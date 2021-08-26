To submit items for the print calendar, please email calendar@mountaintimes.com. To post an event to our web calendars, visit our websites under the Events tab. Entries should be complete and concise.
Aug. 27
MUSIC IN THE VALLE: Valle Crucis Community Park welcomes locals and visitors to the park to enjoy live music at the park from a variety of local and regional musicians. The popular music series was virtual in 2020, but is back in person for the 2021 season. Music in the Valle is taking place Aug. 27, Sept. 3, Sept. 17, Oct. 1, Oct. 8 and Oct. 15. The events take place at 6 p.m. at Valle Crucis Community Park, located at 2892 Broadstone Road, Banner Elk. There’s a suggested donation of $5 per person, or $10 per family. For more information, call (828) 963-9239.
Aug. 28
HIGH COUNTRY AUDUBON SOCIETY: Join the High Country Audubon Society for a bird walk at Alleghany Access of New River State Park. Explore the birds and nature of the New River Valley. The HCAS has been granted special access to this the park, located at 358 New River State Park Rd, Laurel Springs. Attendance is free. Driving conditions may be rough, so please contact us for more info. All are welcome to attend, and social distancing is required. For more information reach out to contactus@highcountryaudubon.org.
HIGH COUNTRY BEER FEST: High Country Beer Fest is taking place from 3-7 p.m. on Aug. 28 at 748 Roby Greene Road in Boone. Attendees can sample craft beverages from over 20 unique breweries, listen to live music and eat food from local vendors. More information and ticket purchasing can be found at hcbeerfest.com.
TENNIS TOURNAMENT: The second annual Community Care Clinic Tennis Tournament is taking place Aug. 28 from noon to 4 p.m. The “happy hour for healthcare” is taking place from 5-7 p.m. The doubles round-robin event is taking place at Deer Valley Athletic Club. For more information, visit ccclinic.org/tennis-tournament-is-back.
FALL MILITIA MUSTER: Travel to the Fall of 1776 as local militia forces are forming to protect their homes. See what a Militia Muster during the Revolutionary War would have looked like. Watch exciting demonstrations of period weapons and a military drill. Hear history presentations about who the militia were and what they did. Learn about the first battle fought in North Carolina during the Revolution: The Battle of Moore’s Creek Bridge. The event is taking place at the Hickory Ridge History Museum in the Daniel Boone Park — located at 591 Horn in the West Drive — from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 28. The event is $10 for adults and $7 for kids ages 5-12. For more information, call (828) 264-2120.
Aug. 29
MUSIC ON THE VERANDA: Enjoy live music on the covered veranda of the historic Green Park Inn in Blowing Rock from 5-8 p.m. Some chairs available or bring your own.
Sept. 3
FIRST FRIDAY ART CRAWL: The First Friday Art Crawl takes place each month in downtown Boone, February through December. Check out the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts on King Street, as well as the Mazie Jones Gallery in the Jones House Community Center. Art exhibits and wine tastings are in various downtown shops and restaurants. Events will start at 5 p.m. Sept. 3. For more information call (828) 268-6283.
ROGER MCGUINN: The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country is reopening its doors to the general public on Sept. 3 for the first time since March 2020 with a show featuring Roger McGuinn from 7:30-9:30 p.m. As the founder of The Byrds, Roger McGuinn is firmly established as an indisputable industry icon. He’s known for his signature 12-string Rickenbacker sound, and his instantly recognizable vocals on hits like “Turn, Turn, Turn” and “Mr. Tambourine Man.” For more information on this event and others at the Appalachian Theatre, visit www.apptheatre.org/new-events.
Sept. 4-5
MILE HIGH KITE FESTIVAL: The annual Beech Mountain Mile High Kite Festival is Labor Day weekend, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 4-5. The festival will include kite flying and demonstrations, food vendors and musical performances. Free kites will be provided to kids under 13 by the Beech Mountain Chamber of Commerce while supplies last. The event is taking place at Beech Mountain Kite Field — next to Brick Oven Pizzaria — located at 400 Beech Mountain Parkway, Beech Mountain. For more information, contact (828) 387-9283.
