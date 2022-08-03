To submit items for the print calendar, please email calendar@mountaintimes.com. To post an event to our web calendars, visit our websites under the Events tab. Entries should be complete and concise.
Aug. 5
GALLERY NIGHT: First Friday Art Crawl will take place in downtown Boone from 5 to 8 p.m. The Turchin Center for Visual Arts, Mazie Jones Gallery, Nth Gallery and more will stay open for guests to few art, shop and, at select locations, have a glass of wine.
JONES HOUSE CONCERT: Summer Concerts at the Jones House will feature Highland Reverie and Andrew Finn Magill & Anya Hinkle for their weekly musical performance on the lawn. Musicians will set up on the Jones House porch and guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and friendly pets.
EDUCATION SERIES: Grandfather Mountain Education Series will have an event on Aug. 5 from 3 to 4 p.m. at The Village at Beech Mountain Resort. This free event will be hosted by staff naturalists and cover topics of native animals, vegetation and weather.
MUSIC IN THE VALLE: Valle Crucis Community Park welcomes locals and visitors to the park to enjoy live music at the park from a variety of local and regional musicians. Valle Crucis Community Park is located next to the Mast Store Annex, near the Original Mast General Store in the historic village of Valle Crucis. Look for the wooden bear on a tree stump at the driveway entrance & be sure to drive slowly on the gravel road. The park is sustained by visitor donations and a $5 or $10 parking donation is recommended. Woodie & The Strung Pullers will perform on Aug. 5.
Aug. 6
FAMILY FILM: The Saturday Family Film Series at the Appalachian Theatre will continue with a showing of a 1964 classic musical, “Mary Poppins” at 10 a.m. at the theater in downtown Boone. After the film, beginning at Noon, guided historic tours of the Appalachian Theatre will be offered.
FAMILY REUNION: Join the Watson family for a reunion at the Deep Gap Fire Department on Saturday, Aug. 6. Registration begins at 11 a.m. Ice, plates, flatware and napkins are provided along with lots of food, fun, door prizes and fellowship. Organizers ask that people bring a covered dish and drink to share and to not forget to bring family photos and a favorite story. For more information, contact Roy Watson at (336) 877-7482 or Jack Watson at (336) 846-1221.
Aug. 7, 14, 21
GATHERING: First Baptist Church of Boone is hosting Gatherings in the Garden in their prayers garden each Sunday evening at 6 p.m. from Aug. 7 to 21. Musical guests will be feature each week and are: RG Absher and Blue Ridge Heritage on Aug. 7, Billy Ralph with Family and Friends on Aug. 14 and Amanda Opelt and Friends on Aug. 21.
Aug. 13
ART IN THE PARK: The downtown Blowing Rock Art in the Park event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 16. Art in the Park was created in 1962 by a handful of area artists and craftspeople to showcase local talent; it’s now host to 90 artisans at each show, where some of the best local and regional artists and craftspeople showcase their handcrafted jewelry, pottery, fiber, glass, photography, painting and more.
FAMILY FILM: The Saturday Family Film Series at the Appalachian Theatre will continue with a showing of a 1955 classic musical, “Lady and the Tramp” at 10 a.m. at the theater in downtown Boone. After the film, beginning at noon, guided historic tours of the Appalachian Theatre will be offered.
RECURRING
ACA: Adult Children of Alcoholics & Dysfunctional Families (ACA)/ Al-Anon will meet on Sunday evenings at 8 p.m., at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Boone. This is a Twelve Step, Twelve Tradition support group focusing on learning tools to change the unhealthy behaviors and attitude patterns we developed while growing up in alcoholic or otherwise dysfunctional homes. For more information, call Kelly at (828) 719-5312. For a list of online meetings, visit www.acawso.org.
BOONE Al-Anon FAMILY GROUP: Al-Anon is an anonymous fellowship for families, relatives and friends whose lives have been affected by someone else’s drinking. The group will hold in-person meetings Wednesdays and Fridays at noon, at Boone United Methodist Church. The church is located at 471 New Market Blvd., Boone. If you need further information, call 1-888-425-2666 or 1-88-4AL-ANON or visit www.al-anon.org.
EVENING BOONE AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP MEETING: Sundays at 5:30 p.m. Located at Club 12-141 Health Center Dr. Boone, 1st floor in the rear of the two story brick building. AA meetings are also held at the same time. Zoom (virtual) will be available by invitation. Al-ANON is a fellowship of relatives and friends of alcoholics who share their experience, strength, and hope in order to solve their common problems. We believe alcoholism is a family illness and that changed attitudes can aid recovery. For more information, email bne.discovering.choices@ncbermudaafg.org.
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: It can be difficult to admit you have a drug problem. We know because we’ve been there. NA can help you stop using drugs, lose the desire to use, and find a new way to live. You don’t have to go it alone. Freedom from active addiction happens at NA meetings. We meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday at Grace Lutheran Church, 115 East King Street in Boone. Find more information at www.ncregion-na.org/foothills-area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.