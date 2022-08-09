To submit items for the print calendar, please email calendar@mountaintimes.com. To post an event to our web calendars, visit our websites under the Events tab. Entries should be complete and concise.
Aug. 11
OLD-TIME JAMS: Each Thursday evening from 7 to 10 p.m., anyone is welcome to gather at the Jones House for Old-Time Jams. Bring an acoustic instrument to play along or just enjoy the music as locals play fiddle and folk songs.
Aug. 12-20
THEATER PERFORMANCE: Ensemble stage presents “Baby on Board” every week on Tuesday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Wednesday the 14 and Sunday the 17 at 2 p.m. at the Historic Banner Elk School. Telling the story of a man who desperately wants to be a father, Ensemble Stage presents this comedy at an international premiere. Ticket information can be found at www.ensemblestage.com.
Aug. 12
CREATIVE HIKE: Painted trail rocks at Elk Know brighten many hikers day. On Aug. 12 at 1 p.m., the public is invited to see some of these rocks and paint their own to leave on the trail. All materials are provided for this free event that will take place at 5564 Meat Camp Road in Todd.
Aug. 13
FAMILY FILM: The Saturday Family Film Series at the Appalachian Theatre will continue with a showing of a 1955 classic musical, “Lady and the Tramp” at 10 a.m. at the theater in downtown Boone. After the film, beginning at noon, guided historic tours of the Appalachian Theatre will be offered.
Aug. 14, 21
GATHERING: First Baptist Church of Boone is hosting Gatherings in the Garden in their prayers garden each Sunday evening at 6 p.m. from Aug. 7 to 21. Musical guests will be feature each week and are: RG Absher and Blue Ridge Heritage on Aug. 7, Billy Ralph with Family and Friends on Aug. 14 and Amanda Opelt and Friends on Aug. 21.
Aug. 14
CONCERTS IN THE PARK: Bring a lawn chair or blanket to Memorial Park in Blowing Rock on Aug. 14 from 4 to 6 p.m. to enjoy free, family-friendly entertainment. Musicians from a variety of genres perform.
Aug. 16-20
ART IN THE PARK: The downtown Blowing Rock Art in the Park event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 16. Art in the Park was created in 1962 by a handful of area artists and craftspeople to showcase local talent; it’s now host to 90 artisans at each show, where some of the best local and regional artists and craftspeople showcase their handcrafted jewelry, pottery, fiber, glass, photography, painting and more.
PLEIN AIR FESTIVAL: The Plain Air Festival takes place Aug. 16 to 20 and artists paint the beautiful High Country scenery. The festival ends with a wet paint sale of the art created at the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum from 11 to 5 p.m.
Aug. 18
The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce’s Community, Government & Education Committee, in partnership with the Town of Blowing Rock, is inviting all residents and business owners to attend the annual "State of the Town" event on Thursday, August 18, 5:30 p.m., at the American Legion Building on Wallingford Street.
Aug. 19
DOC WATSON DAY: On Aug. 19 at 5 p.m., the Jones House and the Town of Boone will celebrate Doc Watson Day with a free concert dedicated to his memory. Musicians who played with Doc and who are inspired by him will perform on the lawn. The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country will host Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper at 7:30 p.m. as part of the celebration with general admission tickets being $25.
Aug. 20
DINNER: Dinner with the Boone VFW Post 703 at 144 VFW Drive in Boone. Dinner will be joined with a life performance from Will Easter and the Nomads. Dinner starts at 3 p.m. and ends at 7 p.m. The band will play from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Stay and join us or call ahead and have it ready to go. This event is open to the public, applications will be available for those eligible to join our auxiliary or become a full member. More information can be found at tinyurl.com/4xaart9j.
Sept. 1
BOOK TALK: Katerina Whitley’s vivid memories of the invasion of Greece in 1940-41 and the horror of four years of occupation are captured in her memoir, Myth and Memory, My Childhood in WWII Greece. These are the memories of a child, told now from the long experience of an adult, about what it means to be considered less than a human being by those whose power derives from armaments and hatred. Please join the Watauga County Public Library on September 1st at 5:30 for Katerina Whitley, author of eight books and a well-known teacher and retreat leader, who will speak about her memories. Call 828-264-8784 to place this memoir on hold.
Sept. 7
GARDEN CLUB: Blowing Rock Garden Club will meet on Sept. 7 at 11:45 p.m. and hear a presentation from Dr. Jim Hamilton, “The Ginseng King.” Guests are welcome. The meeting will take place at the Blowing Rock Clubhouse, 108 Lakeside Drive.
Sept. 13
The Blowing Rock community will have an opportunity to learn about plans for the Blowing Rock section of the Middle Fork Greenway on Tuesday, Sept. 13, from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., at Town Hall.
RECURRING
FAMILY STORYTELLING: Watauga County Public Library will meet on the 3rd Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. If you have an interesting story to tell, call John Ashburn, local storyteller, at (828) 297-2170. Local family stories are encouraged. Listeners are welcome.
ACA: Adult Children of Alcoholics & Dysfunctional Families (ACA)/ Al-Anon will meet on Sunday evenings at 8 p.m., at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Boone. This is a Twelve Step, Twelve Tradition support group focusing on learning tools to change the unhealthy behaviors and attitude patterns we developed while growing up in alcoholic or otherwise dysfunctional homes. For more information, call Kelly at (828) 719-5312. For a list of online meetings, visit www.acawso.org.
BOONE Al-Anon FAMILY GROUP: Al-Anon is an anonymous fellowship for families, relatives and friends whose lives have been affected by someone else’s drinking. The group will hold in-person meetings Wednesdays and Fridays at noon, at Boone United Methodist Church. The church is located at 471 New Market Blvd., Boone. If you need further information, call 1-888-425-2666 or 1-88-4AL-ANON or visit www.al-anon.org.
EVENING BOONE AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP MEETING: Sundays at 5:30 p.m. Located at Club 12-141 Health Center Dr. Boone, 1st floor in the rear of the two story brick building. AA meetings are also held at the same time. Zoom (virtual) will be available by invitation. Al-ANON is a fellowship of relatives and friends of alcoholics who share their experience, strength, and hope in order to solve their common problems. We believe alcoholism is a family illness and that changed attitudes can aid recovery. For more information, email bne.discovering.choices@ncbermudaafg. org.
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: It can be difficult to admit you have a drug problem. We know because we’ve been there. NA can help you stop using drugs, lose the desire to use, and find a new way to live. You don’t have to go it alone. Freedom from active addiction happens at NA meetings. We meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday at Grace Lutheran Church, 115 East King Street in Boone. Find more information at www.ncregion-na.org/foothills-area.
