it strikes the whole community, not just the individual. Thanks to the VDT, health care professionals, family caregivers, business leaders, consumer advocates, first responders and educators are experiencing for themselves the physical and mental challenges facing people with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. The VDT uses patented sensory tools and instruction based on research conducted by P.K. Beville, MS, a specialist in geriatrics and the founder of Second Wind Dreams®. During a VDT experience, trained facilitators guide participants outfitted with patented devices that alter their senses while they try to complete common everyday tasks. The event will take place at Watauga Senior Center located at 132 Poplar Grove Connector #A in Boone from 1-3 p.m. The Virtual Dementia Tour is not appropriate for persons diagnosed with dementia. Participants are led through the 45-minute experience in 10-minute intervals and only need to be present for their appointment time. Appointments are required and space is limited. To reserve your space or learn more about the Virtual Dementia Tour®, please call (828) 754-0101, 1 (844) MY-JOURNEY or email prc@caldwellhospice.org.
Oct. 29
DEMENTIA CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: An Alzheimer’s/Dementia Support Group will meet Oct. 29 and is offered to those who serve as a caregiver for an individual that has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or dementia. The group will meet the last Tuesday of every month from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Western Watauga Branch Library. For more information, call the group facilitator Sandra Basel at (828) 773-0530 or contact Jackie Cornette at the Western Watauga Branch Library (828) 297-5515.
Oct. 30
REPUBLICAN WOMEN: The Watauga County Republican Women’s Club will have its monthly meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 30, at The Sagebrush Steakhouse in Boone. The meeting will begin at noon. All interested in furthering the Republican cause in the High Country are welcome to attend and are invited to join. Call (828) 832-6864 for more information. The WCRWC meets the last Wednesday of each month through October. See us on Facebook and learn more.
VAYA HEALTH TRAINING: The Lois E. Harrill Senior Center, 131 Poplar Grove Connector, Boone, will hold two trainings on Nov. 19. A training on “Neurocognitive Disorder: Living with Dementia” will run from 10 to 11 a.m., and “It’s a Brain Thing: The Study of Dementia Medications” will run from 11 a.m. to noon. Contact Mandy Matney at mandy.matney@vayahealth.com to register.
PUMPKIN PALOOZA WRITING EXPERIENCE: Join Sue Spirit on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Lois Harrill Senior Center, at 132 Poplar Grove Extension in Boone, for an extended day-long session of writing. Prompts surrounding the Great Pumpkin time of year will tease you into remembering past October memories and writing about all kinds of things that just may go bump in the night. Bring a lunch if you’d like, along with a pen and paper and if so inclined, a treat for the season of trick or treating. New and returning writers welcomed.
FLEETWOOD FOLK CONCERT: The Fleetwood Folk band will be playing for all area cancer patients, cancer survivors and caregivers at the Chetola Resort in Blowing Rock at 6 p.m. on Oct. 30. Admission is free.
Oct. 31
TANGER OUTLETS OFFERS TRICK OR TREAT — Tanger Outlets of Blowing Rock will host the annual Trick or Treating event on Thursday, October 31st from 5-7 p.m. Stores will host a Spooktacular Scavenger hunt for guests of all ages to participate in all the fun clues and complete your scavenger hunt card. Bring your completed cards to shopper service to be entered in a drawing for a Tanger Gift Basket filled with lots of spooky goodies.
Nov. 1
AGING WELLNESS CHECKS: ASU’s College of Health Sciences is offering free aging wellness checks from 8-11 a.m. on Nov. 1. Services will include muscle strength, balance tests, mental health screenings, hearing evaluations, nutrition assessment and more. The aging wellness screenings will be held at the new health science building, Leon Levine Hall, at 1179 State Farm Road in Boone. For more information, call (828) 262-8658.
LIVING WITH GRIEF: On Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the Watauga Medical Center, AHEC Building, Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care will host the program, HFA Annual Living with Grief. For more information, or to register, call (828) 754 0101 or 1.844.MY.JOURNEY, or visit visit www.caldwellhospice.org or email prc@caldwellhospice.org.
CONCERT TO BENEFIT HABITAT FOR HUMANITY: At 8 p.m. on Nov. 1, the ASU Treble Choir and Glee Club will perform at the Rosen Concert Hall on the campus of ASU. The concert is free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted to benefit the most recent Watauga Habitat for Humanity home build, which was done in partnership with App Builds a Home. All song choices are themed around the idea of “home.”