Sept. 9-11
BLUE BEAR MUSIC FESTIVAL: The Blue Bear Music Festival is a three-day music festival on the grounds of Blue Bear Mountain Camp Sept. 9-11. Enjoy the spectacular views and incredible music, while only eight miles away from the town of Boone. This year’s lineup includes: Steel Wheels, Texas Gentlemen, Acoustic Syndicate, Sol Driven Train, Dirty Grass Soul, Jeff Little Trio, Tim Carter Band, South Hill Banks, Mel Jones and more. Blue Bear Mountain Camp is located at 196 Blue Bear Mountain Road, Todd. More information can be found at www.musicfestatbluebearmountain.com.
Sept. 11
BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT: Watauga Parks and Recreation is hosting a three-on-three basketball tournament on Sept. 11. Games will take place at the Watauga Community Recreation Center from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Games could be played that Friday or that Sunday if team registration warrants. Six divisions will be offered: men’s competitive, men’s recreational, women’s, high school male, high school female and men’s over 50. Teams are guaranteed four games but could play up to seven games in the day. To sign up for the tournament, visit rec.watgov.org/wbwsc/webtrac.wsc/splash.html.
HUNTER’S HEROES: The Hunter’s Heroes eighth annual 5K race is Sept. 11 starting at 8:30 a.m. The route is from the Watauga County Sheriff’s Department to the Boone Police Department. The funds will be distributed to the fiancé of Logan Fox to pay off their mortgage on their home. Funds will also be placed into a scholarship fund for the two daughters of Chris Ward, Molly and Katie. For more information or to register, visit www.huntersheroes2013.com.
Sept. 18
BLUE RIDGE CONSERVANCY 5K: The 21st Annual Blue Ridge Conservancy 5K is taking place Sept. 18 starting at the Mayview Neighborhood in Blowing Rock. Sponsored by Stick Boy Bread Company, the 5K Run/Walk starts at 8 a.m. and the 1 mile fun run starts at 9 a.m. For more information, visit blueridgeconservancy.org/blue-ridge-conservancy-5k/.
Sept. 21
EVENING OF HOPE: The Hope Center in Boone is hosting an Evening of Hope at Alliance Bible Fellowship on Tuesday, Sept. 21. The group plans to celebrate the ministry of The Hope Center with a social hour of heavy hors d’oeuvres starting at 5:30 p.m and a program at 7 p.m. featuring stories of hope from the clients the organization serves. To register, visit choosehope.org.
REOCCURING
BOONE SUMMER CONCERT SERIES: Concerts for the weekly Boone’s Summer Concerts series at the Jones House are scheduled every Friday through Sept. 3, starting at 5 p.m. This year’s lineup features a variety of musical genres including, folk, bluegrass, jazz, soul, gospel and more. Summer concerts at the Jones House are free and open to the public and are held rain or shine. For more information about the series, including a complete schedule, visit www.joneshouse.org or call (828) 268-6280.
GRIEFSHARE RECOVERY GROUP: GriefShare recovery seminar and support group will meet the third Monday of each month from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., beginning July 19. Meetings will take place at Church of Jesus Christ Meeting Room, located at 288 Calvary St. in Newland. Attendance is free, and participants will receive a free workbook. Childcare will be provided for children through the 4th grade. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics. To learn more call Christine at (828) 898-8203 or Gail at (828) 260-1298
BOONE ALANON FAMILY GROUP: Alanaon, an anonymous fellowship for friends and families of alcoholics, will hold in-person meetings Wednesdays and Fridays at noon, at Boone United Methodist Church. The church is located at 471 New Market Blvd., Boone. The group will continue to host virtual meetings via Zoom Mondays and Fridays at noon. Social distancing and masks are required for non-vaccinated people. For more information, including Zoom access, call (828) 898-3072 or (828) 773-8734
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.