July 21, 22, 23
THEATRE PERFORMANCE: BeanStalk Community Theatre is performing “Shrek: The Musical” based on the 2001 DreamWorks Animation film “Shrek” at the Appalachian Theatre. The shows on the 21 and 22 will be at 7:30 p.m. and the show on the 23 will be at 2 p.m. General admission is $20 for adults, $18 for seniors and $15 for children 12 and under.
July 22
TOUR OF HOMES: St. Mary of the Hills Episcopal Church’s Blowing Rock Tour of Homes is back and in person with five lovely and unique homes. Transportation will be provided, and there will also be an option for walking. The Tour begins at 9 a.m. and closes at 5 p.m., with the last time to start being at 3 p.m. The church yard will be filled with a bake sale, a Timeless Treasures tent, and the option for having lunch in the church café. Call 828-295-7323 for more information.
SYMPHONY BY THE LAKE: Tickets to the 35th Annual Symphony by the Lake are SOLD OUT. For the second year in a row the signature summer event has sold out weeks in advance. The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce would like to thank our sponsors for supporting our social and cultural event of the year: Hendrick Automotive Group, The Kennedy-Herterich Foundation, Chetola Resort, The Village Foundation of Blowing Rock, Granite Insurance, Monkee’s of Blowing Rock and 100 West Union Menswear. The Symphony by the Lake at Chetola Resort is produced by the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce and presented by The Kennedy-Herterich Foundation and Hendrick Luxury Group. Additional sponsors include Chetola Resort, Monkee’s of Blowing Rock, 100 West Union Men’s Store, Our State Magazine, WNC Magazine, and Tanger Outlets.
MUSIC IN THE VALLE: Valle Crucis Community Park welcomes locals and visitors to the park to enjoy live music at the park from a variety of local and regional musicians. Valle Crucis Community Park is located next to the Mast Store Annex, near the Original Mast General Store in the historic village of Valle Crucis. Look for the wooden bear on a tree stump at the driveway entrance & be sure to drive slowly on the gravel road. The park is sustained by visitor donations and a $5 or $10 parking donation is recommended. Unspoken Tradition will perform on July 22.
MUSIC ON THE LAWN: Music on the Lawn at The Inn at Ragged Gardens in Blowing Rock takes place every Friday from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., weather permitting. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. This event is free but there is an option to purchase food and drinks.
JONES HOUSE CONCERT: Bring a lawn chair or a blanket to the Jones House lawn and enjoy free musical performances all summer long. Concerts are every Friday night starting at 5:30 p.m. On the 22, the Shelby Rae Moore Band and Fwuit will perform.
Aug. 1
NAMI PROGRAM: National Alliance on Mental Illness High Country is hosting Ashish George, PADs Specialist, in an information session on Psychiatric Advanced Directives on Monday, August 1 at 6:30 p.m. Information about PADs and how to join the program via Zoom or phone can be found at www.namihighcountry.org.
Aug. 6
FAMILY REUNION: Join the Watson family for a reunion at the Deep Gap Fire Department on Saturday, Aug. 6. Registration begins at 11 a.m. Ice, plates, flatware and napkins are provided along with lots of food, fun, door prizes and fellowship. Organizers ask that people bring a covered dish and drink to share and to not forget to bring family photos and a favorite story. For more information, contact Roy Watson at (336) 877-7482 or Jack Watson at (336) 846-1221.
RECURRING
ACA: Adult Children of Alcoholics & Dysfunctional Families (ACA)/ Al-Anon will meet on Sunday evenings at 8 p.m., at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Boone. This is a Twelve Step, Twelve Tradition support group focusing on learning tools to change the unhealthy behaviors and attitude patterns we developed while growing up in alcoholic or otherwise dysfunctional homes. For more information, call Kelly at (828) 719-5312, or Morgan at (828) 773-4574. For a list of online meetings, visit www.acawso.org.
BOONE Al-Anon FAMILY GROUP: Al-Anon is an anonymous fellowship for families, relatives and friends whose lives have been affected by someone else’s drinking. The group will hold in-person meetings Wednesdays and Fridays at noon, at Boone United Methodist Church. The church is located at 471 New Market Blvd., Boone. If you need further information, call 1-888-425-2666 or 1-88-4AL-ANON or visit www.al-anon.org.
EVENING BOONE AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP MEETING: Sundays at 5:30 p.m. Located at Club 12-141 Health Center Dr. Boone, 1st floor in the rear of the two story brick building. AA meetings are also held at the same time. Zoom (virtual) will be available by invitation. Al-ANON is a fellowship of relatives and friends of alcoholics who share their experience, strength, and hope in order to solve their common problems. We believe alcoholism is a family illness and that changed attitudes can aid recovery. For more information, email bne.discovering.choices@ncbermudaafg.org.
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: It can be difficult to admit you have a drug problem. We know because we’ve been there. NA can help you stop using drugs, lose the desire to use, and find a new way to live. You don’t have to go it alone. Freedom from active addiction happens at NA meetings. We meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday at Grace Lutheran Church, 115 East King Street in Boone. Find more information at www.ncregion-na.org/foothills-area.