Nov. 5
CARRY OUT CUISINE: Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Watauga Campus Culinary Arts program will offer Carry Out Cuisine events during the Fall 2019 semester to the general public and will also continue to offer the Chef’s Table Dining Experience events. The spring menus will each focus on a different region and will feature some of the most popular dishes from cuisines around the world. Meals are $20 per person and reservations are recommended. Cash only payments are accepted when meals are picked up on the day of service. Pick-up times are 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Watauga Campus Kitchen, Building W141, Room 102. A limited number of tickets to the Chef’s Table Dining Experience will be available during each Carry Out Cuisine event. Tickets are $25. The theme for the November dinner is a Tour of Africa and items will include Tatale (corncakes with plantains), Harira (vegetable and meat soup), Boerewors (homemade beef and pork sausage patty), Spinach Stew (sweet and spicy braised spinach with tomatoes and onion), Curried Corn (corn curried with tomatoes) and Beignets de Bananes (fresh banana fritter). For more information or to reserve your tickets for any of these Carry Out Cuisine or Chef’s Table events, contact Chef Robert Back at (828) 297-3811 ext. 5222 or by email at rback@cccti.edu.
COMPANIONS FOR THE JOURNEY- LUNCH & LEARN: On Nov. 5 at 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., Cladwell Hospice will be hosting a lunch. Erica Andrews, volunteer and outreach coordinator, will be speaking at this event. For more information call (828) 754-0101.
Nov. 6
ARTtalk “FORM FROM FEELINGS”: As part of the ArtTALKS series at the Turchin Center, there will be a talk held in conjunction with the exhibition “Metaphorical Reality” on view in the Mayer Gallery. Artist Keith Bryant will introduce his creative work providing background and setting the stage for his current installation before moving into the gallery to answer questions and discuss his current work. Bryant will focus on an exploration of creating sculptural forms from inner feelings. This talk begins at 6 p.m. on Nov. 6.
Nov. 7
LIFE COACHING WORKSHOP: Schedule 4 — Occurs from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Nov 7th 2019. Come join for a FREE Life Coaching workshop. Each meetup will discuss and work through a variety of topics to empower you to live the life you’ve imagined. You are always one decision away from changing your life. Bring a notebook and pen. Venue: Watauga Public Library 140 Queen Street Boone NC 28607. Contact: Connie contact@connieriet.com 801-706-8080 Website: connieriet.com
64th ANNUAL FARM CITY BANQUET: The 64th Annual Farm City Banquet will be held on Thursday, Nov. 7, at 6 p.m. at the Boone United Methodist Church located on New Market Boulevard in Boone. The theme for this year’s banquet is “High Country Grown: Who’s Your Farmer?” Tickets are now on sale for $10.00 per person (children 5 and under eat for free; children 6-12, $5) and can be purchased at the N.C. Cooperative Extension, Watauga County Center, 971 W King St., Boone. No tickets will be sold at the door and ticket sales are limited to 250. For more info, please call (828) 264-3061.
Nov. 8
ALL ABOUT ELK: Nov. 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This workshop, led by N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission educators Kevin Hining and Tanya Poole, will focus on elk in North Carolina. A majority of the workshop will be spent learning about the life history and current research on elk, as well as activities that can be incorporated into educational programs. Information on how to coexist with elk will be provided. Participants will also tour the wildlife habitats at Grandfather Mountain with park staff and observe elk up close. This workshop provides six hours Criteria II or III credit toward the N.C. Environmental Education Certification, or 0.6 CEU credit. To register, visit https://bit.ly/2HyzOd6.
Nov. 9
METROPOLITAN OPERA: A performance of Puccini’s “Madama Butterfly” will be streamed live in HD at the Cinemark Tinseltown in Bristol, Va., which is about 1.5 hours from Boone. Soprano Hui He will play the devastating title role. The conductor will be Pier Giorgio Morandi. The opera begins at 12:55 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9. An encore performance will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13. Call the box office at (276) 669-2091 for ticket prices or purchases. Visit https://www.cinemark.com/series-events/met-opera-2019-20-season/ for more information about the series.
WHS DECA TRIVIA NIGHT: Watauga High School DECA, a business and marketing club, will be hosting our first annual trivia night fundraiser on Nov. 9 at Watauga High School starting at 6 p.m. Tickets will be $5 per person and will be sold before the event, as well as at the door on Nov. 9. To pre-purchase a ticket, please email Olivia Tarnowski at tarnowskio@wataugaschools.org. Tickets can be bought individually or for an entire team.
DIVINE MYSTERIES LAW OF 7: This class is a series which will be diving deep into the mysteries of the cosmos and the inner application for humanity; to see more clearly our power and purpose as cosmic beings, the knowledge that will be brought forward is ancient from the days of antiquity. Don’t miss out on this great opportunity, hosted at the Boone Professional Center at 838 State Farm Road at 1-4 p.m. on Nov. 9. The class will include a notebook, alchemy workbook comprehensive charts, charging plate and a personalized elixir. To secure a spot or learn about costs, call (828) 964-5853.
