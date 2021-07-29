To submit items for the print calendar, please email calendar@mountaintimes.com. To post an event to our web calendars, visit our websites under the Events tab. Entries should be complete and concise.
WEICHOLZ GLOBAL FILM SERIES: COMPLICITY: Cheng Liang is a young Chinese immigrant living illegally in Japan who gets caught up in a theft ring, stealing water heaters and the like from homes and businesses in order to survive. Desperate for legitimate work, he buys and assumes a false identity at a considerable cost. With his new identity, Liu Wei gets a job in a traditional Japanese soba restaurant run by an aging soba master and his kind daughter. He starts his new life in Japan while always fearing to have his real identity disclosed and to be deported back to China. This is an online event presented by the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts. Cost of admission is $5. For more information visit appsummer.org/event/complicity/.
EDIBLE PLANTS AND MEDICINAL PLANTS: Join a Park Ranger for an exciting and educational program to learn about edible and medicinal plants. This will be slow paced on natural surface trails, cover approximately 1.5 miles and last two to three hours. Come wearing appropriate clothing and footwear for the conditions and please leave pets at home. This is appropriate for all ages, but minors must be accompanied by an adult. Please RSVP for hikes by phone 828-963-9522 or at grandfather.mountain@ncparks.gov. Participation is limited to 15. The event will start at Grandfather Mountain Profile Trail parking area at 10 a.m.
July 30
BEER FOR BREAKFAST: Four middle-aged buddies reunite for a “guys’ weekend” — complete with old music and cheap beer. These guys are out to prove they’ve still got it, so they are going to party like it’s 1979! It’s all going well until one of them doesn’t show up...but his wife does. Snowed in overnight, an epic struggles ensues: will man be judged the superior sex or will woman prevail? And perhaps most importantly, if Doritos are made of corn, why can’t they be considered a vegetable? This play is presented by the Ensemble Stage Theater located at 185 Azalea Circle SE in Banner Elk. Cost of admission is Adults $26, Senior/Student/Military $24, Kids (16 & under) $12. The play will begin at 7:30 p.m. on 7/30, 7/31, 8/3, 8/6, and 8/7. For more information call (828) 414-1844.
July 30-31
THE GATHERING: The seventh hosting of The Gathering will take place July 30-31 at Alliance Bible Fellowship. The Gathering is a non-denominational Christian women’s event, the last of which was held January 2020 with women in attendance from over 70 churches in and around the High Country. The July 30 event will take place 7-9 p.m.; the group will reconvene from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on July 31 to continue time of fellowship, worship, teaching and ministry. More information can be found at www.gatheringnc.com.
July 31
VALLE CRUCIS BIRDWALK: Join the High Country Audubon Society for a bird walk at Valle Crucis Community Park on Wednesday, July 31. Enjoy an opportunity to see beautiful regional birds in a walk led by one of your community members. Social distancing is required. The event will take place from 8:30 — 10:30 a.m. at Valle Crucis Community Park located at 2892 Broadstone Road in Banner Elk. The event is free and open to the public. for more information email contactus@highcountryaudubon.org.
Aug. 3
NATIONAL NIGHT OUT: The Watauga County Second Annual National Night Out is taking place from 4-7:30 p.m. on Aug. 3 at Watauga High School. National Night Out is an annual community building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods a safer and more caring place to live. The Aug. 3 event will have K-9 demonstrations, a bounce house, music, food trucks, kids crafts and more. For more information, contact the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 264-3761 or the Boone Police Department at (828) 268-6900.
MOUNTAIN LAUREL QUILT GUILD: The Mountain Laurel Quilt Guild will hold its monthly meeting on Tuesday, August 3rd at 1:00 p.m. We meet in the conference room on the second floor of the Senior Center on Poplar Grove Connector in Boone. New members and beginning quilters are welcome. For more information contact Sue Stell at stell.susan@gmail.com or (704) 609-1449.
Aug. 6-7
BACK 2 SCHOOL: The 2021 Back 2 School Festival will be held in-person on Aug. 6 and 7 at Watauga High School, with each school in Watauga County being assigned a specific time for students and their families to pick up school supplies. For event times for each school or to learn more about how to get involved, visit www.back2schoolfestival.org.
Aug. 7
CCC WIPEOUT!: Boone United Methodist Church, located at 471 New Market Blvd., will host a Church Community Clearance sale on Aug. 7 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. The event will take place outside and feature all kinds of finds, including a boutique. For more information contact Addie at (386) 717-0267.
REOCCURING
GREEN PARK INN: Continuing through the summer, Charlie Ellis — with Dave Braun — will perform from 6-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at Greenpark Inn, 9239 Valley Blvd., Blowing Rock. No admission charge. For more information call (828) 414-9230.
HORN IN THE WEST OUTDOOR DRAMA: Horn In The West is our nation’s longest-running Revolutionary War outdoor drama. The play brings to life the story of the hardy pioneers who, with the help of famed frontiersman Daniel Boone, and Cherokee allies, settled in the Blue Ridge wilderness as they sought freedom from British tyranny. Loved by young and old, the Horn In The West outdoor drama has been performed each summer since 1952 in the heart of Boone. The venue, Daniel Boone Amphitheatre, was named one of the most beautiful outdoor theatres in the nation. This adventure has offered thrilling outdoor entertainment to generations of visitors since it premiered in 1952. The performance runs nightly except Mondays at 8 p.m., late June through early August. The house gates open at 7:30 p.m. Arrive earlier and tour the Hickory Ridge Living History Museum. The museum is open during the day (except Mondays) for 45-minute tours, and during the evening from 5:30 until show time. This event will be reoccurring weekly until Aug. 13 and will take place at Daniel Boone Park located at 591 Horn in the West Drive in Boone. For more information regarding ticket pricing visit www.horninthewest.com/ or call (828) 264-2120.
GRIEFSHARE RECOVERY GROUP: GriefShare recovery seminar and support group will meet the third Monday of each month from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., beginning July 19. Meetings will take place at Church of Jesus Christ Meeting Room, located at 288 Calvary St. in Newland. Attendance is free, and participants will receive a free workbook. Childcare will be provided for children through the 4th grade. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics. To learn more call Christine at (828) 898-8203 or Gail at (828) 260-1298
