Beginning June 25
HORN IN THE WEST OUTDOOR DRAMA: Horn In The West is our nation’s longest-running Revolutionary War outdoor drama. The play brings to life the story of the hardy pioneers who, with the help of famed frontiersman Daniel Boone, and Cherokee allies, settled in the Blue Ridge wilderness as they sought freedom from British tyranny. Loved by young and old, the Horn In The West outdoor drama has been performed each summer since 1952 in the heart of Boone, North Carolina. The venue, Daniel Boone Amphitheatre, was named one of the most beautiful outdoor theatres in the nation. This adventure has offered thrilling outdoor entertainment to generations of visitors since it premiered in 1952. The performance runs nightly except Mondays at 8 p.m., late June through early August. The house gates open at 7:30 p.m. Arrive earlier and tour the Hickory Ridge Living History Museum. The museum is open during the day (except Mondays) for 45-minute tours, and during the evening from 5:30 until show time. This event will be reoccurring weekly until Aug. 13 and will take place at Daniel Boone Park located at 591 Horn in the West Drive in Boone. For more information regarding ticket pricing visit www.horninthewest.com/ or call (828) 264-2120.
PROFILE TRAIL TWILIGHT HIKE: Join a Park Ranger for an evening stroll through the Southern Appalachian Forest and see the woods come to life after the sun sets. Experience the park from a different perspective and learn about nocturnal wildlife. Participants must bring flashlights or headlamps and are encouraged to wear hiking boots. Hike will go approximately 1.5 miles. Dress appropriately for the weather. Please no pets. This event will take place at Grandfather Mountain State Park and will begin from the Profile Trail parking area 4198 NC 105 N., Banner Elk. The hike will last from 8-10 p.m. and is free but a RSVP is required. Please RSVP for hikes by phone (828) 963-9522 or at grandfather.mountain@ncparks.gov. Participation is limited.
June 26
APPALACHIAN FOOTBAL CLUB VS LSA: Appalachian FC is bringing a National Premier Soccer League team to Boone. Watch in the bleachers as the Appalachian FC takes on the LSA Athletico Lanier at 7:00 p.m. The event will take place at the Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex located at 574 Brookshire Road, Boone. Tickets are $10 Adult General Admission, $5 Child General Admission. For more information visit www.appalachianfc.com/.
KNIT WITH ALPACAS: Bring your knitting or crochet projects for a relaxing morning outdoors in the orchard with our alpacas and llamas. Crafting time begins at 10:00 a.m. and ends at 12:00 p.m. Enjoy a few hours of care-free crafting together as the alpacas graze around you. The event will take place at Apple Hill Farm located at 400 Apple Hill Road, Banner Elk. Tickets for this event are $15. For more information call (828) 963-1662.
NATIVE PLANT SALE: Over 80 species of perennials, shrubs, trees, and more will be offered at the sale during the native plant sale that will take place at the Daniel Boone Native Gardens located at 651 Horn in the West Drive, Boone. In the event of rain the sale will move to the picnic shelter across the street in Daniel Boone Park. Most perennials will be sold in $5.00 quart and $10.00 gallon containers. Trees, shrubs and rare species will be individually priced. This is a non-profit fund raiser with proceeds from the sales benefitting the Daniel Boone Native Gardens and the NC Native Plant Society. For more information visit www.danielboonenativegardens.org/events/2021/6/26/plant-sale.
June 30
VALLE CRUCIS BIRD WALK: Join the High Country Audubon Society for a bird walk at Valle Crucis Community Park on Wednesday, June 30. Enjoy an opportunity to see beautiful regional birds in a walk led by one of your community members. Social distancing is required. The event will take place from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Valle Crucis Park located at 2892 Broadstone Road, in Banner Elk and is free to the public. For more information email contactus@highcountryaudubon.org.
July 2
TURCHIN CENTER SUMMER EXHIBITION CELBRATION: Celebrate summer and the opening of new exhibitions at the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts – explore, discover and connect through the arts! This is an opportunity for art lovers to surround themselves with stunning artwork and meet the accomplished artists exhibiting in the galleries at the Turchin Center. Spend time with fellow community members who believe that art is something to be shared, cherished and celebrated. Experience diverse artwork by nationally and internationally renowned artists right here at the crossroads of Appalachian State University and downtown Boone. In order to ensure the health and safety of our visitors and staff, COVID-19 protocols and procedures will be in place. The event will take place from 6-9 p.m. This outdoor event is free but online registration is required. The Turchin Center for the Visual Arts is located at 423 West King Street in Boone. For more information visit tcva.org/.
July 3
BROOKSHIRE PARK BIRDWALK: Join the High Country Audubon Society for a bird walk at Brookshire Park on Saturday, July 3rd. Enjoy an opportunity to see the wet prairie ecosystem of the New River floodplain in a walk led by one of your community members. Social distancing is required. The event will take place from 8 — 11 a.m. at Brookshire Park located at 250 Brookshire Road in Boone and is free to the public. For more information email contactus@highcountryaudubon.org.
BLOWING ROCK 4TH OF JULY PARADE: Join the town of Blowing Rock for the best small-town Main Street parade you’ll find anywhere! Local families, musicians, organizations, and characters celebrate the holiday with a patriotic procession. The parade is usually 40 minutes to an hour long. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. For more information call (828) 295-5222.
PAULA POUNDSTONE: Humorist, author and comedian Paula Poundstone is known for her clever, observational humor and spontaneous wit. Time magazine listed her HBO special, Cats, Cops and Stuff, as one of The 5 Funniest Stand-Up Specials Ever. Paula Poundstone continues as a panelist on NPR’s Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me!, and is recognized in innumerable lists, documentaries and literary compendiums noting influential standup comedians of our time. Poundstone will be performing at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts located on 733 Rivers Street, Boone as part of the Appalachian Summer Festival. Tickets are $40 in-person and $15 for livestream. The livestream viewing is available for the 8 p.m. show only.For more information call (800) 841-2787 or visit theschaefercenter.org/.
July 6, 13, 20 and 27
BEGINNER SHAG LESSONS: The Boone Shag Club is teaching the North Carolina State Dance, the Carolina Shag. Becky and Gary Doran are Competitive Shaggers and will be teaching the beginners lessons in July. Lessons will take place at the Green Park Inn located at 9239 Valley Blvd in Blowing Rock. Admission for new comers is $30 and includes 2021 Boone Shag Club membership. Partners are strongly recommended, but not necessary. Lessons begin promply at 6 p.m., please don’t be late. We teach in a progression so please plan to attend all four lessons to get the most out of your dance.
July 16
Free Field Day Event For Older Adults: The Lois E. Harrill Senior Center will be hosting an outdoor Fun in the Sun field day on Friday July 16 from 9-11 a.m. for seniors aged 60 or older. Local agencies will be on-site to lead games and offer refreshments, resources and door prizes. We invite you to come join us for this outdoor event at no cost. For more information about the games or about joining the senior center, call Billie Lister at (828) 265-8090 or email billie.lister@watgov.org.
July 18-24
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL: Foscoe Christian Church is hosting its Vacation Bible School July 18-24 from 5:30-8 p.m. each night. A light dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. All are welcome to the “Concrete and Cranes VBS” at Foscoe Christian Church, located at 8834 N.C. 105 in Boone. More information about the church can be found at www.foscoechristianchurch.org or by calling (828) 963-4395.