Nov. 9-10
TEACHING ENVIRONMENTAL EDUCATION: Nov. 9-10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This 10-hour workshop will help prepare participants from a variety of educational backgrounds in both the formal and non-formal sectors to use exemplary Environmental Education teaching methods. Attendees will learn about a variety of teaching techniques, methods and instructional strategies, and the workshop will include multiple interactive components. This is a required workshop for all N.C. Environmental Education Certification candidates who enrolled in the program after Jan. 1, 2009, as Criteria I credit. This workshop may also count for Continuing Education for those educators who are already certified. This program is hosted by Amy Renfranz, Grandfather’s director of education. To register, visit https://bit.ly/2XZ8o5Z.
Nov. 10
Nov. 13
SENIOR HEALTH FAIR: The Lois E. Harrill Senior Center would like to invite all seniors aged 60 or older to participate in fall health fairs. There will be free health assessments offered at each fair for no cost to the participant. Each fair will feature Medicare information, vision, hearing, balance, and blood pressure screening, as well as many other screenings such as colo-rectal cancer, hep C and others. Medication lock boxes and other free resources will be available on a first come-first served basis. Health Fairs will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 13, from 10 a.m.-noon. For more information call Billie at (828) 265-8090.
Nov. 15
WELLNESS CHECKS: ASU’s College of Health Sciences is offering free aging wellness checks from 8-11 a.m. on Nov. 15. Services will include muscle strength, balance tests, mental health screenings, hearing evaluations, nutrition assessment and more. The aging wellness screenings will be held at the new health science building, Leon Levine Hall, at 1179 State Farm Road in Boone. For more information, call (828) 262-8658.
Nov. 17
MOSCOW’S BOLSHOI BALLET: Moscow’s Bolshoi Ballet will perform Adolphe Adam’s “Le Crosaire” at 12:55 p.m. on Nov. 17. The ballet will be streamed at the Cinemark Tinseltown in Bristol, Va., which is about 1.5 hours from Boone. Call the box office at (276) 669-2091 for ticket prices or purchases. Visit https://www.cinemark.com/series-events/met-opera-2019-20-season/ for more information about the series.
Nov. 19
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS: The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual Business After Hours networking event on Tuesday, Nov. 19, from 5:30-7:30 p.m at Famous Toastery, located at 349 Sunset Drive, Blowing Rock. The event is open for all chamber members and includes raffles, light refreshments and more. For more information, contact the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce at (828) 295-7851 or visit www.blowingrockncchamber.com.
Nov. 23
METROPOLITAN OPERA: A performance of Philip Glass’s “Akhnaten” will be streamed live in HD at the Cinemark Tinseltown in Bristol, Va., which is about 1.5 hours from Boone. Countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo will headline Glass’s transcendent contemporary creation. The conductor will be Karen Kamensek. The opera begins at 12:55 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23. An encore performance will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27. Call the box office at (276) 669-2091 for ticket prices or purchases. Visit https://www.cinemark.com/series-events/met-opera-2019-20-season/ for more information about the series.
Nov. 26
DEMENTIA CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: An Alzheimer’s/Dementia Support Group will meet Nov. 26 and is offered to those who serve as a caregiver for an individual that has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or dementia. The group will meet the last Tuesday of every month from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Western Watauga Branch Library. For more information, call the group facilitator Sandra Basel at (828) 773-0530 or contact Jackie Cornette at the Western Watauga Branch Library 828-297-5515.
Dec. 17
VAYA HEALTH TRAINING: The Lois E. Harrill Senior Center, 131 Poplar Grove Connector, Boone, will hold two trainings on Dec. 17. A training on “Anxiety: Calming the Anxious Mind” will run from 10 to 11 a.m., and “Coping with Anxiety: Medications and More” will run from 11 a.m. to noon. Contact Mandy Matney at mandy.matney@vayahealth.com to register.
Dec. 15
MOSCOW’S BOLSHOI BALLET: Moscow’s Bolshoi Ballet will perform Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker” at 12:55 p.m. on Dec. 15. The ballet will be streamed at the Cinemark Tinseltown in Bristol, Va., which is about 1.5 hours from Boone. Call the box office at (276) 669-2091 for ticket prices or purchases. Visit https://www.cinemark.com/series-events/met-opera-2019-20-season/ for more information about the series.
Dec. 31
DEMENTIA CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: An Alzheimer’s/Dementia Support Group will meet Dec. 31 and is offered to those who serve as a caregiver for an individual that has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or dementia. The group will meet the last Tuesday of every month from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Western Watauga Branch Library. For more information, call the group facilitator Sandra Basel at (828) 773-0530 or contact Jackie Cornette at the Western Watauga Branch Library (828) 297-5515.
Jan. 11, 2020
